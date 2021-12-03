You are here

  • Home
  • ‘The Houses of Beirut’ — preserving a city’s architectural heritage

‘The Houses of Beirut’ — preserving a city’s architectural heritage

The original version of the book, published in both English and French, was, Julie said, popular among the Lebanese. (Supplied)
The original version of the book, published in both English and French, was, Julie said, popular among the Lebanese. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2v93z

Updated 36 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

‘The Houses of Beirut’ — preserving a city’s architectural heritage

The original version of the book, published in both English and French, was, Julie said, popular among the Lebanese. (Supplied)
  • Why two sisters chose to republish their mother’s children’s book following the Beirut Port explosion
Updated 36 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Twenty-four years ago, Nayla Audi published her only book: “The Houses of Beirut.” It was created for children — an oversized book in the shape of a house — but at Dubai Design Week last month, adults, too, were opening the ‘doors’ of its cover to reveal the old-school watercolors (created by Audi’s friend, the painter Flavia Codsi) within. 

The book’s current revival was made possible by Audi’s two daughters, Yasmine and Julie, who published a new edition in the wake of the Beirut Port explosion last year, having found a copy of the book — a nostalgic memento of their childhood — that had survived the damage inflicted on their family home in the city’s Gemmayze neighborhood.




Nayla, Yasmine and Julie Audi. (Supplied)

“It really affected us personally,” Julie, who lives in London, told Arab News. “We thought we needed to do everything we can to preserve this book — to re-edit and try our best for these houses to stay. We grew up taking all these things for granted. But now, with a bit of maturity and age, we also realize that it’s important for us to continue what our mom started.”

The original version of the book, published in both English and French, was, Julie said, popular among the Lebanese. 

“A lot of people in our generation kind of grew up with this book,” she explained. “Through this project, people sent us messages saying: ‘It reminds me of my childhood.’ Or, ‘This was my favorite book growing up.’”

The book’s detailed and idyllic images take the reader through small-but-significant moments of daily life: Students arriving home from school, youngsters running around with the Lebanese flag; a street vendor filling a basket with vegetables, and the serene blue of the sea beside the corniche.




(Supplied)

But, as the name suggests, it is the tall traditional houses with their red-tile roofs and triple arches, which can be seen throughout the streets of the Lebanese capital, that take center stage. 

“She realized how important the heritage houses were in Beirut and how important it was for us — we were very little at the time — to have them as a memory,” Yasmine said.

Many of those heritage houses, some of which were built over a century ago, were seriously affected by the explosion and the sisters have stipulated that all proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Beirut Heritage Initiative, launched in 2020 to restore badly damaged historical buildings.




(Supplied)

Apart from the fact that their mother wrote it, “The Houses of Beirut” is intensely personal to the sisters in other ways. Julie and Yasmine (and their cat) actually feature in the charming, colorful pages and they grew up in one of the depicted heritage houses — the ‘White House’ of the book. 

“The interior has an open, traditional layout — the living room in the middle and the rooms on the side,” Yasmine said. “When we were growing up, the balcony was our favorite place. It was kind of like our playground.”  

For the reprinting of the hand-bound book, the sisters kept the story as it was, (although they printed the English version only) and even turned to the same family-run printing press — Anis, established in the late 1950s — that published it in the first place. Like many businesses in Beirut, Anis was practically destroyed, so getting things off the ground has been a struggle. 




(Supplied)

“We kept coming back to the fact that we’re doing this, also, to help Lebanon,” Yasmine said. “So, why would we print the book somewhere else and not help the actual artisans in Lebanon, who have been affected by the economic crisis and everything that’s been happening?”

Both Julie and Yasmine were born in the US, but feel a strong attachment to Lebanon. They flew to Beirut after the explosion and that experience reinforced their belief in the necessity of chronicling the city’s architectural traditions. 

“It’s this cycle, which is sometimes a bit sad when you’re from Lebanon, of how every generation has to go through these hardships,” said Julie. “There are so many issues nowadays, but preserving our heritage is really important.”

Topics: Beirut Lebanon architecture

What We Are Eating Today: Sam’s Ombre in Jeddah

What We Are Eating Today: Sam’s Ombre in Jeddah
Updated 03 December 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Sam’s Ombre in Jeddah

What We Are Eating Today: Sam’s Ombre in Jeddah
Updated 03 December 2021
Nada Hameed

This Jeddah-based cake brand — founded by Samira bin Mahfouz — lets you add a personal touch to your celebrations, with individualized mini-cakes that can be tailored to match each guest’s tastes and personality. It makes a nice change from your run-of-the-mill large birthday cake, for example.

Bin Mahfouz’s Korean lunch box cakes will add some humor to any party, with each cake decorated with miniature figurines and creative sugar models. Bin Mahfouz bases her creations on a short conversation with her customers, to find out about the people who will be receiving the cakes. She begins by drawing up a quick sketch, which she later develops into her mini-cake decoration.

Available flavors include vanilla, chocolate, lemon and raspberry, salted caramel, mocha coffee, and lime. The cakes range in size from 3 to 12 inches, and you can choose the colors. However, Bin Mahfouz likes to offer some element of surprise for her clients, so you do not get to see the results until the cakes arrive. Each mini-cake comes with a sticker related to the party’s theme and — of course — a candle.

Sam’s Ombre is not limited to themed mini-cakes, however. It also offers a wide range of creative layered cakes for special occasions. For more information visit @sams_ombre on Instagram.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

What We Are Eating Today: Kutlet
Saudi Arabia
What We Are Eating Today: Kutlet
What We Are Eating Today: The Plan
Lifestyle
What We Are Eating Today: The Plan

What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish

What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish

What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

Dinopedia is an illustrated, pocket-friendly encyclopedia of all things dinosaurian. Featuring dozens of entries on topics ranging from hadrosaur nesting colonies to modern fossil hunters and paleontologists such as Halszka Osmólska and Paul Sereno, this amazing A–Z compendium is brimming with facts about these thrilling, complex, and sophisticated animals.

Almost everything we know about dinosaurs has changed in recent decades. A scientific revolution, kick-started in the late 1960s by astounding new discoveries and a succession of new ideas, has shown that these magnificent creatures were marvels of evolution that surpassed modern reptiles and mammals in size, athletic abilities, and more.

Darren Naish sheds invaluable light on our current, fast-changing understanding of dinosaur diversity and evolutionary history, and discusses the cultural impacts of dinosaurs through books, magazines, and movies.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Managing Medical Authority by Daniel A. Menchik
books
What We Are Reading Today: Managing Medical Authority by Daniel A. Menchik
What We Are Reading Today: Moving Up without Losing Your Way by Jennifer M. Morton
books
What We Are Reading Today: Moving Up without Losing Your Way by Jennifer M. Morton

Spotify unveils Saudi Arabia’s most streamed song, artist of 2021

K-Pop sensation BTS was the most-streamed artist this year. (AFP)
K-Pop sensation BTS was the most-streamed artist this year. (AFP)
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Spotify unveils Saudi Arabia’s most streamed song, artist of 2021

K-Pop sensation BTS was the most-streamed artist this year. (AFP)
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming service Spotify has unveiled the top artists, songs, playlists and podcasts genres listened to in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

The most streamed song of the year was Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” while K-Pop sensation BTS was the most-streamed artist this year.

Beyond international music, Sheilat — a traditional genre that has been evolving recently — has been striking a chord with local listeners. It topped the list for most streamed playlist and famed Sheilat singer Abdullah Alfarwan even earned his spot as the most-streamed Saudi artist in the country. He also bagged two spots in the most-streamed songs top 10 list with “Leh El-Jafa'' coming in second and “Wesh Ozark” coming in ninth.

Best Sheilat is the most popular Spotify playlist amongst listeners in Saudi Arabia, followed by Top Khaliji Songs and Top Gaming Tracks.

British singer Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" is the country's most streamed album.

In terms of Saudi Arabia's most popular podcast categories, "Society and Culture" themed podcasts come second after "Music" in the most popular category podcasts list. Comedy podcasts are now Saudi Arabia's third most popular podcast genre.

Topics: Spotify Saudi Arabia

Slovak filmmaker wins Cairo Film Festival’s European movie award

Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at the Cairo Film Festival on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at the Cairo Film Festival on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Slovak filmmaker wins Cairo Film Festival’s European movie award

Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at the Cairo Film Festival on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ “107 Mothers” won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at the Cairo Film Festival on Wednesday.

A total of 71 film critics from 15 Arab countries selected the best European film from 26 films nominated by the member organizations of European Film Promotion.

According to Variety, Kerekes accepted the award virtually, and said he was happy to have been nominated. “My grandmother always told me: ‘Peter, you have to be in good company.’ When I saw our film’s title in the selection among such beautiful and powerful films, I knew that I had fulfilled the dream of my grandmother. To receive the award was a big surprise and a big honor for me.”

Ola Al-Sheikh, manager of the award, said: “This year’s jury saw 26 European films that left us in total confusion because of their good quality and the closeness in the numbers of the votes. In the end, the award went to the remarkable film ‘107 Mothers.’ “

Based on a true story, the film follows Ukrainian woman Lesya, who has just had her first child and been sentenced to seven years in prison for the murder of her husband in a country where inmates are allowed to serve their sentence with their children until the infant reaches three years of age.

Topics: Cairo Film Festival 107 Mothers

Saudi omnibus film spotlights women at Cairo Film Festival

Kicking off this year’s Horizons of Arab Cinema section at the ongoing Cairo Film Festival is an omnibus film called ‘Becoming.’ (Supplied)
Kicking off this year’s Horizons of Arab Cinema section at the ongoing Cairo Film Festival is an omnibus film called ‘Becoming.’ (Supplied)
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi omnibus film spotlights women at Cairo Film Festival

Kicking off this year’s Horizons of Arab Cinema section at the ongoing Cairo Film Festival is an omnibus film called ‘Becoming.’ (Supplied)
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kicking off this year’s Horizons of Arab Cinema section at the ongoing Cairo Film Festival is an omnibus film called “Becoming,” which is a collaboration between Saudi female directors.

Playing in an Out-of-Competition slot, directors Sara Mesfer, Fatima Al-Banawi, Jawaher Alamri, Hind Al-Fahhad and Noor Alameer worked together to direct a 70-minute fiction film featuring shorts that focus on the role and experience of women in society.

According to the official synopsis of the film, it “explore(s) the human depth, under the pressure of suffering, secrets, anxiety and fear.”

“The only theme that really united us here was womanhood,” Mesfer told Variety, after explaining that she chose to focus on the impact on a mother-daughter relationship when the daughter decides to have an abortion.

“This short in ‘Becoming’ is about things that were going on around me. She cannot afford a doctor. She goes the traditional way to abort the baby using cinnamon. It’s an observation of a mother-daughter relationship,” she added.

“Becoming” was made in 2020 over a six-month period, but was delayed being shown because of the pandemic, she said.

“For ‘Becoming’ we all worked really independently. But for ‘Quareer,’ we had a much stronger collaboration,” she added of a separate omnibus project that is set to screen at the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival.

Topics: Becoming Saudi Arabia Cairo Film Festival

Latest updates

Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases of omicron variant currently on mainland France
Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases of omicron variant currently on mainland France
‘The Houses of Beirut’ — preserving a city’s architectural heritage
The original version of the book, published in both English and French, was, Julie said, popular among the Lebanese. (Supplied)
UN says Daesh committed war crimes at Iraqi prison
UN says Daesh committed war crimes at Iraqi prison
Malaysia detects first omicron case in quarantined traveler from South Africa
Malaysia detects first omicron case in quarantined traveler from South Africa
Saudi sports minister follows up on preparations of Kingdom’s F1 race
Saudi sports minister follows up on preparations of Kingdom’s F1 race

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.