Taxi for Vladimir: Putin says he drove cab after Soviet fall

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in a cab during his visit to an agriculture exhibition in Rostov-on-Don, 30 June 2007.
A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits for a traffic light to turn green in downtown Moscow on March 19, 2020.
A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits for a traffic light to turn green in downtown Moscow on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits for a traffic light to turn green in downtown Moscow on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
  • Putin is sensitive to the perceived expansion of Western military ambitions into ex-Soviet countries and Russia this week demanded that NATO formally scrap a 2008 decision to open its door to Georgia and Ukraine
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the collapse of the Soviet Union spelled the end of “historical Russia,” revealing he drove a taxi to make ends meet following the USSR’s fall.
Putin, a former agent of the Soviet Union’s KGB security services, who has previously lamented the USSR’s fall, said the disintegration three decades ago remains a “tragedy” for “most citizens.”
The comments, reported by state-run news agency RIA Novosti Sunday, were excerpts from an upcoming film by broadcaster Channel One, dubbed “Russia. Recent History.”
“After all, what is the collapse of the Soviet Union? This is the collapse of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union,” the Russian leader was cited as saying.
A loyal servant of the Soviet Union, Putin was dismayed when it fell apart, once calling the collapse “the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century.”
Putin is sensitive to the perceived expansion of Western military ambitions into ex-Soviet countries and Russia this week demanded that NATO formally scrap a 2008 decision to open its door to Georgia and Ukraine.
The end of the Union brought with it a period of intense economic instability that plunged many into poverty, as newly independent Russia transitioned from communism to capitalism.
RIA-Novosti, reporting from excerpts of the documentary, said Putin had revealed that he worked occasionally as a taxi driver to boost his income.
“Sometimes I had to earn extra money,” Putin said.
“I mean, earn extra money by car, as a private driver. It’s unpleasant to talk about to be honest but, unfortunately, that was the case.”
Russia was the center of the Soviet Union that grew to include 15 republics from the Baltics in the West to Central Asia.
In 1991, wracked by economic woes the Soviet Union disintegrated and Russia became an independent nation.

  • Among those challenging for top prize are Miss Morocco Kawtar Benhalima and Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani
EILAT, Israel: Women from 80 countries vied for the Miss Universe crown in the Israeli city of Eilat on Sunday.

The 70th edition of the annual pageant, being held in Israel for the first time, has also faced complications from the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those challenging for top prize are Miss Morocco Kawtar Benhalima and Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani, whose majority Muslim nations normalized ties with Israel last year.

South Africa's Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts had urged its contestant to stay away from Eilat, citing "atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians."

The call echoed Palestinian groups who pleaded with contestants to avoid the event.

Despite those calls, Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane was in the Red Sea resort city, where the final competition gets underway overnight before the 2021 winner is named at roughly 0300 GMT Monday.

In an interview with AFP in Jerusalem late last month, reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza, of Mexico, said the pageant should steer clear of politics.

"Miss Universe isn't a political movement, nor a religious one. It's about women and what they can offer."

Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia, nations that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, have not sent contestants but both cited complications related to the pandemic, not Israel's rights record.

The UAE, which also normalised ties with Israel last year and where Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was to make a historic visit Sunday, has also not sent a candidate.

But the UAE said that was "due to time constraints," in selecting its national winner.

Iranian animal lovers decry proposal to ban pets

An Iranian woman plays with her dog in a yard near her house in northern Tehran, on December 5, 2021.
An Iranian woman plays with her dog in a yard near her house in northern Tehran, on December 5, 2021. (AFP)
TEHRAN: “No, my cat is not dangerous,” says Iranian animal lover Mostafa, outraged by a proposal from ultraconservative lawmakers to ban pets.

The 25-year-old, who runs a pet supplies shop on busy Eskandari Street in downtown Tehran, is stunned.
“Crocodiles can be called dangerous, but how can rabbits, dogs and cats be dangerous?” he asked incredulously about the bill introduced a month ago.

An Iranian woman poses for a picture with her dog at a park in the capital Tehran, on December 7, 2021.


The proposed law pits growing numbers of people with pets against those who consider the practice decadent.
According to media reports, 75 MPs, or one quarter of parliamentarians, recently signed a text entitled “Support for the rights of the population in relation to harmful and dangerous animals”.
In their introduction, the authors condemn the practice of humans living under one roof with domesticated animals as a “destructive social problem”.
The phenomenon, they explain, could “gradually change the Iranian and Islamic way of life” by “replacing human and family relationships with feelings and emotional relationships towards animals”.
The proposed law would prohibit “importing, raising, assisting in the breeding of, breeding, buying or selling, transporting, driving or walking, and keeping in the home wild, exotic, harmful and dangerous animals”.
It lists the animals to be banned as “crocodiles, turtles, snakes, lizards, cats, mice, rabbits, dogs and other unclean animals as well as monkeys.”
Offenders would risk a fine equivalent to 10 to 30 times the “minimum monthly working wage” of about $98 and the “confiscation” of the animal.
In addition, vehicles used to transport the animal would be confiscated for three months.
While Iran is engaged in difficult negotiations on its nuclear program and enduring a painful economic downturn because of US sanctions, the bill has sparked criticism in the press, mockery on social networks and anger among residents of the capital.
“These projects will certainly cause chaos, corruption and collective disobedience to this law because... living with animals is now a cultural phenomenon,” warned the reformist daily Shargh.

An Iranian woman walks her dog in a park in the capital Tehran.


Some internet users reacted with irony and sarcasm.
“How many times have cats sought to devour you so that you consider them wild, harmful and dangerous?” journalist Yeganeh Khodami asked on Twitter.
Another posted a photo of his kitten with the message: “I have renamed my cat ‘Criminal’ since I heard this proposed law.”
An actress who asked to remain anonymous said she had planned a demonstration against the pet ban plan in front of parliament but then dropped the idea because of pressure on her.
In the face of the public outcry, few parliamentarians are willing to strongly defend the bill.
“I agree with the project in general, but I certainly disagree with some of its clauses,” said the head of parliament’s judicial commission, Moussa Ghazanfarabadi, who signed the text.
“It is just a bill, but whether it succeeds is another matter,” he told AFP.
Another lawmaker from Tehran, the environmentalist Somayeh Rifiei, said she believes that a law is needed on which animals can be kept, and which cannot.
“No one can deny the services that animals provide to humans, but this area must be regulated,” she said. “That is the basis of social life.”
She said that, aside from the pet ban bill, “the government has drafted a bill that gives special attention to biodiversity and wildlife. It deals with both animal rights and human rights.
“Basically, I would prefer to see this bill on the agenda rather than a proposal that focuses only on criminalisation.”
On Eskandari Street, vendors fear the consequences of any such law.
“It might destroy thousands of jobs,” said Mohsen, 34.
His wife Mina, said she was more worried about her dog.
“Why should I imprison him at home?” she said of her canine companion. “The MPs probably assume that young couples today don’t have children because they have a pet dog, but that’s stupid.
“It’s not the dogs but the economic conditions that don’t allow us to have children,” she added.
“At one time they banned satellite television, yet people continued to use it, but with fear and anxiety. People will keep their animals at home to protect them.”

UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race

  • Emirati official: Event celebrates country’s ‘beauty and splendor’
  • Italy’s sporting passion being brought to UAE, says president of Brescia Automobile Club
ROME: The UAE will celebrate 50 years as a nation with the world-renowned 1000 Miglia classic car race from Feb. 18 to 22, running from the Dubai Expo to Abu Dhabi.

The legendary event, known as the Red Arrow, will be staged for the first time outside its home route in Brescia, Italy, and will feature 100 cars owned by car enthusiasts from business, art and sport.

They will put their treasured possessions to the ultimate test over 1,000 miles (1,600 km) in a trial of endurance, navigational ability and teamwork.

The classic cars will be on display for one day at Dubai Expo, allowing enthusiasts to see some of the world’s rarest and most exceptional automobiles.

“We think of the Emirates in the winter as the most beautiful country in the world, and what better way to celebrate that beauty and splendor than to host the most beautiful race in the world?” said Alia Al-Hammadi, vice chair of the UAE government’s media office, at a press conference in Dubai.

“Together, we are celebrating the incredible beauty, diversity and history of the Emirates, and showing people the fantastic experiences and destinations that are all around us here.”

Aldo Bonomi, president of the Automobile Club of Brescia, which owns the 1000 Miglia brand, said the race would “allow us to bring the emotions, passion, experiences and sporting” tradition to the UAE.

The route from Dubai includes the garden oasis city of Al-Ain in the eastern region of Abu Dhabi, where the participants will experience the twists and turns of the winding roads of Jebel Hafeet.

From Al-Ain, the race will switch to a fast-paced section through the eastern mountains, followed by a drive along the coast, ending in Fujairah. From there, the drivers will head through Jebel Jais.

Following an overnight stopover in Ras Al-Khaimah, the race winds its way back through the northern emirates, taking in Umm Al-Quwain’s mangroves, Ajman’s seaside, and stopping for lunch in Sharjah.

After a second stopover in Dubai, the race heads south to Abu Dhabi for the finish at Yas Marina Circuit.

The race has been run every year in Italy since 1927, featuring a spectacular range of vintage cars.

The 1000 Miglia takes place from Brescia to Rome and back. The first race was held on March 26, 1927.

Family photo from Jordan to feature on Prince William’s annual Christmas card

Prince William — who is heir to the British throne after his father Charles — remarked in 2018 after an official visit to Jordan that he would love to take his family there.
Prince William — who is heir to the British throne after his father Charles — remarked in 2018 after an official visit to Jordan that he would love to take his family there. (Twitter/Kensington Palace)
  • Photo has already racked up over 600,000 likes on Instagram
  • British, Jordanian royal families enjoy longstanding relationship
LONDON: A photo of Britain's Prince William and his family on vacation in Jordan will feature on the family's much-loved annual Christmas card.

A post shared on Twitter and Instagram on Friday by Kensington Palace’s official channels shows Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton posing for a photo alongside their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The smiling family are shown sitting on a fur rug and what appears to be a traditional Jordanian carpet.

The posts are captioned: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

The photo has already racked up over 600,000 likes on Instagram. Kensington Palace said it was taken “earlier this year.”

Prince William — who is heir to the British throne after his father Charles — remarked in 2018 after an official visit to Jordan that he would love to take his family there.

The two monarchies enjoy a longstanding relationship, and Prince Charles and his wife Camilla recently visited Jordan during a tour of the Middle East.

Footprints show some two-legged dinosaurs were agile

NEW YORK: Not all two-legged dinosaurs were like the lumbering Tyrannosaurus rex.
An analysis of dinosaur tracks from 120 million years ago unearthed in Spain adds to growing evidence that these meat-eating prehistoric beasts belonging to the same group as T.rex could be highly agile.
The findings, published Thursday in Scientific Reports, reveal one of the fastest known sets of fossilized dinosaur footprints.
These tracks join the ranks of other speedy sets found in Utah and Texas, one of which shows dinosaurs running at speeds over 30 mph. The Spanish footprints showed speeds of nearly 28 mph.
To calculate the running speed, scientists measured the length of the footprint and took into account the dinosaur’s hip height and stride length — the distance between two consecutive footprints of the same foot.
All of the fastest known sets of prints come from a family of dinosaurs called theropods. These carnivorous dinosaurs stood on two legs and could not fly, like the famed velociraptor. The animals that created the most recent impressions were probably 5 to 6 1/2 feet tall and 13 to 16 feet long from mouth to tail, the researchers estimated.
Scientists think there may be other faster dinosaurs, but the tracks of theropods have been easier to track down.
“Behavior is something very difficult to study in dinosaurs,” said lead author Pablo Navarro-Lorbés of the University of La Rioja. “These kind of findings are very important, I think, for improving that kind of knowledge.”
Scientists typically predict dinosaur behavior through computer modeling of the creatures’ movement. Physical examination of fossilized footprints confirm the results.
These are “clearly active, agile animals,” said Smithsonian paleontologist Hans Sues, who had no role in the study.

