Egypt rejects use of Yemeni territory to threaten KSA, maritime navigation

Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s support for Hans Grundberg’s mission, and for all regional and international efforts to achieve a desired settlement of the conflict. (File/AFP)
  • Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed the need for a political solution to the conflict in Yemen
CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has reaffirmed Cairo’s rejection of the use of Yemeni territory to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and international navigation in the Red Sea.

He did so during his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Cairo.

Shoukry stressed the need for a political solution to the conflict in Yemen, and the importance of the country’s security and stability to those of the wider region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry expressed hope that Grundberg’s efforts will advance the path toward a political solution in Yemen.

Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s support for Grundberg’s mission, and for all regional and international efforts to achieve a desired settlement of the conflict. Shoukry also stressed Cairo’s support for Yemen’s unity, sovereignty and independence.

Grundberg briefed him on his contacts and efforts to resume a comprehensive dialogue between Yemeni parties, and on the latest political developments in the country.

Grundberg also expressed his desire to work with Cairo for the benefit of Yemen and its people.

 

Topics: Egypt Saudi Arabia Yemen

BEIRUT: More than half of families in Lebanon had at least one child who skipped a meal by October 2021 amid a “dramatic deterioration of living conditions,” the UN’s children’s fund said in a report released on Tuesday.
Children have been hit hard by the country’s deep economic crisis exacerbated by the global coronavirus pandemic which has left about eight in 10 people poor and threatens the education of some 700,000 children including 260,000 Lebanese, the report said.
The multifaceted crisis, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement, has led to a breakdown in the provision of basic services such as electricity and water.
Nearly half of households had insufficient drinking water by October 2021, the report said, with a third of them citing cost as the main factor.
“The staggering magnitude of the crisis must be a wake-up call,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF representative in Lebanon.
The report noted that less than three in 10 families had received social assistance, leading them to take “desperate measures.”
The proportion of Lebanese families sending children to work increased sevenfold to seven percent between April and October, the report said.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government has been slow to implement social safety programs including a $246 million World bank-funded one adopted by parliament in March and a $556 million ration card scheme backed by the legislature in June.
“Urgent action is needed to ensure no child goes hungry, becomes sick or has to work instead of receiving an education,” Mokuo said.

Topics: Lebanon UNICEF children water

ABU DHABI: Foreign nationals and citizens of GCC countries can now enter the UAE through land ports and border points starting Tuesday, Nov. 23. 

That’s according to an announcement made by the Federal Authority for identity and Citizenship (FAIC) and National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). 

The updated protocol clarifies that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 with any of the approved vaccines will need to present a negative PCR test result that does not exceed 14 days in order to be granted entry. If visitors are staying for six consecutive days in the country, they will be required to undergo PCR testing on the sixth day of entering the UAE. 

Meanwhile, unvaccinated people will also be allowed in if they can present a negative PCR test result that does not exceed 72 hours. Additional testing is mandatory on the fourth day of entering the UAE, if they’re staying for four consecutive days or more, and on the eighth day if they’re staying for eight days or more. 

Both authorities stressed the importance of visitors’ compliance to the country’s preventative measures, which include wearing masks, following social distancing rules and sterilizing luggage. They also advised people with chronic diseases or COVID-19 symptoms to avoid traveling.

Topics: UAE land ports visitors

DUBAI: Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled planes and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures.
Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones, seeing the hand of Iran or its allies in aerial attacks on shipping or on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. Tehran has often denied such allegations.
“Today I reveal to you two central bases in the area of Chabahar and Qeshm island in south Iran, from which operations in the maritime arena were launched, and where today, too, advanced Shahed attack drones are deployed,”   Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told a televised security conference.
Separately, the chief of Israel's air force proposed working with Arab partners - such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with which Israel formalised ties last year - against the drone threat.
“I think that this is a great opportunity to create contacts and to build a defence plan for all the countries that have a common interest in protecting themselves,”  Major-General Amikam Norkin told the conference, hosted by Reichman University.
“ We can help significantly (against drones), whether in terms of intelligence, detection or interception.”

Topics: Israel Iran

DUBAI: UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that he wanted to deepen cooperation with Iran in his talks in Tehran, days before resumption of negotiations between the Islamic Republic and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
“The agency is seeking to continue and deepen the dialogue with the government of Iran... We agreed to continue our joint work on transparency and this will continue,” Grossi, who arrived in Tehran on Monday, told a televised news conference.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last week issued reports detailing its conflicts with Iran, from rough treatment of its inspectors to re-installing cameras it deems “essential” for the revival of Tehran’s nuclear deal.
Tehran and Washington will resume indirect negotiations on Nov. 29 in Vienna, which have been on hold since June, to find ways to reinstate the nuclear deal that former US President Donald Trump exited three years ago and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.
Tehran responded by breaching key limits on nuclear activity set by the accord, including rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.
Failure of diplomacy to bring back Tehran and Washington into compliance with the nuclear deal would carry the risk of a fresh regional war.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signalled readiness on Tuesday to step up Israel’s confrontation with Iran and reiterated that his country would not be bound by any new Iranian nuclear deal with world powers.
In September, Western powers at the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors scrapped plans for a resolution against Iran after Tehran agreed to prolong monitoring of some nuclear activities.
But they still demand Iranian action on two central issues — explaining uranium traces found at three undeclared sites and granting IAEA inspectors access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop to replace the agency’s monitoring cameras there.
The workshop was the victim of apparent sabotage in June in which one of four IAEA cameras there was destroyed. Iran has not returned that camera’s “data storage medium” and the IAEA said it had asked Iran to locate it and explain.
“Some questions were raised based on documents published by our enemies. These questions have now been answered,” Iran’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, said after meeting with Grossi.
“Tehran is determined to resolve technical issues with the agency without politicizing the matter.”
For fear of harming nuclear talks between Iran and world powers, diplomats say no action is likely to be taken against Iran when the board holds a meeting on Nov. 24.

Topics: IAEA Rafael Grossi Iran

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid has been reappointed prime minister, state media said on Tuesday, and tasked with forming a cabinet that would be the Gulf OPEC oil producer’s third this year in a domestic political standoff.
State news agency KUNA said Sheikh Sabah, prime minister since late 2019, was reappointed by an emiri order issued by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The government had resigned on Nov. 8 in the standoff with the elected parliament.
Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah last week temporarily handed over some of his main constitutional duties to the crown prince, his designated successor, including naming the prime minister and swearing in the cabinet.
Before doing so, the emir had accepted the government’s resignation as part of measures to end a months-long deadlock between the government and opposition lawmakers. He also issued an amnesty pardoning political dissidents to defuse the row.
Several opposition MPs had wanted to question Sheikh Sabah on various issues, including the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and corruption, despite a motion in March that had granted him temporary immunity.
The row had paralyzed legislative work, hindering fiscal reform efforts, including a debt law that would allow Kuwait to tap international markets.
State finances are set to improve this year thanks to higher oil prices, after the coronavirus downturn led to a budget deficit of 15.4 percent of GDP in the 2020/21 fiscal year.
Kuwait has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence votes against senior government officials.

Topics: Kuwait

