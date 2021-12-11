Egypt, UAE education ministries sign cooperation agreement

You are here

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education, opened the UAE Attaché for Education and Technology Sciences in Egypt.
Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education, opened the UAE Attaché for Education and Technology Sciences in Egypt. (WAM)
CAIRO: The education ministries of Egypt and the UAE have signed a cooperation agreement in the field of higher education and scientific research.

Egypt’s Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the agreement involves exchanging experiences, scholarships, information and faculty visits, holding regular forums, and joint marketing of study programs between the two countries.

Emirati Education Minister Hussain Al-Hammadi said the agreement contributes to both countries’ development, the consolidation of bilateral relations, and a future based on creativity and innovation.

  • The UN expects the attendance of more than 1,000 people
CAIRO: Egypt will host the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in Sharm El-Sheikh from Dec. 13-17.

The conference will bring together member states, MPs, international, regional and non-governmental organizations, civil society and the private sector to discuss issues related to combating corruption. The UN expects the attendance of more than 1,000 people.

The conference will discuss preventing corruption through education, the role of women in promoting integrity, recovering stolen assets and funds, anti-corruption efforts in Africa, the Arab Network to Combat Corruption and Promote Integrity, and the challenges and opportunities provided by information and communications technology and digitalization.

The states parties to the convention meet every two years to review its implementation and discuss ways to improve cooperation between them to achieve its goals.

  • Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces raided a warehouse in Bir Hassan, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and found 4 million Captagon pills in a shipment of coffee bags
  • Last month, the ISF thwarted the smuggling of 1.5 million Captagon pills hidden in the base of wooden pallets that had been prepared for export through Beirut
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle huge quantities of Captagon pills in a coffee shipment that was heading to Saudi Arabia through Jordan, it announced Saturday.

“The information division in the Internal Security Forces received a tipoff on the preparation of this smuggling operation,” it said. “Through its investigative procedures, the special forces identified all the members of the smuggling network, including W. A. (born in 1973, Lebanese) and M. H. (born in 1962, Syrian). It appears that the Lebanese smuggler has been previously convicted, as he was detained for smuggling Captagon pills to the Kingdom and was released around a year ago. Orders were given to monitor and detain the network’s members and raid the warehouse where the Captagon was hidden.”

The ISF said that, on Dec. 4, 5 and 8, special forces raided a warehouse in Bir Hassan, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and found 4 million Captagon pills in a shipment of coffee bags that were ready for transportation.

“The first smuggler was detained during his attempt to flee Lebanon to Turkey. A division’s patrol was able to detain the Syrian smuggler in Aramoun, south of Beirut. Upon investigation, they confessed to the crime. The first smuggler said he was in charge of transporting the shipment and keeping it in a safe place.”

Last month, the statement added, security forces thwarted the smuggling of 1.5 million Captagon pills hidden in the base of wooden pallets that had been prepared for export through Beirut. One of the smugglers was detained.

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said at the start of the week that he was “following up on the border procedures implemented to combat smuggling.”

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have cut diplomatic and economic ties with Lebanon until “comprehensive reforms are implemented and Lebanon is no longer the source of any terrorist acts and drug scourge that threaten the integrity of the region and the world.”

  • Series of musical concerts, art, architectural exhibitions to be held
  • Italian Embassy publishes book on bilateral relations
ROME: Italy and Kuwait celebrate 60 years of official recognition with a series of musical concerts, art and architectural exhibitions outlining the two nations’ mutual cooperation.

The events kicked off on Saturday and will continue for a week to mark Italy’s recognition of Kuwait in 1961.

Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years that would hopefully continue to “contribute to regional and international stability and security.”

Baldocci said one of the highlights of the week’s events would be the two concerts of the Quartetto Indaco (Indigo Quartet) on Dec. 11 and 12, the first organized by the Italian Embassy together with the International Women’s Group at the National Library of Kuwait, and the second by the embassy at the Yarmouk Cultural Centre.

He added that the concerts would be a welcome reprieve from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and would introduce Kuwaitis to Italy’s musical tradition as part of several events to be held in the new year.

The musical events are taking place in collaboration with the Accademia Musicale Chigiana (Chigiana Musical Academy), which conducted events in Kuwait in November 2019 and February 2020.

This December’s events will mark the official opening of Italy’s musical season in Kuwait, which will feature six concerts of ensembles and soloists, Baldocci added.

Two exhibitions will also be inaugurated on Dec. 14 and 15: An exhibition of Islamic art at the American Cultural Center, and one on urban planning in Kuwait.

To mark the anniversary, the Italian Embassy has published a book titled “Bilateral relations between Italy and Kuwait.”

In the foreword, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio commended the nations’ “mutual solidarity” which saw Rome assist Kuwait during Iraq’s invasion in 1990, and Kuwait support Italy during the pandemic.

RIYADH: Over 190 Houthi militants were killed after the Arab Coalition carried 26 operations against the group in Marib over the past 24 hours, Al Arabiya TV reported Saturday.  

The attacks in Marib destroyed 20 military vehicles and drone control units, it said. 

 

  • Hamas said the oxygen bottles and containers of detergents stored at the camp were part of its aid work
BEIRUT: The Palestinian Hamas movement in Lebanon said on Saturday that the explosion that shook the Burj Al-Shemali refugee camp in Tyre city, southern Lebanon, on Friday night, was caused by an “electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles.”

Hamas members set up a security cordon around the explosion site on Friday. The resulting fire had injured a dozen people and caused significant material damage. No journalist was able to enter the camp to see what happened as the Lebanese Army cordoned off the area.

A Lebanese military source said on Friday night that “a fire in a warehouse of ammunition, weapons and foodstuffs belonging to Hamas led to the explosion.”

Video footage taken by camp residents showed red flashes coming out of the flames, followed by a huge explosion, which took place at Hamas’ Abi bin Kaab Mosque.

Some reported that there was a Hamas ammunition depot near the mosque that contained rocket-propelled grenades and bullets, while others suggested that Hamas stored oxygen bottles in that area for severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the camp.

Camp residents shared video footage of the successive explosions that followed the fire, showing panic and chaos as people struggled to understand what was going on.

Houses and shops in the camp were significantly damaged and some cars were burnt. On Saturday, residents rushed to clear away the debris from shattered windows, doors and cars.

Camp residents reported that a dozen people were injured by the fire and the ensuing explosions. The fire was brought under control in the early hours of Friday night.

Neither Lebanese security forces, the army, internal security forces, nor any other security services ever enter Palestinian camps in Lebanon by virtue of an undeclared agreement between the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Lebanese authorities. Palestinian factions exercise self-security inside the camps but maintain close security coordination with Lebanese security services.

Noteworthy is that Lebanese security services prevent the entry of building materials and paint into the camps, but camp residents usually resort to smuggling these materials in order to repair their dilapidated homes.

A camp resident told Arab News: “The warehouse could have contained smuggled paint, in addition to fertilizers, both of which are flammable.”

The various Palestinian factions in refugee camps have light and medium weapons that occasionally come into sight in assassinations, attacks and clashes in some camps.

Palestinian refugee camps in southern Lebanon are mainly controlled by Hamas.

According to a Palestinian security source, “Hamas is trying to communicate with Lebanese diplomats as much as possible to make sure camps are kept away from any security operation in Lebanon that aims to implicate them. The rest of the Palestinian factions feel the same way and want to ensure the neutrality of Palestinian camps in Lebanon.”

The rocket launchers, which remained of unknown origin and through which rockets were fired in July and August toward Israel, were seized in the vicinity of the Burj Al-Shemali refugee camp.

The Palestinian security source told Arab News: “The factions refuse to be drawn into any attempt to make the camp bear the responsibility for these rockets. They have denied that camp residents had used those rocket launchers.”

On Saturday, a delegation from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, consisting of the area director, the director of education, and the camp director, visited the Burj Al-Shemali camp area to assure the safety of refugees and staff, particularly in UNRWA schools close to the explosion.

According to a joint Lebanese-Palestinian census issued in 2017, about 10,218 Palestinian refugees live in the Burj Al-Shemali camp, 1,444 of whom were displaced from Syria following the events of the Yarmouk camp in 2011. Dozens of Lebanese and hundreds of Syrians also live inside the camp.

