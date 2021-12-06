You are here

Tadawul shrugs off early December gains, TASI down 1.1%: Market Wrap

Tadawul shrugs off early December gains, TASI down 1.1%: Market Wrap
Tadawul shrugs off early December gains, TASI down 1.1%: Market Wrap

Tadawul shrugs off early December gains, TASI down 1.1%: Market Wrap
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi’s main and parallel indexes, TASI and Nomu, fell at Monday’s closing bell following a three-day hike, down 1.09 percent and 1.65 percent respectively.

TASI jumped almost 140 points in early trading before closing at 11021.07 points.

Monday’s trading session was led by Sadr Logistics and Wafrah for Industry and Development Co., rising by 9.98 percent.

Sadr Logistics is now traded at SR94.8 ($25.27), marking an all-time high for the company.

stc was one of the lowest-performing stocks with a decline of 5.34 percent to SR110. SABIC was down to SR110.4.

Al Rajhi Bank fell approximately one percent to reach SR137.

The bank negotiated three deals worth SR28.5 million today.

Nayifat Finance Co. announced the distribution of cash dividends for the second and third quarters of 2021 at 7.5 percent of the share value.

The Capital Market Authority approved Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.’s request to increase its capital to around SR288 million by issuing 15 million ordinary shares.

The capital raised is earmarked for merging Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. into Amana Insurance.

The Company for Cooperative Insurance, or Tawuniya, received a firm order from The Saudi National Bank to provide health insurance services for bank employees and their families.

 

11am Saudi time: TASI rises for a third consecutive day, up 1 percent in early trading, led by SADR: Market Open

RIYADH: Share prices of the major players in the Saudi stock market rose for a third consecutive day as omicron-related imbalances eased.

Sadr Logistics came on top of the biggest gainers, up almost 10 percent to SR94.8 ($25.26), which marks an all-time record for the company.

Biggest moving stocks of the day also include Wafrah for Industry and Development Co., National Industrialization Co., and Al Kathiri Holding Co, up 6.26 percent, 5.02 percent, and 4.14 percent respectively.

Today’s gains were crimped by a 3.97 percent drop in stc’s price.

This came as the Saudi Public Investment Fund and stc’s announced the subscription period for stc’s secondary offering that could raise as much as SR11.6 billion.

 

9:30am Saudi time: Will TASI reignite after its slight fall in November? Here are key takeaways: Premarket

Saudi Arabia’s main benchmark index TASI started the week in the green zone with stocks recouping omicron-related declines, up around 350 points from last week.

Al Rajhi Bank traded at 4.8 percent higher this week with around 4 million traded shares.

Sahara International Petrochemical Company saw a recovery of 7.44 percent.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco saw gains of 0.72 percent.

This came as the group announced its entry into the Kingdom’s domestic lubricants as well as its collaboration agreement with French companies including hydrogen car deals with Gaussin.

The International Company for Water & Power Projects, or ACWA Power, and Natixis CIB signed a memorandum of understanding aiming to collaborate on the development of ACWA power in the GCC region.

Natixis CIB will finance up to almost SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) over two years to finance ACWA Power’s projects.

Sadr Logistics’ shareholders approved the board of directors’ recommendation to raise SR175 million through a rights issue worth SR150 million to expand its logistics services. The rights issue trading and new share subscription period will start today Dec.6.

Apart from its rights issue, Sadr Logistics has been on the rise since last week jumping to an all-time high of SR86.2.

With reference to the Public Investment Fund and stc’s earlier announcement, the subscription period for stc’s secondary offering will start on Dec.7 and end on Dec. 8 for retail tranche whereas, for participating parties, it started yesterday and will end on Dec.9.

Saudi Exchange announced the initial public offering of Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company to be 442.53 percent oversubscribed.

Subscriptions exceeding individual subscribers will be refunded no later than Dec.8, when the listing and trading of the company’s shares on the main market will begin.

Jahez International Company for Information Systems Technology issued the prospectus for its initial public offering at 13 percent of its capital on Nomu, Tadawul’s parallel market.

The offering period will commence on Dec. 23 and end on Dec. 26.

Topics: TASI Market stocks Tadawul

Jordan-based Tamatem Games closes $11m funding round

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan-based Tamatem Games closes $11m funding round

Jordan-based Tamatem Games closes $11m funding round
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan-based Arab mobile game publisher Tamatem Games has successfully raised $11 million in a Series B funding round.

The investment will be used to fuel its expansion strategy across the region with initial focus on Saudi Arabia where it will hire local talent, Wamda reported.

The round was led by KRAFTON, makers of the popular battle royale game PUBG. 

Venture Souq, Endeavor Catalyst and existing investors also participated in the round.

Tamatem is seeking to expand its offices in Saudi Arabia to hire local Saudi talent and gain a stronger foothold in the country that harbors 70 percent of its users.

It also plans to offer a wider selection of games in the Arab markets.

Tamatem is also aiming to expand into more countries in the region and launch a gaming academy to train and raise the level of employment in the industry.

"We are committed to the MENA region and willing to take more bets in the overall Media and Entertainment Sector, and this investment is aligned with our efforts to strengthen our commitment to the startup ecosystem," CEO and founder Hussam Hammo said.

 

Topics: Tamatem Games mobile gaming

Dubai-based Arcab raises seed round, eyes regional expansion

Dubai-based Arcab raises seed round, eyes regional expansion
Updated 31 min ago
Arab News

Dubai-based Arcab raises seed round, eyes regional expansion

Dubai-based Arcab raises seed round, eyes regional expansion
Updated 31 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based technology-enabled bus aggregator has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed round led by We Founder Circle, Wamda reported. 

The financing will be used to build, maintain and scale technology infrastructure that facilitates a multi-sided marketplace to fuel expansion in the region. 

“The next 18 months are going to be very exciting and crucial for us to move quickly, ramp up our operations and scale our footprint in the region,” Arcab CEO Bilal Shabandri said. 

The startup’s tech-enablement allows fleet owners to increase utilization of their vehicles by reducing downtime and avoiding manual control, hence increasing profits. 

Arcab works with over 40 operators including Europcar, Avis and Dubai Taxi corporation, and more than 3,000 buses. 

Topics: Dubai seed expansion

Voyager Portal raises $8.4m in Series A round led by Oman's Phaze Ventures

Voyager Portal raises $8.4m in Series A round led by Oman’s Phaze Ventures
Updated 34 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Voyager Portal raises $8.4m in Series A round led by Oman's Phaze Ventures

Voyager Portal raises $8.4m in Series A round led by Oman’s Phaze Ventures
Updated 34 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based marine supply chain platform Voyager Portal has raised $8.4 million in a funding round led by Oman’s venture capital firm Phaze Ventures.

The startup will use the newly acquired funds to speed up its product roadmap, whilst maintaining an international client base, Wamda reported. 

The new funding comes amidst the Voyager Portal’s unprecedented growth. 

Revenues have seen a thirteen-fold increase from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021.

The voyage management platform, founded in 2018, is a software as a service startup that aims to reduce risk, cost and complexity across companies’ marine supply chain. 

Topics: Voyager Portal Phaze Ventures Seed Funding

KSA's Sidra fund exceeds annual target net returns

KSA’s Sidra fund exceeds annual target net returns
Updated 48 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

KSA's Sidra fund exceeds annual target net returns

KSA’s Sidra fund exceeds annual target net returns
Updated 48 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Sidra Income Fund, a US dollar-denominated investment fund, exceeded its annual target net return of 7.75 percent, delivering, 8.01 percent and 8.39 percent respectively in the last 24 months, said a statement.

The fund, focussed on financing supply chains, is managed by Sidra Capital, which is a Shariah-compliant investment fund regulated by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority.

Launched in September 2019, the $50-million Shariah-compliant fund, aims to capitalize on the infrastructure boom in Indonesia, while aiming to intervene in energy and infrastructure supply chains achieving stable, unlevered high yield return uncorrelated to the stock market and global commodity prices.

“The economy of Indonesia is the largest in Southeast Asia, and is one of the leading emerging market economies of the world,” explained Hani Baothman, chairman of Sidra Capital. 

“Following 2020’s pandemic-induced recession, rising infrastructure spending and unleashed pent-up demand amid supportive fiscal and monetary policies should sustain investment for the foreseeable future.”

 

Topics: #Shariah-compliant supply chain

Japanese SoftBank shares fall 9% amid bad portfolio news

Japanese SoftBank shares fall 9% amid bad portfolio news
Updated 58 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Japanese SoftBank shares fall 9% amid bad portfolio news

Japanese SoftBank shares fall 9% amid bad portfolio news
Updated 58 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tokyo-based SoftBank Group’s shares dropped nine percent on Monday, hitting its sixth consecutive day of losses as valuations of its key portfolio companies fell. 

SoftBank shares sank to 5,057 yen ($45) in its largest intraday decline since March 2020, Bloomberg reported. 

The group’s Chinese portfolio company Didi Global started US delisting last Thursday, following the US Federal Trade Commission opposition to SoftBank’s Arm sale to Nvidia Corp. 

Masayoshi Son, SoftBank’s founder, relies on completing the Arm deal to secure the nine trillion yen for his investment group. 

This happened as the shares of Alibaba Group Holding, the biggest Chinese internet firm and most valuable company in SoftBank’s portfolio, fell by more than eight percent, while Didi Global’s stock dropped by over 22 percent.

 

Topics: SoftBank Markets

