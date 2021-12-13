You are here

UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with omicron

UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with omicron
People queue at a vaccination centre in London, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP)
  After COVID-19 was first detected in China in late 2019, he faced criticism for initially resisting lockdown
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said at least one person infected with omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.
“Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron,” Johnson, who on Sunday warned of a “tidal wave” of infection from the mutation, told reporters.
Britain also said on Monday that the omicron coronavirus variant was spreading at a “phenomenal rate” and now accounted for about 40 percent of infections in London, so people should get a booster shot because the double-vaccinated are still vulnerable.
Since the first omicron cases were detected on Nov. 27 in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions and told the nation on Sunday that a “tidal wave” of omicron was coming.
Britain says that unless action is taken there could be a million people infected with omicron by the end of the month.
“It’s spreading at a phenomenal rate, something that we’ve never seen before, it’s doubling every two to three days in infections,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News.
“That means we’re facing a tidal wave of infection, we’re once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus.”
The pound fell 0.4 percent to $1.3225, while it was broadly steady against the euro at 85.29 pence.
Johnson, who is grappling with a rebellion in his party over measures to curb omicron and an outcry over alleged parties at his Downing Street office during last year’s lockdowns, said people should rush to get booster vaccines to protect “our freedoms and our way of life.”
After COVID-19 was first detected in China in late 2019, he faced criticism for initially resisting lockdown.
He has also been criticized for overseeing mistakes in transferring patients into care homes, and for building a costly test-and-trace system that failed to stop a deadly second wave.
Johnson has repeatedly said that while mistakes were made, the government was making decisions at pace in the biggest public health crisis for generations and that his government was swift to roll out vaccines.
Across the world, COVID has killed 5.3 million people, wiped out trillions of dollars in economic output and turned normal life upside down for many. In the United Kingdom, more than 146,000 people have died from COVID.
As Johnson tries to stem the spread of omicron, he faces growing anger from libertarians in his party over stiffer COVID rules and sinking poll ratings.
He has faced criticism over his handling of a sleaze scandal, the awarding of lucrative COVID contracts, the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat and a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic Western withdrawal in August.
An Ipsos MORI survey for The London Evening Standard newspaper showed opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer’s ranking was 13 percentage points ahead of Johnson, the first time a Labour leader had been viewed as a more capable prime minister since 2008.
It also echoed other polls by showing Labour up three points on 39 percent ahead of Johnson’s Conservatives, who were down one point since the last survey in November on 35 percent.
Javid said although there had been no deaths confirmed in England and just 10 people hospitalized with the omicron variant, its swift spread meant that unless the government acted the health service could be overwhelmed.
“Two doses are not enough, but three doses still provide excellent protection against symptomatic infection,” Javid said.
The government wants to offer all adults a booster by New Year, an ambitious target given the Christmas holiday and that vaccinating 1 million people per day is around double the current 530,000 per day.

Pregnant refugees not being seen by doctors for weeks after UK arrival

Pregnant refugees not being seen by doctors for weeks after UK arrival
Pregnant refugees not being seen by doctors for weeks after UK arrival

Pregnant refugees not being seen by doctors for weeks after UK arrival
  • They include an Iraqi-Kurdish woman who was found to have possible breech presentation
  • Home Office says it works ‘closely with service providers to ensure highest possible standards’
LONDON: Doctors are not attending to pregnant refugees who arrive in Britain until weeks after their arrival, and they are being deprived of food, officials have alleged.

A first-time mother who was 38 weeks pregnant was not seen by a doctor for several weeks after making the treacherous Channel crossing into Britain, according to a Labour MP.

When the Iraqi-Kurdish woman was examined, it was found that she had tokophobia — an intense fear of childbirth — and a possible breech presentation, which could have led to childbirth complications, shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle said.

He requested that the Home Office, responsible for managing the arrival of refugees and migrants into the UK, investigate the treatment of at least five women in his Hove and Portslade constituency.

In a letter sent this month to the Home Office, Kyle wrote: “A community midwife has been into the hotel as there was a pregnant woman who required booking for her antenatal care. When she arrived she discovered that the woman was already 38 weeks pregnant and had not been seen by a doctor/GP since arrival in the UK. This woman has primary tokophobia and has a possible breech presentation.”

Kyle said the midwife discovered there were another four women who required antenatal care.

“She was required to attend to these women in a communal area and was unable to assess their other living conditions,” he wrote.

Another letter of complaint, written by a health official, said guards were withholding food, The Guardian reported. “Sometimes the pregnant women were only given water,” the official claimed.

The Home Office has taken over three hotels in Hove to temporarily house people arriving in Britain.

Rights groups have said conditions in the hotels have left people unable to access basic healthcare.

Britain has been struggling to cope with an influx of people arriving in the country via the English Channel.

More than 25,000 refugees and migrants are thought to have arrived in the UK in 2021, nearly triple the 8,469 who arrived in 2020.

The Home Office said in statement that it works “closely with service providers to ensure the highest possible standards in our accommodation and takes the welfare of women very seriously. All accommodation follows safety standards and Covid-19 regulations.”

A spokesperson told The Guardian that they could not comment on individual cases, adding: “Asylum seekers in our care have access to medical support if they need it. All asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute are provided with free, fully furnished accommodation and we also cover their utility costs.

“They are provided with a choice of three meals a day in line with NHS (National Health Service) nutrition guidelines, as well as constant access to drinking water.”

Topics: UK refugees English Channel migrants Peter Kyle

Iraqi family of English Channel shipwreck victim mourn her death
Middle-East
Iraqi family of English Channel shipwreck victim mourn her death

Four more bodies pulled from collapsed building in Sicily

Four more bodies pulled from collapsed building in Sicily
Four more bodies pulled from collapsed building in Sicily

Four more bodies pulled from collapsed building in Sicily
  • The blast leveled four structures, including a four-story apartment building
ROME: Rescuers on Monday found four more bodies in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Sicily after a massive explosion probably caused by a gas leak, raising the official death toll to seven, officials said.
“The search continues unabated” for two more people missing after four residential buildings toppled to the ground late Saturday in the southern town of Ravanusa, the island’s civil protection unit said on Facebook.
The latest victims were found at dawn.
A photograph posted on the region’s firefighting service twitter account showed firefighters standing on the rubble, as “a fresh day of searching painfully begins.”
Two women were recovered alive from the debris early on Sunday after being found by sniffer dogs, but rescuers have not heard further signs of life.
The blast leveled four structures, including a four-story apartment building, in the central residential district of the town of nearly 11,000 inhabitants, according to the civil protection unit.
Images from the scene showed a mass of concrete rubble, wooden beams and mangled steel in a large empty space, with neighboring buildings charred and damaged.
An investigation has been opened into the cause of the explosion, which authorities said was most probably a gas leak.
Natural gas distributor Italgas said in a statement it had received no reports of gas leaks in the week leading up to the incident.
No construction work was under way in the section of pipeline affected in the blast and the town’s distribution network was fully inspected in both 2020 and 2021, it said.
Local resident Calogero Bonanno said “neighbors had told me there was a smell of gas.”
“I heard a tremendous roar, as if a bomb had gone off or a plane had crashed into the house,” he was cited as saying by Italian media.
“Then the window frames exploded. We immediately went down to the street, there was fire everywhere, rubble all around,” he said after fleeing along with his wife, three children and in-laws.
“It’s a miracle we’re alive.”

Topics: Italy sicily

Moroccan mother, 2 kids killed by building collapse in Italy
World
Moroccan mother, 2 kids killed by building collapse in Italy

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
  • One of the injured was believed to be a young child
One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.
“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”
One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.
Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.
“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said.
One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that “people were screaming and running to their cars.”

Topics: Texas Shooting drive-by shooting

Michigan school district faces two $100m suits after Oxford shootings
World
Michigan school district faces two $100m suits after Oxford shootings

US president Joe Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after tornadoes kill dozens

People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
US president Joe Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after tornadoes kill dozens

People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
  • Emergency crews worked through the night into Sunday at both locations, and FEMA agents and Red Cross volunteers were on the scene in Kentucky
MAYFIELD, United States: US emergency workers searched Sunday for survivors of ferocious tornadoes that killed dozens of people across several states and left towns in ruins, as the governor of hard-hit Kentucky warned that cadaver dogs were still finding bodies.

President Joe Biden called the rare late-season burst of twisters in the US heartland “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in American history, and on Sunday night declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky.

He had previously issued an emergency declaration for the hard-hit state, but upgraded it at the governor’s request to allow for additional aid.

Both federal and local officials have cautioned the death toll, for now at 94, could still rise.

While the heads of the Homeland Security Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) went to Kentucky to assess the situation, stunned residents began sifting through the rubble of their homes and businesses.

“The very first thing that we have to do is grieve together and we’re going to do that before we rebuild together,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told an afternoon news conference.

More than 80 people are dead in the state alone, many of them workers at a candle factory in the ravaged town of Mayfield, Beshear said Sunday, telling CNN: “That number is going to exceed more than 100.”

Later in the day, the governor said the factory’s owner believed more of the workers had been located, and it would be “pretty wonderful” if the toll were to be revised down, but stressed he could not verify that information.

“Remember, we’re still finding bodies. We’ve got cadaver dogs in towns that they shouldn’t have to be in,” he said.

At least six people died in an Amazon warehouse in the southern Illinois city of Edwardsville, where they were on the night shift processing orders ahead of Christmas.

Emergency crews worked through the night into Sunday at both locations, and FEMA agents and Red Cross volunteers were on the scene in Kentucky.

But Edwardsville fire chief James Whiteford told reporters the operation had turned from rescue to focus “only on recovery,” fueling fears the toll will rise.

Four were killed in Tennessee and two died in Arkansas, while Missouri recorded two fatalities. Tornadoes also touched down in Mississippi.

Emergency crews were helping stunned citizens across the region clear the rubble.

David Norseworthy, a 69-year-old builder in Mayfield, said the storm blew off his roof and front porch while the family hid in a shelter.

“We never had anything like that here,” he said.

As a nondenominational church in Mayfield was handing out food and clothing to storm survivors, it was also providing space for the county coroner to do his work, pastor Stephen Boyken of His House Ministries said.

People “come with pictures, birthmarks — they talk now about using DNA samples to identify those who have been lost,” he said.

The storm system’s power placed it in historic company.

Storm trackers said it had lofted debris 9,100 meters in the air, and the deadly Mayfield twister appeared to have broken an almost century-old record, tracking on the ground well more than 320 kilometers.

“The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life,” Beshear said.

As Americans grappled with the immensity of the disaster, condolences poured in, with Pope Francis saying he is praying “for the victims of the tornado that hit Kentucky.”

Biden’s Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, in a break from tense bilateral relations, said his country “shares in the grief” of those who lost loved ones.

Mayfield, a town of about 10,000 near the westernmost tip of Kentucky, was reduced to “matchsticks,” its mayor Kathy O’Nan said.

Still, she told NBC on Sunday, “there’s always hope” of finding survivors among the missing.

“We hope for a miracle.”

Troy Propes, the CEO of the company that owned the candle factory, defended his decision not to close it as the storm neared.

“We did everything that was supposed to happen,” he told CNN on Sunday. “My heart bleeds for absolutely everyone.”

Mayfield was described as “ground zero” by officials, and appeared post-apocalyptic: city blocks were leveled, historic homes and buildings beaten down to their slabs, tree trunks stripped of their branches and cars overturned in fields.

Some Christmas decorations could still be seen by the side of the road.

Reports put the total number of tornadoes across the region at around 30.

“This is going to be our new normal. And the effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN on Sunday.

Biden said he planned to soon travel to the affected areas, once his presence would not infringe upon relief efforts.

Topics: Tornadoes

Tornado rips through Canadian city, causing heavy destruction
World
Tornado rips through Canadian city, causing heavy destruction

US COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as delta ravaged in 2021

A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
US COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as delta ravaged in 2021

A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
  • Among the Group of Seven (G7) wealthiest nations, the United States ranks the worst in terms of per capita deaths from COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, according to the Reuters analysis
WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday reached 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as the nation braces for a potential surge in infections due to more time spent indoors with colder weather and the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus.

The milestone means the US death toll from this one virus now exceeds the entire population of North Dakota.

Even with vaccines widely and freely available, the country has lost more lives to the virus this year than in 2020 due to the more contagious delta variant and people refusing to get inoculated against COVID-19.

Since the start of the year, over 450,000 people in the United States have died after contracting COVID-19, or 57 percent of all US deaths from the illness since the pandemic started.

The deaths this year were mostly in unvaccinated patients, health experts say. Deaths have increased despite advances in caring for COVID patients and new treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies.

It took 111 days for US deaths to jump from 600,000 to 700,000, according to Reuters analysis. The next 100,000 deaths took just 73 days.

Other countries have lost far fewer lives per capita in the past 11 months, according to the Reuters analysis.

Among the Group of Seven (G7) wealthiest nations, the United States ranks the worst in terms of per capita deaths from COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, according to the Reuters analysis.

The death rate in the United States was more than three times higher than in neighboring Canada and 11 times more than Japan.

Even when the United States is compared with a larger pool of wealthy countries with access to vaccines, it ranks near the bottom. Among the 38 members of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the United States ranks 30th. Only Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia Colombia, Poland and Slovenia had more COVID-19 deaths per capita. New Zealand had the least.

When compared with the European Union, the United States has 1.3 times the per capita deaths reported in the last 11 months than the entire bloc.

Among more than 200 nations and territories tracked by Reuters, the United States ranks 36th.

The United States has the highest number of reported total COVID-19 deaths in the world, followed by Brazil and India, according to the Reuters tally. With just 4 percent of the world’s population, the country accounts for about 14 percent of all reported COVID-19 deaths and 19 percent of cases worldwide. The country is set to soon surpass 50 million cases.

New infections in the United States were averaging around 120,000 a day, with Michigan contributing the most cases a day. COVID-19 patients were filling Michigan hospitals at record levels, with three out of four of them unvaccinated, according to Michigan Health & Hospital Association.

Scientists are still evaluating the impact of the new omicron variant and whether vaccines could provide adequate protection against it.

The delta variant remains the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

Of the 10 states that reported the most deaths per capita in the last 11 months, eight were from the country’s south – Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia, according to the Reuters analysis.

Roughly 60 percent of the US population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC data showed.

Fears of the new variant have prompted Americans to line up for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines at a record pace. Just under a million people a day received booster doses of one of the three authorized vaccines last week, the highest rate since regulators gave the nod to additional shots.

“We must act together in this moment to address the impact of the current cases we are seeing, which are largely delta, and to prepare ourselves for the possibility of more omicron,” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing on Tuesday.

Topics: Coronavirus Delta omicron

South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet
World
South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet

