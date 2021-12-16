You are here

Daesh mother 'regrets everything' about Syria journey

date 2021-12-16

Daesh mother 'regrets everything' about Syria journey
Tareena Shakil traveled to Syria, via Turkey, in 2014 to join Daesh. (West Midlands Police)
Arab News

Daesh mother 'regrets everything' about Syria journey

Daesh mother ‘regrets everything’ about Syria journey
  • Tareena Shakil traveled to Syria with her son, 1, in 2014
  • She hopes her story will deter others from following the same path
Arab News

LONDON: A woman convicted of terrorist offenses for traveling to Syria to join Daesh has said she “regrets everything” about it.

Tareena Shakil, 32, was jailed in 2016 upon returning to Britain from Syria after spending three months living in Daesh’s so-called caliphate.

Shakil, from Birmingham, has now been released from prison and has completed a de-radicalization program. She said she hopes her story will be a warning to others.

She is “ashamed” of her actions and “lives with the consequences every day,” she said.

A former healthcare worker, Shakil traveled in secret to Syria along with her 1-year-old son in 2014 and lived in a house with other women awaiting marriage to Daesh fighters.

“Conversations were often listened to and you were generally expected to behave in a certain way,” she told the BBC. 

“You know, you don’t cause any trouble. There were two girls who didn’t act that way, who would just act up,” she said.

“I can’t even really give an example, they were just unruly and a van came, men came off the van and took them girls away, and we never saw them again.”

After less than three months, Shakil fled to Turkey and returned to the UK, where she was arrested, tried, and jailed for six years.

During her trial, she was found to have encouraged acts of terrorism in her social media posts.

The mother described her de-radicalization journey as “long.” 

Looking back, she said she remembers “feeling really sad, really bitter, really taken advantage of and duped” as she was radicalized.

“I remember feeling really ashamed of myself to some degree that I allowed it to happen.”

Topics: Tareena Shakil Birmingham Syria Daesh

omicron injects urgency into EU summit

omicron injects urgency into EU summit
omicron injects urgency into EU summit

omicron injects urgency into EU summit
BRUSSELS: The lightning spread of omicron in Europe and elsewhere added a sense of urgency to an EU summit on Thursday, with leaders struggling to present a united, bloc-wide approach.
Projections that the highly mutated Covid strain could be dominant in the EU as early as next month have pushed the issue to the top of the agenda and ignited fears of a health crisis.
omicron was “of significant concern,” Irish premier Micheal Martin said as he arrived, especially “in terms of the capacity of that variant to spread rapidly and create pressure on our societies and our health systems.”
The talks took place the same day France imposed drastic new restrictions on arrivals from Britain, which is outside the EU and particularly hard hit by the variant.
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Europe was faced with “a battle against time” and should expect “new measures” to cope.
The summit was also to tackle other big topics pressing hard on EU capitals, in particular the Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine.
That risk dominated a get-together on Wednesday between EU leaders and their neighboring eastern European counterparts, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
An ongoing confrontation with Belarus over migration flows testing the EU’s borders and spiking energy prices aggravating sky-high inflation round out the agenda.
It all made for a charged summit, the last before France takes over the rotating six-month EU presidency from Slovenia in the New Year.
An EU official said leaders tackled the threat of omicron at the start of the summit and “reaffirmed that rollout of vaccination is urgent and crucial,” as were booster shots.
“Many leaders also raised international cooperation and (the) need to inform partners adequately on EU measures, and take proportionate action,” the official said.
There was “a focus on the importance of coherent and coordinated approaches when adopting national measures,” the official said.
That was an implicit slap at Italy, which has tightened entry restrictions for EU arrivals by requiring pre-arrival Covid tests even of vaccinated travelers.
The measures went against the rules of an EU Covid certificate that since July has ensured easy intra-EU travel without quarantine or tests for the vaccinated.
While EU countries can suspend some of the rules in health emergencies, they need first to notify Brussels 48 hours in advance. The European Commission says Italy did not do so.
Other EU countries — Ireland, Portugal and Greece — have also made similar moves to require EU arrivals to take tests.
Europe is bracing for an omicron winter, with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen saying on Wednesday: “We’re told that by mid-January, we should expect omicron to be the new dominant variant in Europe.”
The timing is perilous. Although many EU countries are in the global vanguard in terms of vaccination rates, the rollout is patchy across the 27-nation bloc.
Nine EU countries have vaccination rates below 60 percent.
omicron’s apparent ability to mute the effects of existing vaccines has galvanized efforts to get booster shots into arms.
But the EU health agency ECDC on Wednesday warned jabs alone now would not be enough, given that omicron infections double around every two days.
“There will be no time to address the vaccination gaps that still exist,” said Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
“The coming months will be difficult,” acknowledged EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

England's chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge

England's chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

England's chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge

England’s chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge
  • Britain recorded 78,610 coronavirus cases in laboratories Wednesday, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit last year
  • The UK government has updated its guidance since last week to urge people to work from home if they can, while mandating they must wear masks in some settings
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

LONDON: England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty on Thursday urged people to “prioritize” social and work interactions before and during Christmas, as the government grapples with surging omicron coronavirus cases.
“People should prioritize what really matters to them and then cut down on the things that don’t,” Whitty told a panel of lawmakers in parliament.
“It may be that what really matters to them is going to the office party. Fine. But I think it really should be for people to make those choices.”
Britain recorded 78,610 coronavirus cases in laboratories Wednesday, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit last year, as the country nervously awaits further evidence of the variant’s severity and impact.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pleaded with all Britons to get booster jabs in the face of the spiralling infections, but has stopped short of outlawing large gatherings or introducing tighter curbs on most socialising.
However, at a joint press conference Wednesday Whitty struck a more strident tone than Johnson, who this week faced an unprecedented rebellion among his own Tory MPs this week against more minor new restrictions.
After recommending people minimize their contacts, while the prime minister simply urged caution and getting jabbed, the chief medic insisted they were united in their approach.
“I wouldn’t want to say to people, they should do a particular thing — they should do this or they should do that,” Whitty told MPs.
“This is about saying to people: ‘look, this is a period to prioritize’.
“And that also, to be clear, was a message the prime minister also said last night.”
The UK government has updated its guidance since last week to urge people to work from home if they can, while mandating they must wear masks in some settings.
It has not recommended canceling hospitality events, such as Christmas parties.
But public health messaging and compliance have been undermined by claims that government staff held parties last Christmas, despite telling the public to cancel theirs then.
Meanwhile, in a sign of discontent with the embattled Johnson — who has faced weeks of wide-ranging scandals — around 100 Conservatives lawmakers voted against introducting vaccine passes for nightclubs and sports venues, as part of several new virus curbs.
The measures passed anyway Tuesday with the support of the opposition Labour party.

Topics: England Christmas omicron

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws
  • Journalists working in Ethiopia face restrictions under a nationwide state of emergency declared last month by the government
  • The CPJ named Ethiopia as a major jailer of journalists in its annual scorecard of press freedom issued last week
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: Ethiopian authorities must immediately free all detained journalists and stop using wartime emergency laws to lock up reporters for doing their jobs, a press freedom watchdog said Thursday.
The call from the Committee to Protect Journalists came as police in the conflict-torn Horn of Africa nation arrested a freelance video journalist working for The Associated Press and two other local reporters.
Journalists working in Ethiopia face restrictions under a nationwide state of emergency declared last month by the government, which has been locked in a 13-month conflict with Tigrayan rebels.
The CPJ said at least 14 journalists had been arrested since Ethiopia issued the decree.
“Ethiopia’s state of emergency law gives security personnel extremely broad powers of arrest and suspends due process, effectively bans critical journalism, and sends an intimidating message to the press,” CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative Muthoki Mumo said in a statement.
“The Ethiopian government should release all journalists detained for their work and stop using the state of emergency as a pretext to infringe on freedom of expression.”
The CPJ named Ethiopia as a major jailer of journalists in its annual scorecard of press freedom issued last week.
The state-affiliated Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday it was “gravely concerned” about four detained journalists in detention, whose whereabouts are unknown even to their families.
The Associated Press, meanwhile, has called for the immediate release of Amir Aman Kiyaro, who it said was arrested in the capital Addis Ababa on November 28 after returning from a reporting trip.
Kiyaro was accused of breaching state of emergency laws, promoting terrorism and spreading propaganda, actions police said could be punishable by prison terms of seven to 15 years.
The AP described the charges as “baseless.”
At the end of November, Ethiopia announced new state of emergency rules banning the sharing of non-official information about military movements and battlefield outcomes, an order that was seen as an attempt to further restrict media reporting on the war.
The government also barred residents from “using various types of media platforms to support directly or indirectly the terrorist group,” referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, and warned of unspecified consequences for anyone who ignored the decree.
Much of the conflict-affected zone in northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted.
On Thursday, Reporters Without Borders said there were currently 488 media professionals imprisoned around the world — the highest number since the NGO began counting more than 25 years ago.

Topics: Ethiopia Journalists conflict

France to ban non-essential UK travel over omicron surge

France to ban non-essential UK travel over omicron surge
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

France to ban non-essential UK travel over omicron surge

France to ban non-essential UK travel over omicron surge
  • French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK
  • Britain on Wednesday recorded a record 78,610 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: France will ban non-essential travel to and from Britain from the weekend to slow the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant that is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said Thursday.
From midnight Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) there will be a “requirement to have an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated... People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons,” the government said in a statement.
“Faced with the extremely rapid spread of the omicron variant in the UK, the government has chosen to reinstate the need for an essential reason for travel from and to the UK,” the statement said.
It added that French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK.
“We will put in place a system of controls drastically tighter than the one we have already,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFMTV channel.
Attal said the policy was aimed at “tightening the net” to slow down the arrival of omicron cases in France and give time for the French vaccination booster campaign to make more ground.
“Our strategy is to delay as much as we can the development of omicron in our country and take advantage to push ahead with the booster drive,” he said.
In addition, returning travelers will need a negative test less than 24 hours old, and a blanket quarantine would be enforced on return to France.
“People (coming back) will have to register on an app and will have to self-isolate in a place of their choosing for seven days — controlled by the security forces — but this can be shortened to 48 hours if a negative test is carried out in France,” he said.
Britain on Wednesday recorded a record 78,610 laboratory-confirmed Covid cases, with scientists predicting even higher rates as omicron is believed to spread much faster than the currently dominant Delta variant.
The tight travel restrictions are also being imposed during what analysts see as a breakdown of trust between the British and French governments in the wake of Brexit over a host of issues from migrants to fishing.
French President Emmanuel Macron last week accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government of failing to keep its word on Brexit, saying “the problem with the British government is that it does not do what it says.”

Topics: omicron Coronavirus

Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy
  • Earlier police confirmed two boys and two girls from grades five and six were killed in the incident, with a fifth student later dying in hospital
  • Several rescue helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene after the incident
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

SYDNEY: Five schoolchildren were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party in Australia Thursday.
Police said the pupils at a primary school in Devonport, northern Tasmania were celebrating the last week of class before the Christmas break when they were thrown from a height of about 10 meters (33 feet).
Earlier police confirmed two boys and two girls from grades five and six — typically aged about 10-12 years old — were killed in the incident, with a fifth student later dying in hospital.
Several rescue helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene after the incident, which occurred around 10 am local time on an otherwise sunny, early summer day.
Images from the school showed attending police officers in tears, and a swathe of blue tarpaulin sheets shielding what officers described as “a very confronting and distressing scene.”
A police investigation is under way. Distraught witnesses, friends, family, teachers and first responders are being offered counselling.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the incident was “just shattering” and “unthinkably heartbreaking.”
“Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy, at this time of year, it just breaks your heart,” he said.
“I just want to say, to the parents and families and friends, all who were there, to the other young children there and witnessing these events, I just pray you’ll have great family around you and great friends and you can come through this horrific tragedy.”
The school had invited parents to volunteer for the event, which featured a wet play zone, a slide, an arts and crafts area, zorb balls and the bouncy castle.
“The purpose for the day is to celebrate a successful year and enjoy some fun activities with classmates,” the school, Hillcrest Primary, posted on its Facebook page.
That post was followed by the update: “There has been an accident on site at our school. We are closing the school for the rest of the day.”
“We ask that parents come to collect their children as a matter of urgency.”
The school has around 200 students
Local weather services had forecast “light winds” for the area, which sits on Tasmania’s rugged north coast, looking out across the frigid Bass Strait.
 

Topics: Australia children School

