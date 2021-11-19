You are here

  • Army engineers from UK to assist Poland on Belarus border

Army engineers from UK to assist Poland on Belarus border

Army engineers from UK to assist Poland on Belarus border
Migrants stay in the transport and logistics centre near the Bruzgi border point on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region on November 18, 2021. (FIle/AFP)
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

  • Around 140 to be deployed to reinforce and maintain security and logistical infrastructure
  • British defense secretary: Deployment could come in ‘days or weeks’
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A force of British Army Royal Engineers is to be dispatched to Poland to assist the country’s military to maintain infrastructure on its border with Belarus.

The move comes after weeks of tension, with thousands of migrants trying to cross into the EU via Poland, causing damage to border fences and other security installations, and throwing missiles at personnel on the Polish side.

Poland has deployed around 15,000 troops to the border to maintain order. Earlier this week, tear gas and water cannons were used to disperse migrants, many of whom are from the Middle East. 

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said a reconnaissance team of engineers had already visited the Polish border, and a larger force of around 140 will be deployed “within days or weeks.”

He is thought to have discussed the proposal with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak on Thursday during a visit to the country, and added that he will put the proposal to Parliament before the deployment.

“What we’ll do is send some Royal Engineers — that’s part of the army designed for building or making fences or roads or putting in infrastructure,” Wallace told the BBC.

“We’re going to be using that part of our forces to help the Poles and potentially other Baltic states to secure their border,” he added. “This isn’t combat — this is support to the Poles.”

Blaszczak told local media: “The task of British soldiers will be to repair the temporary fence on the Polish-Belarusian border and to maintain and unblock road connections.”

Belarus has come under intense international scrutiny, with President Alexander Lukashanko accused of “weaponizing” migrants against the EU following the bloc’s decision to impose sanctions on Minsk in response to human rights violations. 

Thousands of people are now thought to be trapped in deteriorating conditions around the border with Poland, with harsh winter weather setting in.

“I’m particularly worried for the women and children and the vulnerable people who are being trafficked by the Belarusians into this game they seem to be playing,” Wallace said.

“It’s a horrendous thing to do, to force migrants to be a tool in a game to try to destabilize their neighbors.”

Philippines to cooperate with US in sex trafficking case against Duterte’s spiritual adviser

Philippines to cooperate with US in sex trafficking case against Duterte’s spiritual adviser
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • Apollo Quiboloy is the founder of the Philippines-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government said on Friday it will cooperate with US prosecutors if the founder of a Philippines-based church, who is an ally to President Rodrigo Duterte, needs to be extradited to face sex trafficking charges.

US prosecutors on Thursday indicted the Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder, Apollo Quiboloy, 71, and two of his top administrators on charges ranging from conspiracy and sex trafficking of children to fraud and coercion.

The church backed Duterte’s candidacy in 2016 and its leader has been known as the president’s spiritual adviser.

“The Philippines always cooperates when it comes to extradition or processes of extradition. We will cooperate if there is an extradition request. Whoever that concerns, the Philippines will cooperate,” Duterte’s acting spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said in a press briefing.

Asked whether or not Quiboloy would remain Duterte’s spiritual aide, Nograles said: “Let us just wait for the president to speak about that.”

Philippine Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters Quiboloy would not receive any special treatment as the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking will “perform its mandate under the law regardless of the persons involved.”

He said the Philippine government has not received any request from US authorities for Quiboloy’s extradition so far, and that the church leader is not facing any similar charges in the Philippines.

“A complaint for rape, however, was filed against him last year in Davao City, but the same was dismissed. That dismissal is now on appeal,” Guevarra said.

The US Department of Justice said in a statement that an indictment unsealed on Thursday charged Quiboloy and his top administrators with “coercing girls and young women to have sex with the church’s leader under threats of ‘eternal damnation.’”

The indictment also mentions forced labor, labor trafficking, document servitude, marriage fraud and money laundering.

Under Quiboloy’s direction, the church administrators allegedly brought workers from the Philippines to the US and confiscated all forms of identification before forcing them to spend long hours illegally soliciting money for the organization.

US authorities said the accused are believed to currently be in the Philippines.

The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles said it is closely monitoring the case and “will seek avenues to extend consular assistance to both the accused and the victims,” and the FBI has encouraged potential victims, or anyone with information about the church’s activities, to come forward.

The church claims to have 4 million followers in the Philippines and a further 2 million outside the country.

Tributes pour in for COVID-19 doctor who dies after 9-week battle against virus

Dr. Irfan Halim, 45, was admitted to the hospital after collapsing during a shift on Sept. 10 and died Nov. 14, according to his family. (Screenshot/GoFundMe)
Dr. Irfan Halim, 45, was admitted to the hospital after collapsing during a shift on Sept. 10 and died Nov. 14, according to his family. (Screenshot/GoFundMe)
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

  • Dr. Irfan Halim, 45, spent the past two years working to save patients with coronavirus in the UK
  • Husband and father of four was admitted to the hospital after collapsing during a shift on Sept. 10, according to his family
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An experienced surgeon who spent nearly two years working to save patients with coronavirus in the UK succumbed to the virus himself nine weeks after contracting it.

Dr. Irfan Halim, 45, was admitted to the hospital after collapsing during a shift on Sept. 10, according to his family.

During the height of the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, Halim spent four months away from his wife and four young children to protect them while he worked in COVID-19 wards.

He was placed on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine that temporarily replaced the function of his heart and lungs because he could not breathe for himself.

Halim died on Nov. 14 despite having received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The National Health Service worked frantically to bring Irfan home to his beautiful family, but tragically, he passed away after a nine-week fight against COVID,” according to a fundraising website set up in his memory.

“Irfan was dearly loved and touched so many people’s lives. Sadly, he was taken away far too soon from those who loved him. Not only was he a loving husband, a devoted father of four young beautiful children, but an incredibly awesome human being to all that were blessed to have met him.”

More than £83,000 ($111,650) had been donated so far by at least 471 donors to meet the family’s £100,000 target.

“He fought hard to be with his children every day,” Halim’s wife said in a social media post. 

“With a broken heart shattered in pieces beyond imagination, I muster what little strength I have to write this message. You gave 25 dedicated years of service to the NHS working as a consultant general surgeon. Irfan, you were not only my best friend but a best friend to all our children and so many others.”

Bahrain’s royal family seeks to open falcon breeding center in northern England

Bahrain’s royal family seeks to open falcon breeding center in northern England
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

  • Khalifa family currently breeds peregrine falcons at Great Broughton, a village in North Yorkshire
  • New location offers greater security, the family said
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Bahrain royal family is seeking approval to open a falcon breeding center in North Yorkshire, northern England where it will rear peregrine falcons.

The birds will then be exported to the Middle East, the Times reported on Thursday.

According to plans submitted to Hambleton district council, the Khalifa family approached Mark Robb, an expert in breeding birds of prey, about the project.

The documents state the family’s intentions to convert a livestock farm near Easingwold, a town in North Yorkshire, and use it to breed peregrine falcons.

The family currently breeds the birds at Great Broughton, a village in North Yorkshire, and says the new location offers greater security. The application also says the climate in North Yorkshire is more favorable compared to other regions of the UK.

Although the application was recommended for approval by Hambleton district council, concerns have been raised by Andrew Fawcett, who operates the York Bird of Prey Center in the nearby village of Huby. 

Fawcett told the BBC a new breeding center could affect his business and jeopardize bird welfare at both sites. 

“Zoo legislation says we have to fly them four days a week or more, which we do. It might be a good thing for them to do this, but my birds fly over their property,” he said.

“Any falconer knows for birds of prey the three things are food, continuity, and flying weights. My birds are at flying weights to fly them free so they’ll come back. So their birds are in danger from mine overhead.”

The Khalifa family hopes to stop unscrupulous trade in the birds and Bahrain has joined a global movement to control the importation of endangered species of animals, the proposal said. 

Robb, who developed a breeding center in Great Broughton over the past two decades, was recruited to manage the center, which would be open to the public and for school visits. 

If the proposal is approved, Robb will help rear young peregrine falcons at the new location. 

Councilors will make a decision after they determine the impact of the plans on the York Bird of Prey Center.

Peregrine falcons are the world’s fastest birds, swooping at speeds of more than 200mph. They can be found across Britain.

Biden to have routine colonoscopy, transfer power to Harris

Biden to have routine colonoscopy, transfer power to Harris
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

  • Biden drove early Friday to the medical center in the Washington suburbs for his first routine physical exam as president
  • Press secretary said Biden would be under anesthesia during the procedure and would transfer power to Harris
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

BETHESDA: President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday when he undergoes a “routine colonoscopy” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said.
Biden drove early Friday to the medical center in the Washington suburbs for his first routine physical exam as president. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would be under anesthesia during the procedure and would transfer power to Harris.
“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” she said. “The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”
Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a doctor’s report at the time. Biden is the oldest person to serve as president, and interest in his health has been high since he declared his candidacy for the White House in 2019.
Pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, Biden will sign a letter to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives saying he is unable to discharge his duties while under anesthesia, making Harris the acting president, and will send them another letter upon the conclusion of the procedure to resume his duties.
Harris, the first woman, person of color and person of South Asian descent to be vice president, will be making history during the short time she is serving as acting president.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.
In that report, O’Connor said that since 2003, Biden has had episodes of atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat that’s potentially serious but treatable. At the time, O’Connor cited a list of tests that showed Biden’s heart was functioning normally and his only needed care was a blood thinner to prevent the most worrisome risk, blood clots or stroke.
Biden had a brush with death in 1988, requiring surgery to repair two brain aneurysms, weak bulges in arteries, one of them leaking. Biden has never had a recurrence, his doctor said, citing a test in 2014 that examined his arteries.
When Biden took office he brought O’Connor back to the White House to continue serving as his doctor, and O’Connor was expected to lead a team of experts in conducting Biden’s physical exam Friday.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in early 2020, Biden’s team took intense steps to keep the then-candidate and now-president healthy as the virus raged and took a disproportionate toll among older populations. Biden received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020 and his second dose just two weeks before taking office. He received a booster dose, which regulators say provides more enduring protection, in late September.
The White House said Biden would authorize the release of a medical report, as is customary for presidents and presidential candidates. Former President Donald Trump, 75, was sharply criticized for releasing only cursory details on his health while running and serving in the White House, including concealing the seriousness of his COVID-19 illness a month before the 2020 presidential election.

German state Bavaria cancels all Christmas markets over virus

German state Bavaria cancels all Christmas markets over virus
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

  • "The situation is very, very serious and difficult," state premier Markus Soeder told a news conference
  • Bavaria had a weekly incidence rate of 625.3 recorded infections per 100,000 people on Friday
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

MUNICH: The German state of Bavaria on Friday canceled all of its popular Christmas markets this year due to a surge in coronavirus infections as part of broader restrictions to fight the pandemic.
“The situation is very, very serious and difficult,” state premier Markus Soeder told a news conference at which he also announced a shutdown of clubs, bars and night service at restaurants to tame the fourth wave of the outbreak.
Bavaria had a weekly incidence rate of 625.3 recorded infections per 100,000 people on Friday, according to the Robert Koch Institute infectious disease center, well above the nationwide figure of 340.7 — an all-time high for the country.
“We have a clear goal: fighting corona, protecting people and protecting the health care system,” Soeder said.
The Bavarian state capital of Munich on Tuesday had become the first major German city to cancel its upcoming Christmas market, which usually draws some three million visitors, due to a “dramatic” coronavirus resurgence.
Other smaller markets had followed suit but Soeder’s announcement reflects the increasingly drastic state of the virus’s spread, particularly in the south and east of the country.
In addition to the new nightlife restrictions, sport and culture venues will be subject to a 25-percent capacity limit and retail outlets will have to restrict customer flows, Soeder said.
Parts of Bavaria with incidence rates above 1,000 — eight districts on Friday — will face even stricter curbs with only daycare facilities, schools and shops allowed to continue operations until at least mid-December.
Germany hosts some 2,500 Christmas markets each year, cherished by visitors who come to savour mulled wine and roasted chestnuts, and shop for seasonal trinkets among clusters of wooden chalets.
In pre-pandemic times, they drew about 160 million domestic and international visitors annually who brought in revenues of three to five billion euros, according to the BSM stallkeepers’ industry association.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states agreed Thursday to shut the unvaccinated out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows after new cases soared to an all-time daily high of more than 65,000.
However the director of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, told reporters Friday that with the exponential rise in infection levels, the curbs would be insufficient to contain the latest surge.

