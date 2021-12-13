You are here

  • Home
  • Race to find survivors as US tornadoes kill at least 94

Race to find survivors as US tornadoes kill at least 94

People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wgvew

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Race to find survivors as US tornadoes kill at least 94

People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
  • Emergency crews worked through the night into Sunday at both locations, and FEMA agents and Red Cross volunteers were on the scene in Kentucky
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

MAYFIELD: United States: US emergency workers on Sunday desperately searched for survivors of ferocious late-season tornadoes that killed at least 94 across several states and left towns in ruins, including in the debris of a Kentucky candle factory, a symbol of the widespread devastation.
But the state’s governor Andy Beshear warned that the search in that facility in Mayfield — a town almost completely wiped out by the twisters — may be in vain, admitting “another rescue” may not happen there.
President Joe Biden has called the wave of tornadoes “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in American history, adding, “We still don’t know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage.”
He sent the heads of the Homeland Security Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to Kentucky to assess the situation, and promised the full gamut of federal aid.
With the death toll all but certain to rise, scores of search and rescue officers were helping stunned citizens across the US heartland sift through the rubble of their homes and businesses.
More than 80 people are dead in Kentucky alone, many of them workers at the Mayfield factory, the Beshear said Sunday as he raised the confirmed toll by 10 fatalities.
“That number is going to exceed more than 100,” Beshear told CNN.
Of the 110 employees working Friday night in the candle factory, “about 40 of them have been rescued and I’m not sure we’re going to see another rescue,” Beshear said.
“I pray for it. It would be an incredible miracle.”
Meanwhile, at least six people died in an Amazon warehouse in the southern Illinois city of Edwardsville, where they were on the night shift processing orders ahead of Christmas.
Emergency crews worked through the night into Sunday at both locations, and FEMA agents and Red Cross volunteers were on the scene in Kentucky.
But Edwardsville fire chief James Whiteford — giving the toll at six dead and 45 safely out of the building — told reporters the operation had turned from rescue to focus “only on recovery,” fueling fears the toll will rise.

The storm system’s power placed it in historic company.
Storm trackers said it had lofted debris 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) in the air, and the deadly Mayfield twister appeared to have broken an almost century-old record, tracking on the ground well more than 200 miles (320 kilometers).
As Americans grappled with the immensity of the disaster, condolences poured in, with Pope Francis saying he is praying “for the victims of the tornado that hit Kentucky.”
Biden’s Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, in a break from tense bilateral relations, said his country “shares in the grief” of those who lost loved ones.
The catastrophe has shaken many Americans, including officials who have worked through other big storms.
“This event is the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” Beshear said Saturday.
“The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life.”

Mayfield, a town of about 10,000 near the westernmost tip of Kentucky, was reduced to “matchsticks,” its mayor Kathy O’Nan said.
Still, she told NBC on Sunday, “there’s always hope” of finding survivors among the missing.
“We hope for a miracle.”
But as a nondenominational church in Mayfield was handing out food and clothing to storm survivors, it was also providing space for the county coroner to do his work, pastor Stephen Boyken of His House Ministries told AFP.
People “come with pictures, birthmarks — they talk now about using DNA samples to identify those who have been lost,” he said.
Troy Propes, CEO of the company that owned the candle factory, defended his decision not to close it as the storm neared.
“We did everything that was supposed to happen,” he told CNN on Sunday. “My heart bleeds for absolutely everyone.”
Mayfield was described as “ground zero” by officials, and appeared post-apocalyptic: city blocks were leveled, historic homes and buildings beaten down to their slabs, tree trunks stripped of their branches and cars overturned in fields.
Some Christmas decorations could still be seen by the side of the road.
David Norseworthy, a 69-year-old builder in Mayfield, said the storm blew off his roof and front porch while the family hid in a shelter.
“We never had anything like that here,” he told AFP.

Reports put the total number of tornadoes across the region at around 30.
At least 14 people were killed in other storm-hit states, including six at the Amazon facility in Illinois.
Four were killed in Tennessee, two died in Arkansas, while Missouri recorded two fatalities. Tornadoes also touched down in Mississippi.
Biden said he planned to travel to the affected areas.
“This is going to be our new normal. And the effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN on Sunday.

Topics: Tornadoes

Related

Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states photos
World
Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states
Tornado rips through Canadian city, causing heavy destruction
World
Tornado rips through Canadian city, causing heavy destruction

G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invaded

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invaded

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • The US and it allies worry that the buildup could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: The Group of Seven economic powers told Russia on Sunday to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow.
Foreign ministers from the United States, Britain and the rest of the G-7, joined by the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, issued a joint statement declaring themselves “united in our condemnation of Russia’s military buildup and aggressive rhetoric toward Ukraine.”
The G-7 called on Russia to “de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities,” and praised Ukraine’s “restraint.”
“Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law. Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response,” the statement said.
Russia’s movement of weapons and troops to the border region dominated weekend talks among foreign ministers from the G-7 wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool.
The US and it allies worry that the buildup could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.
Moscow denies having any plans to attack Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of its own allegedly aggressive designs.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the conference host, said the G-7 was sending a “powerful signal to our adversaries and our allies.”
The statement promised a “common and comprehensive response” but contained no details. Truss said the G-7 was “considering all options” when it came to economic sanctions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “we are prepared to take the kinds of steps we’ve refrained from taking in the past” if Russia didn’t step back.
The US and its allies have played down talk of a military response to defend Ukraine, with efforts focusing on tough sanctions that would hit the Russian economy, rather than just individuals.
In the US, reporters asked President Joe Biden on Saturday about the possibility of sending combat troops to Ukraine, and he said that idea was never considered. “Are you ready to send American troops into war and go into Ukraine to fight Russians on the battlefield?” he said.
Biden, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on a video call last week, said he had made clear that in the event of an invasion, “the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating. Devastating.”
Truss said Biden had made clear to Putin that the US stance “carries the support of the G-7 countries as a whole. And that should be very concerning for Vladimir Putin.”
China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region and the ailing Iran nuclear deal were also on the agenda for the meeting of top diplomats from the UK, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan at the dockside Museum of Liverpool.
Getting a unified response to global crises from the G-7, a group of countries with disparate interests, has often proved tough.
Germany plans on getting gas from Russia soon through the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine — though Blinken said it was hard to see the pipeline becoming operational “if Russia has renewed its aggression on Ukraine, if it takes renewed action.”
“So I think President Putin has to factor that in, too, as he’s thinking about what he’s going to do next,” he said.
Britain, which isn’t dependent on Russian gas, also has criticized the pipeline — but faces tricky questions about London’s financial district and property market, both hubs for Russian money.
UK bank and financial authorities have long been criticized for allegedly turning a blind eye to ill-gotten gains.
Truss insisted Britain has “very strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering rules,” but also suggested that Russian money and Russian gas came at a high price.
“We cannot have short term economic gain at the expense of our long term freedom and democracy,” she said.
G-7 nations are also increasingly concerned about China’s growing economic and technological dominance, especially in developing countries. The G-7 has launched a “Build Back Better World” initiative to offer developing nations funding for big infrastructure projects as an alternative to money from China that, the West argues, often comes with strings attached.
Truss, who also invited ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the Liverpool meeting, said the G-7 was “concerned about the coercive economic policies of China.”
“What we’ve set out is a positive agenda about making sure that countries have alternative sources of investment, alternative sources of trade,” she said. “And that we’re making sure that we abide by — and ensure others are abiding by — the rules based international system” for trade.
A unified stance toward China continues to prove elusive, however, with the US and Britain generally more hawkish than other G-7 members.

Topics: G7 summit Russia Ukraine

Related

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the deadly tornadoes that struck Kentucky, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
World
Biden warns Putin: Russia will pay ‘terrible price’ if it invades Ukraine
Update NATO chief rejects Russia demand to bar Ukraine entry
World
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to bar Ukraine entry

Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
  • The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group’s military leadership said in a statement shared with pro-TPLF media they had launched “comprehensive counter-offensives” in numerous locations including along the road linking Gashena and Lalibela
Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control.
The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa’s second most populous nation.
Tigrayan fighters “are in the town center, there’s no fighting,” said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon.
“Yes they came back. They are already here,” said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.
“The population, most of the people are scared. Some are running away. Most of the people, they already left because there might be a revenge. We expressed our happiness before when the junta left.”
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group’s military leadership said in a statement shared with pro-TPLF media they had launched “comprehensive counter-offensives” in numerous locations including along the road linking Gashena and Lalibela.
“Our forces first defended and then carried out counter-offensives against the huge force that was attacking on the Gashena front and surrounding areas and managed to achieve (a) glorious and astonishing victory,” it said.
On Sunday evening, the TPLF, added that “after destroying and dispersing the massive enemy force stationed in and around Gashena” it had “recaptured Gashena and its surrounding (area) and... has captured Lalibela airport and Lalibela town.”
The government did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests.
Lalibela, 645 kilometers (400 miles) north of Addis Ababa, is home to 11 medieval monolithic cave churches hewn into the red rock and is a key pilgrimage site for Ethiopian Christians.

Communications have been cut in the conflict zone and access for journalists is restricted, making it difficult to verify the claims.
But in a tweet late on Saturday, Abiy’s office said he had “headed to the front again” and forces under his leadership had captured several strategic locations in Afar and Amhara including the towns of Arjo, Fokisa and Boren.
The war broke out in November 2020 when Abiy sent troops into Ethiopia’s northernmost region of Tigray to topple the TPLF after months of seething tensions with the group that had dominated politics for three decades before he took office.
He said the move was in response to attacks on army camps by the TPLF, and vowed a swift victory.
But the rebels mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June before advancing into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.
Fears of a rebel march on Addis Ababa prompted countries such as the United States, France and Britain to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, although Abiy’s government said the city was secure.
The fighting has displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates, with reports of massacres and mass rapes by both sides.
But intense diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to try to reach a cease-fire have failed to achieve any visible breakthrough.
The more than 13 months of conflict have plunged 9.4 million people “into a critical situation of food assistance” in the regions of Tigray, Afar and Amhara, the United Nations says.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Related

Six countries including US urge Ethiopian government to cease illegal detentions
World
Six countries including US urge Ethiopian government to cease illegal detentions
Ethiopia’s war in uncertain phase after Abiy’s advance
World
Ethiopia’s war in uncertain phase after Abiy’s advance

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19
Updated 9 min 36 sec ago
AFP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19
  • All responsibilities have been delegated to Deputy President David Mabuza
  • The highly mutated omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last month
Updated 9 min 36 sec ago
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement.
Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day but was in good spirits and being monitored by doctors, it said.
The highly mutated omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last month and sparked global panic over fears that it is more contagious than other variants.
Ramaphosa would remain in self-isolation in Cape Town for the time being and had delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.
On a recent visit to four West African states, the president and the entire South African delegation were tested for Covid-19 in all countries, the statement said.
“The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.”
The statement quoted Ramaphosa as saying his infection served as a warning of the importance of getting vaccinated and remaining vigilant against exposure.
“Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization,” the statement said.
People who came in contact with the president were advised to watch for symptoms or get tested.
“I am very sorry to hear you tested positive for Covid-19, my brother Cyril Ramaphosa. I wish you a swift recovery. Stay strong! Together!,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.
Despite cases of omicron being found in countries worldwide, it has not yet become fully clear if it causes more severe illness or if, or to what it extent, it can evade vaccines.
In a tentative judgment, the EU Medicines Agency said on Thursday that omicron may cause milder disease after the WHO said earlier in the week that there was some evidence that omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, the currently dominant variant.
Cases of coronavirus in Africa nearly doubled over a week as omicron spread, but hospitalizations in South Africa remain low, the UN added on Thursday.
In a weekly online press briefing, the WHO’s Africa branch said the continent had recorded 107,000 extra cases in the week to last Sunday, compared with 55,000 in the previous week.
omicron “is reaching more countries in Africa,” it said, adding that research was being stepped up to see whether the new variant was specifically behind the sharp rise.
The biggest surge in numbers — 140 percent on average — was in the south of the continent.
The agency reiterated its objections to travel restrictions, which it said had been issued by more than 70 countries and were overwhelmingly aimed at southern Africa, even though countries in the region had been “transparent with their data.”
It also called on countries to step up vaccinations — only 7.8 percent of the continent’s roughly 1.2 billion people have been jabbed.
The biggest laggards in immunization are Chad, Djibouti and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A new vaccine supply system is being set in place to help African countries distribute them more easily.

Topics: Coronavirus South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa omicron

Related

South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet
World
South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet
South Africa ‘punished’ for detecting Omicron Covid variant: Government
World
South Africa ‘punished’ for detecting Omicron Covid variant: Government

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that “a period of transition” would begin for New Caledonia after voters overwhelmingly rejected independence, adding that “France is more beautiful” with the Pacific islands included.

“A period of transition is beginning. Free from the binary choice of ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, we must now build a common project, while recognizing and respecting the dignity of everyone,” the head of state said in a recorded message.

He said that the country could be “proud” of the process designed to settle the status of the islands under which residents were asked in three separate referendums if they wished to break away from France.

“Tonight France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has decided to stay part of it,” Macron added.

With all ballots counted, 96.49 percent were against independence, while only 3.51 percent were in favor, with turnout a mere 43.90 percent, results from the islands’ high commission showed. Pro-independence campaigners boycotted the vote, saying they wanted it postponed to September because “a fair campaign” was impossible with high coronavirus infection numbers.

Observers say the result could exacerbate ethnic tensions, with the poorer indigenous Kanak community generally favoring independence over the wealthier white community.

Macron made no direct mention of the boycott, but he admitted that voters were “profoundly divided” and he expressed condolences to “all those who have lost a loved one.”

Topics: Macron France Caledonia

Related

New Caledonia votes on independence from France
World
New Caledonia votes on independence from France
Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor
World
Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada
Updated 13 December 2021

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada
Updated 13 December 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Run by a 19-year-old student, Project Save Animals has rescued more than 700 animals since 2018.

It was his first animal rescue attempt, and though unsuccessful, the decision changed the teenager’s life and the fates of the hundreds of animals he has since saved.

Animal cruelty was instated as a punishable offense in Pakistan last year, but rescue workers have warned that fines alone fail to deter abuse, which is widespread in the country where protection laws are long outdated and welfare groups lack the resources to treat and shelter abandoned and neglected pets.

Registered as a charity group in Canada, Syed Hassan’s Project Save Animals has four members, including a Canadian national. Since 2018, they have rescued more than 700 animals and relocated them to safe homes.

“In June 2018, at the age of 16, I started this animal rescue work,” Hassan told Arab News, as he recalled his attempt to save the malnourished cat from Tollinton Market.

“We took her to veterinary doctors, but could not save her. That incident ignited the spark and I decided to rescue as many animals as I can.”

The group rescues abused animals, mainly cats and dogs, and puts them in foster care at homes in Lahore. They also run neutering and vaccination programs for strays, as well as awareness campaigns.

Most of their rescue animals have been adopted in Canada, as there is “a very low ratio of adoption of street or non-breed animals,” Hassan said.

“We have rescued more than 721 animals, and all were adopted and are living good lives in their new homes.”

The adoption process is closely supervised, he added. “We keep doing follow-ups with adopters to ensure these animals are properly looked after. We get weekly and then monthly updates about their well-being.”

The main challenge for now is the cost of travel, for which Project Save Animals resorts to crowdfunding. And when the project lacks funds, its members contribute themselves.

Aside from his rescue efforts, Hassan is a first-year student of business administration.

“We have to contribute a lot from our own pockets,” he said. “It costs a great deal to send an animal to Canada.”

FASTFACTS

•Run by a 19-year-old student, Project Save Animals has rescued more than 700 animals since 2018.

•Animal cruelty was instated as a punishable offense in Pakistan last year, but rescue workers say fines alone fail to deter abuse.

The organization charges an adoption fee of about $800, but transporting a dog to Canada costs more than $1,700.

Being registered in Canada, Hassan said that the group hopes they will be able to receive grants from the Canadian government in the near future to support their cause.

At home, his struggle still focuses on basic animal rights.

“We, the animal rescuers, urge the government to introduce laws that protect and improve the lives of these innocent beings,” he said.

“The government of Pakistan needs to take animal rights seriously and make laws that protect the weakest of our society.”

Topics: Pakistan Animal Rescue

Related

Latest updates

Race to find survivors as US tornadoes kill at least 94
People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
Taxi for Vladimir: Putin says he drove cab after Soviet fall
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in a cab during his visit to an agriculture exhibition in Rostov-on-Don, 30 June 2007. (AFP)
Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation
Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation
G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invaded
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
Mbappe reaches landmark with double as PSG beat Monaco
Mbappe reaches landmark with double as PSG beat Monaco

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.