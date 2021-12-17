You are here

  • Home
  • UN fears for Lebanon’s children amid poverty and violence

UN fears for Lebanon’s children amid poverty and violence

A pastry pedlar walks past closed jewellers' shops in the popular market of the Burj Hammoud neighbourhood of Lebanon's capital Beirut on December 14, 2021. (AFP)
A pastry pedlar walks past closed jewellers' shops in the popular market of the Burj Hammoud neighbourhood of Lebanon's capital Beirut on December 14, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wazwc

Updated 26 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

UN fears for Lebanon’s children amid poverty and violence

A pastry pedlar walks past closed jewellers' shops in the popular market of the Burj Hammoud neighbourhood of Lebanon's capital Beirut on December 14, 2021. (AFP)
  • Secretary-General Guterres to visit Beirut in show of solidarity amid concerns over economic crisis
Updated 26 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Lebanon on Sunday for an official visit to the country.

The UN Information Office in Beirut said the visit was a gesture of solidarity, and that the secretary-general “will reiterate the support of all the UN family, the political mission, the peacekeeping forces and the humanitarian and relief workers to Lebanon and its people.”

Two days before the visit, the special representative of the secretary-general on violence against children, Najat Maalla M’jid, conducted a tour of Lebanon, discussing “the huge impact of the economic, social and pandemic crises on children, especially the poor ones, in addition to all forms of violence against them.

“We looked into ways to support and accelerate the activation of national policies for social coverage and protection of children against all forms of violence, especially the fight of child labor, within the framework of an integrative approach to a series of very important services,” M’jid said on Friday.

Her remarks came after meetings with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

“The UN supports the Lebanese government in the field of children’s protection from violence, discrimination and poverty,” she added.

A UNICEF report warned that “children in Lebanon are in danger, as 15 percent of families stopped their children’s education, and 30 percent of children do not receive the needed primary healthcare.”

By Thursday, 239,000 people in Lebanon had registered on the platform of the Poorest Families Program, Mikati said.

Among those registered, 166,000 applications met the required specifications, which indicates the extent of social pressures, he added.

In the first stage, he said, $125 will be paid to each family per month for a year, through funds secured by the World Bank.

There is also the issue of the ration card that will adopt the same platform for registration, which covers more than 500,000 families, he added,

“We have agreed with the World Bank that once the relief project begins and two months of credits are paid for the ration card at an acceptable cost from the funds of special withdrawals in the central bank, the World Bank will secure financing for the project for a period of one year, estimated at about $500 million,” he said.

Mikati assured the Lebanese people that “there is an international decision not to let Lebanon collapse,” adding: “There is an external and internal umbrella that protects the government’s work.”

The prime minister stressed that the government would not hesitate to resign if it led to a solution, but said he felt the move would “cause a further deterioration in the situation, and may lead to the postponement of the parliamentary elections.”

Mikati also said talks were ongoing to resume Cabinet sessions.

Lebanon faces an economic crisis described by the World Bank as “one of the worst crises on Earth since the middle of the 19th century.” Around 80 percent of the Lebanese people live in poverty.

UNICEF estimated in a report published November that “more than 30 percent of families have at least one child who skipped a meal, while 77 percent of families say they lack sufficient food and 60 percent of them buy food by accumulating unpaid bills or borrowing money.”

The dollar rate was about to reach 29,000 Lebanese pounds in the middle of the week, but the intervention of the Lebanese Central Bank reduced it to around 26,000 pounds.

 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special Lebanon to set up more checkpoints to clamp down on thefts
Middle-East
Lebanon to set up more checkpoints to clamp down on thefts
IMF examines extent of Lebanon’s financial sector losses
Business & Economy
IMF examines extent of Lebanon’s financial sector losses

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements
Updated 59 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements
  • The agreements covered issues including double taxation and the extradition of fugitives
  • The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments
Updated 59 min 8 sec ago
AFP

NICOSIA: Jordan’s King Abdullah II paid an official visit to Cyprus on Friday for talks with President Nicos Anastasiades, during which several bilateral accords were signed, officials said.
The agreements covered issues including double taxation and the extradition of fugitives.
Following a military guard of honor, Anastasiades and Abdullah held a private meeting and exchanged gifts.
“President Anastasiades bestowed upon the king of Jordan the highest honor of the Republic of Cyprus... and King Abdullah II bestowed upon the president the highest honor of Jordan,” the presidency said.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, as well as climate change and efforts to combat Covid-19.
Abdullah was also briefed on efforts to resume United Nations-backed Cyprus reunification talks and Turkish warnings against Nicosia over oil and gas exploration in the region.
Jordan has joined a burgeoning regional alliance that includes Egypt, Greece and Israel, based on shared energy interests.

Topics: Cyprus Jordan Bilateral relations

Related

KSrelief launches winter clothes project in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief launches winter clothes project in Jordan
Jordanian film director brings Amman neighborhood to life in ‘The Alleys’
Lifestyle
Jordanian film director brings Amman neighborhood to life in ‘The Alleys’

I hear your calls for truth and justice, UN chief tells Lebanese ahead of visit 

I hear your calls for truth and justice, UN chief tells Lebanese ahead of visit 
Updated 17 December 2021
Ephrem Kossaify 

I hear your calls for truth and justice, UN chief tells Lebanese ahead of visit 

I hear your calls for truth and justice, UN chief tells Lebanese ahead of visit 
  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on leaders to step up efforts to root out corruption and hold accountable those responsible for the Beirut Port explosion
  • He also underscored the importance of next year’s elections and called for them to be fully inclusive of women and young people
Updated 17 December 2021
Ephrem Kossaify 

NEW YORK: Ahead of his visit to Lebanon next week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the country’s leaders to step up their efforts to root out corruption and promote accountability and transparency.

“Lasting solutions can only come from inside Lebanon,” he said on Friday in a video message. “It is essential for leaders to put the people first and implement the reforms needed to set Lebanon back on track, including efforts to promote accountability and transparency, and root out corruption.”

Guterres expressed his concern for the Lebanese people and the hardships they are facing. He praised them for their “generosity, resourcefulness and hospitality,” qualities he said he has seen first-hand during his visits to the country as head of the UN Refugee Agency.

Lebanon faces multiple crises. In addition to an ongoing financial and economic collapse, it is struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and still reeling from the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4 last year, which claimed more than 200 lives, injured more than 6,000, left many more homeless and cost the country up to $4.5 billion in damages.

“The United Nations mourns with you,” Guterres told the Lebanese people. “Among the youngest victims were two children of UN staff members.”

The explosion happened when a large amount of ammonium nitrate, stored at the port for six years without proper safety precautions, ignited. Tensions remain high in Lebanon over the investigation into the blast, and last month this spilled over into street violence that left at least six people dead. Activists and relatives of the victims say that the official inquiry is being hampered by the Lebanese political leadership in an effort to shield politicians and officials from scrutiny.

“I know the Lebanese people want answers and I hear your demands for truth and justice,” Guterres said.

In June the World Bank published a report titled “Lebanon Sinking to the Top 3,” in which it ranked the Lebanese crisis in “the top 10, possibly top 3,” most severe global crises since 1850.

The scale of the economic and financial crisis in the country is the result of “a lack of any policy action whatsoever by those who are responsible for taking policy action,” according to Kumar Jha, the regional director of the Mashreq department at the World Bank Group.

“Next year’s elections will be key,” said Guterres, who will meet a number of Lebanese leaders and politicians, including President Michel Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, “to discuss how we can best support you to overcome the crisis and promote peace, stability, justice, development and human rights.”

He added: “Lebanon’s people must be fully engaged in choosing how your country moves forward. Women and young people must have every opportunity to play their full part.

“This is the only way Lebanon will lay the foundations for a better future. I look forward to spending time in the Land of the Cedars.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon UN Antonio Guterres

Related

IMF examines extent of Lebanon’s financial sector losses
Business & Economy
IMF examines extent of Lebanon’s financial sector losses
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses supporters during a rally commemorating the annual Hezbollah Martyrs' Day in November. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Political rift between Hezbollah and political rivals widens in Lebanon

Settlers attack Palestinian villages after West Bank killing

Settlers attack Palestinian villages after West Bank killing
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

Settlers attack Palestinian villages after West Bank killing

Settlers attack Palestinian villages after West Bank killing
  • The death of Yehuda Dimentman, killed when gunmen opened fire on his car near a West Bank settlement outpost, threatens to ignite further violence between Palestinians and settlers
  • Groups of settlers entered several Palestinian villages near the northern city of Nablus early Friday, smashing up cars and homes — two Palestinians required hospital treatment
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Jewish settlers burst into several villages in the occupied West Bank on Friday, smashing homes and cars and beating up at least two people, Palestinian officials said. The attacks came a day after Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli man in a shooting ambush in the territory.
The death of settler Yehuda Dimentman, killed when gunmen opened fire on his car near a West Bank settlement outpost late Thursday, threatened to ignite further violence between Palestinian residents and Israeli settlers. Two other passengers in Dimentman’s vehicle were lightly wounded.
Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official who monitors settlement activities, said groups of settlers entered several Palestinian villages near the northern city of Nablus early Friday, smashing up cars and homes. Two Palestinians required hospital treatment.
In the Palestinian village of Qaryout, settlers broke into one house and tried to abduct a local resident, Wael Miqbel, according to Daghlas.
Photos later shared on social media showed Miqbel with bruises and swelling across his face, while other videos and photos published online showed confrontations between armed settlers and Palestinian residents.
Israeli leaders have vowed to find the assailants behind Thursday’s shooting and the army deployed additional forces to the area. According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, at least three men from the northern village of Burqa were arrested in overnight raids.
The army said Friday the manhunt for the Palestinian gunmen was still ongoing, but gave no further details.
Dimentman’s car came under fire after leaving a Jewish seminary in the outpost of Homesh, a former settlement evacuated as part of Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. In recent years, settlers have re-established an unauthorized outpost at the site, one of dozens of outposts in the West Bank that are considered illegal but often tolerated by the Israeli government.
No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, although the Hamas militant group, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack.
Hundreds gathered for Dimentman’s funeral services in Homesh on Friday morning, before the body was taken to Jerusalem for burial.
The latest attacks come amid an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence across the West Bank and in east Jerusalem. Earlier this month, an ultra-Orthodox Jew was left seriously injured after being stabbed by a Palestinian attacker outside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. A week before, a Hamas militant opened fire in the Old City, killing an Israeli man. Both attackers were killed by Israeli forces.
Settler violence against Palestinians has seen a similar uptick during the olive harvest. In mid-November, Jewish settlers attacked a group of Palestinian farmers with pepper spray and clubs in the farmland surrounding Homesh, injuring four people.
Israel captured east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The territories are now home to more than 700,000 Jewish settlers, although Palestinians seek both areas as parts of their future independent state. Palestinians, along with most of the international community, consider settlements to be illegal and the major obstacle to peace.

Topics: Palestinians Jewish settlers Yehuda Dimentman

Related

Israel hunts Palestinians for West Bank settler killing
Middle-East
Israel hunts Palestinians for West Bank settler killing
Palestinian seriously hurt after settlers hurl stones at car
Middle-East
Palestinian seriously hurt after settlers hurl stones at car

UN: Lebanese crisis exposes children to abuse, exploitation

UN: Lebanese crisis exposes children to abuse, exploitation
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

UN: Lebanese crisis exposes children to abuse, exploitation

UN: Lebanese crisis exposes children to abuse, exploitation
  • “I think we can’t really use the excuse for political and financial crisis to justify this violation of rights,” said the UN special representative on violence against children
  • UNICEF estimates that one in every eight families in Lebanon send their children to work
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

BEIRUT: The UN children’s agency said Friday the number of cases of child abuse and exploitation it has handled in Lebanon has nearly doubled in the past year amid the Mideast country’s economic meltdown.
Lebanese are under enormous pressure as their country struggles with an unprecedented economic crisis, the worst in its history, with inflation and unemployment soaring and more than 80 percent percent of its population plunged into poverty.
That has pushed parents to send their children to work and force their daughters into early marriage. Babies are increasingly being abandoned on the streets.
“I think it is not acceptable and it is preventable, and I think we can’t really use the excuse for political and financial crisis to justify this violation of rights,” said Najat Maala M’jid, the UN special representative on violence against children, who is currently visiting Lebanon.
“Despite ... the financial crisis, this is not to be seen as additional expenses but as an investment, and no, not (one for) tomorrow because the children are the present,” she told The Associated Press.
M’jid urged for laws to be reviewed to ensure protection, such as penalizing child marriage, and for social welfare to be extended to children and institutionalized.
“We all know what to do. So, the question is why we are not doing it,” she said, adding that she is meeting with Lebanese officials to press the urgency of the matter.
UNICEF estimates that one in every eight families in Lebanon send their children to work. Figures by UNICEF and national agencies show that 4 percent of Lebanese girls between the ages of 15 and 19 are married.
The situation is even more dire for the Syrian refugee communities living in Lebanon, estimated to be over 16 percent of Lebanon’s population of 6 million.
The number of Syrian refugee children who are working doubled between 2019 and 2021 to about 28,000, mostly boys, exposing them to abuse, exploitation and harsh working conditions. One in five Syrian girls between the ages of 15-19 in Lebanon is married.
These numbers are likely an underestimation of the growing phenomenon, according to UNICEF.
The number of cases of child abuse and exploitation handled by UNICEF and its partners increased from 3,913 to 5,621 between October 2020 and October 2021.
Meanwhile, over 1.8 million children — up from 900,000 in 2019 — live in what is termed multidimensional poverty, which includes lack of access to basic services. Many have dropped out of school and others are increasingly living on the streets.
“This is an unprecedented crisis for children,” said UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, Yukie Mokuo, urging action. “Otherwise, we will lose the generation. We will lose the future of Lebanon.”

Topics: UN Lebanon Child abuse UNICEF

Related

IMF examines extent of Lebanon’s financial sector losses
Business & Economy
IMF examines extent of Lebanon’s financial sector losses
Lebanon looks to keep COVID-19 cases down over the holidays
Middle-East
Lebanon looks to keep COVID-19 cases down over the holidays

Iran nuclear talks adjourn, seen resuming before year’s end

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna. (Reuters)
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna. (Reuters)
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

Iran nuclear talks adjourn, seen resuming before year’s end

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna. (Reuters)
  • The US has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

VIENNA: Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were adjourned Friday, following a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran.

China’s lead negotiator, Wan Qun, said the talks will “resume hopefully before the end of the year.” He said that “we haven’t firmed up a date yet.” Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat who chaired the talks, said that “we will resume soon.”

The current talks in Vienna between the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — opened on Nov. 29, after a gap of more than five months caused by the arrival of a new hard-line government in Iran. There was a short break last week as delegations returned home to consult with their governments.

The US has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

The accord was meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the agreement.

Following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear program again by enriching uranium well beyond the thresholds allowed in the agreement. Iran has also restricted monitors from the U.N. atomic watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of view.

Diplomats from the three European nations have voiced frustration with Iran's stance during the current talks, saying earlier this week that they were "losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.”

They warned that “without swift progress, in light of Iran’s fast-forwarding of its nuclear program, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell.”

Still, there was one sign of progress on a related issue when Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access.

Topics: Middle East Iran Iran nuclear talks Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Related

Iran says UN can’t see nuclear images until sanctions end
Middle-East
Iran says UN can’t see nuclear images until sanctions end
Special What the growing US-Israel rift means for Iran’s nuclear ambitions graphic
Middle-East
What the growing US-Israel rift means for Iran’s nuclear ambitions

Latest updates

UN fears for Lebanon’s children amid poverty and violence
A pastry pedlar walks past closed jewellers' shops in the popular market of the Burj Hammoud neighbourhood of Lebanon's capital Beirut on December 14, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
Denmark’s Eriksen leaves Inter Milan ‘by mutual consent’
Denmark’s Eriksen leaves Inter Milan ‘by mutual consent’
Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements
Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements
Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief
Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.