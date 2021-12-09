Egypt to list army companies on stock exchange soon: sovereign fund CEO

You are here

(Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Egypt is planning an initial public offering of two of its army’s companies, the CEO of the country's sovereign fund has said.

Ayman Soliman told Asharq the fund is currently in the final stages of legal restructuring of Safi and Wataniya to make them eligible for listing on the Egyptian stock exchange.

Safi supplies the Egyptian market with bottled mineral water while Wataniya specializes in supplying and distributing petroleum products.

Both companies are subsidiaries of the National Services Products Organization, which is part of Egypt’s armed forces.

Soliman emphasized that the main condition before listing on the bourse is to identify a strategic investor to manage the companies’ operational activities.

The official added that the offering pipeline includes more companies that are to be disclosed after finalizing their legal restructuring.

  • The company plans to list on the parallel market Nomu
RIYADH: Hassana Investments, the investment arm of the Saudi government’s General Organisation of Social Insurance, has acquired a 4.99 percent stake in Jahez International, the online food delivery platform. 

The Capital Market Authority approved to increase the number of Jahez International’s shares for the initial public offering, representing 18 percent of the company capital, Al Arabiya reported. 

The company plans to list on the parallel market Nomu, with the offering period starting from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26.

Through its contribution to Jahez company, Hassana Investments will be able to enhance its investments in one of the Kingdom’s technical sector companies, which is seen to be one of the most attractive, Alarabiya reported citing CEO Saad Al-Fadly.

 

 

Bahrain has revived its age-old pearl industry as it looks to other sources of revenue to diversify its oil economy.

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones recently announced that it has examined over 10 million pearls from all over the world since it was established in 2017. It said its commercial laboratory has become a global authority on the verification of these stones.

The institute is owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, and run by CEO Noora Jamsheer, who noted the world is seeing growing demand for these gems.

She told Arab News: “The reason we’re seeing an increase in natural pearls is due to the growing global demand for items with rarity value. And that rarity is being maintained by the government of Bahrain.”

Jamsheer noted that there is greater demand for natural pearls as opposed to the cultured variety.

Cultured pearls are artificially produced by inserting a tiny piece of mother-of-pearl into a live oyster shell, but Jamsheer said the result produces an almost “too perfect” stone that is only 20 percent natural, with the core made from inferior material.

But the beauty of 100 percent natural pearls are their subtle imperfections and incomparable luster, which have been prized for thousands of years, she said.

Pearl Monument in Manama, Bahrain (Shutterstock)

Pearls have a storied modern history. A high-water mark came around 1915, when an especially fine pearl was found to be worth four times a diamond of the same weight.

The following year the famous French jeweler Cartier bought its New York showroom by exchanging two strings of pearls for a Fifth Avenue building — a deal worth some $1.5 million at the time.

But only a few years later those same strings of pearls were valued at only $140,000, as the natural pearl market declined due to a combination of factors including the Great Depression and the demise of the imperial families of Europe and the maharajas of India, who prized the stone.

As demand for natural pearls fell, the artificial cultivation of pearls grew more sophisticated and came to dominate the market.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, which has always had an established pearl industry, increasingly became an oil-based economy after crude was discovered in the kingdom in the 1930s. Severe restrictions were imposed on the extraction of pearls, which kept a lid on the sector for decades.

Jamsheer pointed out that the kingdom has a wide-ranging plan to boost the pearl business.

This includes using the institute to regulate new pearls by developing its gem laboratory, and protecting the country’s offshore pearl beds, which are larger than the whole of Bahrain.

The body also works to preserve the heritage of the industry and strengthen the kingdom’s position as a global center for the trade in natural pearls.

The Pearl Diver monument in the Bahrain National Museum (Shutterstock)

Jamsheer pointed out that pearls continue to be sourced by divers, as they have since the beginning of the industry, but they now use oxygen tanks making the job less dangerous.

She said some 800 Bahrainis have been awarded a license to dive for pearls, after completing a course covering extraction techniques and regulatory issues.

The global market for natural pearls is valued at between $100 million and $150 million a year, according to a report by consultants McKinsey, a sector dominated by Bahrain.

The value of a pearl can vary dramatically depending on factors such as type, size, color and surface quality — but in general they range from $200 to over $100,000, according to UK firm The Pearl Source.

Jamsheer said the market for natural pearls is driven by two major factors: The growing demand for ultra-luxury items with great rarity, and the fact that natural pearls are sourced in sustainable conditions that are not tainted by conflict, unlike gold and diamonds, which can often be associated with civil war, child labor and oppressive regimes.

Before joining the institute, Jamsheer worked with the UN Security Council as an expert in natural resources.

She said: “I visited West Africa and monitored natural resources there, and when I came into the pearl sector, I thought I would be seeing something similar to gold and diamond production.

“But it was completely different because this material is made by nature, which doesn’t need to be cut and polished. It’s remarkable because there’s never been any conflict associated with natural pearls, unlike with other gemstones.”

Jamsheer pointed out that tourists to the kingdom are also allowed to dive for pearls.

She said: “As a tourist, you have a quota of 60 oysters, and you get to keep whatever you find. So with a bit of luck and some pixie dust, you never know, you might find a gem.”

  • UniCredit has over 14 million private clients and 1 million corporate clients in Italy, Germany, eastern Europe and central Europe
Italian bank UniCredit announced a three-year business plan Thursday that includes distributing some 16 billion euros ($18 billion) to shareholders from 2022 to 2024.


The plan under CEO Andrea Orcel, who took over in April, also calls for raising net profit to 4.5 billion euros by 2024, from a targeted 3.3 billion euros this year.


“With this strategy we will deliver materially increased and growing shareholder returns while growing our business and maintaining capital strength,” Orcel said in a statement.


The bank’s shares grew by 9.5 percent, to 12.65 euros, after the plan was announced.


It includes half a million euros in cost-cutting as the bank boosts revenue by 1.1 billion euros, to more than 17 billion euros, through fees and recovering market share.


The bank also plans to invest nearly 3 billion euros in a digital strategy, including a new platform, more digital services and real-time payments along with strengthening cybersecurity.


UniCredit has over 14 million private clients and 1 million corporate clients in Italy, Germany, eastern Europe and central Europe. It is the second-largest bank by assets in Italy and the third-largest in Germany.

JEDDAH: Saudi Tadawul Group is planning to allocate 70 percent of its profits as dividends unless it decides to push ahead with expansion plans, according to the firm’s CEO.

Khaled Al-Hussan said the company, which had a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock market, does not currently have any financial obligations, and is planning to enter the debt market.

Its share price reached SR119 ($31.7) on Wednesday Dec. 8, fluctuating between an intraday high of SR127.6 and a low of SR115.4.

Speaking to Asharq, Al-Hussan said: “At the time of offering we had allocated a policy about dividends distribution, in which the target is to distribute 70 percent of the company’s profits unless there was a need to use these profits for strategic development issues.” 

Al-Hussan said that 20 percent of the institution’s tranche subscription went to foreign investments.

The market legislation now allows double listing, a move to attract foreign companies who are listed in other markets to join the Saudi stock exchange for initial public offerings. 

The group is currently in discussions with companies in this regard, said Al-Hussan, adding: “We will see companies that will be double-listed.”

The group’s revenues come from two subsidiaries — Tadawul, and The Securities Depository Centre, also known as Edaa.

Tadawul announced last April that it will become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries.

The new companies are Saudi Exchange Tadawul, Securities Clearing Center Co., known as Muqassa, Edaa, and a new company called Tadawul Advanced Solutions Co.

  • It will also be eligible to be a partner in government-run financial inclusion schemes
India's Paytm Payments Bank has gained central bank approval to function as a scheduled payments bank, it said on Thursday, helping it to expand its financial services operations.

As a scheduled payments bank, Paytm Payments can participate in government and companies’ request for proposals, primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in Marginal Standing Facility.

It will also be eligible to be a partner in government-run financial inclusion schemes.

Shares in One 97 Communications ended 2.6 percent higher in a broader Mumbai market that was up 0.3 percent.

Paytm founder and billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns 51 percent of Paytm Payments Bank, while the rest is held by One 97 Communications Ltd.

Paytm Payment Bank, a niche bank aimed at widening financial inclusion, still cannot lend or issue credit cards on its own.

It had more than 64 million savings accounts and over 52 billion Indian rupees ($688.5 million) deposits, including savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits with partner banks at the end of March this year.

