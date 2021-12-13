You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt is new chair of African intelligence body

Egypt is new chair of African intelligence body

Egypt is new chair of African intelligence body
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed the importance of coordinated action to deal with critical issues facing the continent. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nv4w9

Updated 13 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt is new chair of African intelligence body

Egypt is new chair of African intelligence body
Updated 13 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is now the new chair of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa, which provides data and policy direction for the African Union.

The North African state replaces Nigeria in the one-year role. The appointment took place at the 17th CISSA conference held in Cairo on Dec. 12 and 13.

In a speech to the heads of the AU’s security and intelligence services, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed the importance of coordinated action to deal with critical issues facing the continent, including the pandemic, illegal immigration, unemployment, cybersecurity, terrorism and organized crime.

El-Sisi singled out cross-border terrorism as one of the greatest challenges facing the AU, which he described as an impediment to the continent’s economic growth.

“There is no other way but to resume exerting the utmost effort to preserve the security and unity of our continent,” he said.

“This should be done to realize the great dreams and aspirations of the African peoples, and to enjoy the stability and prosperity aspired (to) by all its citizens.”

Topics: Egypt

Related

Special El-Sisi on Renaissance Dam: We are committed to preserving our water security
Middle-East
El-Sisi on Renaissance Dam: We are committed to preserving our water security
El-Sisi reiterates need for end to foreign interference in Libya
Middle-East
El-Sisi reiterates need for end to foreign interference in Libya

Turkish raids target YouTubers who ask public about their financial hardships

The arrests came the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) declared social media to be “the main threat to democracy.” (Screenshot/Shutterstock)
The arrests came the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) declared social media to be “the main threat to democracy.” (Screenshot/Shutterstock)
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish raids target YouTubers who ask public about their financial hardships

The arrests came the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) declared social media to be “the main threat to democracy.” (Screenshot/Shutterstock)
  • Three journalists under house arrest
  • Turkish lira and economy in decline
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Turkey has arrested several YouTube personalities who publish interviews with members of the public in which they discuss their strained finances.

The Turkish economy and currency are in decline, with the lira losing 46 percent of its value against the US dollar this year, and YouTube personalities have been accruing significant followings online by discussing these issues with Turks.

But, in a series of pre-dawn raids covered by Turkish media, three of those journalists-turned-YouTubers were arrested on Sunday.

Mehmet Oyuncu, one of the three journalists, tweeted: “We are journalists trying to make the voices of the people on the street heard in the palaces. Every day, they try to intimidate us with violent provocateurs, detentions and arrests, but we have not taken a step back.”

All of those arrested have now been released, The Independent reported, but they remain under house arrest and so are effectively prevented from continuing their work.

The arrests came the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared social media to be “the main threat to democracy.”

According to media reports, he said in a speech on Sunday: “With the proliferation of social media channels, the lies, manufactured news, we see that disinformation spreads rapidly. Millions of people’s lives are darkened due to such news spread from these channels where there is no effective control mechanism.”

There are reports that Turkey’s Parliament is drafting new laws that would see the government further criminalize what the state describes as fake news and online misinformation, prompting concerns by free speech advocates that they could be used against journalists.

The country’s economic downward spiral, and the hardships it has brought, was highlighted by the YouTube videos, despite them sometimes lacking a professional polish.

In one video, several school-aged boys complained about no longer being able to afford books for school.

Erol Onderoglu, Turkey representative for Reporters Sans Frontieres, told The Independent: “They could use some editorial filters and knowledge of how the interviews should be released without generating criminal complaints, but there is a clear public benefit to hear about people’s concerns from the street.”

The videos represent pro-government opinions too, featuring people who profess, much like Erdogan, that the lira’s collapse was the result of a foreign conspiracy.

But their arguments were less than convincing, and often undermined by others.

“The people are suffering; drop this talk about foreign powers,” says one man in a video. “One piece of gold has become twice the minimum wage.”

Onderoglu said: “Even when the pro-government people are interviewed in the street the argument in favor of the government is not convincing. All agree that there is a deep financial crisis and political corruption issue and all kinds of wrongdoings. In favor of the government or against, all of these street activities are seen as a threat.”

Fethi Açıkel, an opposition parliamentarian, tweeted: “It is helplessness to detain YouTube youth, who listen to the troubles of our nation with street interviews and hand a microphone to the troubled citizen.”

Topics: Middle East Turkey social media Youtube Journalists

Related

Turkey’s Erdogan says social media a ‘threat to democracy’
Media
Turkey’s Erdogan says social media a ‘threat to democracy’
YouTube relaunches women-dedicated channel YouTube Batala
Media
YouTube relaunches women-dedicated channel YouTube Batala

Egypt hosts UN anti-corruption conference

Egypt hosted the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption. (Reuters/File Photo)
Egypt hosted the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 13 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt hosts UN anti-corruption conference

Egypt hosted the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The UN described the conference, which ends on Friday, as a “global milestone”
Updated 13 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption kicked off on Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly was present, as were representatives from several hundred NGOs, and thousands of other participants.

In his speech, he said corruption is an obstacle to sustainable development that transcends borders, necessitating cooperation to combat it.

He added that tackling corruption is a basic principle of Egypt’s National Human Rights Strategy 2021-2026.

The UN described the conference, which ends on Friday, as a “global milestone to improve international cooperation against corruption and help the world recover in integrity from the pandemic.”

Hassan Abdel Shafi, chairman of the Administrative Control Authority in Egypt, took over the presidency of the ninth session from Harib bin Saeed Al-Amimi, president of the State Audit Institution in the UAE.

Topics: Middle East Egypt UN Anti-corruption

Related

Egypt will host the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt to host UN anti-corruption conference
KSA, Egypt sign anti-corruption deal
Saudi Arabia
KSA, Egypt sign anti-corruption deal

UAE, Italy to jointly boost startups

Italian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano (L) and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi (R). (AN Photo/WEF)
Italian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano (L) and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi (R). (AN Photo/WEF)
Updated 13 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

UAE, Italy to jointly boost startups

Italian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano (L) and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi (R). (AN Photo/WEF)
  • Digital platform will smooth SME ‘matchmaking,’ official tells Arab News
  • Focus on life sciences, agriculture, digitization and AI
Updated 13 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The UAE and Italy have held talks to promote cooperation between their respective small and medium enterprise sectors through a digital platform, with a focus on new startups.

Italian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano told Arab News that the UAE wants to participate in the project run by Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the body responsible for overseeing long-term investments at local, regional and national level.

The CDP’s digital platform would help both sides to overcome the barriers to travel created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and assist in “matchmaking,” said Di Stefano.

After his meeting in Dubai with Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Di Stefano said the focus would be on life sciences, agriculture, digitization and artificial intelligence.

The SME cooperation would further boost the “excellent” political and commercial relationships between the two nations, he added.

Di Stefano said the UAE would benefit considerably from Italy’s developed manufacturing sector. “So much can be done together,” he added.

Topics: Italy UAE

Related

Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years. (Italian embassy in Kuwait)
Middle-East
Kuwait, Italy celebrate 60 years of close ties
UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race
Offbeat
UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race

Yemeni army commander killed in fighting outside Marib

Gen. Nasser Al-Thaybani, who was killed in fighting outside Marib. (Supplied)
Gen. Nasser Al-Thaybani, who was killed in fighting outside Marib. (Supplied)
Updated 13 December 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni army commander killed in fighting outside Marib

Gen. Nasser Al-Thaybani, who was killed in fighting outside Marib. (Supplied)
  • UN Security Council to be briefed on Tuesday
Updated 13 December 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni army commander was among at least 100 combatants killed in the past 24 hours outside the central city of Marib, as Arab coalition warplanes intensified air raids on Houthi targets, officials said.

Gen. Nasser Al-Thaybani died while commanding government troops who were fighting off Houthi incursions into the strategic Al-Balaq mountain range that overlooks part of the city.

“The hero Gen. Nasser Al-Thaybani was martyred early on Monday after a bullet from a Houthi sniper hit his head,” Rashad Al-Mekhlafi, a military official at Yemen’s Armed Forces Guidance Department, told Arab News.

He said the commander was leading forces that pushed the Houthis back from the eastern parts of the mountain.

At least 100 Houthis were killed in Marib province after troops mounted a counteroffensive on the militia, who made a rare incursion into Al-Balaq after heavily shelling loyalist locations at the weekend.

Troops expelled the Houthis from Al-Balaq and were currently battling them in desert areas south of Marib, Al-Mekhlafi said. He added that the Houthi had mobilized elite forces to seize control of Al-Balaq.

“The Houthi seizure of even a small part of Al-Balaq would pose a serious threat to Marib.”

READ MORE

FRANKLY SPEAKING: Saudi ambassador to UN urges more efforts to expose Houthis’ terror role. Click here to watch the interview.

The militia began attacking Marib city in February in a bid to fully control the northern half of Yemen, including the city’s oil and gas fields and a major power station.

Despite losing thousands of fighters in battle or through coalition airstrikes, the Houthis have stepped up their ground, missile and drone attacks on the city.

Yemeni commanders said the Houthis were applying a human wave attack, a military tactic in which hundreds of their fighters assault troops who are defending the city.

The escalation of fighting in Marib came as UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg on Monday announced his visit to Muscat, where he discussed UN-brokered peace efforts to end the war with Omani officials and Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdul Sallam.

“He discussed ways to de-escalate the violence in #Yemen & begin a political dialogue aimed at reaching a comprehensive &inclusive settlement,” the envoy’s office tweeted.

Grundberg is expected to brief the UN Security Council on Tuesday on the outcomes of his meetings with the main Yemeni stakeholders inside and outside the country and regional and international officials.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis

Related

Arab coalition carries out strikes on Marib, kills more than 200 Houthi militants
Middle-East
Arab coalition carries out strikes on Marib, kills more than 200 Houthi militants
Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says
Middle-East
Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says

Fewer Egyptians unwilling to receive COVID-19 jab: Poll

Fewer Egyptians unwilling to receive COVID-19 jab: Poll
Updated 13 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Fewer Egyptians unwilling to receive COVID-19 jab: Poll

Fewer Egyptians unwilling to receive COVID-19 jab: Poll
Updated 13 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: An Egyptian government poll has found that fewer citizens are now unwilling to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those not willing to do so fell from 22.4 percent in October to 17.4 percent in November, according to the poll conducted by the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center. The government conducts polls periodically to identify trends that could assist in vaccine rollout.

The drop in those opposed to vaccination has coincided with the wider availability of vaccines, including at subway stations.

In addition, the government has begun banning citizens from entry to state facilities if they are unvaccinated, or if their PCR tests for the virus are older than 72 hours.

The poll also found that 49.7 percent of those citizens sampled in November stated that they had already taken the vaccine, an increase of about 17 percent from the previous month.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that more than 48 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Egypt.

Abdel Ghaffar said the ministry would soon provide booster shots for medical staff and those most vulnerable to illness, including older persons and those suffering from chronic diseases.

Egypt recorded 863 new coronavirus cases and 45 deaths on Sunday.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Special Egypt will strive to help Africa recover from COVID-19: FM
Middle-East
Egypt will strive to help Africa recover from COVID-19: FM
People wait to receive a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an immediate vaccination center operating at the Sadat underground metro station, in Cairo. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Egypt restricts workplace access to unvaccinated govt employees

Latest updates

Turkish raids target YouTubers who ask public about their financial hardships
The arrests came the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) declared social media to be “the main threat to democracy.” (Screenshot/Shutterstock)
Tributes pour in for girl, 11, who died after inhaling pest control chemicals in London
Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday. (Handout)
PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce
PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce
French WWII memorial vandalized with anti-health pass slogan
French WWII memorial vandalized with anti-health pass slogan
France seeks to ban ‘ultra-right’ group behind violent attacks
France seeks to ban ‘ultra-right’ group behind violent attacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.