In this epic narrative of the events that have shaped our times, Simon Reid-Henry shows how liberal democracy, and western history with it, was profoundly reimagined when the postwar Golden Age ended, according to a review on goodreads.com.
As the institutions of liberal rule were reinvented, a new generation of politicians emerged.
The late twentieth century heyday they oversaw carried the Western democracies triumphantly to victory in the Cold War and into the economic boom of the 1990s. But equally, it led them to the high drama of the financial crisis in 2007/8, and ultimately to the anti-liberal surge of our own times.
What We Are Reading Today: Empire of Democracy by Simon Reid-Henry
