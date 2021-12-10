Qatar Airways takes first step toward legal action against Airbus 

RIYADH: Qatar Airways and Airbus’ dispute over paint and surface quality is entering a legal arena after months of talks failed to resolve the issue, as the Gulf carrier considered it a matter of safety.

Qatar Airways took a first step toward legal action, Bloomberg reported, citing Airbus Executive Vice President Philippe Mhun’s call with reporters.

The solutions offered to Qatar Airways and others range from touch-ups to a full repainting of the aircraft if required, he said.

This comes after months of the row between two parties, as Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker lashed out at Airbus over peeling and fading paint in numerous public venues, Bloomberg said.

Qatar’s aviation regulator has grounded more than a dozen A350s operated by the state-owned carrier. Last week, Al Baker suggested the plane may have to be recertified.

Airbus is preparing for an independent review to help resolve differences over premature surface degradation on its A350 wide-body, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The European planemaker has acknowledged that other airlines have been affected. Qatar Airways had rejected proposed solutions “without legitimate justification” and miscast the matter as a safety issue, the statement said.

“While Airbus regrets the need to follow such a path, it has become necessary to defend its position and reputation,” Airbus said. Qatar Airways’ position could cause a threat to the international protocols on safety matters, according to Airbus.

Airbus highlighted that its paint coatings flex at a different rate with temperature swings -- which can be extreme in Doha, where the highs average 108 degrees Fahrenheit in July.

“We stand by the product,” Mhun said. “We want to find a way to reestablish the relationship with Qatar,” he said.