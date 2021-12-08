You are here

TASI, Nomu almost flat in morning trading: Opening bell
Tadawul’s main index TASI has ended in green in four out of five sessions. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

TASI, Nomu almost flat in morning trading: Opening bell
  • TASI last closed 0.79 percent higher at 11,108.2 points whereas parallel market Nomu rose 1.13 percent to close at 23,450.29 points
Arab News

10:31 Saudi time: RIYADH: Saudi exchange’s main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday. TASI and Nomu were up around 0.2 percent.

On its first day trading on the main market, Saudi Tadawul Group’s stock came on top of the index’s gainers, rising 11.43 percent to SR116.8 ($31.14).

Shares of Sadr Logistics jumped ten percent for a fourth consecutive day.

Wafrah for Industry remained resilient in the green zone with its share price climbing 5.31 percent.

Aseer Trading, Tourism and Manufacturing Co. gained four percent, following its decision to sign for SR200 million short-term revolving debt, or Murabaha.

Among the lowest-performing stocks, CHUBB Arabia Insurance Co. and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. saw declines of 2.84 percent and 1.93 percent respectively.

Taiba Investments Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Shuaa Capital Company to buyout Centro Waha Hotel Riyadh and Centro Shaheen Hotel Jeddah’s parent companies.

Somou Real Estate Co. announced the launch of Al-Danat Resort project in AlKhobar with First Gulf Real Estate Co.

The project will cover an area of more than one million square meters and is expected to boost the company’s profits, according to a bourse filing.

 

09.15 Saudi time: Factors to watch before Wednesday opening bell: Premarket

RIYADH: The outlook for the Saudi stock exchange remains unraveled amid COVID-19 concerns. However, market signals have shown a positive trend with Tadawul’s main index TASI ending in green in four out of five sessions.

TASI last closed 0.79 percent higher at 11,108.2 points whereas parallel market Nomu rose 1.13 percent to close at 23,450.29 points.

Stocks on the uptrend were topped by Sadr Logistics and Wafrah for Industry & Development.

Sadr is now trading at a three-year high of SR104.2 ($27.8). It saw an increase of 54.23 percent in two weeks.

Wafrah for Industry’s share price climbed for the seventh day in a row to close at SR143, up from SR99.5.

In the Saudi insurance sector, Enaya Insurance and Amana Cooperative insurance last closed in the green zone, recuperating Sunday losses.

Shares of the two insurance firms have jumped significantly since Nov. 23, up 26.27 percent and 23.3 percent respectively.

TASI was dragged down by a 7.08 percent decline in Petro Rabigh’s stock value in the prior session, following the company’s capital decrease and rights issue recommendation.

Al Sagr Insurance signed a contract worth SR20.4 million with Maharah Human Resources Co. to grant health insurance services to the company’s employees and their families.

Saudi Real Estate Co. sold SR137.34 million worth of land in Al-Malqa district, Riyadh.

Aseer Trading, Tourism and Manufacturing Co. applied for a SR200 million short-term revolving Murabaha from the Saudi Investment Bank. Murabaha is a mode of debt financing that complies with the sharia concept.

Saudi Telecom Co., stc, increased its secondary public offering size to 120 million shares representing six percent of stc’s capital, up from 100.2 million shares.

stc’s secondary share subscription period will end on Dec. 8 for retail tranche, while for participating parties the subscription deadline is Dec. 9.

The price range was set between SR100 and SR116 per share.

Jahez International Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to increase its initial public offering on Nomu parallel market from 13 percent to 18 percent of its share capital.

The offering period will commence on Dec.23 and end on Dec.26.

Shares of Saudi Tadawul Group Holding will start trading on the main market on Dec.8.

Tadawul signed a memorandum of understanding with Muscat Stock Exchange, or MSX, to strengthen their bilateral relations and create a conducive trading environment for investors.

Dec. 9 is the last day to subscribe to Maadaniyah’s new shares.

Topics: Markets Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 56 sec ago
Reuters

  • North American and European-focused equity funds saw record outflows
UK-based environmental, social and governance equity funds saw a record 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) in inflows in November as COP26 climate talks spurred investor interest in sustainability, according to funds network Calastone.


The climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in the early part of last month led to a deal to phase down the use of coal, the biggest source of global warming.


“ESG continues to capture investor imagination,” said Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone.


“When investors have cash to add, they add it to ESG, and any impulse to sell is felt by other categories.”


North American and European-focused equity funds saw record outflows, in contrast, of 395 million pounds and 534 million pounds respectively, Calastone said.


Calastone says it is the largest global funds network, processing 200 billion pounds of investment value each month.

Topics: economy Investment ESG COP26 ESG

Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian telecom firm stc has announced a 20 percent increase in its secondary public offering.

The company, which is backed by the government’s Public Investment Fund, will offer up to 120 million shares representing six percent of stc’s total capital, up 20 percent from 100.2 million shares.

Ten percent of the offer's size will be allocated towards individual subscribers. 

This came in line with a rise in investor demand during the institutional offering period, according to a statement by stc and the PIF.

The individual subscription period ends today, Dec.8, for retail tranche, while the institutional offering will end on Dec.9.

The price range was set between SR100 ($26.7) and SR116 per share and will be finally disclosed on Dec.10, the statement added.

stc’s stock market performance weighed heavily on Tadawul’s main index on Dec.6, declining 5.34 percent in share price.

The stock is currently trading at a one-month low of SR110.6. 

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) STC Markets

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Shares in Saudi Tadawul Group, the owner and operator of the kingdom’s bourse, opened almost 10 percent above its listing price in its Riyadh market debut on Wednesday.


The bourse’s shares were priced at the top of the range last week, at 105 riyals ($27.99) per share. They opened at 115.4 riyals on Wednesday.


Saudi Tadawul Group raised 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) via an initial public offering (IPO) that was 121 times oversubscribed.

Topics: economy Tadawul stock exchange Saudi Arabia IPO

Updated 08 December 2021
Reuters

  • Exports to the United States rose 5.3 percent, said TheCityUK, which promotes Britain’s financial sector overseas
LONDON: The United States became Britain’s biggest export market for financial services in the run up to Brexit, overtaking the European Union where sales shrank in 2020, TheCityUK lobby group said on Wednesday.
Britain’s financial sector was largely cut off from the EU — previously its single biggest customer — when Britain fully left the bloc’s orbit last December.
For 2020, total financial services exports remained little changed at 82.4 billion pounds ($109.07 billion). Exports to the EU fell 6.6 percent to 24.7 billion pounds, but rose 4.1 percent to 57.7 billion pounds to non-EU countries.
Exports to the United States rose 5.3 percent, said TheCityUK, which promotes Britain’s financial sector overseas.
Britain’s financial services trade surplus of $80.6 billion remains the largest in the world, nearly the same as the next two leading countries, the United States and Singapore, combined at $91.7 billion.
The EU, meanwhile, is building up its autonomy in finance, making it unlikely that Britain will regain unfettered access to the continent’s investors and financial markets.
“The UK’s status as a world leading financial center is at risk unless industry, government and regulators work together to boost long term competitiveness, deepen key trade links, and focus on new areas of future global growth,” said Anjalika Bardalai, TheCityUK’s chief economist and head of research.
Britain is now revising its financial rules to maintain London’s attractiveness as a global financial center to keep up with leader New York, and fend off competition from EU cities like Amsterdam as well as Asian centers.
($1 = 0.7555 pounds)

Topics: Brexit UK and US

Updated 08 December 2021
WAEL MAHDI

  • Saudi firms have signed agreements with partners in the Sultanate worth $10 billion 
  • Like Saudi Arabia, Oman has a strategy to build a post-oil economy with a strong fiscal base
DUBAI: The signing of new investment deals reportedly worth $30 billion between Saudi Arabia and Oman is no doubt a positive development for solidifying cooperation between the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Yet the first questions that spring to mind are: Why Oman and why now?

From a geopolitical perspective, Saudi Arabia’s move is important as the Kingdom is now using its immense economic clout to support its smaller neighbors, starting with Iraq to the north and now Oman to the southeast.

It is broadly accepted that the region’s future social and political stability require economic stability. Many of Saudi Arabia’s neighbors are oil-producing nations whose journeys towards diversifying their economies to embrace other industries and markets are only just beginning.

Investment is seen as an effective way to help these countries move away from oil and generate more jobs in other sectors. But for Saudi investments to be of any long-term positive significance, they must align with the national and strategic goals of both countries.

Much like Saudi Arabia, Oman has its own reform agenda known as Oman Vision 2040, which aims to turn the Sultanate into an economic powerhouse with a sustainable fiscal and economic base. What Oman needs to make this bold vision a reality is access to the financial capital needed to expand its economy.

With its aging wells and reservoirs, Oman’s oil industry will require massive investment to maintain current capacity. The Sultanate is clearly aware that oil will not be its sole source of revenue in the future. In fact, its 2021 budget was drafted on the basis of oil costing a paltry $45 per barrel.

To help Oman realize its post-oil potential, Saudi Arabian companies have signed a raft of trade and infrastructure deals with their Omani counterparts that will not only increase foreign direct investments into the Sultanate, but also enhance its economic diversification.

As part of the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi and Omani companies signed 13 MoUs related to joint work in economic sectors. (SPA)

Looking at energy investments in particular, the first agreement entails replicating what Saudi Arabia is doing in NEOM — its new high-tech smart-city on the Kingdom’s western Red Sea coast.

Omani energy provider OQ Group signed three of the agreements, the first of which was with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and Air Products in the fields of petrochemicals, renewable energy and green hydrogen.

With this deal, Saudi Arabia is expanding its green hydrogen plan beyond its own borders and into Oman, which will boost the overall supply of hydrogen coming from the GCC.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Hydrogen has become a viable contender for energy transition away from environmentally harmful fossil fuels. Oman is ideally located to supply hydrogen to southeast and east Asian markets, while NEOM is better placed to ship it to European markets.

The second energy deal, relating to oil storage, was signed with Saudi Aramco, and the third, involving development of Oman’s Duqm Petrochemical Complex project, with SABIC.

Saudi Aramco’s strategy is to expand storage beyond the Strait of Hormuz. Bypassing the narrow waterway will help reduce the threat to shipping posed by blockades and even piracy, which risk wreaking havoc for global oil prices.

As for SABIC’s deal, Duqm is attracting more attention now that the joint Kuwait-Oman refinery is nearing completion. This will allow SABIC to have better access to feedstocks while utilizing Omani products. The impact of this will be reflected in job creation, a new petrochemical hub in Duqm and valuable knowledge transfer. 

Sultan of Oman presents Oman Civil Order of the First Class to HRH Crown Prince, in recognition of brotherly ties, excellent relations and constructive cooperation. (SPA)

It is not just the energy sector that has benefited from the deals. The tourism industry in Oman can also expect a flood of new investments. Omran Group has signed a memorandum with the Saudi Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Company for the development of the Yetti Beach in Oman.

Omran is known for creating sustainable and authentic tourism assets and lifestyle communities and destinations designed to drive economic growth and contribute to the diversification of the economy.

Oman-based firm Asyad, a logistics group, has signed an agreement with Saudi Bahri, a transportation and logistics company, while Minerals Development Oman signed a deal with the Kingdom’s Maaden Phosphate Co. to boost cooperation in the mining sector.

As for the timing, both counties have the means and the will to invest for the future. Oil prices are high, giving both countries the resources they need to support their shared national visions.

If all goes according to plan, Oman could be on track to realize its national goals well in advance of 2040, allowing it to join the 2030 club.

Topics: Crown prince GCC tour business Saudi Arabia Oman Editor’s Choice

