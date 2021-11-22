Saudi development program’s Aden airport revamp cruising ahead

ADEN: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has continued work to develop and upgrade the Aden international airport terminals’ area, renovate the cargo terminal, and enhance the new gate.
The first batch of glass from the Kingdom has also been delivered to the airport.
The program aims to raise the efficiency of the airport, facilitate the arrivals process, strengthen social ties, and improve the quality of services provided for passengers and airlines.
The program has undertaken more than 204 projects and initiatives in several Yemeni governorates to serve Yemenis in seven main sectors: Education, health, water, transportation, agriculture, fisheries and government, and public sector infrastructure.
EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa meets Saudi officials
Saudi aid center chief Al-Rabeeah gave an overview of the center’s work and the 1,784 projects it has implemented in 76 countries
RIYADH: Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, an adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, on Monday discussed the work of the organization with the EU’s Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During their meeting, at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh, Al-Rabeeah gave an overview of the center’s work and the 1,784 projects it has implemented in 76 countries. He also highlighted the humanitarian aid and support programs the center has developed to help the needy in countries in the Horn of Africa. Earlier, Weber met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.
Riyadh Season: Concept stores spreading cultural heritage through local products
A concept store is a shop that sells a range of items from many vendors, with most of the items carefully handmade by local craftsmen and small businesses
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Al-bisht, abaya and farwa are some of the cultural products popular among visitors during Riyadh Season. They are sold through local concept stores, with the Riyadh Season helping to create trends and give businesses an opportunity to make profits.
Because the Riyadh Season was a huge success in 2019, a number of businesses are coming back to claim a spot this year. In Boulevard Riyadh city, seven local concept stores are showcasing Saudi culture to the world. Among them are Siwara, Espace, We Cre8, Lit, Zamakan, IT, and Crate.
Nawaf Yar, owner of the concept store Siwara, said that this was his second participation, and that his shop was one of the concept stores that were present in the last Riyadh Season in 2019.
“My first experience in 2019 was very successful but it was unfortunate that it had to close in 2020 due to the pandemic and that is what made me participate again this season,” Yar told Arab News.
“A lot of foreigners come and ask if our products are imported or local and they are really interested in local items,” Yar added.
He said that Siwara contains 15 small businesses, six of which are owned by women and have been in the market since 2017. Their aim is to support women’s empowerment and give them an opportunity to sell their products through his store.
A concept store is a shop that sells a range of items from many vendors, with most of the items carefully handmade by local craftsmen and small businesses. These concept stores are considered a new trend in the Kingdom and are becoming popular among the youth, who want unique pieces.
Obai Al-Sahaf, operation manager for Crate concept store, told Arab News that many local businesses had the quality and potential to compete with international brands and they only needed a place to showcase their products.
“We switched our business model to give the designers 80 percent of the store and we are trying to help the designers be successful, both in Boulevard and online. A number of tourists will be visiting Boulevard and they are looking for pieces representative of our culture and that is why we decided to open a store here in the middle of Riyadh Season,” Al-Sahaf said.
Crate was only selling its own products in 2017 but later switched their model into a concept store to help several Saudi designers.
“We have many brands that showcase our culture, such as the bisht-style beach towel and bisht abayas. We also have our own jewelry line using diamonds and silver on prayer beads. That could be a gift representing our culture,” Al-Sahaf added.
The emergence of social media in the Kingdom has helped to foster the growing concept store culture. Many of them were initially online sites which became successful and then moved into a physical store. Some of the stores do not rely only on their products but have branched out to create a fuller experience by selling food or drink in order to attract customers.
Duaa Jawdat, the business department officer of Lit, told Arab News that she started the store this year.
“It is not your typical concept store. It not only offers items for sale but also serves coffee and our signature tiramisu,” she said.
“All our vendors are local and there is a high demand for the unique pieces that we have. The visitors, whether foreigners or locals, are keen to collect unusual and unique items,” Jawdat added.
Jawdat said that people were buying and supporting all kinds of items such as jewelry, perfumes, clothes, and accessories.
She added that she had decided to open her store in Boulevard during Riyadh Season as a marketing ploy for a startup concept store that
will open in December in a different location.
“All categories are now directed to Riyadh Season, so it is a good opportunity to market our store and get a good reputation,” Jawdat added.
She said that her startup store will have a bowling alley and a coffee shop alongside the concept store. Visitors can enjoy themselves by playing games, eating, drinking, and shopping all in the same place at the same time.
Because of the huge success of sales and interactions, these businesses are planning to continue their business in Boulevard even after Riyadh Season is over.
Saudi authorities unveil Year of Arabic Calligraphy mural in Al-Ahsa
It is part of a project launched by the culture Ministry to create Arabic calligraphy murals in 10 regions in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Monday unveiled a massive mural in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province as part of the national Year of Arabic Calligraphy initiative.
The mural, which covers an area of 300 square meters along a pedestrian walkway on King Salman Road in Al-Ahsa, was inaugurated by the local mayor, Essam Al-Mulla.
The Year of Arabic Calligraphy, launched by the Ministry of Culture, aims to help improve the urban landscape through the work of visual arts and calligraphy designers and community volunteers.
The mural was created in partnership with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, represented by Al-Ahsa Municipality. It took three days to complete, with the help of more than 80 volunteers.
It is part of a project launched by the Ministry of Culture in August that aims to create Arabic calligraphy murals in 10 regions in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia nominates ‘The Tambour of Retribution’ to represent the Kingdom at the Oscars
The feature film has already been shown at a number of festivals and won several awards
Updated 23 November 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has chosen the film “The Tambour of Retribution” to represent the Kingdom in the Best International Film category at the Oscars.
The feature film was chosen by the Saudi Film Commission, and was nominated by the Saudi Academy Awards Committee.
The film will compete with films from around the world, and will pass through several screening stages, before the initial and then final list is announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The winner will be announced at the 94th Oscars that will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 27.
The film was shown for the first time at the Cairo Film Festival and won the Special Jury Award. It was also shown at the Malmo Arab Film Festival in Sweden and won the Best Director Award. The film also won Best Feature Film at the Saudi Film Festival.
“I am happy and proud to represent Saudi Arabia in the Oscar race for the best international film category,” said the director of the film, Abdulaziz Al-Shelahi.
“Great films have preceded us, more films will follow, and Saudi cinema, with the ambitions of its producers, will reach the biggest forums,” he added.
Saudi Arabia confirms 2 COVID-19 deaths, 39 new cases
The health ministry says 50 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
Updated 22 November 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,826.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 39 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 549,518 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 52 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 11, followed by Jeddah with 10, Madinah confirmed three, and Makkah and Dammam recorded two cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 50 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 538,640.
Over 47.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 258 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.17 million.