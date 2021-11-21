MBC-Cofe partnership to boost app’s expansion

Cofe App, the online coffee-centric marketplace, has announced a regional partnership deal with MBC Group. The strategic partnership will see the MENA’s largest and leading media group support the digital application in achieving its ambitious growth strategy through MBC’s channels, digital platforms and events. While the network will play a crucial role in adding scale and visibility to Cofe’s impressive growth trajectory, this deal will also give MBC investment priority in Cofe App’s future funding rounds.

Cofe’s strategic collaboration with the MBC Group marks the first of a series of key partnerships that support the startup to establish an even stronger footing in the beverage tech arena. Currently serving coffee lovers across the Kingdom, UAE and Kuwait, Cofe App has changed the way people approach their daily dose of caffeine. Its success has been spurred by changing consumer habits like increased online purchasing, which has only heightened post-pandemic.

Founder and CEO of Cofe App Ali Al-Ebrahim said: “This partnership marks a pivotal milestone for the Cofe brand. We truly believe we can become a market leader in the beverage technology space across the region and beyond, and can only reach our goal with the support of the vast network of channels and partners of the heavyweight MBC brand. We are delighted to enter into this long-term agreement and excited for what the future holds for Cofe.”

The partnership with Cofe is part of MBC’s plan to actively explore new media and emerging types of content, services, events and more to aid regional businesses in offering the most innovative and up-to-date products and services for customers.

Fadel Zahreddine, group director of emerging media at MBC Group, said: “MBC believes that innovation in responding to consumer behavior is the essence of entrepreneurial digital solutions. MBC is committed to supporting and elevating regional entrepreneurs through visibility.”

Cofe’s partnership with MBC is expected to drive the growth and visibility of the mobile application to serve a greater number of audiences within the GCC and MENA, as the brand gears up to launch in Egypt this year, and into international markets like the UK by 2022.

The app has been conceptualized in Kuwait and developed in the US’ Silicon Valley. The platform, which placed among the top five startups in the tech innovation category at the London Coffee Shop Innovation Expo, has grown from strength to strength since its official launch in November 2018, and completed a series-B funding round in April, raising $10 million.