Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate

Manager promises Newcastle will make city proud again

NEWCASTLE: Manager Eddie Howe has vowed to deliver a Newcastle United team that not only returns to the front foot - but also makes the city proud again.

Speaking in his first pre-match press conference on Friday, Howe made clear his intention to see the Magpies produce attacking football on his watch, football more akin to Newcastle sides of years gone by.

He accepted that it might take time for United’s players, largely conditioned to a more passive, counter-attacking style, to implement all of his philosophies out on the pitch.

Brentford head to Tyneside tomorrow on the back of a four-game Premier League losing streak, and Howe has promised fans will at least see a side playing for the badge on the shirt.

When asked about his team’s style against the Bees, Howe said: “How much do I want to give away? I’d like to think you will see a Newcastle team playing in the way I want them to, and a way befitting of what Newcastle fans want to see, too. I am going to try and deliver that as best I can.

“How quickly we can get there? We will see. I like to think you will see a team playing for the shirt, the supporters, the badge - and doing the city proud.”

These words, and their positive nature, is a far cry from what fans have come to expect from a Newcastle United manager.

The players are also refreshed by his hard-working approach on the training pitch.

“It has been a really good 10 days,” said Howe of the international break.

“Players have responded really well to what we’ve asked them to do.

“It has been intense, but not all the time. We have tried to implement our philosophy in a steady way, tried not to overload.

“We have covered a lot of bases, hopefully the players can retain that information and we have managed to get the balance right.”

Players such as Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson, both of whom played under Howe at Bournemouth, have spoken this week about the intensity of their new head coach’s approach — but have the players enjoyed it?

“From what I have seen they have enjoyed the training that we have delivered,” said Howe.

“We have covered a lot of the basic principles we want the team to deliver. I don’t think it has been too complex.

“We will obviously step things up and take things on as we have more time with them, but the basic fundamentals of how we play, I think, you will see tomorrow.”

On the injury front, Howe has a near full squad to choose from with Paul Dummett the only definite absentee.

Howe does have to make a decision about goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The Slovakian made his return to football, after nearly six months out, on the international scene this week.

He said: “All the boys except for (Miguel) Almiron are back from international duty so I’m looking forward to seeing him.

“Dubravka played in midweek but it was his first game in a long time so I have a tough call to make.”