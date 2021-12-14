Pakistan sets Guinness record for most cars at drive-in concert

ISLAMABAD: With the bass shaking the floor, lights flashing and shout-outs from a jubilant crowd, Pakistan on Saturday set a Guinness World Record for the most cars at a drive-in music concert.

The achievement came at an event in Islamabad featuring singers Bilal Khan, Ali Azmat and Atif Aslam.

It was organized by telecom operator Jazz in partnership with Active Media Partners and Park View City.

The organizers told Arab News that they approached Guinness World Records with a plan to set a record.

The organization then created a new category and set a minimum threshold of 1,000 cars. Ultimately, more than 1,500 vehicles arrived at the concert venue.

“I can now confirm that as you have surpassed that minimum, it gives me great pleasure to officially recognize a new Guinness World Records title,” said official adjudicator Jack Brockbank.

Drive-in musical events found a niche during the pandemic, giving people a chance to see their favorite stars perform from the safety of their cars.

Tickets for Saturday’s event cost $1-$5, with each vehicle given a specific parking spot in rows labeled alphabetically.

Visitors had the option to stay inside their cars or sit on the roof or hood to enjoy the show. Food stalls and bonfires were also provided.

Farhan Butt, who took his family to the event in a jeep with a camping pod on the roof, said he wanted to give his children “a different experience.”

After Khan opened the show, Pakistan’s biggest rock star Azmat electrified the crowd with his first performance for two years because of the coronavirus outbreak.

His delighted fans sang along to favorites such as “Sayonee,” “Garaj Baras” and “Papu Yaar,” with some even leaving their cars to get closer to the stage.

The show ended with a long-awaited performance by Aslam, who as well as singing a selection of his signature songs such as “Aadat,” performed numbers by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as a tribute to the qawwali legend.

Concertgoer Maryam Khizer said she was thrilled by Azmat’s performance and excited to see the resumption of concerts. “It’s great that we’re trying to create this record and show a positive version of Pakistan,” she added.

Saima Saeed, who was also at the show, was full of praise for the drive-in event. “It’s very comfortable to be at a concert and the crowd is amazing,” she said.

Jazz CEO Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim told Arab News that the success of drive-in cinemas organized by the company in the past encouraged it to “be part of another first, a drive-in concert.”

He added: “The idea to set a world record came later on, but our priority was to provide families and our youth safe entertainment in the new normal.” Setting a world record was the “icing on the cake for us,” he said.

Faizan Ghani, head of marketing at event partner Park View City, said he was happy to see people of all ages and from all over Pakistan attending the concert. “It is a moment of pride for the whole of Pakistan that we broke the record,” he added.