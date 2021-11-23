Egypt rejects use of Yemeni territory to threaten KSA, maritime navigation

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has reaffirmed Cairo’s rejection of the use of Yemeni territory to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and international navigation in the Red Sea.

He did so during his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Cairo.

Shoukry stressed the need for a political solution to the conflict in Yemen, and the importance of the country’s security and stability to those of the wider region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry expressed hope that Grundberg’s efforts will advance the path toward a political solution in Yemen.

Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s support for Grundberg’s mission, and for all regional and international efforts to achieve a desired settlement of the conflict. Shoukry also stressed Cairo’s support for Yemen’s unity, sovereignty and independence.

Grundberg briefed him on his contacts and efforts to resume a comprehensive dialogue between Yemeni parties, and on the latest political developments in the country.

Grundberg also expressed his desire to work with Cairo for the benefit of Yemen and its people.