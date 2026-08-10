Rybakina, Gauff advance to Toronto quarter-finals

TORONTO, Canada: World number two Elena Rybakina battled her way into the WTA Canadian Open quarter-finals on Sunday, while fourth-ranked Coco Gauff cruised into the last eight.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina outlasted Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 after two hours and 49 minutes, before American Gauff eliminated Russian teen qualifier Alina Korneeva 6-3, 6-1 in Toronto.

Rybakina, down two breaks at 0-3 in the third set, rallied to book a quarter-final against the winner of the last-16 match between four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and home hope Leylah Fernandez.

Gauff reached the last eight in Canada for the first time since 2023.

Her seventh WTA quarter-final of the year will be against either Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic or Alexandra Eala, the in-form Filipino who won her first WTA title earlier this week in Washington.

Gauff, who has not dropped a set in Canada, fired 16 winners against 15 unforced errors.

“My main focus today was let me try and close it out,” Gauff said. “Probably not the way I should be thinking but it worked today.

“I’m proud of how the last three matches have gone and just knowing if I have to go the distance I’m ready but obviously would prefer to cut it short if I can.”

Gauff won seven of 12 break points she forced but lost all three of those against her.