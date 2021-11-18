You are here

Mixed messages from officials over UK plan to process migrants in Albania

Mixed messages from officials over UK plan to process migrants in Albania
A migrant child is carried by Border Force staff into Dover harbour after crossing the channel in Dover, Britain, November 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Arab News

  • London has struggled to find solution to growing number of arrivals from France via English Channel
  • So far this year number of people reaching Britain has almost tripled on 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Officials from London and Tirana have given mixed messages on the prospect of Britain establishing a migrant processing center in Albania, after reports emerged Thursday that a deal was close.

British officials are hoping to seal a deal that would see migrants arriving in the UK via the English Channel flown to Albania for offshore processing — though reports that the two countries are close to a deal have been denied by Albania's ambassador to the UK.

Under the proposed plan, people arriving on British shores in small boats would be sent to Albania within seven days of their arrival, The Times has reported.

It is thought that the prospect of a long wait in an Albanian facility will deter people from trying to make the crossing, stemming the flow of migrants and refugees attempting the perilous journey.

One minister told The Times that the chances of reaching an agreement with Albania were “looking good,” while another told The Times: “Offshore processing is our best hope now, as nothing else is working.”

British Home Office sources were more cautious over the propsect of reaching a deal with Albania, describing the discussions as being in the “early days.” 

But while British officials appeared to believe a deal was close, Albanians have outright rejected that talks were even taking place.

Albania's UK ambassador, Qirjako Qirko, rejected the report by The Times, telling The Independent that it was false.

He said: “I can firmly confirm that there are no bilateral talks between the Albanian and British government’s officials regarding processing centres for illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel.”

Qirko's comments were echoed on Twitter by Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka, who wrote Thursday that the report was “the same old fake news.”

The proposal is a reaction to the growing number of refugees and migrants that have this year made it to the UK, with record numbers arriving weekly.

On Nov. 11, a record 1,185 people reached Britain in small boats, followed by 1,000 on Tuesday.

The crossings have proved to be a bone of contention between London and Paris, the former of which has accused the latter of not doing enough to prevent the crossings, despite paying France more than £50 million ($67 million) earlier in the year to stop the attempts.

But even if the deal goes ahead, the plan faces significant obstacles.

With an estimated cost of £100,000 per person, sending someone abroad to process their claim comes in at around double what it would cost to keep a prisoner locked up for a year in Britain.

But there are also legal hurdles. It is against international law to detain people against their will, and ministers have not revealed how they plan to work around the problem.

If the plan is implemented, the UK would follow Australia — which holds people offshore in small Pacific countries — and Denmark, which is planning a similar processing operation in Rwanda.

Australia’s policy has come at a cost. At least 10 people have taken their own lives while in detention centers, and another two have been murdered. Some people have been held for up to seven years before a decision on their case was made.

More than 24,000 people have arrived in Britain via the English Channel so far this year — almost triple the 8,420 that arrived in 2020. In the past three weeks alone, at least 10 people have died trying to make the crossing.

Topics: UK Albania migrants refugees asylum seekers

Updated 6 sec ago

UK opens inquiry into death of woman caught up in Skripal attack

UK opens inquiry into death of woman caught up in Skripal attack
Updated 6 sec ago
LONDON: Britain announced on Thursday a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was exposed to nerve agent Novichok after the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018.
Sturgess, 44, died after spraying herself with what she thought was perfume from a discarded bottle which in fact contained the deadly chemical weapon.
The bottle was allegedly used to carry the poison used in the attack on Skripal in the small English city of Salisbury.
Skripal was found with his daughter Yulia, both unconscious, on a bench in the city. They survived after being taken to hospital and now live under protection.
Interior minister Priti Patel said she hoped the inquiry “will bring comfort” to Sturgess’ family “through a greater understanding of the circumstances” of her death.
Heather Hallett, a member of the upper chamber of parliament the House of Lords, will chair the probe, which is due to begin next year.
Hallett has been in charge of a coroner’s inquest into Sturgess’ death but in September wrote to Patel saying a “full, fair and effective” hearing could not be held without wider powers.
An inquest, which is limited in scope, “cannot make any finding of civil or criminal liability against a named person, and it cannot attribute blame or impose any sanction or punishment,” she added.
Britain blames the attack on two Russian security service officers who allegedly entered Britain using false passports.
In September, London warned the pair — and a third agent who allegedly led the operation — they faced arrest and prosecution if they ever leave Russia.
The Kremlin has vehemently denied any link to the Skripal attack.
The Skripals spent days in a coma before recovering but local resident Sturgess died after picking up the discarded bottle.
Her partner, Charlie Rowley, spent weeks in hospital and a police officer also received a non-lethal dose of the Soviet-era nerve agent.
The incident resulted in the largest ever expulsion of diplomats between Western powers and Russia.

Poland detains 100 migrants at border, accuses Belarus

Poland detains 100 migrants at border, accuses Belarus
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

Poland detains 100 migrants at border, accuses Belarus

Poland detains 100 migrants at border, accuses Belarus
  • The EU says Belarus engineered the crisis in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country
  • Poland estimates there are between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants along the entire border
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

SOKOLKA: The Polish army on Thursday said it had detained a group of about 100 migrants who crossed the Belarus border during the night, accusing Belarusian forces of leading the operation.
The incident came as Belarus, which has said it wants to defuse the crisis, prepared a first repatriation flight for migrants to Iraq that will have between 200 and 300 people on board.
Thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, are camped out or staying close to the Poland-Belarus border in dire conditions aiming to cross into the European Union, in a crisis that began over the summer.
The EU says Belarus engineered the crisis in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and have criticized the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over.
In the latest border incident, the Polish defense ministry said that Belarusian forces had first carried out reconnaissance and “most likely” damaged the barbed wire fence along the border.
“Then the Belarusians forced the migrants to throw stones at Polish soldiers to distract them. The attempt to cross the border took place several hundred meters away,” it said.
“A group of about 100 migrants was detained,” it said, adding that the incident happened near the village of Dubicze Cerkiewne.
“Belarusian special forces led yesterday’s attack,” it said.
Video footage released by the defense ministry appeared to show Polish soldiers surrounding a large group of migrants crouched down in a wooded area at night next to some barbed wire.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades, has spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the crisis twice in recent days.
Lukashenko’s press service on Wednesday said the Belarus leader and Merkel “agreed that the problem as a whole will be brought up to the level of Belarus and the EU.
“Relevant officials, to be determined from both sides, will immediately start negotiations to resolve the existing problems,” it said.
Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said the German leader had “underlined the need to provide humanitarian care and return options for the affected people.”
An EU spokesman said there were “technical talks” and urged Minsk to grant humanitarian access to the border area.
Aid groups say at least 11 migrants have died since the crisis began in the summer.
They have called for a de-escalation and a humanitarian response to the problem.
Poland estimates there are between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants along the entire border, with the largest group staying close to the shut down Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing.
The Belarusian Red Cross says around 1,000 migrants are staying in a warehouse near that crossing and 800 more are camped nearby.
Belarus said it was preparing a voluntary repatriation flight that is planned to take off from Minsk at around 1045 GMT on Thursday and will fly first to Irbil and then to Baghdad.
Several airlines have also said they are trying to stop would-be migrants from traveling to Belarus in the first place.
But officials have warned that the crisis may take time to defuse.
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Wednesday: “We have to prepare for the fact that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border will not be resolved quickly.
“We have to prepare for months or even years,” he told Poland’s Radio Jedynka.
In an interview with AFP, Fabrice Leggeri, the head of the EU border agency Frontex, also said that the EU should prepare for more “hybrid” migrant crises engineered for political ends.
“We have to prepare ourselves for situations like this which can arise quite quickly,” he said, comparing the current standoff to one on the Greece-Turkey border last year.

Topics: Poland belarus migrants

Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff

Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff
Updated 18 November 2021
Reuters

Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff

Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff
  • Philippines condemns actions of Chinese coast guard vessels that blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats
Updated 18 November 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines on Thursday condemned “in strongest terms” the actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed toward a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea.
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said no one was hurt during Tuesday’s incident at the Second Thomas Shoal but the Philippines boats, which were transporting food to military personnel based there, had to abort their mission.
“China has no law enforcement rights in and around these areas. They must take heed and back off,” Locsin said in a statement, reminding China that a public vessel is covered by a Philippines-United States Mutual Defense Treaty.
Locsin said he had conveyed “in the strongest terms” to China’s ambassador in Manila “our outrage, condemnation and protest of the incident.”
China’s embassy did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
The Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195 km) off Palawan, is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and a small contingent of military have occupied it since 1999 having intentionally grounded a navy ship on the reef.
China regards the shoal as its territory as it falls within the “nine-dash line” that it uses on maps denoting its claim to almost the entire South China Sea. A 2016 international arbitration ruling, however, said the Chinese line had no legal basis.
Locsin said China’s failure to exercise self-restraint “threatens the special relationship” between the two countries.
The office of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been a staunch supporter of China, said it was aware of the incident at the shoal.
“We will continue to assert our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” acting spokesperson Karlo Nograles said.
Before the incident, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said authorities had noticed an unusual presence of Chinese maritime militia near the atoll and Philippine-occupied Thitu island. China has denied operating a militia.
There were 19 vessels near Second Thomas Shoal last week, and 45 near Thitu Island, Esperon told reporters, describing those as “very aggressive.”

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors’ ransom demand

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors’ ransom demand
Updated 18 November 2021
AP

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors’ ransom demand

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors’ ransom demand
  • Els Woodke said she believes her husband, Jeff Woodke, is in the custody of a West African affiliate of al-Qaida
  • She said the group's leader, Iyad Ag Ghali, has a history of negotiating for the release of hostages, and she pleaded directly with him on Wednesday to free her husband
Updated 18 November 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The wife of an American humanitarian worker who was kidnapped in Niger five years ago said Wednesday that her husband’s captors have made a multimillion-dollar ransom demand but US government “restrictions” have hindered her ability to raise the sum.
Els Woodke said she believes her husband, Jeff Woodke, is in the custody of a West African affiliate of Al-Qaeda known as JNIM and that she received information indicating he was alive as of this summer. She said the group’s leader, Iyad Ag Ghali, has a history of negotiating for the release of hostages, and she pleaded directly with him on Wednesday to free her husband.
“Releasing Jeff will require compassion and mercy, but these are the characteristics of a strong and courageous leader,” Woodke said in remarks addressed to Ghali in English and French.
In her most extensive remarks about her husband’s ordeal, she also expressed her discontent with aspects of the US government’s approach. She said she has been repeatedly told that if she discloses details about her husband’s case, she will be cut off from receiving additional information.
She said the captors have demanded a multimillion-dollar ransom, though precise sums have not been consistent and US officials have not facilitated her efforts to pay. The US government does not encourage ransom payments in hostage cases but has also made clear that prosecutors are not interested in charging relatives who choose to make such payments.
“I have also had so many restrictions imposed by the US government that any meaningful attempt to raise a ransom is effectively prohibited,” she said.
She did not elaborate, and a spokeswoman for the State Department did not immediately comment.
Woodke was kidnapped from his home in Abalak, Niger, in October 2016 by men who ambushed and killed his guards and forced Woodke at gunpoint into their truck, where he was driven north toward Mali’s border. Though he was believed to have been abducted by a West African affiliate of the Islamic State, Woodke is now thought to be in Africa’s vast Sahel region and held by JNIM.
Els Woodke urged the government of Mali to make the release of her husband and other hostages held by JNIM a precondition of negotiations with the group. She urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to make good on his promise in February that he “would not take any options” off the table in her husband’s case.
She said that based on information she received from the government and “other sources,” she believes that Jeff Woodke was alive at least as of this summer.
Plus, she added, “If he would have died, I am sure that would not have gone unnoticed. That news would have been passed on. That is for an even stronger indication” that he is still alive.

Topics: US Washington American humanitarian worker kidnapping Niger

Starvation kills scores of children in Tigray hospitals

Starvation kills scores of children in Tigray hospitals
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

Starvation kills scores of children in Tigray hospitals

Starvation kills scores of children in Tigray hospitals
  • Hagos described the unpublished findings, some of which were collected in partnership with Mekele University in Tigray’s capital
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Nearly 200 young children have died of starvation in hospitals across Ethiopia’s Tigray region as malnutrition soars one year after a brutal conflict broke out, according to a new survey.

The data collected from 14 hospitals offers a rare look at the scale of suffering in Tigray, which is grappling with a communications blackout and what the UN describes as a de facto aid blockade, meaning most essential medical supplies are no longer available.

Yet the toll is hardly comprehensive, given that most health facilities are not functional and Tigrayan health workers have only been able to reach roughly half of the region’s districts, said Dr. Hagos Godefay, head of the health bureau in Tigray’s pre-war government.

Hagos described the unpublished findings, some of which were collected in partnership with Mekele University in Tigray’s capital, in an interview with AFP this week.

“We have registered more than 186 deaths,” Hagos said, referring to fatalities caused by severe acute malnutrition in children younger than five. “We collected this information from hospitals only.”

Some 29 percent of children are acutely malnourished, up from nine percent before the war, Hagos said.

For severe acute malnutrition, the figure is 7.1 percent, up from 1.3 percent before the war, he said.

Only 14 percent of surveyed households report having enough access to food, down from 60 percent, he said, adding that he fears what is unfolding in areas his teams have so far been unable to reach.

“For those areas that are not accessible, you can only imagine how many children are dying because of starvation. They are living in remote areas, there is no water ... there is no food, no communication, no health facility,” he said.

“So I am telling you if we go to the remote areas it will double for sure.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to topple the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.

The 2019 Nobel Peace laureate promised a swift victory, but by late June the TPLF had retaken most of the region including Mekele and has since advanced south.

AFP has previously documented scattered starvation deaths in multiple parts of Tigray, describing how mothers feed leaves to their children in a desperate bid to keep them alive.

The survey findings Hagos described cover the four months from late June, when the TPLF retook control of Mekele, to late October.

The 14 hospitals still functioning in the region are each recording between three and four deaths weekly due to ordinarily treatable illnesses like pneumonia and diarrhoea, Hagos said.

He added he was especially worried for tens of thousands of Tigrayans under “chronic follow-up”, including 55,000 HIV-positive patients and others battling conditions like cancer, hypertension and diabetes.

“If we are not able to manage them, if we are not able to provide them drugs... it’s catastrophic,” he said.

In an interview with CNN last week, Abiy’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum said “the onus of responsibility on humanitarian access... is on the TPLF”.

The US, however, has said access to essential supplies and services was “being denied by the Ethiopian government” while denouncing “indications of a siege”.

And aid workers have sounded the alarm about government-imposed restrictions on medicines entering the region.

Hagos said that with health facilities damaged across Tigray, banking services suspended and supply stocks now empty, there is little health workers can do.

“The commitment from the health work force is really amazing. They just want to work even without having a salary, but they don’t have food to eat,” he said.

Topics: starvation Tigray

