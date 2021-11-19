Motor racing-F1 stewards reject Mercedes request for review

You are here

Alfa Romeo’s Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Red Bull’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez drive during the first practice session ahead of the Qatari F1 Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit on Friday. (AFP)
Reuters

  • F1 stewards said ahead of Qatar Grand Prix that while Mercedes had presented new and relevant video evidence from Interlagos, it was not significant
  • To meet the conditions for a Right of Review under the sporting code, a team must present evidence that is significant, relevant and new
Reuters

DUBAI: Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a Mercedes request to review a decision not to penalize Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen for a Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident with Lewis Hamilton.
They said in a statement ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix that while Mercedes had presented new and relevant video evidence from Interlagos, it was not significant.
“The competitor’s position is that this new footage provides sufficient information for the stewards to come to an altogether different conclusion than they did previously,” they explained.
“However, the stewards determine that the footage shows nothing exceptional that is particularly different from the other angles that were available to them at the time, or that particularly changes their decision...”
To meet the conditions for a Right of Review under the sporting code, a team must present evidence that is significant, relevant, new and that was previously unavailable to the parties concerned.
Seven times world champion Hamilton won the race at Interlagos last Sunday to cut Verstappen’s overall lead to 14 points with three races remaining.
The pair went off track on lap 48 as Hamilton tried to pass and Verstappen defended aggressively in a move that the Briton’s Mercedes team felt should have drawn a time penalty for the Dutch youngster.
Had they done so retrospectively, Verstappen risked losing more points.
The stewards took note of the incident during the race but concluded, on the basis of the evidence they had, that no investigation was necessary.
They heard from Mercedes, who lead Red Bull in the constructors’ standings by 11 points, and Verstappen’s team at the Losail circuit on Thursday.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the decision was completely expected.
“We wanted to trigger discussion around it,” he told reporters. “I think that objective is achieved. We didn’t really think it would go any further.”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner said it was the right outcome.
“It would have opened Pandora’s box regarding a whole bunch of other incidents that happened at that race,” he said.

Liam Kennedy

  • Eddie Howe says he wants football team to return to its old attacking ways
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Manager Eddie Howe has vowed to deliver a Newcastle United team that not only returns to the front foot - but also makes the city proud again.

Speaking in his first pre-match press conference on Friday, Howe made clear his intention to see the Magpies produce attacking football on his watch, football more akin to Newcastle sides of years gone by.

He accepted that it might take time for United’s players, largely conditioned to a more passive, counter-attacking style, to implement all of his philosophies out on the pitch.

Brentford head to Tyneside tomorrow on the back of a four-game Premier League losing streak, and Howe has promised fans will at least see a side playing for the badge on the shirt.

When asked about his team’s style against the Bees, Howe said: “How much do I want to give away? I’d like to think you will see a Newcastle team playing in the way I want them to, and a way befitting of what Newcastle fans want to see, too. I am going to try and deliver that as best I can.

“How quickly we can get there? We will see. I like to think you will see a team playing for the shirt, the supporters, the badge - and doing the city proud.”

These words, and their positive nature, is a far cry from what fans have come to expect from a Newcastle United manager.

The players are also refreshed by his hard-working approach on the training pitch.

“It has been a really good 10 days,” said Howe of the international break.

“Players have responded really well to what we’ve asked them to do.

“It has been intense, but not all the time. We have tried to implement our philosophy in a steady way, tried not to overload.

“We have covered a lot of bases, hopefully the players can retain that information and we have managed to get the balance right.”

Players such as Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson, both of whom played under Howe at Bournemouth, have spoken this week about the intensity of their new head coach’s approach — but have the players enjoyed it?

“From what I have seen they have enjoyed the training that we have delivered,” said Howe.

“We have covered a lot of the basic principles we want the team to deliver. I don’t think it has been too complex.

“We will obviously step things up and take things on as we have more time with them, but the basic fundamentals of how we play, I think, you will see tomorrow.”

On the injury front, Howe has a near full squad to choose from with Paul Dummett the only definite absentee.

Howe does have to make a decision about goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The Slovakian made his return to football, after nearly six months out, on the international scene this week.

He said: “All the boys except for (Miguel) Almiron are back from international duty so I’m looking forward to seeing him.

“Dubravka played in midweek but it was his first game in a long time so I have a tough call to make.”

Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

  • Monika Staab said that ‘this has to be one of the most exciting opportunities anywhere in sport and I feel privileged to lead’ the team
  • ‘I am honestly very excited and proud to be playing a small part in the journey of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports countries,’ she added
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has officially welcomed its first-ever women’s national team head coach, Monika Staab, to her new role in Riyadh.

The highly experienced German was appointed in August and held her first training session with the national team this month. Considered a pioneer in the global development of the women’s game, she arrives in the Kingdom with a wealth of international experience as a player, as a manager at national and club levels, and in top-level executive boardroom positions.

Expressing her delight at being part of Saudi football history, Staab said: “It might not be obvious to those who have not visited the country but this has to be one of the most exciting opportunities anywhere in sport and I feel privileged to lead Saudi Arabia’s first women’s national team.”

Staab’s first experience of women’s football in Saudi Arabia was in December 2020 after she was invited to the Kingdom to lead a C-license coaching course for women. During her visit she met officials from the Ministry of Sport, the SAFF, and the Mahd Sports Academy in Riyadh. She said she discovered a passion for football in the country and great ambitions for the development of the women’s game.

Since her appointment, Staab — former coach of FFC Frankfurt (now known as Eintracht Frankfurt), and the Bahrain and Qatar national women’s teams — has been taking a close look at all aspects of Saudi football. As part of this she visited the futsal national team and community-based women’s clubs, met licensed Saudi female coaches, supervised the technical aspects of the Riyadh regional training center for youth and met the head coach of the Saudi men’s national team, Herve Renard.

“The country adores football: young and old, boys and girls,” Staab said. “It unites the country. And since l first visited the Kingdom I could sense a genuine passion for the game. There is an energy of hope, optimism and excitement and that is very refreshing, personally.

“Plus, there is also talent. In a country of 35 million, with two thirds under (the age of) 35, the opportunity is massive to find, nurture and develop young players. And there is a long-term strategy in place.

“So, we have all the ingredients. We’re not suddenly trying to sell football. We don’t need to; it lives within the hearts of the people, it is their national game. But now there’s a clear plan in place and a chance to unlock this huge potential and do something truly transformational.

“I am honestly very excited and proud to be playing a small part in the journey of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports countries.”

Lamia Bahaian, a SAFF board member and head of its women’s football department, said: “We are on a very exciting journey of development and are committed to investing in all areas of women’s football to give it the platform it truly deserves.

“We all believe that football is for everyone in the Kingdom. Thanks to the support of our esteemed leadership, and extensive investment in women’s sports as part of the transformative Vision 2030, we now have all the foundations laid for an exciting future ahead.

“Our passionate female team at the women’s football department have limitless ambitions to create history together.”

Serena Williams on Thursday joined the chorus of concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has reportedly gone missing. (Reuters/File Photos)
Serena Williams on Thursday joined the chorus of concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has reportedly gone missing. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

  • "I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai," former world number one Williams wrote on Twitter
  • The claims were quickly scrubbed from the Twitter-like platform and she has not been seen since, drawing mounting concern over her wellbeing
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Serena Williams on Thursday joined the chorus of concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery since she alleged a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.
“I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai,” former world number one Williams wrote on Twitter.
“I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent.”


Williams’ tweet was accompanied by a photo of a smiling Peng captioned with #WhereIsPengShuai.
“Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time,” Williams added.
Peng, 35, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, alleged on the Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.
The claims were quickly scrubbed from the Twitter-like platform and she has not been seen since, drawing mounting concern over her wellbeing.
On Wednesday, China’s state-run CGTN published a screenshot on Twitter of what it said was an email written by Peng to WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon and other WTA officials.
In the email, Peng purportedly claims that her earlier accusations of sexual abuse are “not true” and says she is “resting at home and everything is fine.”
But doubts were quickly flagged about the language used in the purported email from Peng, which Twitter users noted had a cursor visible in the screenshot posted by CGTN.
WTA boss Simon said he was struggling to believe the Peng statement was authentic.
“The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts,” Simon said.
“I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her,” he added.
He said he had been repeatedly trying to reach Peng via numerous forms of communication, to no avail, and called for “independent and verifiable proof that she is safe.”
“Peng Shuai displayed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government,” said Simon.
“Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship.
“The voices of women need to be heard and respected, not censored nor dictated to.”
China has kept silent over growing concern for the tennis star, whose claims marked the first time its fledgling #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of the ruling Communist Party.
But Beijing has previously faced allegations of using forced confessions on state media, with British regulators revoking CGTN’s license for failing to comply with fairness and privacy rules.
On November 2, Peng wrote on social media that Zhang — who is in his seventies — “forced” her into sex and said they had an on-off relationship lasting several years.
The post appeared to have been deleted quickly, however, sparking swift accusations from critics of Beijing of online censorship.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said Wednesday that she was in “shock” about the case, with Novak Djokovic and numerous other players in recent days saying they were deeply worried about her.
American player Jessica Pegula tweeted Thursday that she hoped the WTA “continues to show what we stand for as players.”
“I hope more people, not just tennis players, shed some light on this deeply concerning situation,” she wrote.
Canadian tennis’s governing body Tennis Canada issued a statement in support of Peng, calling for “independent and indisputable proof that she is safe.”
China’s national tennis association has not responded to AFP requests for comment.

Updated 18 November 2021
Laura King

  • A 3,000th career win in May has made 2021 a landmark year for the British trainer
Updated 18 November 2021
Laura King

He’s no stranger to big-race success in England, Ireland and France but this weekend will see British-based trainer Richard Fahey enter unchartered territory when he saddles Fev Rover in the G3 Bahrain International Trophy.

It’s also breaking new ground for his charge, as the $650,000 contest will be the first time that the three-year-old, owned by Nick Bradley Racing, has ever run beyond a mile.

“I’ve been mad keen to run her over 10 furlongs (2,000 meters) all season,” Fahey said. “But every time I found a race for her (it would rain) and I didn’t want to run on heavy ground. I spotted this race two or three months ago and it will be the first time we’ve had the opportunity to try her over this (length) on fast ground. I just wish it was an easier race.”

With Group 1 winners Barney Roy and Lord Glitters in the field, plus the exciting Zakouski and a strong home team, including three for last year’s winning trainer Fawzi Nass, Bahrain’s riches won’t be easily won on Friday.

However, in Fev Rover — the daughter of Guitafan, Fahey is bringing a horse with some of the best form in the race, having finished third in the Group 1 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.

Furthermore, she’s thriving under the Middle Eastern sun.

“She’s doing brilliantly, loving it here,” the trainer said. “We didn’t have too many problems adjusting to the climate as it isn’t that cold at home yet — I don’t think we’ve even had a frost.”

Fev Rover will be partnered by Paddy Mathers, who rides for Fahey in the UK and is also a regular at the Sakhir track. “I didn’t see any reason not to put Paddy on,” Fahey said. “He has plenty of course experience.”

This year has already been a landmark year for Fahey, with a 3,000th career win in May putting the North Yorkshire trainer up there with the most successful British trainers in history, alongside the likes of five-time champion trainer John Gosden and fellow North Yorkshire-based Mark Johnston.

As for his tactics in Bahrain, Fahey is hoping that the 14-strong field go along at a good pace. “I’d love for them to go very quick. She can miss the break, but I’d love to sit in fourth or fifth, somewhere like that,” he said.

Fahey and his team could be forgiven for being a bit emotional should Fev Rover come home in front on Friday, as this might be her last start for the stable.

“She’s actually in the mares’ sale in a couple of weeks, so we’ll have to see what happens,” he said. “But she’s good for racing on and I think she’s still improving.”

Fahey also had an update on top-class two-year-old Perfect Power, who gave owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmouk Al-Maktoum a summer to remember by winning the G1 Darley Prix Morny and the G1 Juddmonte Middle Park.

“He’s wintering extremely well; he’s just in light exercise at the moment,” Fahey said. “He’s a good fellow to deal with, as long as we feed him three times a day, he’s very happy.”

The winner of three of his five starts so far, Perfect Power rates as one of the best his trainer has handled.

“He’s the only dual Group 1-winning two-year-old I’ve had,” said Fahey. “He probably should have won on debut and he definitely should have won at Goodwood, so he should be five from five unbeaten.”

The Ardad colt is likely to take in a trial before taking the Classic test in the G1 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

“With a horse like him, I think we’ll have to go to a Guineas trial,” Fahey said. “Christophe (Soumillon, the Belgian jockey) is adamant that he would have stayed seven furlongs last season, but I just need to find out before the Guineas if there’s any reason why he won’t.”

With Fev Rover in Bahrain and Perfect Power to keep them excited during the winter back at home, team Fahey have a lot to be enthusiastic about right now.

Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

  • The British trainer saw his horse win the Churchill Stakes on Saturday and now has the world’s most valuable race in his sights
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

British trainer William Muir is aiming to get recent Lingfield winner Pyledriver to the Saudi Cup meeting next year, where he would be up for the $20million Group 1 showpiece race and the $1.5million Group 3 Neom Turf Cup.

The four-year-old landed the Listed Churchill Stakes at the all-weather track on Saturday on his first run since winning the Coronation Cup on Oaks Day at Epsom in June.

Muir, who trains in partnership with Chris Grassick, will now send Pyledriver for the Hong Kong Vase on Dec. 12 before a possible tilt at the world’s most valuable race at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Feb. 26.

Pyledriver missed his intended big-race summer targets with a pulled muscle, meaning he heads into a worldwide campaign as a relatively fresh horse.

“His Lingfield win was exactly what we wanted to happen, probably a little bit more,” Muir said. “Our plan, to start with, was to go to Germany for the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Bayern the previous week. We knew he would be competitive but we also knew he wasn’t 100 percent fit. With the long journey on a horse box and the race, it might just have taken the edge off him.

“The Churchill Stakes wasn’t ideal – we had to give away a 7lbs penalty – but we thought it would be better as a prep race,” he said. “The race went perfectly – it was a great performance. He’s taken it well and come out of the race fantastically.”

The frustrations of his summer campaign – when he was ruled out of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes just days before the prestigious Ascot contest – could turn out to be a blessing in disguise as Pyledriver embarks on his globetrotting adventures.

“It was frustrating but it wasn’t worrying because it wasn’t really an injury, it was more of a niggle,” said Muir. “Because he’s such a good horse, you could have turned a niggle into a big problem if we hadn’t done exactly what was right to do.

“I think he’d have gone very close in the King George. The last piece of work he did before the race was unbelievable, the way he looked and travelled. Maybe, it was meant to be, and this winter campaign is where it happens.

“We had planned in our minds that we would give him a break after the King George but it would’ve still been very tight. If we’d have won that, we would’ve probably said ‘we’ll have a go for the Juddmonte International at York,’ so we’d have had to stop then in August to give him a break. Would we have got back for Hong Kong? I don’t know. This way, we’re definitely on target, we’re in great shape and we’re ready to go.”

Pyledriver had a successful season last year when he won the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot before landing the Group 2 Great Voltigeur at York in August.

His biggest victories have come over distances around 2400m but he had little trouble dropping down to 2000m for the Churchill Stakes. The Saudi Cup, at 1800m on dirt, is shorter still, but Muir is not overly concerned about a possible switch of surface.

“They reckon it’s the nicest dirt track in the world,” he said. “I talked to David Egan and Ted Voute (Prince Faisal’s racing manager) who was out there last year and they both said it was a lovely surface. It’s not like the dirt tracks in America and Ted said our horse would love it.

“Everything we’ve thrown at Pyledriver, he’s taken, so I would be confident enough that he’d handle it. The nine-furlongs (1800m) of the Saudi Cup is the only sort of nagging concern.

“After we finished third in the St Leger last year, I was at pains to say that we would have rather dropped back to a mile-and-a-quarter (2000m) than step up to a mile-and-three-quarters (2800m). He’s got so many gears, but we had a go, it was a British Classic and we had a go.

“The Saudi Cup meeting fits in with our time plan. At this moment in time, we’re looking to go to Hong Kong, Saudi, then we’ll go on to the Sheema Classic in Dubai. The Saudi Cup is attractive as it’s the richest race in the world but it’s one step at a time.”

