You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives
The UK had pledged to evacuate 20,000 Afghans who worked with British and NATO forces. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jcbe9

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives
  • MP said that two family members of a constituent had already been murdered by the Taliban
  • Government insists it is meeting commitments despite 3-month delay in setting up scheme
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives

MP said that two family members of a constituent had already been murdered by the Taliban

Government insists it is meeting commitments despite 3-month delay in setting up scheme

LONDON: Ministers have warned the government that Afghan refugees eligible for a scheme providing resettlement in the UK could “die before it becomes operational.”

The warning came following news that at least two men associated with British forces had been murdered by the Taliban in recent days.

Britain pledged to relocate up to 20,000 people from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in August this year, but the scheme has not started and is still being designed. 

The resettlements were planned to protect Afghan civilians, such as interpreters, who had worked closely with British and NATO forces during the war and whose lives may now be in danger because of that.

Labour MP Helen Hayes said that one of her constituents has a brother waiting in hiding in Afghanistan alongside his wife and children.

“Since the evacuation ended, they have lost an uncle and a cousin, both murdered by the Taliban, and they have received numerous threatening messages,” said Hayes. 

“They live in daily fear for their lives, yet the government will not issue papers to give them the best chance of safe passage to the UK via a third country.”

Victoria Atkins, the minister responsible for Afghan resettlement, told parliament: “We are working urgently across government and with partners such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to design the scheme.”

She said the lack of a British embassy in Kabul was complicating evacuations but added: “We continue to support the thousands of people successfully evacuated from Afghanistan under Operation Pitting, and we will continue to support those who come under the scheme when it opens.”

She insisted the UK was “meeting its commitment” for translators and other Afghans who were made Taliban targets by their work with the British military.

But others warned that when the scheme is finally operational it could be too late for the very people it is intended to help.

“There is a real risk that the people whom the scheme is intended to help will die before it becomes operational,” Labour MP Bambos Charalambous said.

Louise Calvey, the head of services at charity Refugee Action, told The Independent: “It’s indefensible that ministers are still dawdling over the details of its Afghan resettlement scheme, three months after the fall of Kabul. 

“These delays have been caused in part by the government’s previous refusal to commit to a long-term resettlement program, which left it totally unprepared when it was needed. But this is no excuse to not help now.

She added: “Ministers must urgently use the already operational UK resettlement scheme to identify and relocate vulnerable Afghan refugees so they can start to rebuild their lives here in safety.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Afghan refugees

Related

Kim Kardashian helps Afghan women soccer players flee to UK
Lifestyle
Kim Kardashian helps Afghan women soccer players flee to UK
UK Afghan envoy warned of Taliban threat in lead-up to dramatic takeover
World
UK Afghan envoy warned of Taliban threat in lead-up to dramatic takeover

France holds 15 after breaking Channel people-smuggling network: police

France holds 15 after breaking Channel people-smuggling network: police
Updated 57 min 14 sec ago
AFP

France holds 15 after breaking Channel people-smuggling network: police

France holds 15 after breaking Channel people-smuggling network: police
  • Passage to England would cost a migrant 6,000 euros ($6,800) and the smugglers racked up some 3 million euros
  • British authorities said over 25,000 people have now arrived illegally across the Channel so far this year
Updated 57 min 14 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French police have detained 15 suspected members of an international migrant smuggling syndicate that helped people illegally cross the Channel to Britain.
The announcement comes as tensions grow between London and Paris over the record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel, with Britain urging tougher action from France to stop them making the voyage.
Those arrested included Iraqi Kurds, Romanians, Pakistanis and Vietnamese who approached migrants in camps in Grande-Synthe outside Dunkirk in the north of France and encouraged them to cross to England in small boats, police said in a statement late Monday.
In an investigation that started in October 2020, French police said the network helped at a minimum 250 people per month cross to England, using small boats that transport up to 60 migrants at a time.
Passage to England would cost a migrant 6,000 euros ($6,800) and the smugglers racked up some 3 million euros ($3.4 million) in total profits, the illegal migration branch of the French police, OCRIEST, said in a statement.
“It was a network of hardened criminals who were well organized due to the complicity of drivers, secret financial backers and people who acted as lookouts for the police,” Xavier Delrieu, who led the investigation, told AFP.
The 15 were detained last week and around 40,000 euros ($45,000) in cash seized.
According to the French authorities, 31,500 people attempted to leave for Britain since the start of the year and 7,800 people have been rescued at sea, figures which doubled since August.
In Britain, the ruling right-wing Conservative party of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming under intense pressure, including from its own supporters, to reduce the numbers crossing.
According to British authorities, over 25,000 people have now arrived illegally across the Channel so far this year, already triple the figure recorded in 2020.
The issue has added to growing post-Brexit tensions between Britain and France, with a row on fishing rights also still unresolved.

Topics: France Britain English channel migrants

Related

Artin died alongside three family members when the boat they were in sank in October 2020. (Screenshot/Social Media)
World
Body found on Norwegian shore is Kurdish-Iranian baby who drowned in English Channel
Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report
World
Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN
  • In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso: Trapped in conflicts, the children of West and Central Africa are the most recruited by armed groups in the world and also have the highest number of victims of sexual violence, says a report released Tuesday by the United Nations Children’s Fund.
For five years the region has seen increased conflicts in which more than 21,000 children have been recruited by government forces and armed groups, says the report. In addition, more than 2,200 children in the region have been victims of sexual violence since 2016, says the report.
More than 3,500 children have been abducted, making it the region with the second-highest abductions in the world, said the report.
“The numbers and trends are extremely worrying for current and future generations of children,” Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF’s regional director for West and Central Africa told The Associated Press.
“Not only have grave violations against children perpetrated by parties to the conflicts not stopped across West and Central Africa, but we have even seen a spike over the past five years, with a 50 percent increase in the total number of verified grave violations,” she said.
Since 2005, when the UN established a system to monitor and report on serious violations against children, such as recruitment, abduction, rape and attacks on schools and hospitals, one out of four violations globally was committed in West and Central Africa, said the report.
In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the UN
More than 57 million children are in need of humanitarian assistance, a number that’s doubled since last year as a result of conflict and the virus.
While some countries have been a concern for nearly a decade or more, there are three new areas of concern: Burkina Faso, Cameroon and the countries surrounding Lake Chad, according to the UN’s annual report on children and armed conflict.
Conflict in the four countries straddling the Lake Chad basin — Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria — has displaced some 3 million people and in Burkina Faso, where a jihadist insurgency has killed thousands, child recruitment rose at least five-fold this year, up from four documented cases in all of last year, according to information seen by the AP in an unpublished report by international aid and conflict experts.
During a deadly attack in June in the country’s Sahel region where at least 160 people were killed, children were seen alongside jihadists, chanting “Allahu akbar” (God is great in Arabic) as they burned homes.
Children associated with armed groups are often exposed to “unbearable levels of violence” and their recruitment can be preceded and followed by other violations such as abduction, sexual violence and the killing and maiming of children, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba told The Associated Press.
The UN is calling for parties to the conflict to prevent and end violations against children and for perpetrators to be held accountable. It urges aid groups to increase the documentation of violations and to work to prevent and respond to them. UNICEF says that it needs more than $92 million to protect children in emergencies across West and Central Africa, more than half of which is not yet funded.

Topics: West Africa

Related

Christie’s stages first West African art exhibition in Dubai
Lifestyle
Christie’s stages first West African art exhibition in Dubai
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives Annette Weber, the EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa, in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia
EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa meets Saudi officials

Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report

Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report

Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report
  • 118 migrants had left the country a day earlier and more would depart on Tuesday
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Belarus’s interior ministry said on Tuesday 118 migrants had left the country a day earlier and more would depart on Tuesday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Minsk over President Alexander Lukashenko’s crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year.

Topics: belarus migrants Poland

Related

Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants
World
Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants
Poland detains 100 migrants at border, accuses Belarus
World
Poland detains 100 migrants at border, accuses Belarus

Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90

Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90

Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
  • His death came about a month after coup co-conspirator and succeeding President Roh Tae-woo died at age 88
  • Chun’s eight-year rule in the presidential Blue House was characterised by brutality and political repression
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

SEOUL: Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, whose iron-fisted rule of the country following a 1979 military coup sparked massive democracy protests, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, his former press aide said.
Chun had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer which was in remission, and his health had deteriorated recently, his former press secretary Min Chung-ki told reporters. He passed away at his Seoul home early in the morning and his body was moved to a hospital for a funeral later in the day.
A former military commander, Chun presided over the 1980 Gwangju army massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators, a crime for which he was later convicted and received a commuted death sentence.
His death came about a month after coup co-conspirator and succeeding President Roh Tae-woo, who played a crucial but controversial role in the country’s troubled transition to democracy, died at age 88.
An aloof, ramrod-straight Chun during his mid-1990s trial defended the coup as necessary to save the nation from a political crisis and denied sending troops into Gwangju.
“I am sure that I would take the same action, if the same situation arose,” Chun told the court.
Chun was born on March 6, 1931, in Yulgok-myeon, a poor farming town in the southeastern county of Hapcheon, during Japanese rule over Korea.
He joined the military straight out of high school, working his way up the ranks until he was appointed a commander in 1979. Taking charge of the investigation into the assassination of President Park Chung-hee that year, Chun courted key military allies and gained control of South Korea’s intelligence agencies to headline a Dec. 12 coup.
“In front of the most powerful organizations under the Park Chung-hee presidency, it surprised me how easily (Chun) gained control over them and how skilfully he took advantage of the circumstances. In an instant he seemed to have grown into a giant,” Park Jun-kwang, Chun’s subordinate during the coup later told journalist Cho Gab-je.
Chun’s eight-year rule in the presidential Blue House was characterised by brutality and political repression. It was, however, also marked by growing economic prosperity.
Chun resigned from office amid a nationwide student-led democratic movement in 1987 demanding a direct electoral system.
In 1995, he was charged with mutiny, treason and was arrested after refusing to appear at the prosecutors’ office and fleeing to his hometown.
At what local media dubbed the “trial of the century,” he and Roh were found guilty of mutiny, treason and bribery. In their verdict, judges said Chun’s rise to power came “through illegal means which inflicted enormous damage on the people.”
Thousands of students were believed to have been killed at Gwangju, according to testimonies by survivors, former military officers and investigators.
Roh was given a lengthy jail term while Chun was sentenced to death. However, that was commuted by the Seoul High Court in recognition of Chun’s role in the fast-paced economic development of the Asian “Tiger” economy and the peaceful transfer of the presidency to Roh in 1988.
Both men were pardoned and freed from jail in 1997 by President Kim Young-sam, in what he called an effort to promote “national unity.”
An association of survivors’ groups said at a news conference on Tuesday that it was lamentable that Chun died without apologizing for the coup and Gwangju “massacre,” vowing to continue seeking the truth and “justice of history.”
Chun made several returns to the spotlight. He caused a national furor in 2003 when he claimed total assets of 291,000 won ($245) of cash, two dogs and some home appliances — while owing some 220.5 billion won in fines. His four children and other relatives were later found to own large swaths of land in Seoul and luxurious villas in the United States.
Chun’s family in 2013 vowed to pay off the bulk of his debt, but his unpaid fines still totalled some 100 billion won as of last December. Seoul city said last week that his unpaid taxes exceeded 980 million won.
In 2020, Chun was found guilty and received an eight-month suspended sentence for defaming a late democracy activist and Catholic priest in his 2017 memoirs. Prosecutors have appealed, and Chun had faced a trial next week.
Chun had wished to be cremated and buried near the border with North Korea, but his family would make a final decision when his youngest son, living in the United States, arrives, Min said. ($1 = 1,188.3000 won)

Topics: South Korea Chun Doo-hwan Death

Related

Why South Korea’s Jang Hyun-soo could be Al-Hilal’s trump card against Pohang Steelers in AFC Champions League final
Sport
Why South Korea’s Jang Hyun-soo could be Al-Hilal’s trump card against Pohang Steelers in AFC Champions League final

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals
  • Government surveys have estimated that nearly 70 percent of Indians had been naturally infected by July
  • Daily testing has also fallen, dipping below 1 million on Monday compared with a capacity of more than 2 million
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India reported 7,579 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the smallest rise in one-and-a-half-years despite huge festival gatherings in recent weeks, thanks to rising vaccinations and antibodies from prior infections.
The country of 1.35 billion celebrated Durga Puja in October and Diwali this month, during which millions of people shopped, traveled and met family, mostly without masks. Mask-wearing is nearly non-existent outside the big cities.
“Even after Diwali, we are not seeing a surge,” said M.D. Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology, attributing it mainly to the presence of antibodies in a huge majority of Indians through natural infection.
“I think we are much safer now.”
Government surveys have estimated that nearly 70 percent of Indians had been naturally infected by July, following a record rise in infections and deaths in April and May.
So far, 81 percent of India’s 944 million adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and 43 percent have had two doses. Vaccination for people under 18 has not yet begun.
India has reported a total of 34.5 million COVID-19 cases, second only to the tally in the United States. India’s COVID deaths rose by 236 in the past 24 hours to 466,147.
Daily testing has also fallen, dipping below 1 million on Monday compared with a capacity of more than 2 million.

Topics: India COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine

Related

Special Indian farmers continue protest despite repeal of controversial agricultural laws
World
Indian farmers continue protest despite repeal of controversial agricultural laws

Latest updates

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives
Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives
Institutional investors fully back Tadawul IPO at maximum price range: CNBC Arabia
Institutional investors fully back Tadawul IPO at maximum price range: CNBC Arabia
OPEC+ may adjust oil production plans next week in wake of US move
OPEC+ may adjust oil production plans next week in wake of US move
Italy hits Amazon and Apple with 200 million euro antitrust fine
A crackdown on Big Tech firms could lead to the breakup of the largest platforms in Europe. (File/AFP)
UAE, UN body link up to create a ‘biomedical industrial center’ to better respond to pandemics
UAE, UN body link up to create a ‘biomedical industrial center’ to better respond to pandemics

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.