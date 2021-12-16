You are here

Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly US tornadoes

Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly US tornadoes
Family members search for jewelry tossed from a nearby home during Friday's tornado on December 15, 2021 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. (AFP)
Updated 16 December 2021
AP

Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly US tornadoes

Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly US tornadoes
  The storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states
  In the western Kentucky town of Madisonville, family and friends mourned a couple killed when the twister ripped through nearby Dawson Springs
Updated 16 December 2021
AP

DAWSON SPRINGS, Kentucky: Tight-knit communities still digging out from the deadly tornadoes that killed dozens of people across eight states in the South and Midwest are turning to another heavy-hearted task: honoring and burying their dead.
The storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states, carving a more than 200-mile (320-kilometer) path through Kentucky alone. The National Weather Service recorded at least 41 tornadoes, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.
Along the violent storm path, a funeral home in western Kentucky prepared to welcome the families of those who lost loved ones while grieving losses of its own.
Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs was preparing for at least four services in coming days for storm victims and has to catch up on funerals delayed by the massive storm, said funeral home owner Jenny Beshear Sewell, a cousin of Kentucky’s governor.
The storm-related deaths include those of two sisters who had worked at the funeral home, the only one in the small western Kentucky town.
Eighty-year-old Carole Grisham and 72-year-old Marsha Hall decided to “ride it out” in their home as the tornado barreled down in the dark of night, Sewell said by phone Wednesday. The home, which lacked a basement, was demolished.
Hall, a fixture at the funeral home, had a hard day’s work Friday, hours before she died in the storm, Sewell said. As she left work, Hall’s parting words were: “‘Well, I’ll see you.”
As the tornado approached, Sewell texted Hall with an update on the storm’s path and urged the sisters to shelter in the funeral home’s basement or a church basement. Hall replied “OK” to a text — the last she heard from the longtime employee she considered a member of the family.
But the business of laying the dead to rest won’t wait. A service at the funeral home was being planned for Friday for a woman whose funeral was delayed since last Saturday, the day after the storm hit. If the building’s natural gas hasn’t been restored once services resume, “everybody will just need to bundle up. But that’s the best we can do,” Sewell said.
Arrangements were still pending for Grisham and Hall, but a double funeral is expected, Sewell said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has pledged $5,000 payments to each of the victims’ families to help with burial expenses. The state was the hardest hit with 74 deaths reported so far.
In the western Kentucky town of Madisonville, family and friends on Wednesday mourned a couple killed when the twister ripped through nearby Dawson Springs.
Jeffrey Eckert, 70, was remembered as “mysterious and cool” by his nephew, Mike Eckert, who recalled his uncle playing in various bands, always owning a boat and buzzing his home after he’d earned his pilot’s license to let the family know it was time to meet him at the airport.
Many of the mourners wore animal prints in honor of Jeffrey Eckert’s wife, Jennifer Eckert, 69, who loved to wear them and was remembered by her niece, Kathy Moore, for her chocolate merengue pies and the love of her grandchildren.
Moore said her grief was tempered by the memories and the relationships Jennifer Eckert left behind.
“When it’s all said and done, relationships are all that matters,” Moore said. “Life has to end. Love does not.”
The grieving, meanwhile, has extended beyond the states hardest hit and into Florida, the home of a father and son killed while staying at a west Tennessee resort.
Steve Gunn and his 12-year-old son Grayson were staying at the Cypress Point Resort, a popular destination for hunters and anglers. They will be buried in Florida this weekend.
“You couldn’t go to Walmart with him without a hundred people stopping him,” said his sister, Sandy Gunn. “His son was the kid you grew up dreaming to have.”
Her brother-in-law, Jamie Hall, also was part of the hunting group and remains missing.
“Our world has been shattered,” she said. “I’m terrified each time I hear the phone ring. My brother in law was the kindest and most gentle man you would have ever known.”
In Mayfield, a vigil was held earlier this week for the victims of a Kentucky candle factory flattened by a tornado. A deputy jailer, Robert Daniel, who was escorting a group of inmates working at the factory, was one of the eight victims. He will be buried Saturday.
Across town at the heavily damaged courthouse in downtown Mayfield, Makayla Wadkins, 24, helped set up a makeshift memorial. Flyers with color photographs and the names of victims were taped to the fence surrounding the building.
“We’re just going to allow the families to have a place to come where they can grieve and see their loved ones surrounded with flowers and beauty,” said Wadkins, from neighboring Kirksey.

Update People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
World
US president Joe Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after tornadoes kill dozens
Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states photos
World
Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states

England’s chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge

England’s chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge
Updated 15 sec ago

England’s chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge

England’s chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge
Updated 15 sec ago
LONDON: England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty on Thursday urged people to “prioritize” social and work interactions before and during Christmas, as the government grapples with surging omicron coronavirus cases.
“People should prioritize what really matters to them and then cut down on the things that don’t,” Whitty told a panel of lawmakers in parliament.
“It may be that what really matters to them is going to the office party. Fine. But I think it really should be for people to make those choices.”
Britain recorded 78,610 coronavirus cases in laboratories Wednesday, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit last year, as the country nervously awaits further evidence of the variant’s severity and impact.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pleaded with all Britons to get booster jabs in the face of the spiralling infections, but has stopped short of outlawing large gatherings or introducing tighter curbs on most socialising.
However, at a joint press conference Wednesday Whitty struck a more strident tone than Johnson, who this week faced an unprecedented rebellion among his own Tory MPs this week against more minor new restrictions.
After recommending people minimize their contacts, while the prime minister simply urged caution and getting jabbed, the chief medic insisted they were united in their approach.
“I wouldn’t want to say to people, they should do a particular thing — they should do this or they should do that,” Whitty told MPs.
“This is about saying to people: ‘look, this is a period to prioritize’.
“And that also, to be clear, was a message the prime minister also said last night.”
The UK government has updated its guidance since last week to urge people to work from home if they can, while mandating they must wear masks in some settings.
It has not recommended canceling hospitality events, such as Christmas parties.
But public health messaging and compliance have been undermined by claims that government staff held parties last Christmas, despite telling the public to cancel theirs then.
Meanwhile, in a sign of discontent with the embattled Johnson — who has faced weeks of wide-ranging scandals — around 100 Conservatives lawmakers voted against introducting vaccine passes for nightclubs and sports venues, as part of several new virus curbs.
The measures passed anyway Tuesday with the support of the opposition Labour party.

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws
  Journalists working in Ethiopia face restrictions under a nationwide state of emergency declared last month by the government
  The CPJ named Ethiopia as a major jailer of journalists in its annual scorecard of press freedom issued last week
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: Ethiopian authorities must immediately free all detained journalists and stop using wartime emergency laws to lock up reporters for doing their jobs, a press freedom watchdog said Thursday.
The call from the Committee to Protect Journalists came as police in the conflict-torn Horn of Africa nation arrested a freelance video journalist working for The Associated Press and two other local reporters.
Journalists working in Ethiopia face restrictions under a nationwide state of emergency declared last month by the government, which has been locked in a 13-month conflict with Tigrayan rebels.
The CPJ said at least 14 journalists had been arrested since Ethiopia issued the decree.
“Ethiopia’s state of emergency law gives security personnel extremely broad powers of arrest and suspends due process, effectively bans critical journalism, and sends an intimidating message to the press,” CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative Muthoki Mumo said in a statement.
“The Ethiopian government should release all journalists detained for their work and stop using the state of emergency as a pretext to infringe on freedom of expression.”
The CPJ named Ethiopia as a major jailer of journalists in its annual scorecard of press freedom issued last week.
The state-affiliated Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday it was “gravely concerned” about four detained journalists in detention, whose whereabouts are unknown even to their families.
The Associated Press, meanwhile, has called for the immediate release of Amir Aman Kiyaro, who it said was arrested in the capital Addis Ababa on November 28 after returning from a reporting trip.
Kiyaro was accused of breaching state of emergency laws, promoting terrorism and spreading propaganda, actions police said could be punishable by prison terms of seven to 15 years.
The AP described the charges as “baseless.”
At the end of November, Ethiopia announced new state of emergency rules banning the sharing of non-official information about military movements and battlefield outcomes, an order that was seen as an attempt to further restrict media reporting on the war.
The government also barred residents from “using various types of media platforms to support directly or indirectly the terrorist group,” referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, and warned of unspecified consequences for anyone who ignored the decree.
Much of the conflict-affected zone in northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted.
On Thursday, Reporters Without Borders said there were currently 488 media professionals imprisoned around the world — the highest number since the NGO began counting more than 25 years ago.

Six countries including US urge Ethiopian government to cease illegal detentions
World
Six countries including US urge Ethiopian government to cease illegal detentions
Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
World
Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

France to ban non-essential UK travel over omicron surge

France to ban non-essential UK travel over omicron surge
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

France to ban non-essential UK travel over omicron surge

France to ban non-essential UK travel over omicron surge
  French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK
  Britain on Wednesday recorded a record 78,610 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: France will ban non-essential travel to and from Britain from the weekend to slow the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant that is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said Thursday.
From midnight Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) there will be a “requirement to have an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated... People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons,” the government said in a statement.
“Faced with the extremely rapid spread of the omicron variant in the UK, the government has chosen to reinstate the need for an essential reason for travel from and to the UK,” the statement said.
It added that French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK.
“We will put in place a system of controls drastically tighter than the one we have already,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFMTV channel.
Attal said the policy was aimed at “tightening the net” to slow down the arrival of omicron cases in France and give time for the French vaccination booster campaign to make more ground.
“Our strategy is to delay as much as we can the development of omicron in our country and take advantage to push ahead with the booster drive,” he said.
In addition, returning travelers will need a negative test less than 24 hours old, and a blanket quarantine would be enforced on return to France.
“People (coming back) will have to register on an app and will have to self-isolate in a place of their choosing for seven days — controlled by the security forces — but this can be shortened to 48 hours if a negative test is carried out in France,” he said.
Britain on Wednesday recorded a record 78,610 laboratory-confirmed Covid cases, with scientists predicting even higher rates as omicron is believed to spread much faster than the currently dominant Delta variant.
The tight travel restrictions are also being imposed during what analysts see as a breakdown of trust between the British and French governments in the wake of Brexit over a host of issues from migrants to fishing.
French President Emmanuel Macron last week accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government of failing to keep its word on Brexit, saying “the problem with the British government is that it does not do what it says.”

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical
World
Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy
  Earlier police confirmed two boys and two girls from grades five and six were killed in the incident, with a fifth student later dying in hospital
  Several rescue helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene after the incident
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

SYDNEY: Five schoolchildren were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party in Australia Thursday.
Police said the pupils at a primary school in Devonport, northern Tasmania were celebrating the last week of class before the Christmas break when they were thrown from a height of about 10 meters (33 feet).
Earlier police confirmed two boys and two girls from grades five and six — typically aged about 10-12 years old — were killed in the incident, with a fifth student later dying in hospital.
Several rescue helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene after the incident, which occurred around 10 am local time on an otherwise sunny, early summer day.
Images from the school showed attending police officers in tears, and a swathe of blue tarpaulin sheets shielding what officers described as “a very confronting and distressing scene.”
A police investigation is under way. Distraught witnesses, friends, family, teachers and first responders are being offered counselling.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the incident was “just shattering” and “unthinkably heartbreaking.”
“Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy, at this time of year, it just breaks your heart,” he said.
“I just want to say, to the parents and families and friends, all who were there, to the other young children there and witnessing these events, I just pray you’ll have great family around you and great friends and you can come through this horrific tragedy.”
The school had invited parents to volunteer for the event, which featured a wet play zone, a slide, an arts and crafts area, zorb balls and the bouncy castle.
“The purpose for the day is to celebrate a successful year and enjoy some fun activities with classmates,” the school, Hillcrest Primary, posted on its Facebook page.
That post was followed by the update: “There has been an accident on site at our school. We are closing the school for the rest of the day.”
“We ask that parents come to collect their children as a matter of urgency.”
The school has around 200 students
Local weather services had forecast “light winds” for the area, which sits on Tasmania’s rugged north coast, looking out across the frigid Bass Strait.
 

Australia fights bushfires in west, floods in east
World
Australia fights bushfires in west, floods in east
Australians to create ‘black box’ to hold world accountable for climate crisis
World
Australians to create ‘black box’ to hold world accountable for climate crisis

Powerful typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated

Powerful typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated
Updated 16 December 2021
AP

Powerful typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated

Powerful typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated
  Disaster response officials said about 10,000 villages lie in the projected path of the typhoon
  The Philippines is among the hardest hit countries in Southeast Asia by the pandemic, with confirmed infections of more than 2.8 million and more than 50,000 deaths
Updated 16 December 2021
AP

DAPA, Philippines: Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated to emergency shelters in the southern and central Philippines on Thursday as a powerful typhoon approached.
Crowding in evacuation centers was complicating efforts to keep people safely distanced after authorities detected the country’s first infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Forecasters said they last tracked Typhoon Rai, with sustained winds of 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph), about 175 kilometers (109 miles) east of southern Surigao del Norte province. It was moving northwestward at 25 kph (15 mph). The typhoon, locally called Odette, was expected to hit the Dinagat Islands in the southeast later in the day, forecasters said.
Several southern and central provinces were on typhoon alerts. Residents were warned to stay away from coastal and low-lying villages and other high-risk areas due to possible flash floods, landslides and tidal surges in or near the typhoon’s path.
Disaster response officials said about 10,000 villages lie in the projected path of the typhoon, which has a 400-kilometer-wide rain band and is one of the strongest to hit the country this year.
The Philippine coast guard said it has prohibited sea voyages in high-risk regions, stranding nearly 4,000 passengers and ferry and cargo ship workers in dozens of southern and central ports. Coast guard personnel and boats were on stand-by, it said. Dozens of mostly domestic flights have been canceled.
The Philippines is among the hardest hit countries in Southeast Asia by the pandemic, with confirmed infections of more than 2.8 million and more than 50,000 deaths. Quarantine restrictions have been eased and more businesses have been allowed to reopen in recent weeks after an intensified vaccination campaign helped reduce daily new infections to a few hundred from more than 26,000 in September. The detection of the omicron cases this week, however, has set off new alarms and the government renewed calls for people to avoid crowds and get vaccinated immediately.
Governor Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar province said he suspended vaccinations in his region of nearly half a million people due to the approaching typhoon. More than 70 percent of villagers in the province have gotten at least one shot against COVID-19 and Evardone expressed concern over vaccination delays because some vaccines stored in Eastern Samar will expire in a few months.
Overcrowding is unavoidable, he said, in the limited number of evacuation centers in his province, where more than 32,000 people have been moved to safety as the typhoon blew closer.
“It’s impossible to observe social distancing, it will really be tough,” Evardone told The Associated Press. “What we do is we cluster evacuees by families. We don’t mix different people in the same place as a precaution.”
About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is also located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

Philippines reports first cases of omicron variant
World
Philippines reports first cases of omicron variant
Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches
World
Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches

Saudi crude exports in October rose to highest since April 2020
Saudi crude exports in October rose to highest since April 2020
England’s chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge
England’s chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge
Italy to be guest of honor at prestigious UAE book fair
Italy to be guest of honor at prestigious UAE book fair
Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword

