You are here

  • Home
  • Tottenham beaten by Slovenia’s Mura, West Ham advances

Tottenham beaten by Slovenia’s Mura, West Ham advances

Tottenham beaten by Slovenia’s Mura, West Ham advances
West Ham's Arthur Masuaku, left, controls the ball by Rapid Wien's Kelvin Arase during the Europa League group H soccer match between Rapid Wien and West Ham United. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/464jx

Updated 26 November 2021
AP

Tottenham beaten by Slovenia’s Mura, West Ham advances

Tottenham beaten by Slovenia’s Mura, West Ham advances
Updated 26 November 2021
AP

Ten-man Tottenham conceded a late goal and fell to a humbling 2-1 loss to lowly Slovenian team NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, a result that puts the London club in danger of being eliminated from the third-tier competition.
Amadej Maroša scored for Mura four minutes into stoppage time in Maribor, finishing off a quick counterattack with a shot that was deflected and looped into the net. It was a big blow for new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, whose team now likely needs a win over group winner Rennes in the last round to have a chance of advancing.
“This a bad loss for us,” Conte said. “The performance was poor. We know we have a lot of work ahead of us,” he said. “We were poor not only technically and tactically but also mentally. It will take time to bring Tottenham back.”
In the same competition, Jose Mourinho’s Roma routed Zorya Luhansk 4-0 at Stadio Olimpico to stay in contention for the first place in Group C.
LASK, Gent and Alkmaar also made the next round.
In the Europa League, West Ham clinched top spot in Group H with a game to spare with a 2-0 victory at Rapid Vienna. Bayer Leverkusen also sealed a place in the round of 16 after coming back from 2-1 down to beat Celtic 3-2 in Group G.
Monaco also won its group.
Only the eight group winners go straight into the round of 16 — the runners-up enter playoffs with the eight teams who finish in third place in the Champions League groups.
A similar system operates for the third-place Europa League teams dropping down into the Europa Conference League.
Mura had lost its first four group games but went ahead in the 11th minute when Tomi Horvat scored into the roof of the net. Tottenham, one of the big favorites to win the first edition of the competition, then had Ryan Sessegnon sent off in the 32nd with a second yellow card.
Harry Kane equalized from a narrow angle in the 72nd but Tottenham then needlessly gave Mura the chance to counter in the final seconds.
Rennes won Group G with 11 points after a 3-3 draw against Vitesse Arnhem, which is tied with Tottenham on seven.
Cyriel Dessers scored his second goal in stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw for Feyenoord at Slavia Prague, which was enough for the Dutch side to clinch first place in Group E.
Copenhagen topped Group F after routing Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps 4-0.
First-half goals from Carles Pérez and Nicolò Zaniolo gave Roma a comfortable cushion in the first half before Jordan Veretout missed a golden opportunity to make it 3-0 from the spot, the second straight penalty he saw saved following one against Juventus. Tammy Abraham added two more goals in the second, including one from an overhead kick.
Group leader Bodø/Glimt of Norway earned a 2-0 home win over CSKA Sofia to sit one point ahead of Roma.
LASK won 1-0 away at Maccabi Tel-Aviv in a game that decided the winner of Group A.
Gent clinched top spot in Group B despite a 1-0 loss at Anorthosis after Partizan’s 1-0 away defeat to Flora.
AZ Alkmaar won Group D after a 1-1 draw at Czech side Jablonec.
West Ham forward Andriy Yarmolenko headed in the opener in the 40th minute in Vienna and captain Mark Noble converted a spot kick in first-half injury time to put West Ham in control. West Ham tops Group H with 13 points, six ahead of Dinamo Zagreb.
Celtic was leading until Robert Andrich scored his second goal for Leverkusen in the 82nd minute, and Moussa Diaby hit a volley from the edge of the box past goalkeeper Joe Hart for the winner in the 87th off a cutback pass from young attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.
Betis secured a playoff spot in the same Group G after beating Ferencvaros 2-0.
Leicester stayed on course to win Group C after a 3-1 victory over Legia Warsaw in a game that saw Polish away fans clash with police in the stands.
Patson Daka, James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi all scored in the first half for Leicester.
Mahir Emreli missed a penalty for Legia at 2-0 before Filip Mladenović reduced the hosts’ lead to 2-1.
Leicester is one point ahead of Spartak Moscow and Napoli and plays at the Italian club in the last round.
Monaco won Group B thanks to a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad, with all three goals scored in the span of 10 minutes in the first half.
Alexander Isak answered Monaco’s opener by Kevin Volland before Youssouf Fofana sealed the win.
Already qualified for the next round, Lyon made it five wins from five after a 3-1 away victory at Brøndby in Group A.
Rangers clinched second place in the group with a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague in Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s first game in charge.

‘Diego lives on’: Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death

‘Diego lives on’: Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

‘Diego lives on’: Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death

‘Diego lives on’: Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death
  • In a church in Buenos Aires, family members joined a Mass in his memory, with a large portrait on the altar of the 1986 world champion
  • "We do not come to celebrate death, we come to celebrate life, the life that Diego gave us," said a priest who was close to Maradona during his life
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Fans and family of Diego Maradona in Argentina and around the world gathered on Thursday to remember and pray for the troubled soccer star on the first anniversary of his death.
In a church in Garin, in the province of Buenos Aires, family members joined a Mass in his memory, with a large portrait on the altar of the 1986 world champion, known as “Pelusa” for his long mane or just “D10S” — a play on the Spanish word for God and his famous No. 10 jersey.
“We do not come to celebrate death, we come to celebrate life, the life that Diego gave us,” said the Rev. Adrian Guedes, a priest who was close to the player during his life.
“He is here, we believe our loved ones resurrect, they do not die, he lives on in every action and every good deed that he did, and the bad actions as they talk about everywhere, may God forgive them.”
Maradona, who died on Nov. 25, 2020, of cardiac arrest at age 60, was born in a poor section outside the capital Buenos Aires. He was an icon to many in Argentina and around the world, including Naples, Italy, where a statue of Maradona was unveiled on Thursday.
But his personal life was marked by controversy, including excesses with drugs and alcohol. A Cuban woman who had an affair with him two decades ago, when she was 16 and he was around 40, accused him https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-maradona-abuse-accusation-idCAKBN2I724G this week of raping her on one occasion.
The star, widely thought to be one of the greatest soccer players in history, was buried last year in Argentina. However, his family said on Thursday that they had now requested the construction of a mausoleum for his fans to “go on pilgrimage.”
It would be “an eternal resting place where he can be visited and receive the recognition and love from the millions of people who express it every day,” said a post on Maradona’s Instagram account, now managed by his family.
After the Mass, his sister Anamaria Maradona said the past year had been “very sad.” Asked how she recalled her brother now, she said: “With lots of love.”
Maradona, often compared to Brazilian legend Pelé, gained an unusual level of adoration despite — or perhaps strengthened by — his own personal struggles. He has been immortalized in murals, statues and even tattoos inked into fans’ skin.
“The love for Diego has accompanied me since I was little, since childhood,” said Gustavo Emanuel Parisi, 35, an artist who paints murals of Diego’s portrait.
“With the love that I have, I came to pay tribute to him with what I can and with what I have, which is this way, making some murals in honor and in gratitude to him.”

Topics: Argentina Diego Maradona BUENOS AIRES

Related

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
Sport
Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain
Lifestyle
‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain

Saudi Arabia’s first cricket talent hunt program launched 

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation has partnered with the Sports ForAll Federation to unearth young talent across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SACF)
The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation has partnered with the Sports ForAll Federation to unearth young talent across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SACF)
Updated 25 November 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia’s first cricket talent hunt program launched 

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation has partnered with the Sports ForAll Federation to unearth young talent across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SACF)
  • The SACF has introduced competitions and programs to encourage the country’s youth to take up one of the world’s oldest and most popular sports
Updated 25 November 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s first cricket talent hunt program was launched on Thursday, as the game continues to grow across the country. 

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation has partnered with the Sports for All Federation for the initiative.

“We are delighted to launch our first ever talent hunt program in cooperation with the Saudi Sports for All Federation starting tomorrow (Friday) from Dammam,” the SACF tweeted.

The program will move on to Riyadh after Dammam.

The SACF has introduced competitions and programs to encourage the country’s youth to take up one of the world’s oldest and most popular sports.

Last month, it signed an agreement with JSW Sports to develop the sport in Saudi Arabia through high performance academies.

The partnership will see the group’s sports vertical come on board as a consultant, with the aim of growing and developing cricket in the Kingdom in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Alongside a series of major programs focused on promoting the game among Saudis and expatriates in the Kingdom, the SACF has established long-term plans to ensure that national teams can compete with the world’s best in the future.

It became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council in 2003. The federation, which is regionally affiliated with the Asian Cricket Council, was named the ICC’s 39th associate member in 2016.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Saudi cricket federation Saudi Cricket

Related

Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
Sport
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: Reports

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: Reports
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: Reports

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: Reports
  • German Ralf Rangnick, 63, is currently head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow and is seen as a potential short-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • United are planning to make a permanent appointment at the end of the campaign, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino strongly linked to the job
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

LONDON: Ralf Rangnick is close to finalizing a deal to become Manchester United’s interim manager as they seek a replacement for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it was widely reported on Thursday.
The Premier League giants have identified the German, 63, who is currently head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, as a potential short-term successor to the Norwegian.
Michael Carrick took charge of the side for Tuesday’s Champions League win at Villarreal, which secured progress to the knockout stages, but the club want to bring in a more experienced figure until the end of the season.
United are planning to make a permanent appointment at the end of the campaign, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino strongly linked to the job.
The Athletic reported that Rangnick, the former RB Leipzig manager, had reached agreement with United to take over, saying the agreement was subject to Lokomotiv agreeing to release him from his contract.
But it said he would not be in charge in time for the game at Chelsea this weekend due to work permit issues.
Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday following his side’s embarrassing 4-1 defeat to lowly Watford.
They are eighth in the Premier League after losing four of their past five matches, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea and six points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham.

Topics: Manchester United Ralf Rangnick Mauricio Pochettino Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Lokomotiv Moscow

Related

Special Manchester City Champions League masterclass shows all not well for unsettled Mauricio Pochettino at PSG
Sport
Manchester City Champions League masterclass shows all not well for unsettled Mauricio Pochettino at PSG
Pochettino ‘so happy’ at PSG amid links with Man United job
Sport
Pochettino ‘so happy’ at PSG amid links with Man United job

Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga

Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga

Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga
  • Record case numbers in Germany mean one top club is back playing without a crowd
  • Leipzig will host Bundesliga's first game in an empty stadium for months when Bayer Leverkusen visits on Sunday
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

BERLIN: German soccer fans thought they’d put the days of empty stadiums behind them, but the coronavirus pandemic isn’t letting up.
Record case numbers in Germany mean one top club is back playing without a crowd and others will have thousands of fewer fans this weekend.
Leipzig is on the front line of the latest wave of the pandemic in Germany in the eastern state of Saxony, where infection rates are the highest and vaccination rates the lowest compared to other regions. With intensive care facilities under strain, state authorities have banned crowds from sports events.
That means Leipzig will host the Bundesliga’s first game in an empty stadium for months when Bayer Leverkusen visits on Sunday. That also affects its Champions League game against Manchester City next month. Clubs in other states are increasingly under restrictions, too. Bayern Munich can fill its stadium to only 25 percent capacity against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.
Just a month ago, the picture was very different.
Germany’s vaccination program was going well and entry rules for games — generally restricted to people who were fully vaccinated, recently recovered from the virus or with a negative test — were being broadly obeyed. Bayern celebrated having a full house of 75,000 for the first time since March 2020 on Oct. 23 when it played Hoffenheim.
Since then, case numbers have continued to hit record levels in German society, and soccer has not escaped.
Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch and goalkeeper Peter Gulasci won’t be at their empty-stadium game against Leverkusen because the club said this week they tested positive. Of the four German clubs playing in the Champions League this week, all were missing at least one player with a positive test.
Leipzig shrugged off the disruption in a 5-0 demolition of Belgian club Brugge on Wednesday, but questions remain over the future of Marsch with the club seventh on the Bundesliga table and unable to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds.
Bayern’s reduced crowd will see the team attempt to bounce back from a shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg last week which reduced the title lead to just one point. A threadbare Bayern squad clung on to beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 on Tuesday but virus cases and injuries mean coach Julian Nagelsmann has few tactical options and can’t rest key players. Against that backdrop, even relegation-threatened Bielefeld becomes a trickier opponent.
Bayern’s woes deepened on Wednesday when midfielder Joshua Kimmich and backup striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tested positive for the coronavirus. Kimmich became the face of Germany’s debate over vaccine hesitancy last month, and a political talking point in parliament, when he said in a TV interview he wasn’t vaccinated and had reservations about vaccines against the virus.
Other clubs are on a collision course with their own players.
Starting this month, German employers are no longer obliged to pay workers during their quarantine period if they’re unvaccinated and identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive. Several clubs have said they’ll follow this policy and Bayern has been widely reported to be considering this approach.
Elsewhere this weekend, Borussia Dortmund takes on Wolfsburg in a game between teams having similar weeks. Both lost in the Champions League midweek — eliminating Dortmund and leaving Wolfsburg unlikely to qualify — and both are without key players who tested positive for the virus after returning from the Belgian national team. In Dortmund’s case, it’s forward Thorgan Hazard, who had been crucial during Erling Haaland’s injury absence, while Wolfsburg is missing goalkeeper Koen Casteels.
Third-placed Freiburg surprised many by staying in the Champions League places after a strong start to the season but it’s on the slide after losing two in a row. A visit to promoted Bochum offers a chance to turn things around.

Topics: Germany Bundesliga Leipzig Bayern Munich COVID-19 vaccination

Related

Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus
Sport
Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus
Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate
Sport
Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate

Manchester City Champions League masterclass shows all not well for unsettled Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Manchester City Champions League masterclass shows all not well for unsettled Mauricio Pochettino at PSG
Updated 25 November 2021
ALAM KHAN

Manchester City Champions League masterclass shows all not well for unsettled Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Manchester City Champions League masterclass shows all not well for unsettled Mauricio Pochettino at PSG
  • A move to Manchester United for the Argentine, to be replaced by Zinedine Zidane in Paris, could well be the best solution for all concerned
  • Revered and respected by his peers, Zidane could revitalise PSG and allow Pochettino the opportunity to rebuild a United side that is underachieving
Updated 25 November 2021
ALAM KHAN

LONDON: For all the will, and ambition, of a manager, sometimes the fit of a club is not quite right.

No matter how much Mauricio Pochettino insists he is happy at Paris Saint-Germain, the speculation of a move to Manchester United will not go away.

Not now - even with the surprise appointment on Thursday of Ralf Rangnick as the Old Trafford club’s interim manager until the end of the season - and not until someone is eventually chosen as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent replacement.

Pochettino remains a leading candidate for that role.

And despite his belief that his PSG players won’t be distracted by what happens over the next six months, footballing history has often shown that commitment and quality don’t always come to the fore when there are rumours about a manager’s position, whether positive or negative.

Midfielder Ander Herrera, who ironically joined PSG from United on a free transfer in 2019 after five years at Old Trafford, said: “We are convinced…we know he is focused on the season and our club and to try to get the best from the team. 

“We are not distracted at all [by the situation]. Since the first day I came here, everyone loves to talk about that, everyone loves to make rumours about that. That doesn’t affect us at all.”

That is up for debate given their insipid and disjointed display in the 2-1 loss at Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It was a result that saw Pep Guardiola’s side top the group and the French side finish runners-up and facing a potential tougher last-16 opponent.

City had the balletic attacking brilliance and cultured ball players that Lionel Messi and Neymar once had alongside them during their heyday at Barcelona. 

Now they were merely passengers, observers to a Guardiola masterclass that deserved a greater margin of victory for the English Premier League champions.

Based on his success during five years at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino forged a reputation of building sides with a strong work and team ethic. That is not visible in a PSG outfit that seems unbalanced, unconvincing and needs to earn their victories.

In the first half they had just three touches in the opposition's box, compared to City’s 23.

Blessed with enviable individual talent, and despite taking a fortunate lead through Kylian Mbappe, they were often unravelled by a City team missing the injured Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and £100 million signing Jack Grealish.

In Bernardo Silva, the hosts had a player described by Gabriel Jesus - who scored the winning goal after a Raheem Sterling equaliser - as “one of the best players in the world right now”. The Brazil striker also said "nobody is selfish" in the City team.

The hashtag #PochOUT! was soon trending on Twitter after the defeat, with Pochettino criticised for being too defensive, lacking creative ideas and unable to get more out of a frontline of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe that was laboured rather than lethal.

Pochettino felt PSG “suffered” against City, while Herrera said Guardiola’s side had the quality to “kill you”.

But captain Marquinhos offered an insight into his own side’s failings as he added: “The Champions League, it’s that you’ve got to know how to play against the big teams.”

Right now, PSG are unable to do that.

With the Champions League coveted by their Qatari owners, this does not bode well for the rest of the campaign, nor Pochettino’s future.

Just two seasons ago Thomas Tuchel led them to the Champions League final, where they were edged 1-0 by Bayern Munich. Four months later he was dismissed with the best win percentage in Ligue 1 history.

PSG should be ready to challenge for the trophy now, but look a level below their European rivals.

Pochettino has to address that. Results will determine whether he remains in Paris or that, when United make their decision at the end of the season, the Argentine is their first and best choice.

While PSG have decided not to let Pochettino leave mid-season, he will also be aware that Zinedine Zidane had been discussed as a replacement - and would prove popular with fans and the owners.

A decade ago, when Qatar was bidding to host the 2022 World Cup, they brought on board a raft of stellar names to raise their profile and enhance their chances.

Guardiola and Saudi Arabia’s superstar Sami Al-Jaber were among them. But it was the signing of Zidane that was seen as the pivotal moment in helping them succeed against all odds.

The Frenchman is often named the footballing hero for many of those at the forefront of sporting change in the Middle East.

As a gifted player for clubs such as Juventus and Real Madrid and his national team, Zidane was iconic and inspirational, a legend.

But he was admired in the Gulf too because of his Arab roots - a Muslim of Algerian Kabyle descent.

Zidane would be the prestige signing for the Qataris a la Messi - or Guardiola in coaching terms when he took over at City and transformed them with style and success.

With 11 trophies in his first managerial job at Real Madrid - across two spells and five years - he would also be the biggest winner since Carlo Ancelotti had a 16-month spell in 2012.

In lifting three successive Champions League titles, Zidane managed to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to show he could handle big names, and the challenge and expectation of managing a big club.

By adopting a more aggressive and attacking approach, imagine what he could do with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe if he was persuaded to stay?

While Madrid still seem favourites to lure French striker Mbappe when his contract runs out next summer, perhaps having Zidane in charge could sway him to remain for just a little longer.

As he admitted previously: “If you're a boy and you're French, your idol is Zidane.”

Mbappe, 22, will also have seen how Benzema flourished under Zidane’s tutelage to become one of the world’s best strikers again at 33.

Revered and respected by his peers with tough demands, Zidane could revitalise PSG - and allow Pochettino the opportunity to rebuild a United side that is under-achieving, but still has so much potential. Eventually, this would appear a perfect fit - and a fait accompli.

Topics: Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Mauricio Pochettino Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Zinedine Zidane

Related

Pochettino ‘so happy’ at PSG amid links with Man United job
Sport
Pochettino ‘so happy’ at PSG amid links with Man United job
Zidane: ‘I’m not a terrible coach, I’m not the best either’
Sport
Zidane: ‘I’m not a terrible coach, I’m not the best either’

Latest updates

Max von Oppenheim: The little-known history of a German spy in the Gulf 
Max von Oppenheim: The little-known history of a German spy in the Gulf 
Pakistan petrol retailers call off strike after deal with government
Pakistan petrol retailers call off strike after deal with government
THE BREAKDOWN: Syrian designer Dania Douaidari discusses ‘Calligraphy Chair’
THE BREAKDOWN: Syrian designer Dania Douaidari discusses ‘Calligraphy Chair’
Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week
Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week
Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital after days of unrest
Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital after days of unrest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.