A fragile partnership in Iraq tries to prevent Daesh revival

A fragile partnership in Iraq tries to prevent Daesh revival
Kurdish Peshmerga soldier stands guard in the village of Lheiban , Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

  • Iraq declared Daesh defeated four years ago this month
LHEIBAN, Iraq: As a backhoe dug up the ground to build trenches, Iraqi soldiers scanned the vast farming tracts for militants; not far away, their Kurdish counterparts did the same.
The scene earlier this month in the small northern Iraqi farming village of Lheiban was a rare instance of coordination between the federal government and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region. The two sides were fortifying a joint position aimed at defending the village against attacks by the Daesh group.
Despite a long-standing territorial dispute, Baghdad and Iraq’s Kurds are taking steps to work together to prevent a resurgence of the Daesh group.
Whether the fragile security partnership can hold is the big test in the next chapter of Iraq’s war with Daesh. Both sides say they need the Americans to help keep it together — and they say that is one reason why the US military presence in Iraq is not going away even as its combat mission officially ends on Dec. 31.
Iraq declared Daesh defeated four years ago this month. But the rivalry between Baghdad and the Kurds opened up cracks through which IS crept back: a long, disputed zone snaking through four provinces -- Nineveh, Kirkuk, Salaheddin and Diyala -- where the forces of either side did not enter. In some places, the zone was up to 40 kilometers (24 miles) wide.
Lheiban lies in one part of the zone, and a recent flurry of Daesh attacks threatened to empty the area of its residents, mostly Kurds. So for the first time since 2014, Iraqi troops and peshmerga are setting up joint coordination centers around the zone to better police the gaps.
“Daesh took advantage,” said Capt. Nakib Hajar, head of Kurdish peshmerga operations in the area, using the Arabic acronym for IS. Now, he said, “we are coordinating ... It begins here, in this village.”
NIGHT VISIONS
Like all residents of Lheiban, Helmet Zahir is tired. In past months, the cement factory worker would spend all night on the roof of his humble home, his wife and children sleeping inside, holding his rifle and waiting.
Security personnel guarding a nearby oil company -- the only ones in the area equipped with thermal night vision -- would send the signal when they spotted IS militants making their way down the Qarachok Mountain range toward Lheiban.
It was up to Zahir and other armed residents to fend them off.
“We were abandoned. The peshmerga was on one side, the Iraqi army on another and neither was intervening,” he said.
A recent uptick in attacks on the village, with three in the first week of December alone, prompted many of the village’s residents, who are mainly Kurds, to leave. Zahir moved his family to Debaga in the relative safety of the Kurdish-run north.
Once numbering 65 families, Lheiban now has only 12 left, said village mukhtar Yadgar Karim.
On Dec. 7, peshmerga and Iraqi forces moved into the village with plans to replicate coordination elsewhere across the disputed territories. Kurdish officials hoped this would prompt villagers to return. Maintaining a Kurdish population in the area is key to their territorial claims.
Zahir is not convinced. “I came to check on the situation only, I am too afraid to return,” he said.
The peshmerga have positions all along the ridge of the Qarachok mountains. But they don’t have orders to stop IS militants as they cross on attacks or to raid Daesh positions because of wariness over entering disputed territory, explained Col. Kahar Jawhar.
Moreover, the militants move at night, using tunnels and hiding in caves, and the peshmerga lack key equipment including night vision.
“That is why IS are able to terrorize the residents, because we can’t see them,” Jawhar said.
DISPUTED LAND
The talks to re-establish joint coordination centers between the Iraqi army and peshmerga began over two years ago, but fell apart because of deep mistrust and differences over how to carve out lines of control.
Under current Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, talks were rekindled, paving the way for an agreement to set up six joint coordination centers in Baghdad, Irbil, and across the disputed zone.
Kadhimi also agreed to establish two joint brigades to conduct anti-Daesh operations. But this is awaiting budget approval from Baghdad’s Finance Ministry, said Hajar Ismail, peshmerga head of relations with the coalition.
Between 2009-2014, Iraqi and Kurdish forces conducted joint security in the northern provinces of Ninevah, Kirkuk and Diyala. But the collapse of the Iraqi army during the Daesh onslaught of 2014 ended the arrangement.
Kurdish authorities managed to solidify control over Kirkuk and other disputed areas during this time, even developing oil fields and conducting an independent export policy, to the ire of the federal government.
After Iraq declared victory over IS in 2017, Baghdad turned its sights to these areas, launching a military operation in October 2017 to retake them. Relations soured, with Baghdad cutting off budget allocations to the Kurdish region, rendering it unable to pay public sector workers and debts to oil companies.
Baghdad was long reluctant to resume security talks partly due to political optics in the capital, with many dominant Shiite parties deeply mistrustful of Kurdish intentions, according to federal officials.
The Popular Mobilization Forces, made up largely of Shiite militia groups close to Iran, has opposed joint patrols with the peshmerga. The PMF also has a powerful presence in many areas in the disputed zone.
So far, the PMF has been surprisingly quiet about the new joint arrangement, as it copes with a devastating loss in federal elections earlier this year.
But “at some point they will speak out against it,” Zmkan Ali, a senior researcher at the Institute of Regional and International Studies, a research center in Sulaymaniyah.
COMMON FRIEND
The road to better coordination has often involved a common friend: The US
Iraqi and Kurdish officials said the U.S.-led coalition’s mediation and support were key in bringing parties to the table.
“They played an important role, coordinating with us and the Iraqi side,” said Jawhar, the peshmerga based in Qarachok. “Without them we wouldn’t speak — they wouldn’t come here, and we wouldn’t go there.”
Both sides say they still need the Americans to play that role.
US troops quietly stopped direct involvement in combat against Daesh months ago and have since been advising and training troops. That role will continue when the combat mission formally ends on Dec. 31.
The US presence is also crucial in other ways. The Americans pay the salaries of many peshmerga fighters, amid ongoing budget disputes with Baghdad. Some $240 million in U.S. funding covers the salaries of around 45,000 peshmerga personnel, according to Ismail.
“Thankfully, this will continue in 2022,” he said.

Topics: Daesh Iraq

Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead

Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead
  • The latest rescue follows a string of similar Tunisian operations to thwart sea crossings or to save migrants in unseaworthy boats.
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

BEN GUERDANE, Tunisia: Tunisia’s navy rescued 78 migrants and retrieved the body of another after their boat sank off the country’s coast during a bid to reach Europe, the Defense Ministry said.

The migrants, mostly Bangladeshis and Egyptians aged from 12-45, had set off the previous night from Abu Kammash just across the border in neighboring Libya near Zawara, it said. A decade of lawlessness in Libya has turned it into a major launchpad for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea.

The latest rescue follows a string of similar Tunisian operations to thwart sea crossings or to save migrants in unseaworthy boats.

They had “intended to slip across the maritime border in the direction of Europe,” but their boat ran into trouble 20 km off the coast south of Tunisia’s second city of Sfax, the ministry said.

It said the migrants had been taken to the port of El-Ketef and handed to the national guard.

BACKGROUND

A decade of lawlessness in Libya has turned it into a major launchpad for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea.

The body of the dead migrant, an Egyptian, was handed to municipal authorities, it said.

The Tunisian Red Crescent told AFP another migrant was missing.

Tunisia is also a key departure point, just 140 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

According to the FTDES rights group, the Tunisian coast guard intercepted about 19,500 people attempting to cross the Mediterranean in the first nine months of this year.

It said the trend had accelerated since the establishment in June of a direct line of communication between Rome and Tunis to coordinate efforts against illegal immigration and share information.

Topics: Tunisia migrants

Iran-linked hackers attack Israeli targets

Iran-linked hackers attack Israeli targets
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

Iran-linked hackers attack Israeli targets

Iran-linked hackers attack Israeli targets
  • The targets of the attack by the group called ‘Charming Kitten’ included the Israeli “government and business sector
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Iran-linked hacking group attacked seven Israeli targets over a 24-hour period this week, an Israeli cyber-security firm said, in the latest episode of cyber warfare between the rival states.

The targets of the attack by the group called “Charming Kitten” included the Israeli “government and business sector,” Tel Aviv-based Check Point said in a statement late Wednesday, without providing specifics.

“Check Point has blocked these attacks, as we witnessed communications between a server used by this group and the targets in Israel,” said the firm.

“Our reports of the last 48 hours prove that both criminal hacking groups and nation-state actors are engaged in the exploration of this vulnerability.”

Allegations of cyberwar between Iran and Israel have escalated in recent months.

Israel has been blamed for a series of cyberattacks on Iranian infrastructure, including the country’s fuel distribution system in October.

Another purportedly Iran-linked hacking group called “Black Shadow” claimed an October cyberattack on an Israeli internet service provider.

One of the targets in that incident was Israel’s largest LGBTQ dating site, with the hackers demanding ransom payments under threat of releasing sensitive private information, like the HIV status of the site’s users.

Israel, which bills itself as a leader in cybersecurity, last week held “an international cyber financial war game,” according to the finance ministry.

Participants included the US, Britain and the UAE, which established diplomatic ties with Israel last year.

Other participants were Germany, Switzerland and the International Monetary Fund, the ministry said in a statement.

The drill, which Israel described as the first of its kind, was designed to simulate an international cyber-financial attack.

Chief economist at the Israeli Finance Ministry, Shira Greenberg, said the exercise demonstrated “the importance of coordinated global action by governments together with central banks in the face of cyber-financial threats.”

Topics: Iran Israel cyber security

Libyans in the dark over election with seven days to go

Libyans in the dark over election with seven days to go
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

Libyans in the dark over election with seven days to go

Libyans in the dark over election with seven days to go
  • Analyst: It’s pretty clear that legal wranglings cannot be resolved in current circumstances
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Seven days before Libyans were meant to cast presidential votes, there is utter confusion over the fate of an election that has not yet been formally delayed but that even an electoral official now says will be impossible to hold on time.

The planned Dec. 24 vote, along with a parallel election for a new parliament, was meant to help end Libya’s past decade of chaos by installing a political leadership with national legitimacy after years of factional division.

However, the process has been dogged since the start by bitter disputes over the election’s legal basis and fundamental rules, including over the eligibility of deeply divisive front-runners, that have never been resolved.

On Saturday, the electoral commission said it would not announce the final list of eligible candidates, drawn from the 98 who registered, until after legal discussions with the judiciary and parliament.

Amid continued arguments and fears for electoral integrity after major security incidents, a member of the elections commission said on Thursday that a Dec. 24 vote was no longer possible.

Few of the Libyans Reuters spoke to on Thursday believed the vote would happen on time, though many expected only a short delay.

“It will be postponed for a maximum of three months,” said Ahmed Ali, 43, in Benghazi.

Rival candidates and political factions have been exchanging recriminations, accusing each other of trying to block or manipulate the electoral process for their own advantage.

International powers pushing for elections along with the UN have maintained their stance that polls must go ahead but this week stopped referring to the planned Dec. 24 date in public statements.

Over recent weeks very large numbers of Libyans have collected their ballot cards and thousands have registered to be parliamentary candidates, apparently signifying widespread popular support for an election.

Tim Eaton of Chatham House, the London think tank, said Libya’s political bodies were not ready to publicly say the vote would not happen for fear of being blamed for its failure.

BACKGROUND

The planned Dec. 24 vote, along with a parallel election for a new parliament, was meant to help end Libya’s past decade of chaos by installing a political leadership with national legitimacy after years of factional division.

“It’s pretty clear that the legal wranglings cannot be resolved in the current circumstances,” he said.

“No one thinks this is happening on time, but nobody is saying it.”

It left a choice between short delays to find fixes to push the elections over the line or longer delays to reshape the political road map, which could also include replacing the transitional government, he added.

Since the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Qaddafi, Libya has had no political stability and in 2014 the country split between warring eastern and western factions.

Oil company employee Ali Saad, 66, said he wept for Libya’s future.

“Even if the elections are postponed, I hope it will be with an agreement and rules that can be worked on, because otherwise things will be tense and the consequences will be dire.”

Analysts and diplomats say a return to direct warfare between eastern and western sides, both now well entrenched and with significant international military backing, appears unlikely for now.

However, they say there is a bigger risk of tensions erupting into internal factional warfare within either camp, particularly in Tripoli, where armed forces are more diverse and political divisions are more open.

On Wednesday night, an armed force surrounded government buildings in Tripoli, apparently in response to a decision to replace a senior military official, but there was no fighting and a security source said the situation was being resolved.

In the southern city of Sebha there were fierce clashes early this week between groups aligned with rival factions. Last month the electoral commission said fighters had raided voting centers, stealing ballot cards.

