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Rybakina, Gauff advance to Toronto quarter-finals

Rybakina, Gauff advance to Toronto quarter-finals
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Coco Gauff of the US returns the ball from Alina Korneeva during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. (Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP)
Rybakina, Gauff advance to Toronto quarter-finals
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Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns a shot to Liudmila Samsonova during day eight of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 09, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)
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Updated 10 August 2026 01:48
AFP
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Rybakina, Gauff advance to Toronto quarter-finals

Rybakina, Gauff advance to Toronto quarter-finals
  • Kazakhstan’s Rybakina outlasted Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 after two hours and 49 minutes
  • American Coco Gauff eliminated Russian teen qualifier Alina Korneeva 6-3, 6-1
Updated 10 August 2026 01:48
AFP
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TORONTO, Canada: World number two Elena Rybakina battled her way into the WTA Canadian Open quarter-finals on Sunday, while fourth-ranked Coco Gauff cruised into the last eight.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina outlasted Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 after two hours and 49 minutes, before American Gauff eliminated Russian teen qualifier Alina Korneeva 6-3, 6-1 in Toronto.
Rybakina, down two breaks at 0-3 in the third set, rallied to book a quarter-final against the winner of the last-16 match between four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and home hope Leylah Fernandez.
Gauff reached the last eight in Canada for the first time since 2023.
Her seventh WTA quarter-final of the year will be against either Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic or Alexandra Eala, the in-form Filipino who won her first WTA title earlier this week in Washington.
Gauff, who has not dropped a set in Canada, fired 16 winners against 15 unforced errors.
“My main focus today was let me try and close it out,” Gauff said. “Probably not the way I should be thinking but it worked today.
“I’m proud of how the last three matches have gone and just knowing if I have to go the distance I’m ready but obviously would prefer to cut it short if I can.”
Gauff won seven of 12 break points she forced but lost all three of those against her.

Topics: WTA Toronto Masters Elena Rybakina Coco Gauff

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