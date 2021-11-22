You are here

  • Home
  • Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants

Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants

Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants
Migrants stay in the transport and logistics center in freezing conditions near the Bruzgi border point on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p6hzd

Updated 22 November 2021
Reuters

Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants

Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants
Updated 22 November 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW/WARSAW: Belarus does not want confrontation with Poland but wants the European Union to take in 2,000 migrants stranded on its border, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, after Warsaw warned that tensions over the trapped people could flare up.
The EU accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the EU via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in response to European sanctions. Minsk denies fomenting the crisis.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on the Belarus border may be a prelude to “something much worse,” and Poland’s border guard said Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier.
Lukashenko, as quoted by the state-owned Belta news agency, said he did not want things to escalate.
“We need to get through to the Poles, to every Pole, and show them that we’re not barbarians, that we don’t want confrontation,” he said.
“And that will be a catastrophe. We understand this perfectly well. We don’t want any kind of flare-up.”
Poland has threatened to cut a train link between the two countries if the situation does not improve, and Lukashenko was quoted as saying that threat could backfire.
Rail traffic could be diverted to run through a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine in such a scenario, he said.
Last Thursday, the European Commission and Germany publicly rejected a Belarus proposal made that same day that EU countries take in 2,000 of the migrants currently on its territory.
But Lukashenko, according to Belta, said on Monday he must insist Germany take in some migrants, and complained that the EU was not making contact with Minsk on the issue.
“I’m waiting for the EU to answer,” he said. “They don’t even look at it (the problem). And even what she (German Chancellor Angela Merkel) promised me — contacts. They are not even getting in touch.”
Belarus’ plan would also include Minsk sending some 5,000 migrants back home, and Lukashenko said Belarus was preparing a second flight to send migrants home at the end of the month. Over 400 Iraqis were sent back to Iraq last week, in the first such repatriation flight since August.
Poland says Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier, despite clearing the main migrant camps by the border last week.
A group of around 150 migrants tried to break through the border fence near the village of Dubicze Cerkiewne on Sunday, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday.
“Groups are making such attempts and Belarusian officials are becoming more and more aggressive,” Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for Poland’s security wrote on Twitter.

Topics: belarus migrants

Related

Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border
World
Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border
Army engineers from UK to assist Poland on Belarus border
World
Army engineers from UK to assist Poland on Belarus border

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon
  • More roads have reopened, gas lines have been restored, and stable food supply secured, as emergency workers and volunteers continue to work in flood-affected areas
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia: British Columbia was on the mend on Monday after heavy rains last week flooded infrastructure, displaced thousands and killed at least four in the Canadian province, but officials warned of a "very wet" weather forecast.
More roads have reopened, gas lines have been restored, and stable food supply secured, as emergency workers and volunteers continue to work in flood-affected areas, British Columbia officials said in a briefing on Monday.
"Our response to this emergency is still ongoing and it will be for quite some time," said Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth. "With more rain falling in southern B.C., including for the hard hit Fraser Valley, we have to stay vigilant."
The province declared a state of emergency last week after a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" brought a month's worth of rain in two days, causing floods and mudslides that destroyed roads and houses, cut critical rail lines and shut the Trans Mountain pipeline.
A meteorologist for Environment Canada said on Monday that they are seeing "very active weather for the foreseeable future" and storms are expected to continue over the weekend and into next week.
"The forecast going forward for the south coast is very wet," meteorologist Armel Castellan said in a briefing.
Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state, sent a message of support from across the Atlantic.
"My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as you continue to confront the recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recovery and rebuilding," she said in a statement.
Canadian Pacific Railway, operator of one of the two critical east-west rail lines that was forced to close by the flooding, said it would resume operations on Tuesday.
The Trans Mountain pipeline, which ships 300,000 barrel per day of crude and refined products from Alberta to Burnaby, near Vancouver, also said on Monday it was making progress and expected to restart the pipeline in a limited capacity by the end of the week.
Canadian National Railway, which owns the other main closed rail line that leads to Canada's busiest port of Vancouver, did not immediately have an update. On Friday, it said repair work would continue this week.

Topics: Canada Canada floods Canadian province

Related

Canada floods cut rail link to Vancouver port; one dead
World
Canada floods cut rail link to Vancouver port; one dead
3 killed in deadly western Canada floods
World
3 killed in deadly western Canada floods

US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’

US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’

US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday that Venezuela's regional elections were not free and fair, and vowed to keep up pressure on leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington considers illegitimate.
Maduro's forces were said to have won a landslide victory in Sunday's election, which saw the return of opposition parties to the ballot for the first time since 2017.
But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed to detentions of political leaders, bans on opposition candidates, media censorship and manipulation of voter registration.
"Fearful of the voice and vote of Venezuelans, the regime grossly skewed the process to determine the result of this election long before any ballots had been cast," Blinken said in a statement.
"Maduro robs Venezuelans of their chance to shape their own future," he said.
"We call on the Maduro regime to cease its repression and allow Venezuelans to live in the peaceful, stable and democratic country they deserve and have long sought."
Blinken reiterated US support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the United States considers to be the interim president after questioning the legitimacy of Maduro's last election.
European Union observers returned to the country after a 15-year absence and will present a report on Tuesday.
Weakened and fragmented, the opposition was only able to win in three states, although this significantly included oil-rich Zulia, the most populated region in the country whose capital Maracaibo is Venezuela's second-largest city.

Topics: Venezuela election Venezuela Nicolas Maduro

Related

A police armored vehicle drives along one of the main streets of the Cota 905 neighborhood in Caracas on July 9 to help battle members of a criminal gang. (AFP)
World
Clashes between police and gang in Venezuelan capital leave 26 dead
Uprooted again: Venezuela migrants cross US border in droves
World
Uprooted again: Venezuela migrants cross US border in droves

Ethiopia PM says he will lead army ‘from the battlefront’

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

Ethiopia PM says he will lead army ‘from the battlefront’

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
  • Abiy was awarded the Nobel for making peace with neighboring Eritrea, on whose border he fought while stationed in the Tigray region
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister says he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” beginning Tuesday, a dramatic new step in a devastating yearlong war.
“This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement posted on social media Monday night. With rival Tigray forces moving closer to the capital of Addis Ababa, his government declared a state of emergency earlier this month.
An estimated tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and fighters from the country’s northern Tigray region, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office. The United States and others have warned that Africa’s second-most populous country could fracture and destabilize the Horn of Africa.
The statement by the prime minister, a former soldier, did not say where exactly he will go Tuesday. His spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not respond to a request for comment.
“Let’s meet at the battlefront,” the 45-year-old prime minister said.
In response, the spokesman for the Tigray forces Getachew Reda tweeted that “our forces won’t relent on their inexorable advance toward bringing (Abiy’s) chokehold on our people to an end.” The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a months-long blockade of the Tigray region of some 6 million people, but they also want Abiy out of power.
The prime minister’s statement also claimed that the West is trying to defeat Ethiopia, the latest pushback against what his government has described as meddling by the international community. Envoys from the African Union and the US have continued diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a cease-fire to the fighting and talks without preconditions on a political solution.
Shortly after Abiy’s announcement, a senior State Department official told reporters the US still believes “a small window of opportunity exists” in the mediation efforts.
In a year’s time, Abiy’s government has gone from describing the Tigray conflict as a “law enforcement operation” to an “existential war.” With Ethiopia’s military reportedly weakened in recent months, and with its retreat from Tigray in June, ethnic-based regional forces have been stepping up and Abiy’s government has called on all able citizens to join the fight.
The prime minister chaired an executive meeting Monday of the ruling Prosperity Party, and Defense Minister Abraham Belay told state media that “all security forces will start taking special measures and tactics as of tomorrow.” He declined to elaborate.
Abiy’s announcement brought shock from the man who nominated him for the Nobel, Awol Allo, a senior lecturer in law at Keele University in Britain. “The announcement is replete with languages of martyrdom and sacrifice,” he said in a tweet. “This is so extraordinary and unprecedented, shows how desperate the situation is.”
The prime minister in his 2019 Nobel acceptance speech spoke passionately about war: “I crawled my way to peace through the dusty trenches of war years ago. ... I witnessed firsthand the ugliness of war in frontline battles. ... War is the epitome of hell for all involved. I know because I have been there and back.”
Abiy was awarded the Nobel for making peace with neighboring Eritrea, on whose border he fought while stationed in the Tigray region.
The terms of that peace deal have never been made public. Critics of the current conflict allege that the deal was instead an agreement for the two countries to wage war on the Tigray leaders, who were unpopular among many Ethiopians for their repressive 27-year rule despite significant development gains.
Eritrean soldiers have been blamed for some of the worst atrocities in the war, even as Abiy denied for months that they were inside Tigray.

Topics: Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed

Related

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
World
African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN
World
At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
Biden, 79, has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in recent months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four-year term.
“He is. That’s his intention,” Psaki said as Biden flew aboard Air Force One for a Thanksgiving event with US troops in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Democrats were rattled by Republican victories in Virginia’s state elections earlier this month and a narrow Democratic victory in New Jersey.
Questions have arisen about the viability of Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 should Biden decide not to run again. A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found her with a 28 percent job approval rating.
Biden underwent his first physical examination on Friday since taking office in January and doctors found he has a stiffened gait and attributed frequent bouts of coughing to acid reflux. Doctors said he was fit to serve.
Biden’s political prospects appeared to have been buoyed last week by congressional passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Still being debated is another $2 trillion in spending on a social safety net package.

Topics: Joe Biden

‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge
  • Outgoing Chancellor Merkel warned that Germany’s current Covid curbs “are not enough.”
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Germans faced the stark warning Monday that they would be “vaccinated, cured or dead” from Covid by the end of winter, while Austria returned to a partial lockdown as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic.
Belgium and the Netherlands are still reeling from clashes that rocked weekend protests against new anti-Covid measures.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte labelled three nights of unrest “pure violence” by “idiots” and his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo called violence at a 35,000-strong protest in Brussels “absolutely unacceptable.”
Europe’s return to the pandemic’s epicenter has been blamed on a sluggish vaccine uptake in some nations, the highly contagious Delta variant and colder weather moving people indoors again.
“Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
But in a stark reminder that the vaccine does not necessarily stop infection, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive on Monday despite being double-jabbed.
Castex, who will isolate for 10 days, tested positive after a meeting in Brussels with De Croo, whose office later announced he and several ministers would quarantine.
Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany’s current Covid curbs — including barring the unvaccinated from certain public spaces — “are not enough.”
She told a meeting of leaders of her conservative CDU party that the situation was “highly dramatic,” according to participants.
With intensive care beds swiftly filling up, Germany’s worst-hit regions have ordered new shutdowns, including the closure of Christmas markets.
The restrictions mirror those in neighboring Austria, which closed shops, restaurants and festive markets on Monday, the most drastic restrictions seen in Western Europe for months.
Its 8.9 million people are allowed to leave home only to go to work, shop for essentials or exercise.
The Alpine nation also plans a vaccine mandate from February 1, one of few places in the world to so far to announce such a move.
“Look around you, nobody is here,” said Anelia Lyotin, manning a stall in Vienna selling nuts and dried fruit.
“This situation now is bad for everyone and the only solution is that everyone gets vaccinated,” said the 36-year-old.
Across the border in Slovakia, unvaccinated people were also facing curbs blocking them from entering non-essential stores.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in European cities at the weekend.
Dozens were arrested in the Netherlands over unrest that began in Rotterdam on Friday, and Belgian police fired water cannon and tear gas at protesters on Sunday.
A crowd of 40,000 marched through Vienna on Saturday decrying “dictatorship.”
French security forces arrived in Guadeloupe after a week of unrest over Covid measures, with President Emmanuel Macron pleading for calm on the French Caribbean island.
The Red Cross said in a report on Monday that the pandemic had damaged the “fabric of society.”
It said that women and migrants were among the most affected by secondary effects of the crisis such as income loss, food insecurity, reduced protection against violence and worsening mental health issues.
Austria’s decision to reimpose a partial lockdown came after Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg criticized the “shamefully low” vaccine rate — 66 percent compared to France’s 75 percent — and banned the unjabbed from public spaces.
When that proved ineffective, he announced a nationwide lockdown, with an evaluation after 10 days.
In Germany, the EU’s most populous nation, just 68 percent of the population is fully jabbed.
The country has urged all vaccinated adults to get a booster jab to combat waning vaccine efficacy after six months — a call echoed by two French advisory bodies on Monday.
The European Medicines’ Agency said it was evaluating an application by Johnson & Johnson to be approved as a top-up shot, having already approved Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters.

Topics: Germany Coronavirus

Related

French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise
World
French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise
‘Explosive’ COVID-19 riots paralyze France’s Guadeloupe
World
‘Explosive’ COVID-19 riots paralyze France’s Guadeloupe

Latest updates

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon
Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon
US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’
US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’
New York’s French chef Daniel Boulud voted world’s best
French chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud works in the kitchen of his restaurant 'Daniel', in Manhattan, New York city on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
Algeria’s economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks, says IMF
Algeria’s economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks, says IMF
Arab coalition targets locations in Yemen’s capital
Arab coalition targets locations in Yemen’s capital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.