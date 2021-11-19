You are here

Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate

Bayern Munich club said Friday that the unvaccinated Joshua Kimmich would miss the team’s game at Augsburg. He is also a doubt for the team’s Champions League game at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday. (AFP)
  • The German club said Friday unvaccinated Kimmich would miss the team’s game at Augsburg
  • Kimmich previously caused a furor in Germany for voicing his reservations about getting vaccinated
BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is in quarantine again.
The German club said Friday that the unvaccinated Kimmich would miss the team’s game at Augsburg. Although Bayern didn’t give any more details, the 26-year-old Kimmich is also a doubt for the team’s Champions League game at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Thursday that Kimmich missed training that day because he had contact with a person suspected of having the coronavirus.
Kimmich also had to isolate last week and missed Germany’s final World Cup qualifier after having contact with Bayern teammate Niklas Süle, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Süle and Josip Stanišić, who tested positive for the virus after returning from international duty with Croatia, are also in quarantine. Stanišić was fully vaccinated and had also previously contracted COVID-19.
Kimmich previously caused a furor in Germany for voicing his reservations about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccine opponents seized on his comments to further their cause, while medical experts expressed their dismay as the number of infections continued to climb.
“There are very good fact-based arguments to answer his questions and doubts,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
Kimmich’s reticence to get vaccinated means he faces a longer quarantine period than a fully vaccinated player.
Nagelsmann, who is vaccinated but recently missed four Bayern games because of his own coronavirus infection, refused to directly criticize Kimmich for his stance, despite it now affecting his availability for the team.
“I get on quite normally with them, they’re not bad people for me,” Nagelsmann said of the unvaccinated players.
Kimmich could miss Bayern’s game against Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund on Dec. 4.
“That is a fact,” Nagelsmann said Thursday. “I think that the players who are not vaccinated understand that the risk of missing games or training sessions is much greater as an unvaccinated person than as a vaccinated person. I don’t think I need to make that clear to a player. It’s obvious.”
Bayern state premier Markus Söder, who is a fan of the team, also appealed for unvaccinated players to get vaccinated.
“Any player who does not agree to go down this route will not be doing his club any favors, nor the sport, in the end,” Söder said.
Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany’s disease control agency, said the country is in a “nationwide state of emergency” because surging coronavirus infections have already overstretched some hospitals and intensive care wards. Infections topped 50,000 for the third straight day on Friday.

NYON, Switzerland: Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday.
UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atlético’s request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month.
Griezmann was sent off in Madrid, after scoring twice, for striking Roberto Firmino’s head with a raised boot while stretching for the ball. He missed Atlético’s 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool.
Atlético hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group, trailing Porto by one point with two rounds left. Last-placed Milan can also still advance to the knockout rounds.
  • Guardiola said De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive
  • The midfielder will miss the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday
MANCHESTER, England: Kevin De Bruyne contracted the coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium and is isolating, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.
Guardiola said De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive. He is back in England and is vaccinated.
The midfielder will miss the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday as well as the Champions’ League group game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
“Hopefully the symptoms will be minor and what’s important is he comes back,” Guardiola said. “When he comes back and is negative, he will start again to train with us as soon as possible.”
De Bruyne played for Belgium at home against Estonia on Saturday and at Wales on Tuesday.
Guardiola also said forward Jack Grealish and Phil Foden sustained injuries on duty with England’s national team. Grealish is set to miss the Everton game but Foden hasn’t been ruled out.

  • F1 stewards said ahead of Qatar Grand Prix that while Mercedes had presented new and relevant video evidence from Interlagos, it was not significant
  • To meet the conditions for a Right of Review under the sporting code, a team must present evidence that is significant, relevant and new
DUBAI: Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a Mercedes request to review a decision not to penalize Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen for a Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident with Lewis Hamilton.
They said in a statement ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix that while Mercedes had presented new and relevant video evidence from Interlagos, it was not significant.
“The competitor’s position is that this new footage provides sufficient information for the stewards to come to an altogether different conclusion than they did previously,” they explained.
“However, the stewards determine that the footage shows nothing exceptional that is particularly different from the other angles that were available to them at the time, or that particularly changes their decision...”
To meet the conditions for a Right of Review under the sporting code, a team must present evidence that is significant, relevant, new and that was previously unavailable to the parties concerned.
Seven times world champion Hamilton won the race at Interlagos last Sunday to cut Verstappen’s overall lead to 14 points with three races remaining.
The pair went off track on lap 48 as Hamilton tried to pass and Verstappen defended aggressively in a move that the Briton’s Mercedes team felt should have drawn a time penalty for the Dutch youngster.
Had they done so retrospectively, Verstappen risked losing more points.
The stewards took note of the incident during the race but concluded, on the basis of the evidence they had, that no investigation was necessary.
They heard from Mercedes, who lead Red Bull in the constructors’ standings by 11 points, and Verstappen’s team at the Losail circuit on Thursday.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the decision was completely expected.
“We wanted to trigger discussion around it,” he told reporters. “I think that objective is achieved. We didn’t really think it would go any further.”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner said it was the right outcome.
“It would have opened Pandora’s box regarding a whole bunch of other incidents that happened at that race,” he said.

  • Eddie Howe says he wants football team to return to its old attacking ways
NEWCASTLE: Manager Eddie Howe has vowed to deliver a Newcastle United team that not only returns to the front foot - but also makes the city proud again.

Speaking in his first pre-match press conference on Friday, Howe made clear his intention to see the Magpies produce attacking football on his watch, football more akin to Newcastle sides of years gone by.

He accepted that it might take time for United’s players, largely conditioned to a more passive, counter-attacking style, to implement all of his philosophies out on the pitch.

Brentford head to Tyneside tomorrow on the back of a four-game Premier League losing streak, and Howe has promised fans will at least see a side playing for the badge on the shirt.

When asked about his team’s style against the Bees, Howe said: “How much do I want to give away? I’d like to think you will see a Newcastle team playing in the way I want them to, and a way befitting of what Newcastle fans want to see, too. I am going to try and deliver that as best I can.

“How quickly we can get there? We will see. I like to think you will see a team playing for the shirt, the supporters, the badge - and doing the city proud.”

These words, and their positive nature, is a far cry from what fans have come to expect from a Newcastle United manager.

The players are also refreshed by his hard-working approach on the training pitch.

“It has been a really good 10 days,” said Howe of the international break.

“Players have responded really well to what we’ve asked them to do.

“It has been intense, but not all the time. We have tried to implement our philosophy in a steady way, tried not to overload.

“We have covered a lot of bases, hopefully the players can retain that information and we have managed to get the balance right.”

Players such as Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson, both of whom played under Howe at Bournemouth, have spoken this week about the intensity of their new head coach’s approach — but have the players enjoyed it?

“From what I have seen they have enjoyed the training that we have delivered,” said Howe.

“We have covered a lot of the basic principles we want the team to deliver. I don’t think it has been too complex.

“We will obviously step things up and take things on as we have more time with them, but the basic fundamentals of how we play, I think, you will see tomorrow.”

On the injury front, Howe has a near full squad to choose from with Paul Dummett the only definite absentee.

Howe does have to make a decision about goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The Slovakian made his return to football, after nearly six months out, on the international scene this week.

He said: “All the boys except for (Miguel) Almiron are back from international duty so I’m looking forward to seeing him.

“Dubravka played in midweek but it was his first game in a long time so I have a tough call to make.”

  • Monika Staab said that ‘this has to be one of the most exciting opportunities anywhere in sport and I feel privileged to lead’ the team
  • ‘I am honestly very excited and proud to be playing a small part in the journey of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports countries,’ she added
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has officially welcomed its first-ever women’s national team head coach, Monika Staab, to her new role in Riyadh.

The highly experienced German was appointed in August and held her first training session with the national team this month. Considered a pioneer in the global development of the women’s game, she arrives in the Kingdom with a wealth of international experience as a player, as a manager at national and club levels, and in top-level executive boardroom positions.

Expressing her delight at being part of Saudi football history, Staab said: “It might not be obvious to those who have not visited the country but this has to be one of the most exciting opportunities anywhere in sport and I feel privileged to lead Saudi Arabia’s first women’s national team.”

Staab’s first experience of women’s football in Saudi Arabia was in December 2020 after she was invited to the Kingdom to lead a C-license coaching course for women. During her visit she met officials from the Ministry of Sport, the SAFF, and the Mahd Sports Academy in Riyadh. She said she discovered a passion for football in the country and great ambitions for the development of the women’s game.

Since her appointment, Staab — former coach of FFC Frankfurt (now known as Eintracht Frankfurt), and the Bahrain and Qatar national women’s teams — has been taking a close look at all aspects of Saudi football. As part of this she visited the futsal national team and community-based women’s clubs, met licensed Saudi female coaches, supervised the technical aspects of the Riyadh regional training center for youth and met the head coach of the Saudi men’s national team, Herve Renard.

“The country adores football: young and old, boys and girls,” Staab said. “It unites the country. And since l first visited the Kingdom I could sense a genuine passion for the game. There is an energy of hope, optimism and excitement and that is very refreshing, personally.

“Plus, there is also talent. In a country of 35 million, with two thirds under (the age of) 35, the opportunity is massive to find, nurture and develop young players. And there is a long-term strategy in place.

“So, we have all the ingredients. We’re not suddenly trying to sell football. We don’t need to; it lives within the hearts of the people, it is their national game. But now there’s a clear plan in place and a chance to unlock this huge potential and do something truly transformational.

“I am honestly very excited and proud to be playing a small part in the journey of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports countries.”

Lamia Bahaian, a SAFF board member and head of its women’s football department, said: “We are on a very exciting journey of development and are committed to investing in all areas of women’s football to give it the platform it truly deserves.

“We all believe that football is for everyone in the Kingdom. Thanks to the support of our esteemed leadership, and extensive investment in women’s sports as part of the transformative Vision 2030, we now have all the foundations laid for an exciting future ahead.

“Our passionate female team at the women’s football department have limitless ambitions to create history together.”

