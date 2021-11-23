You are here

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight
After the crew and passengers had disembarked BA flight 149, the aircraft was destroyed on the runway. (Getty Images)
UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight
  • Passengers on BA flight 149 were taken off the Kuala Lumpur-bound plane when it landed in the Gulf state on Aug. 2, 1990, following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait
  • Some of the 367 passengers and crew spent more than four months in captivity, including as human shields at the hands of the Iraqi dictator
LONDON: The UK government on Tuesday apologized for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990.
Passengers on BA flight 149 were taken off the Kuala Lumpur-bound plane when it landed in the Gulf state on August 2 that year, hours after Saddam Hussein’s troops swept in.
Some of the 367 passengers and crew spent more than four months in captivity, including as human shields at the hands of the Iraqi dictator.
The former hostages have long sought answers about what the government in London knew and when, as well as whether special forces were on the flight, putting them at risk.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament that the UK ambassador to Kuwait informed London about reports of an Iraqi incursion at about midnight on August 2, 1990.
BA 149 was already in the air when the message was passed to departments including the foreign and defense ministries, Downing Street and the MI6 intelligence service.
But it was not circulated to BA, Truss said in a written answer, as she released files on the events to Britain’s national archives.
“The call made (by the ambassador) has never been publicly disclosed or acknowledged until today,” she added.
“These files show that the existence of the call was not revealed to parliament and the public. This failure was unacceptable.
“As the current secretary of state, I apologize to the House for this, and I express my deepest sympathy to those who were detained and mistreated.”
BA 149 was late taking off, officially for “technical problems,” and landed in Kuwait City at 0113 GMT. About 45 minutes later the city’s airport was closed.
Truss said the files indicated that the ambassador was uncertain about the scale of the Iraqi incursion, and no procedure existed at the time to warn airlines or at-risk flights.
She also reaffirmed the government’s previously stated position that UK special forces were not on board and “did not attempt in any way to exploit the flight.”
BA has always denied accusations of negligence, conspiracy and a cover-up.
“These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion,” the company said on Tuesday.
But one of the passengers, Barry Manners, said he did not accept the apology and rejected the assertion that no special forces were on the flight.
“Who on earth were they then? Members of a rugby team?” he added. “These were serious guys, you only had to look at them... I know they were soldiers.”
A book published earlier this year, “Operation Trojan Horse,” claims London knowingly put passengers at risk by using the flight to deploy undercover operatives and delayed take-off to allow them to board.

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech
GENEVA: Spain’s top research institution reached a licensing deal Tuesday that paves the way for its Covid-19 antibody test to be produced more cheaply in developing countries.
The World Health Organization (WHO) described the accord as the first transparent, global, non-exclusive license for a Covid-19 health tool that will help correct “devastating global inequity.”
The deal brings together the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and the WHO’s Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) knowledge-sharing platform.
“The aim of the license is to facilitate the rapid manufacture and commercialization of CSIC’s Covid-19 serological test worldwide,” the WHO said.
The test effectively detects anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies developed in response to either a Covid-19 infection or a vaccine.
CSIC, one of Europe’s main public research institutions, will provide the MPP or prospective licensees with knowhow and training.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the license, which will be royalty-free for low- and middle-income countries, as “the kind of open and transparent license we need to move the needle on access during and after the pandemic.”
He added: “I urge developers of Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics to follow this example and turn the tide... on the devastating global inequity this pandemic has spotlighted.”
C-TAP was founded in May 2020 as a platform for developers of Covid-19 treatments, tests and vaccines and other health products to share intellectual property, knowledge and data.
Set up during the scramble for Covid vaccines and treatments, the health technology repository was the brainchild of Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado.
The information pool was intended as a voluntary global bank for intellectual property and open-sourced data as part of a common front against the new coronavirus.
However, as it turned out, rival pharmaceutical companies have largely kept their findings to themselves rather than sharing them as global public goods.
“This license is a testament to what we can achieve when putting people at the center of our global and multilateral efforts,” Alvarado said. “It shows that solidarity and equitable access can be achieved.”
Costa Rica “is convinced, today more than ever, that mechanisms such as C-TAP can help us overcome the current situation, while being beneficial for future health crises.”
CSIC president Rosa Menendez said she hoped the move would serve as an example for other research organizations.
The Geneva-based MPP is a UN-backed international organization that works to facilitate the development of medicines for low- and middle-income nations.
The antibody test licensing accord is the third Covid-related deal that the global pool has struck in a month.
Last week, the MPP reached an agreement with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in 95 low- and middle-income countries representing around 53 percent of the world’s population.
Under the deal, Pfizer will sub-license production of its promising Paxlovid pill to generic drug manufacturers.
The MPP signed a similar voluntary licensing deal with Pfizer’s US rivals Merck & Co. last month for its oral antiviral medicine molnupiravir, which is still in the testing phase.

LONDON: Ministers have warned the government that Afghan refugees eligible for a scheme providing resettlement in the UK could “die before it becomes operational.”

The warning came following news that at least two men associated with British forces had been murdered by the Taliban in recent days.

Britain pledged to relocate up to 20,000 people from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in August this year, but the scheme has not started and is still being designed. 

The resettlements were planned to protect Afghan civilians, such as interpreters, who had worked closely with British and NATO forces during the war and whose lives may now be in danger because of that.

Labour MP Helen Hayes said that one of her constituents has a brother waiting in hiding in Afghanistan alongside his wife and children.

“Since the evacuation ended, they have lost an uncle and a cousin, both murdered by the Taliban, and they have received numerous threatening messages,” said Hayes. 

“They live in daily fear for their lives, yet the government will not issue papers to give them the best chance of safe passage to the UK via a third country.”

Victoria Atkins, the minister responsible for Afghan resettlement, told parliament: “We are working urgently across government and with partners such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to design the scheme.”

She said the lack of a British embassy in Kabul was complicating evacuations but added: “We continue to support the thousands of people successfully evacuated from Afghanistan under Operation Pitting, and we will continue to support those who come under the scheme when it opens.”

She insisted the UK was “meeting its commitment” for translators and other Afghans who were made Taliban targets by their work with the British military.

But others warned that when the scheme is finally operational it could be too late for the very people it is intended to help.

“There is a real risk that the people whom the scheme is intended to help will die before it becomes operational,” Labour MP Bambos Charalambous said.

Louise Calvey, the head of services at charity Refugee Action, told The Independent: “It’s indefensible that ministers are still dawdling over the details of its Afghan resettlement scheme, three months after the fall of Kabul. 

“These delays have been caused in part by the government’s previous refusal to commit to a long-term resettlement program, which left it totally unprepared when it was needed. But this is no excuse to not help now.

She added: “Ministers must urgently use the already operational UK resettlement scheme to identify and relocate vulnerable Afghan refugees so they can start to rebuild their lives here in safety.”

PARIS: French police have detained 15 suspected members of an international migrant smuggling syndicate that helped people illegally cross the Channel to Britain.
The announcement comes as tensions grow between London and Paris over the record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel, with Britain urging tougher action from France to stop them making the voyage.
Those arrested included Iraqi Kurds, Romanians, Pakistanis and Vietnamese who approached migrants in camps in Grande-Synthe outside Dunkirk in the north of France and encouraged them to cross to England in small boats, police said in a statement late Monday.
In an investigation that started in October 2020, French police said the network helped at a minimum 250 people per month cross to England, using small boats that transport up to 60 migrants at a time.
Passage to England would cost a migrant 6,000 euros ($6,800) and the smugglers racked up some 3 million euros ($3.4 million) in total profits, the illegal migration branch of the French police, OCRIEST, said in a statement.
“It was a network of hardened criminals who were well organized due to the complicity of drivers, secret financial backers and people who acted as lookouts for the police,” Xavier Delrieu, who led the investigation, told AFP.
The 15 were detained last week and around 40,000 euros ($45,000) in cash seized.
According to the French authorities, 31,500 people attempted to leave for Britain since the start of the year and 7,800 people have been rescued at sea, figures which doubled since August.
In Britain, the ruling right-wing Conservative party of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming under intense pressure, including from its own supporters, to reduce the numbers crossing.
According to British authorities, over 25,000 people have now arrived illegally across the Channel so far this year, already triple the figure recorded in 2020.
The issue has added to growing post-Brexit tensions between Britain and France, with a row on fishing rights also still unresolved.

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso: Trapped in conflicts, the children of West and Central Africa are the most recruited by armed groups in the world and also have the highest number of victims of sexual violence, says a report released Tuesday by the United Nations Children’s Fund.
For five years the region has seen increased conflicts in which more than 21,000 children have been recruited by government forces and armed groups, says the report. In addition, more than 2,200 children in the region have been victims of sexual violence since 2016, says the report.
More than 3,500 children have been abducted, making it the region with the second-highest abductions in the world, said the report.
“The numbers and trends are extremely worrying for current and future generations of children,” Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF’s regional director for West and Central Africa told The Associated Press.
“Not only have grave violations against children perpetrated by parties to the conflicts not stopped across West and Central Africa, but we have even seen a spike over the past five years, with a 50 percent increase in the total number of verified grave violations,” she said.
Since 2005, when the UN established a system to monitor and report on serious violations against children, such as recruitment, abduction, rape and attacks on schools and hospitals, one out of four violations globally was committed in West and Central Africa, said the report.
In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the UN
More than 57 million children are in need of humanitarian assistance, a number that’s doubled since last year as a result of conflict and the virus.
While some countries have been a concern for nearly a decade or more, there are three new areas of concern: Burkina Faso, Cameroon and the countries surrounding Lake Chad, according to the UN’s annual report on children and armed conflict.
Conflict in the four countries straddling the Lake Chad basin — Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria — has displaced some 3 million people and in Burkina Faso, where a jihadist insurgency has killed thousands, child recruitment rose at least five-fold this year, up from four documented cases in all of last year, according to information seen by the AP in an unpublished report by international aid and conflict experts.
During a deadly attack in June in the country’s Sahel region where at least 160 people were killed, children were seen alongside jihadists, chanting “Allahu akbar” (God is great in Arabic) as they burned homes.
Children associated with armed groups are often exposed to “unbearable levels of violence” and their recruitment can be preceded and followed by other violations such as abduction, sexual violence and the killing and maiming of children, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba told The Associated Press.
The UN is calling for parties to the conflict to prevent and end violations against children and for perpetrators to be held accountable. It urges aid groups to increase the documentation of violations and to work to prevent and respond to them. UNICEF says that it needs more than $92 million to protect children in emergencies across West and Central Africa, more than half of which is not yet funded.

MOSCOW: Belarus’s interior ministry said on Tuesday 118 migrants had left the country a day earlier and more would depart on Tuesday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Minsk over President Alexander Lukashenko’s crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year.

