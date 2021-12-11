Saudi aid agency continues efforts to combat cholera in Yemen

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently handed over water purifying and testing equipment to a Yemeni government ministry as part of a project to combat cholera, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project is being implemented by KSrelief, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, to monitor water quality in Yemeni governorates with a high risk of cholera outbreaks.
The technologically advanced equipment will contribute to measuring the level of contamination and detecting diseases in the targeted directorates.
It will also help in strengthening the capabilities of people who specialize in water quality control.
KSrelief is working to improve water and sanitation services in Yemen to eradicate cholera and other pandemics by ensuring access to potable water, developing medical waste management practices, boosting water quality control in 117 directorates, and supporting cholera control programs in 45 healthcare centers.
The Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center in Marib governorate is providing crucial medical aid for injured Yemenis through support from KSrelief.
In November, the center carried out 1,397 services and helped 500 people.
Prosthetic limbs provided by workers aided in the recovery of 279 patients.
The center’s duties include the delivery, measurement and maintenance of prosthetic limbs, physiotherapy services, physical therapy sessions and specialist consultations, which have helped 221 Yemenis.
KSrelief also continued its efforts in fighting cholera in camps for displaced people in Marib governorate, in collaboration with the National Malaria Control Program at the Ministry of Health and the WHO.
Over a six-day period, it carried out the campaign’s first phase to distribute 284,115 bed nets in cooperation with 27 field teams in 170 camps and groupings for displaced people in Marib, with 568,220 individuals targeted.
The deputy governor of Marib, Ali Mohammed Al-Fatimi, stressed the importance of the anti-malaria campaign and the distribution of nets to protect people from the diseases and pandemics transmitted by mosquitoes.