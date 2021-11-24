You are here

UN to evacuate families of staff in Ethiopia as alarm grows

In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
People gather behind a placard showing PM Abiy Ahmed at a rally to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (AP file photo)
People gather behind a placard showing PM Abiy Ahmed at a rally to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (AP file photo)
ADDIS ABABA: International alarm mounted on Tuesday over the escalating war in Ethiopia as Tigrayan rebels claimed to be edging closer to the capital Addis Ababa and more foreign citizens were told to leave.
US envoy Jeffrey Feltman spoke of some progress in efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement to end the brutal year-long conflict but warned it risked being jeopardized by “alarming developments” on the ground.
The United Nations said it had ordered the immediate evacuation of family members of international staff while France became the latest Western government to tell its citizens to leave Ethiopia.
The rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) claimed this week it had taken a town just 220 kilometers (135 miles) from the capital, although battlefield claims are hard to verify because of a communications blackout.
On Monday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed he would head to the battlefront to lead his soldiers in what the government has described as an “existential war” in Africa’s second most populous nation.
“We are now in the final stages of saving Ethiopia,” said Abiy, who only two years ago was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for securing a peace deal with neighboring Eritrea.
Thousands of people have been killed since fighting erupted in November 2020, triggering a desperate humanitarian crisis that the UN says has left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine and displaced more than two million.
The latest developments cast doubt on hopes of an end to the conflict, which has stoked fears it could sow wider instability in the Horn of Africa region.
“While there’s some nascent progress, that is highly at risk of being outpaced by the military escalation on the two sides,” said Feltman, in Ethiopia this week along with his African Union counterpart Olusegun Obasanjo to broker a cease-fire.

A scramble to evacuate foreigners was continuing, three weeks after the government declared a state of emergency and ordered residents to prepare to defend the capital.
An internal UN security order seen by AFP said family members of international staff should be evacuated by November 25.
“Given the security situation in the country and out of an abundance of caution, the United Nations has decided to reduce its footprint in the country by temporarily relocating all eligible dependents,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, putting the number of people affected at a few hundred.
France also advised its citizens to leave “without delay,” following similar adviseries by the US and the UK.
But officials in Addis Ababa said at a briefing to diplomats that security forces were working to keep the city safe.
“The propaganda and terror talk being disseminated by the Western media fully contradicts the peaceful state of the city on the ground, so the diplomatic community shouldn’t feel any worry or fear,” said Kenea Yadeta, head of the Addis Ababa Peace and Security Bureau.
The conflict erupted when Abiy sent troops into the northernmost Tigray region to topple the TPLF after months of seething tensions with the party that had dominated national politics for three decades before he took power in 2018.
Abiy said the move was in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps and promised a swift victory, but by late June the rebels had retaken most of Tigray including its capital Mekele.
Since then the TPLF has pushed into the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions and joined forces with a number of other groups including the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).
Earlier this week the TPLF claimed control of Shewa Robit, just 220 kilometers northeast of Addis Ababa by road.
The government has not responded to requests about the status of the town.
Some TPLF fighters were also believed to have reached Debre Sina, about 30 kilometers closer to Addis Ababa, diplomats briefed on the security situation said.

In Pretoria, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta added to calls for the warring parties to commit to an immediate cease-fire.
But Abiy himself has cast doubts on the prospects for a peaceful solution.
“Starting tomorrow, I will mobilize to the front to lead the defense forces,” he said in a statement on Monday.
“Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children who will be hailed by history, rise up for your country today. Let’s meet at the front.”
Meanwhile, the United Nations on Tuesday launched a major drive to deliver food aid to two towns in northern Ethiopia despite the looting of warehouses.
The UN’s World Food Programme said the operation would serve more than 450,000 people over the next two weeks in the towns of Kombolcha and Dessie which lie at a strategic crossroads on the main highway to Addis Ababa.

PHILADELPHIA: Philadelphia parents who don’t speak English say they’ve long been excluded from parts of their children’s education because of language barriers, something exacerbated by the pandemic and the return to in-person learning.
Parents told The Associated Press about students being used as translators despite federal prohibitions, incorrect telephone translations and poor communication about bullying. Experts say many other school districts have lagged in creating equitable systems for non-English speakers.
Philadelphia school officials said there has been progress, including sending communication in parents’ languages and hiring dozens more in-school interpreters called bilingual cultural assistants, or BCAs. They also said the district has robust guidance on requesting language help.
Still, problems persist.
Mandy, who asked the AP not to use her last name, struggled with returning her 10-year-old special needs son to in-person school but decided the virtual option didn’t offer enough support for parents who don’t speak English.
Mandy said her biggest language struggles were during special education meetings at her son’s previous school. She still spends hours translating reports into Mandarin because the district provides limited translations.
During one meeting, a telephone translator said she was unfamiliar with special education and refused to translate, so Mandy started bringing a bilingual friend to help. Another time, a translator told Mandy staff were going to teach her son to “eat meat,” which her friend corrected, explaining they were discussing feeding therapy.
“It sounds like a comical incident, but it was really frustrating,” Mandy said in Mandarin through a translator. “It feels like immigrant parents are deliberately excluded and pushed to the margins.”
Jenna Monley, deputy chief of the district’s Office of Family and Community Engagement, said the office told school staff to start providing in-person interpreters for special education meetings when possible. She said staff are trained on using BCAs or the contracted translation options. But annual refresher trainings are not required for most teachers.
“I think that you are always going to find pockets of success. But there are some areas where things need to grow and improve,” Monley said.
English learners increased in the Philadelphia district to more than 16,500 in 2020, from around 12,000 in 2013, and nearly a quarter of people in Philadelphia older than five don’t speak English at home, according to census numbers.

L-R: Valerie Pecresse, Marine Le Pen, Anne Hidalgo and Nathalie Arthaud. (AFP/Reuters/File Photos)
  • Equality in France may be well written in legal texts, but power remains predominantly male
  • It is important not to underestimate the misogyny that characterizes the political class and even some French media
PARIS: There are three female candidates preparing for the French presidential election scheduled for next April in France.

The socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, the president of the far-right National Rally, Marine Le Pen, and the spokesperson for the far-left Workers’ Struggle party, Nathalie Arthaud.

A fourth candidate, Valerie Pecresse, president of the Regional Council of Ile-de- France, could join them if her fate is positively sealed at the end of the congress of the right-wing Republicans.

During a congress scheduled from Dec. 1 to 4, active supporters are called upon to vote and choose between five candidates, including Valerie Pecresse, who will wear the colors of the Republicans during the next presidential election.

Glass ceiling

If the latter is chosen, there will be four women running for the supreme office, which will be a first in France, in comparison with the previous polls.

Does this mean that equality between women and men in the public and political life has made progress? We cannot be so sure.

Equality in France may be well codified in legal texts, and while women may be present in various political bodies, power remains predominantly male.

Key positions such as the presidency of the National Assembly, the presidency of the government, and of course the presidency of the republic itself remain preserved for men, until further notice.

The only exception in the history of the Fifth Republic was the appointment of Edith Cresson by the former president, François Mitterrand, to prime minister back in 1991. As for the rest, the ascent of a woman to a supreme post has always been held back by the “glass ceiling.”

Only two female politicians, Le Pen and former socialist minister Segolene Royal, have reached the second round of a presidential election. Royal had faced and lost to former President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007, while Le Pen suffered the same fate against President Emmanuel Macron in 2017.

Unpreparedness, fragmentation

It should be noted that both showed a lack of preparation against their respective competitors in the debate that usually precedes the second round of the elections. It is highly doubtful that any of the three — possibly four — female candidates on the starting blocks for 2022 will stand a chance of being present in the second round.

The reasons for this doubt are integral in the nature of the next campaign, which promises to be as difficult as it will be volatile. The extreme fragmentation of the French political landscape certainly has something to do with it, as does the density of economic, social, and security problems exacerbated by a neverending health crisis in COVID-19.

But the reasons for doubt also lie in the positioning of each of the candidates and their characteristics. Anne Hidalgo, a French woman of Spanish origin and mayor of Paris since 2014, snatched the socialist candidacy after a bitter battle with several officials of her party, still shattered since Macron came to power.

Her candidacy will suffer due to the weakness of the party and the bad image the French have had of her during her years as mayor. She stagnates in the polls at an excessively low level that does not exceed 5 percent of the voting intentions and is struggling to be heard by the voters.

They describe her as a bad and incompetent candidate with brutal methods and “not close to people.” So, she is a really hated candidate, even in her own camp, where 49 percent feel the same way.

On the other hand, Le Pen is in a better position, as she has the support of her party and progresses in polls which give her between 19 percent and 21 percent of the voting intentions.

Le Pen’s deepy legacy with the far-right party started at birth. She is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the National Front, now known as the National Rally. However, her surprising breakthrough in 2017 in the second round of the last presidential election is far from certain this time around.

It is hampered by a major obstacle, which is none other than potential candidate columnist Eric Zemmour, who is slowly shattering her electoral base and who is credited, after a recent decline, with 15 percent of voting intentions.

Misogyny

Le Pen went to great lengths to distance herself from her father and to shield far-right politics from a more rudimentary approach. Here she is forced to stand out from Zemmour, who does not shy away from any provocation, even hatred for the despondent and the left behind.

Nathalie Arthaud, 60, is certainly the most serene of the candidates. She is already in her third campaign and is hovering around 1 percent of voting intentions. Arthaud knows full well that she will never make it to the second round, let alone the Elysee Palace. She is content, as a good party activist — having joined at 18 — to make the voice of the workers heard.

Her ideas and campaign slogans are quite simple: Increased salaries, free healthcare, retirement at 60 and the end to overseas French military operations.

Barring a dramatic twist, it is unlikely that a woman will be elected to the presidency at the end of the 2022 election. Despite the shortcomings and obstacles facing the various candidates, it is important not to underestimate the misogyny that continues to characterize the political class and even certain French media.

On the 30th anniversary of her appointment in Matignon last May, Cresson described her task to the press as “11 months in hell.” The only female former French prime minister, now 87, considers that she has been “betrayed everywhere.” 

She explained: “Everything I accomplished successfully went unreported, on the other hand, they reported and twisted my words to make headlines.”

To prove her point, she said that she told the then-Foreign Minister Roland Dumas one-on-one that “the Japanese work like ants.”

Her words were echoed by a French newspaper claiming that she said “the Japanese are ants,” which prompted intense protests from Japan.

This is just one episode among many recounted by Cresson, who had become the target of the political class and the media and who believed she was sacrificed on the altar of misogyny.

However, this misogyny is still present in the French political class, to such an extent that the National Assembly has decided to opt for a harsh method to fight it: Cut an MP’s salary in half if they make sexist remarks to a fellow MP.

  • Officials believe the bus crashed into the guardrails and caught fire while returning from Istanbul to Skopje in North Macedonia
  • Those who died trapped in the burning bus, including four-year-old twins, according to media reports were from North Macedonia
BOSNEK, Bulgaria: North Macedonia called for three days of national mourning after a tourist bus carrying its citizens caught fire and crashed in Bulgaria on Tuesday, killing 46 people in Europe’s deadliest road accident in the past decade.
Although the cause has yet to be determined, officials believe the bus crashed into the guardrails and caught fire while returning from Istanbul in Turkey to Skopje in North Macedonia.
Those who died trapped in the burning bus — including four-year-old twins, according to media reports — were from North Macedonia, prompting the government to declare three days of mourning where the country’s flag will be flown at half-mast.
Bulgaria has also declared a day of mourning on Wednesday.
Only four men and three women, including a 16-year-old, survived the crash by breaking one of the windows and jumping to safety, according to officials.
Some of the victims’ families rushed from North Macedonia to Sofia but were denied entry at the hospital where the victims were being treated.
“I only know that my uncle is alive and well. But I know nothing so far about his wife and son... The doctors say that if they’re not here they are probably among the dead,” Yousouf Bajazidovski told AFP outside the hospital.
“We ask each other, we ask doctors, we ask the North Macedonia embassy in Sofia, but no one can tell us anything more.”
Another, Ramis Bajazidov, also said relatives “don’t know anything.”
In North Macedonia, one man told the Sloboden Pecat newspaper that 10 of his relatives had died.
“I lost my whole family in the blaze,” he said.
Media in North Macedonia reported that several of the dead were from a Skopje primary school, where all classes were stopped.
The accident happened after midnight on a highway about 40 kilometers (26 miles) from Sofia, near the village of Bosnek.
Many of the dead were between 20 and 30 years old, officials said.
Local media said the bus was registered with the Besa Trans tourist agency, which organizes sightseeing and shopping tours to Istanbul.
The tour bus company did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP for comment.
Images showed the carcass of the charred bus after it broke through the highway’s central guardrail.
Bulgaria’s interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said a probe into the accident had been launched, dismissing suggestions that road conditions were to blame.
Deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov said they were still investigating “if it was a technical fault of the vehicle or a human error that caused the crash.”
North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told state news agency MIA that he had spoken to one survivor.
“He explained that they were sleeping in the bus when an explosion was heard. They succeeded in breaking one of the windows and saved a few people. Unfortunately, the rest did not succeed,” he said.
Bulgarian national police chief Stanimir Stanev said the bus driver died “immediately so there was no one able to open the doors.”
Bulgaria has a history of deadly bus accidents, but Tuesday’s disaster is the worst, according to officials.
Twenty Bulgarians died in 2018 when their bus skidded on a wet road and overturned.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent their condolences to the victims and their relatives.
“In these terrible times, Europe stands in solidarity with you,” von der Leyen said.
Road accidents in Bulgaria have often been attributed to poor road conditions, outdated cars and speeding.
Tuesday’s accident occurred on a section of highway with steep gradients and without clear demarcation lines.
Many accidents have taken place there in the past, said road safety activist Diana Rusinova, whose organization has already complained to authorities about the stretch.
In one of Europe’s worst accidents in recent years, 43 people died in 2015 when a bus carrying a pensioners’ club collided with a lorry and caught fire in southwest France.
In 2010, 45 people died when a train and a bus collided at a crossing in Ukraine.

  • Unlikely alliances with liberals being used to ‘camouflage’ political Islamists in West
  • Brotherhood ‘has a very high ability to adapt to its surroundings,’ says professor at event attended by Arab News
LONDON: The Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates are using well-meaning liberals across Europe to cover for and further their own anti-democratic agenda, experts have warned.

At an event attended by Arab News and hosted by UAE think tank Trends Research and Advisory, experts also cautioned that despite its relative decline in the last decade, the Brotherhood is adaptive and must be continually countered.

Dr. Lorenzo Vidino, director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, told participants that the Brotherhood is using “woke” language to “camouflage their true nature” as it takes hold in Europe.

“We’re seeing a very widespread loss of (Brotherhood) popularity within populations in the Arab world,” he said.

“People experienced the ineffectiveness of the rule of the Brotherhood in 2012 and 2013. People have become disenchanted with the Brotherhood.”

But in the West, and particularly in Europe, the group’s status is “a more complicated question,” he added.

In the West, it is a “different Brotherhood, with different goals and priorities compared with Muslim countries,” said Vidino.

There is a “coming-of-age of a second generation of activists who are European-born and are extremely well-versed in the European, Western political discourse,” he added.

“Thanks to that, they’re able to do what the first generation of pioneers aspired to do but weren’t really capable of.”

The goal, he said, is to become accepted by mainstream establishments, and they are using their native understanding of Western political discourse to make that happen.

“They don’t look like the Brotherhood,” Vidino said. “They got their political start in Brotherhood milieus, but from their language to the political alliances they keep, they aren’t exactly your typical Brotherhood modus operandi.” They have adopted “the language of post-colonial theory, very progressive politics,” he added.

“People have started calling them ‘woke Islamism,’ very much using the concepts of racism, of bigotry, that are mainstream in the political discourse in Europe and camouflaging their true nature in a language that makes them much more acceptable, more palatable, to a mainstream establishment.”

For example, Vidino said, “we see these activists working very closely with LGBTQ organizations, with very progressive movements, which in reality they have very little in common with if you dig just a little.”

He added: “These are tactical alliances with these groups, thanks to their ability to understand the political discourse that makes the European establishment tick.”

Dr. Nasr Mohamed Aref, professor of political science at Cairo University, said this ability to adapt is part of what preserves the Brotherhood’s influence.

The group “has a very high ability to adapt to its surroundings,” he added. “It changes ‘color’ based on its surroundings to attract members.”

Aref said whether or not it flourishes in any given country is down to decisions made at a state level.

“The Muslim Brotherhood is a national decision, a state decision,” he added. “The existence of the Brotherhood — or non-existence of it — is the decision of the state in which it exists. Countries can decide whether it exists or not.”

Dealing with the Brotherhood, and political Islam more broadly, “is the question of the moment,” said Dr. Ziad Munson, professor of sociology at Pennsylvania’s Lehigh University.

But “if this was easy it would already be done — the way to do this is to think about how, for the vast majority of people, ideology is a thing that’s instantiated in practice and in their everyday lives,” he added.

“So the key is to break that connection between toxic forms of ideology that exist, and the practical day-to-day activities that people are engaged in.”

For Muslims, this means that the freedom to pray, eat halal food and express their religion freely is preserved and completely separated from engagement in the pursuit of so-called pan-Islamist political goals, said Munson, adding that this problem is not exclusive to the Brotherhood and Muslims.

“Western governments are facing this problem across the political spectrum with the rise of populism writ-large, often connected to religious radicalism but not necessarily connected to it,” he said.

  • At least 11 people have died on both sides of the Polish-Belarusian border since thousands of migrants began trying to cross over during the summer
  • Tuesday's ceremony took place at the Bohoniki cemetery for Poland's ethnic Tatar minority
BOHONIKI, Poland: The 27-week-old fetus of an Iraqi migrant who lost her baby after crossing the European Union border into Poland was laid to rest on Tuesday in a Muslim cemetery.
At least 11 people have died on both sides of the Polish-Belarusian border since thousands of migrants began trying to cross over during the summer.
The crisis escalated earlier this month when larger groups of migrants began arriving at the border, camping out in dire conditions along a razor wire fence.
Tuesday’s ceremony took place at the Bohoniki cemetery for Poland’s ethnic Tatar minority, where three other migrants are buried.
The tiny white coffin was carried by two members of the local Muslim community and the imam, as the first snow of the season blanketed the surrounding fields.
A simple plaque on the grave carried the name: “Halikari Dhaker.”
“These people did not leave their homes, their countries for a tourist trip, but to find a better life,” the imam, Ali Aleksander Bazarewicz, told mourners.
“When we dug the first grave, we were hoping it would be the last. Unfortunately, that was not the case,” he said.
The baby’s parents did not attend the funeral.
The mother is in serious condition in hospital and the father along with their five children are in a migrant center in the nearby city of Bialystok.
Polish volunteers came to the rescue of the family in a forest on the border near the village of Narewka on November 12.
“The children were sitting calmly and quietly next to their mother, who could not stop screaming. Their father was wringing his hands and asking for help,” Piotr Matecki, one of the volunteers, told the Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
“She had been suffering like this for two days, lying down, vomiting water, not eating anything,” he said.
An ambulance took the woman to hospital where doctors confirmed that the fetus had died.
The new grave lies alongside those of a 37-year-old Yemeni, Mustafa Mohammed Murshid Al-Raymi, a 19-year-old Syrian, Ahmad Al Hasan, and an unidentified migrant.

