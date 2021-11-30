You are here

  • Home
  • Mask mandates to tackle omicron come into force in England

Mask mandates to tackle omicron come into force in England

Mask mandates to tackle omicron come into force in England
From Tuesday morning, face masks are compulsory on transport and in shops, banks and hair salons. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vs4a3

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Mask mandates to tackle omicron come into force in England

Mask mandates to tackle omicron come into force in England
  • From Tuesday morning, face masks are compulsory on transport and in shops, banks and hair salons
  • Boris Johnson has said the measures will be reviewed after three week
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: New mask mandates and other measures aimed at curbing the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant came into force in England on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes an expanded booster program to help increase protection against COVID-19.
From Tuesday morning, face masks are compulsory on transport and in shops, banks and hair salons.
All international travelers must take a PCR test by the end of the second day after they arrive, and self-isolate until they get their result. That is in addition to restrictions on arrivals from 10 southern African countries, who have to enter hotel quarantine.
Britain has reported 11 cases of the omicron variant so far, and while the government says this number will rise, it says it is important to slow its spread until more is known about the variant’s tranmissibility and impact on vaccines.
“The measures taking effect today are proportionate and responsible, and will buy us time in the face of this new variant,” Johnson said in a statement.
“Not only will today’s steps help us slow down the variant’s spread, but they will help us protect each other and the gains we have all worked so hard for.”
Johnson has said the measures will be reviewed after three weeks, but added that the country’s vaccine rollout leaves it in a better situation than this time last year, when restrictions were introduced shortly before Christmas.
On Monday vaccine advisers gave the go ahead to a booster program for all adults, and health minister Sajid Javid said there would be more details on how it would be implemented this week.
Booster shots are expected to help protect against severe disease even if omicron is able to reduce vaccine efficacy.
“Based on everything we know, our vaccines and boosters remain our best line of defense,” Johnson said.

Topics: England Coronavirus Omicron Omicron variant

Related

UK toughens Covid-19 rules as new strain arrives
World
UK toughens Covid-19 rules as new strain arrives
England lifts COVID-19 curbs as scientists warn of surge in cases
World
England lifts COVID-19 curbs as scientists warn of surge in cases

Kabul roadside blast injures five, says TV station Ariana

Kabul roadside blast injures five, says TV station Ariana
Updated 30 November 2021
Reuters

Kabul roadside blast injures five, says TV station Ariana

Kabul roadside blast injures five, says TV station Ariana
Updated 30 November 2021
Reuters

KABUL: A roadside bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul caused at least five casualties, television station Ariana News said on Tuesday.
The target of the attack appeared to have been an open-backed vehicle like a Toyota Hilux, it added, but there were no further details and no official confirmation of the figures.

Topics: Kabul Blast Afghanistan

Related

Update Senior Taliban commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack
World
Senior Taliban commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack

Singapore to hold off further reopening to evaluate omicron variant

Singapore to hold off further reopening to evaluate omicron variant
Updated 30 November 2021
Reuters

Singapore to hold off further reopening to evaluate omicron variant

Singapore to hold off further reopening to evaluate omicron variant
  • ‘This is a prudent thing to do for now, when we are faced with a major uncertainty’
Updated 30 November 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore will hold off on further reopening measures while it evaluates the omicron COVID-19 variant and will boost testing of travelers and frontline workers to reduce the risk of local transmission, authorities said on Tuesday.
“This is a prudent thing to do for now, when we are faced with a major uncertainty,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told a media briefing on Tuesday, adding the variant had not yet been detected locally.

Topics: Singapore Coronavirus Omicron Omicron variant

Related

Special Singapore to open vaccinated travel lanes with Indonesia, Middle East
World
Singapore to open vaccinated travel lanes with Indonesia, Middle East
Singapore to stop paying medical bills for the ‘unvaccinated by choice’
World
Singapore to stop paying medical bills for the ‘unvaccinated by choice’

Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against omicron — FT

Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against omicron — FT
Updated 30 November 2021
Reuters

Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against omicron — FT

Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against omicron — FT
  • Drugmaker CEO warns of “material drop” in vaccine effectiveness, mutations mean existing vaccines likely need modifying
Updated 30 November 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: The head of drugmaker Moderna said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been previously, sparking fresh worry in financial markets about the trajectory of the pandemic.
“There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level . . . we had with Delta,” Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times.
“I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to . . . are like ‘this is not going to be good.’“
Vaccine resistance could lead to more sickness and hospitalizations and prolong the pandemic, and his comments triggered selling in growth-exposed assets like oil, stocks and the Australian dollar.
Bancel added that the high number of mutations on the protein spike the virus uses to infect human cells meant it was likely the current crop of vaccines would need to be modified.
He had earlier said on CNBC that it could take months to begin shipping a vaccine that does work against omicron.
Fear of the new variant, despite a lack of information about its severity, has already triggered delays to some economic reopening plans and the reimposition of some travel and movement restrictions.

Topics: moderna COVID-19 vaccine Omicron

Related

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred successor quits presidential race

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred successor quits presidential race
Updated 30 November 2021
Reuters

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred successor quits presidential race

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred successor quits presidential race
  • Making the ‘supreme sacrifice for the good of the country and for the sake of unity among our supporters and leaders’
Updated 30 November 2021
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the preferred successor of Rodrigo Duterte, said on Tuesday he was withdrawing his candidacy for presidency.
Go, President Duterte’s long-time aide, had recently hinted he may drop out of the race and his withdrawal leaves the administration without a presidential candidate. It was not clear yet who Duterte will now support. “I and President Duterte are ready to support whoever will truly serve and can continue and protect Duterte’s legacy toward a more comfortable and safe and prosperous life for our children,” Go said in a short speech streamed on Facebook.
Go said he was making the “supreme sacrifice for the good of the country and for the sake of unity among our supporters and leaders.” Duterte’s daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for the deputy post alongside the son of late Philippine dictator and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has emerged as an early frontrunner. The Southeast Asian nation of 110 million people holds elections in May 2022 for positions from president down to governors, mayors and local officials.
Duterte, 76, is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election but he will run for a seat in the senate next year.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines

Related

Special Duterte’s daughter to run for Philippines vice president
World
Duterte’s daughter to run for Philippines vice president
Duterte’s daughter stays top in poll on Philippine president candidates
World
Duterte’s daughter stays top in poll on Philippine president candidates

Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec. 6

Detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and detained president Win Myint (R) during their first court appearance in Naypyidaw. (AFP file photo)
Detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and detained president Win Myint (R) during their first court appearance in Naypyidaw. (AFP file photo)
Updated 30 November 2021
AFP
Reuters

Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec. 6

Detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and detained president Win Myint (R) during their first court appearance in Naypyidaw. (AFP file photo)
  • Suu Kyi now appears most weekdays at the junta courtroom, with her legal team saying last month the hectic schedule was taking a toll on the 76-year-old’s health
Updated 30 November 2021
AFP Reuters

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: A court in military-ruled Myanmar deferred on Tuesday verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Dec. 6, a source familiar with the proceedings said.
The court had been due to rule on charges of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters, accusations that Suu Kyi has rejected.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not give a reason for the deferral.
The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic interlude.
More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.
Suu Kyi faces three years in prison if found guilty of incitement against the military — although analysts say it is unlikely she will be taken away to jail on Tuesday.
Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and Suu Kyi’s lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.
The courtroom will remain off-limits to reporters for the verdict, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun recently said.
Days after the coup Suu Kyi was hit with obscure charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, and for violating coronavirus restrictions during elections her National League for Democracy (NLD) won in 2020.
The junta has since added a slew of other indictments, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud.
Suu Kyi now appears most weekdays at the junta courtroom, with her legal team saying last month the hectic schedule was taking a toll on the 76-year-old’s health.
Suu Kyi’s long spells of house arrest under a previous junta were spent at her family’s colonial-era mansion in Yangon, where she would appear before thousands gathered on the other side of her garden fence.
Min Aung Hlaing’s regime has confined her to an undisclosed location in the capital, with her link to the outside world limited to brief pre-trial meetings with her lawyers.
At her first court appearance, she used them to send a message of defiance, vowing the NLD would endure and asking the party faithful to remain united.
But in October her team were hit with a gag order after they relayed vivid testimony from deposed president Win Myint describing how he rejected a military offer to resign to save himself during the coup.
In recent weeks the trials of other ranking members of Suu Kyi’s NLD have wrapped up, with the junta doling out harsh sentences.
A former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in jail earlier this month, while a close Suu Kyi aide was jailed for 20.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Rakhine rebels in first clash with Myanmar troops since coup
World
Rakhine rebels in first clash with Myanmar troops since coup
Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition: lawyer
Media
Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition: lawyer

Latest updates

Mask mandates to tackle omicron come into force in England
Mask mandates to tackle omicron come into force in England
OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron
OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron
Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses till 2023
Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses till 2023
Saudi retailer Alhokair signs franchise deal to nearly double Subway outlets in Saudi Arabia
Saudi retailer Alhokair signs franchise deal to nearly double Subway outlets in Saudi Arabia
Kabul roadside blast injures five, says TV station Ariana
Kabul roadside blast injures five, says TV station Ariana

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.