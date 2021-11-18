Water scarcity cost Iraq two million tons of wheat in 2021: Minister  

JEDDAH: The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture has warned of a crisis in wheat production caused by water scarcity, with production deficit reaching two million tons this year.

Muhammad Al-Khafaji pointed out that the water problem and the scarcity of funds reduced the agricultural plan by 50 percent, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“Diyala, a province in eastern Iraq, was left out of the agricultural plan by 90 percent due to the problem of water scarcity, Diyala is in real danger, and migration may occur due to water scarcity, ” he said.