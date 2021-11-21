You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan pushes child vaccinations to fight COVID-19 surge

Jordan pushes child vaccinations to fight COVID-19 surge

A medical worker administers the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a man in Amman, Jordan. (File/Reuters)
A medical worker administers the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a man in Amman, Jordan. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n7jk8

Updated 13 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordan pushes child vaccinations to fight COVID-19 surge

Jordan pushes child vaccinations to fight COVID-19 surge
  • The kingdom has entered a third wave of COVID-19
  • Jordan has had an upsurge in infections over the past weeks
Updated 13 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan on Sunday announced a set of coronavirus-containment measures to address the surge in COVID-19 cases.
With health authorities officially declaring the kingdom as entering a third wave of COVID-19, the government late on Sunday said that children and young people would be asked to take the coronavirus vaccine — but “voluntarily” provided that their parents gave informed consent.
In a statement seen by Arab News, State Minister for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul said that all adults over 18 would be encouraged to get booster doses, especially those over the age of 50.
Preferring anonymity, an official source told Arab News that a new nationwide lockdown was “not an option at all, at least for the time being.”
Jordan has had an upsurge in infections over the past weeks.
Speaking to Jordan TV on Sunday, Secretary General of the Health Ministry for Epidemics Adel Bilbeisi said that Jordan has entered a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after weekly infections reached 20,000 cases, marking an increase of 5,000 infections compared with the week before.
Bilbeisi said that hospitals’ capacity for treating COVID-19 patients was still within “comfortable levels,” adding that the occupancy percentage of ICU, isolation and ventilator beds did not exceed 30 percent.
Fourteen COVID-19 deaths and 3,579 virus cases were recorded in Jordan on Sunday, increasing the caseload to 914,849, according to the government tally. The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 11,361.
Of the Kingdom’s 10 million population, 3,674,761 people were fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

Topics: Jordan COVID-19 coronavirus vaccinations Coronavirus

Related

Jordan launches emergency response plan ‘infectious diseases’ at border crossings
Middle-East
Jordan launches emergency response plan ‘infectious diseases’ at border crossings
The winter bags aid is part of the KSrelief’s project to help people in need in Pakistan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues relief work in Pakistan, Yemen, Jordan

Libyan interim PM submits bid for presidential elections

Libyan interim PM submits bid for presidential elections
Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
AP

Libyan interim PM submits bid for presidential elections

Libyan interim PM submits bid for presidential elections
  • Dbeibah is barred from running under Libya’s current election laws
  • He promised he would not seek office in this year’s elections as a condition to taking on his caretaker role
Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
AP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s interim prime minister filed a request Sunday to run for president despite being technically barred from the upcoming elections.
Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is meant to lead the country until a winner is declared following national and presidential elections on Dec. 24.
Dbeibah is barred from running under Libya’s current election laws. He promised he would not seek office in this year’s elections as a condition to taking on his caretaker role earlier this year. In order to be eligible, he also would have needed to have suspended himself from governmental duties at least three months before the polling date, which he did not.
The vote faces growing uncertainty. Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled the late dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The country had for years been split between a government in the east and a UN-supported administration in Tripoli, aided by western-based militias. Each side in the civil war has also had the support of mercenaries and foreign forces from Turkey, Russia and Syria and different regional powers.
Earlier this month, several controversial candidates have come forward, including Seif Al-Islam, the son and one-time heir apparent of Qaddafi. Powerful military commander Khalifa Haftar, who besieged the capital of Tripoli for nearly a year in 2019, is also running.

Topics: Libya presidential elections Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah

Related

Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote
Middle-East
Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote
Libya's powerful ex-minister announces bid for president
Middle-East
Libya's powerful ex-minister announces bid for president

Egypt informs Washington of huge project to turn Nile into international navigational artery

Egypt informs Washington of huge project to turn Nile into international navigational artery
Updated 21 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt informs Washington of huge project to turn Nile into international navigational artery

Egypt informs Washington of huge project to turn Nile into international navigational artery
  • Two sides also discussed the repercussions of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis
  • Abdel-Aty reviewed the project of a navigation corridor between Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean
Updated 21 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Irrigation Mohamed Abdel-Aty has presented Washington representatives with plans for a project to divert the Nile River into a navigational artery for the river basin countries.

During a meeting in Cairo, the two sides also discussed the repercussions of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis.

The meeting involved Matthew Parks, a water expert in the US government, Nicole Shampaine, the US deputy chief of mission in Cairo, and representatives of the US embassy in Cairo.

During the meeting, Abdel-Aty reviewed the project of a navigation corridor between Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean that would transform the Nile into a navigational artery linking the Nile Basin countries. He did not specify the date of its launch or the participating countries.

The project includes a highway, a railway and other links to assist the development of the Nile Basin countries.

According to an Egyptian statement, “the American expert and the deputy ambassador expressed their interest in this project and said that it is one of the most important regional projects and will improve the economic and social conditions of all participating countries.”

The 11 countries in the Nile Basin are: Eritrea, Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya and Egypt.

Abdel-Aty said that water scarcity and climate change make water management more difficult in Egypt, pointing out that any water shortage will affect workers in the agricultural sector, cause social problems and destabilize security in the region.

Refering to the Renaissance Dam that Ethiopia is building, the minister said that Egypt showed great flexibility during the negotiations, and that the Ethiopian side is suggesting that it is obliged to fill it as a construction necessity and for the purpose of generating electricity, which is contrary to the truth.

He said: “Ethiopia is deliberately issuing false statements and managing the dam unilaterally, which has caused damage to the two downstream countries.”

Topics: US Egypt Nile Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Related

FMs of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France meet
World
FMs of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France meet
Egypt’s unemployment rate inches up in Q3 of 2021
Business & Economy
Egypt’s unemployment rate inches up in Q3 of 2021

Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian who killed 1, injured 4

Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian who killed 1, injured 4
Updated 21 November 2021
AP

Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian who killed 1, injured 4

Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian who killed 1, injured 4
Updated 21 November 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian assailant killed one Israeli and injured four others before being fatally shot by Israeli police near the entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site Sunday, police said.
Police said the attack took place near an entrance to a contested flashpoint shrine known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. Violence surrounding the site, which is considered holy by both faiths, has triggered previous rounds of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians, most recently in May.
Paramedics said one person suffered critical injuries, one suffered serious wounds, and three others were lightly injured. Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital later said the critically injured person died. The paramedics said the Palestinian attacker was confirmed dead at the scene.
Police said two of those lightly injured were officers and identified the attacker as an east Jerusalem resident in his 40s. Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev told reporters the gunman was a member of Hamas’s political arm from the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, and that the man’s wife left the country three days earlier.
The Hamas militant group praised the attack in a statement but stopped short of claiming responsibility, calling the incident a “heroic operation.”
“Our people’s resistance will continue to be legitimate by all means and tools against the Zionist occupier until our desired goals are achieved and the occupation is expelled from our holy sites and all of our lands,” spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Qanou said.
Dimiter Tzantchev, the EU ambassador-designate to Israel, said in a statement on Twitter that his thoughts were “with the victims of the cowardly attack in the Old City of Jerusalem” and condemned “this senseless attack against civilians. Violence is never the answer.”
Sunday’s incident was the second of its kind in Jerusalem’s historic Old City in recent days, but shootings are relatively rare. On Wednesday, a Palestinian teen was fatally shot after stabbing two Israeli border police.
In that incident, the two officers were hospitalized and the teen, identified by police as a 16-year-old from east Jerusalem, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Palestinians and rights groups contend some of the alleged car-rammings were accidents and accuse Israel of using excessive force.
Israel captured east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its Christian, Muslim and Jewish holy sites, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move unrecognized by most of the international community.
The Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank and Gaza for a future independent state, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Topics: Israel Palestinian Shooting Jerusalem

Related

Palestinians’ tires slashed in tense Jerusalem neighborhood
Middle-East
Palestinians’ tires slashed in tense Jerusalem neighborhood
Special Israeli couple held in Turkey on spy charges released after behind scenes talks
Middle-East
Israeli couple held in Turkey on spy charges released after behind scenes talks

Sudan military reinstates PM Hamdok after deal

Sudan military reinstates PM Hamdok after deal
Updated 21 November 2021
Reuters

Sudan military reinstates PM Hamdok after deal

Sudan military reinstates PM Hamdok after deal
  • Hamdok will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional period
  • The prime minister said he had agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed
Updated 21 November 2021
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday and announced the release of all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a coup.
Under an agreement signed with military leader General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Hamdok will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional period.
Hamdok said he had agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed.
“Sudanese blood is precious, let us stop the bloodshed and direct the youth’s energy into building and development,” he said.
But the civilian coalition that shared power with the military previously said it opposed any talks with the “putschists” and called for protests to continue on Sunday.
Even as news of the deal spread, thousands of protesters marched toward the presidential palace in Khartoum in the early afternoon and called for the downfall of Burhan.
Hamdok was placed under house arrest when the military seized power on Oct. 25, derailing a transition toward democracy agreed after the overthrow of Omar Al-Bashir in 2019 that ended his three decades of autocratic rule.
The military dissolved Hamdok’s cabinet and detained a number of civilians who held top positions under the power-sharing deal agreed with the military after Bashir was ousted.
The coup triggered mass demonstrations against the military and medics aligned with the protest movement say security forces have killed 40 civilians in increasingly violent crackdowns.
The constitutional declaration struck between the military and civilians in 2019 after Bashir was ousted would remain the foundation in further talks, the source close to Hamdok said.
Activist groups leading the protests since the coup have demanded the military gets out of politics altogether, however.
The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) civilian coalition, which had been sharing power with the military, said it did not recognize any agreement with the armed forces.
“We affirm our clear and previously announced position: no negotiation and no partnership and no legitimacy for the putschists,” the FFC said in a statement.
Those who carried out and backed the coup should face justice, it said, calling on people to turn out for the latest round of anti-military protests on Sunday.
Following the coup, Hamdok had demanded the release of all political detainees and a return to power-sharing as a precondition for negotiating, according to sources close to him.
Western powers that had backed Sudan’s political transition condemned the takeover and suspended some economic assistance to Sudan.

Topics: Sudan Protests abdalla hamdok

Related

Sudanese call for anti-coup protests as death toll rises to 40
Middle-East
Sudanese call for anti-coup protests as death toll rises to 40
Sudan activists call for escalation after deadliest day since coup
Middle-East
Sudan activists call for escalation after deadliest day since coup

US support for security in Mideast ‘strong, sure’: defense secretary

US support for security in Mideast ‘strong, sure’: defense secretary
Updated 21 November 2021
AFP
Reuters

US support for security in Mideast ‘strong, sure’: defense secretary

US support for security in Mideast ‘strong, sure’: defense secretary
  • Austin: ‘All options open if diplomacy fails to halt Iran nuclear program’
Updated 21 November 2021
AFP Reuters

MANAMA: The US warned on Saturday it was capable of deploying “overwhelming force” in the Middle East as it faced questions about its willingness to use its military power in the region.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain’s capital that all options would be open if diplomacy failed to halt Iran’s nuclear program, but he was also forced to rebut claims that the US had become reluctant to use force.
The Pentagon chief was asked why Washington did not respond to last month’s drone-and-artillery attack on a base used by the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Syria.
“The United States of America maintains the right to defend itself. And we will defend ourselves and our interests, no matter what, at the time and place of our choosing,” he replied. “And let no country, let no individual be mistaken about that. We are committed to defending ourselves and our interests and that includes our partners as well. And we’re also committed to not allowing Iran to get a nuclear weapon.”
Austin said Washington’s major goal was to strengthen its “unmatched” alliances in the Middle East, but that military force remained an option with tens of thousands of its troops stationed in the region.
In brief remarks to the forum, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki Al-Faisal called for “demonstrative action” in the region, including the “total enforcement” of the arms embargo on Yemen’s Houthis.
Austin said: “America’s commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and sure. Ultimately, our mission is to support diplomacy and to deter conflict and to defend the United States and our vital interests. If we’re forced to turn back aggression, we will win and we will win decisively.”
Addressing the forum, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani said Lebanon needed to demonstrate that Hezbollah could change its behavior to mend a rift with Gulf states.
“We (can) extend support and try to find solutions in the future, but once it is demonstrated that Hezbollah can be changing its behavior,”
Al-Zayani said.

Topics: IISS Manama Dialogue Lloyd Austin

Related

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media
Middle-East
Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media
France warns Iran against ‘sham’ nuclear negotiating stance
Middle-East
France warns Iran against ‘sham’ nuclear negotiating stance

Latest updates

Jordan pushes child vaccinations to fight COVID-19 surge
Jordan pushes child vaccinations to fight COVID-19 surge
Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 36 new infections
Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 36 new infections
Saudi defenses intercept Houthi drone launched toward Najran airport
Saudi defenses intercept Houthi drone launched toward Najran airport
Bitcoin predicted to be the new gold: Crypto wrap
Bitcoin predicted to be the new gold: Crypto wrap
Libyan interim PM submits bid for presidential elections
Libyan interim PM submits bid for presidential elections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.