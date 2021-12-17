You are here

  • Home
  • UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges
UEFA set itself a goal of ending racism in European soccer by 2030 as part of a human rights and environmental strategy that had an uneasy launch on Friday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/722uv

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges
  • “It’s an ambitious target but we are looking to do it,” Michele Uva, director of the UEFA sustainability project, said of the headline goal on racism
  • The challenges were clear even as UEFA formally launched its “Strength Through Unity” document
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: UEFA set itself a goal of ending racism in European soccer by 2030 as part of a human rights and environmental strategy that had an uneasy launch on Friday.
Other long-term targets include “zero episodes” of child abuse, embedding rights principles into all strategic decisions, reach “net zero carbon by 2040 … collaboratively across European football,” and eliminating plastic waste.
“It’s an ambitious target but we are looking to do it,” Michele Uva, director of the UEFA sustainability project, said of the headline goal on racism.
The challenges were clear even as UEFA formally launched its “Strength Through Unity” document.
The Sports & Rights Alliance group distanced itself from involvement with a project it said “places human rights solely as a public relations matter.”
“No matter what UEFA claims, the development of its human rights strategy did not entail a legitimate consultation process and it does not meet any international or European standards,” said Minky Worden of Human Rights Watch.
UEFA’s anti-racism work also must repair the relationship with a long-time partner, the Fare network, which helps identify high-risk games and gathers evidence. Fare experts have not worked at UEFA games this season.
“We want to drive our actions, we don’t want others to drive our action,” Uva said, adding UEFA talked with Fare and other organizations and was close to finalizing a new agreement.
The commitment to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 was stressed on the day UEFA acknowledged plans to add 10 South American national teams to its second-tier European competition in 2024, causing more inter-continental travel.
UEFA said it was “working on a number of projects with (South American soccer body) CONMEBOL, including a joint Nations League,” though no decisions have been taken.
It would be the latest tournament expansion for European teams, which often travel by private charter flight to UEFA-organized international games.
Hundreds of extra club games have been created this year by launching the Europa Conference League and agreeing to expand the Champions League and Europa League with more teams and more games starting in 2024.
“We know that every changing of the (competition) formats can have an impact in what we are planning,” Uva said, pointing to a “need to see the full picture” of the soccer industry and tourism economy.
“If we talk about only gas emissions, we are monitoring and we will set up something to mitigate the impact,” the former UEFA executive committee member said.
The UEFA plan seeks to “inspire, activate and accelerate collective action” across national federations, leagues and clubs to “respect human rights and the environment within the context of European football.”
UEFA’s own European Championship this year saw repeated incidents of anti-gay and racist incidents involving Hungary fans.
The same stadium in Budapest hosts the Europa League final in 2023, and the Sport & Rights Alliance pointed to issues with “press freedom and journalists’ protection” there and also in Russia and Turkey, which host the next two Champions League finals.
Child protection is prioritized by UEFA’s 55 member federations, who seek a risk analysis next year and a safeguarding protocol by 2024.
UEFA also wants more access and opportunities for people with disabilities by 2030, increasing the number of players three-fold and doubling the number of employees in the organization and at its events.
UEFA tournaments and events should also have zero plastic waste and food waste by 2030, the 60-page document said.

Topics: UEFA football human rights racism

Related

UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players
Sport
UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players
UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more
Sport
UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
Updated 15 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
  • Rising COVID-19 case numbers, and record positive test results among top flight players, have seen talks behind the scenes point towards a circuit-breaker stoppage
  • Last night’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, just four days after a 4-0 hammering at Leicester City, drilled Newcastle further into the relegation mire
Updated 15 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Premier League football feels like it is on the verge of yet another coronavirus disease pandemic curtailment — and there’s a suspicion brewing among Newcastle United fans that this may be no bad thing for their club.

Rising COVID-19 case numbers, and record positive test results among top flight players, have seen talks behind the scenes point towards a circuit-breaker stoppage in the UK as soon as next week.

While the health and safety of players, officials and fans alike is the priority, the timing of this latest pause would be no disaster for the Magpies’ on-field ambitions.

Last night’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, just four days after a 4-0 hammering at Leicester City, drilled Newcastle further into the relegation mire.

Their 37 goals conceded is the worst in the division; they sit in 19th place on 10 points, with just one win in 17 games and a run of very tough fixtures on the horizon.

Things are so bleak, a new coronavirus variant sweeping the nation almost feels like a silver lining to an otherwise dire situation.

Should the league be set aside for a fortnight it would allow cases to drop inside the Premier League secure bubbles. It would also likely see the visit of Manchester United to St James’ Park, the trip to Rafa Benitez’s Everton, and a traditionally hard game at Southampton kicked to the long grass.

Should the circuit-breaker be deployed, it is likely United will not see Premier League action again until Watford at home on Jan. 15. That would give the club’s new owners 15 days to strengthen Manager Eddie Howe’s hand in the transfer market — nearly half the window, in fact.

And while January is unlikely to see the transformation many Newcastle fans have dreamed of for years, it does not need to. Pragmatism, and staying in the division, is the order of the day on Tyneside.

While fixture backlog is an issue for everyone, it is surely better for Howe to have a stronger hand to play, with new recruits bedded in, than take on Everton and Man United with this group.

Watching the Magpies at Anfield on Thursday evening, there was a lot to like about them. Howe has them disciplined in shape without the ball, and able to break and transition at speed with it. It is a long way from the disorganised chaos served up week-in, week-out under former boss Steve Bruce.

But it is also fair to say that they are running on close to empty.

The core of this team — Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie and others — were either signed to get United promoted in 2015/16 or were retained to keep them up.

Nearly six years on from that triumphant day in May 2016, when the Magpies beat Brighton and Hove Albion to the Championship title on the final day of the campaign, much of the same core remains, being asked to do the same job year after year with little to no plan or investment around them.

Whilst the investment part of this issue changes next month, sadly, so too will many of the players.

United’s plight remains real, though to a man they can barely be criticised for their spirited show at Anfield.

There were plenty of positives despite the 3-1 scoreline; like Sunday’s defeat, this was no one-sided encounter, when all had predicted the Magpies would be swept aside by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Instead, after Shelvey’s shock opening goal, the game was turned on its head with Diogo Jota’s equalizer, when referee Mike Dean refused to stop play despite Isaac Hayden going down in the penalty area with a head injury.

“I couldn’t believe the game wasn’t stopped. For me, that’s a key moment in the match,” said Howe. “The priority has to be the safety of the player. We talk a lot at the moment about head injuries and I felt it was a wrong decision.

“There was no acting from the player. He was down. He couldn’t continue and we paid the price for it. We’ve been really harshly treated today and it follows a similar pattern, really, of other games where we’ve not had the rub of the green or the decisions are going against us for whatever reason,” he added.

Mohamed Salah added a second soon after, before Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-distance cracker made it three late on.

Seven goals conceded in a week, no signs of a push to get out of the Premier League bottom three, and still just one win in their opening 17 of the top flight campaign. Yet still, a sense of hope remains.

That hope, born in early October, overrides any feeling of frustration at a situation that is looking more dire with every top flight encounter.

There is an acceptance now, even if it presents an incredible paradox, that this United is much better than the one presented for near 15 years under Mike Ashley.

In Eddie Howe they have a young manager of unparalleled promise and in the Public Investment Fund, RB Sports and Media and PCP Capital Partners, they have owners who finally care about the club. For the first time in a long time, every strand of the football club is pulling in the right direction.

That direction next month must be to sign players, and lots of them. Even those who will likely be replaced are owed at least that, as they’ve strained every sinew day after day, season after season.

While January represents opportunity, and omicron a welcome break of sorts, the window is also the first major test of the new owners’ muscle, expertise and intentions.

Get it right and the world is their oyster, unlocking the door to future success. Get it wrong, and Newcastle United will look like an investment error, with trips to Old Trafford and Anfield swapped for cold, rainy nights in Stoke.

Topics: Newcastle United Premier league Eddie Howe

Related

Eddie Howe signed a two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday with Newcastle United. (AFP)
Sport
Premier League survival key to Newcastle United future: New manager Howe
Graeme Jones backs Eddie Howe to be ‘innovative’ new manager Newcastle United needs
Sport
Graeme Jones backs Eddie Howe to be ‘innovative’ new manager Newcastle United needs

Denmark’s Eriksen leaves Inter Milan ‘by mutual consent’

Denmark’s Eriksen leaves Inter Milan ‘by mutual consent’
Updated 10 min 28 sec ago
AFP

Denmark’s Eriksen leaves Inter Milan ‘by mutual consent’

Denmark’s Eriksen leaves Inter Milan ‘by mutual consent’
  • The 29-year-old has been fitted with a pacemaker
  • He is not allowed to play in Italian football, but other championships do not have the same rules
Updated 10 min 28 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Christian Eriksen has terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent six months after suffering a heart incident playing for Denmark at the European Championships.
The 29-year-old has been fitted with a pacemaker. That means he is not allowed to play in Italian football, but other championships do not have the same rules.
“Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen’s contract by mutual consent,” the Italian club said.
“Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro — all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history.”
Eriksen will now be free to consider his options with other potential clubs, and has recently been in training with his boyhood club Odense.
According to the Danish daily B.T, Eriksen mainly focused on physical exercises, but also trained with a ball, although this is not currently with a view to playing for them.
“Christian Eriksen is using the pitch for his rehabilitation” but “he is not training with our team,” Odense’s communications officer Rasmus Nejstgaardhad told AFP.
The former Tottenham man suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game at Euro 2020 against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.
Denmark then rode a wave of emotion at the tournament, reaching the semifinals.
The playmaker spent several days in hospital and had a pacemaker implanted to regulate his heartbeat, which would rule him out of even going to a gym in Italy.
Eriksen’s departure from Inter comes just days after Argentina striker Sergio Aguero announced the end of his professional career at the age of 33 following heart problems.
The former Manchester City striker signed a two-year deal with Barcelona but had made just five appearances, scoring one goal against Real Madrid, before being taken to hospital with “chest pains” after a match at home to Alaves in October.
Financially, Inter Milan, who are deep in the red, will make some savings by parting company with their biggest earner, although Eriksen’s salary, estimated at 7.5 million euros by the Italian press, was covered for a year under a FIFA insurance system.
Eriksen was a key member of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side that were runners-up in the Premier League in 2016/17 and then reached the Champions League final in 2019.
The Dane joined Inter in January 2020 and after initial problems settling into Antonio Conte’s system, was a driving force in their charge to a 19th Scudetto earlier this year.
Eriksen was unveiled at the Scala opera house in Milan when he joined Inter. Italian media reported on Friday that the club planned a tribute at their San Siro stadium before a game in early 2022.
The club posted a letter to Eriksen on their website praising his role in bringing the Scudetto back to the club last season.
“Christian was a key figure in our march to the Scudetto — a team effort to which Eriksen contributed with his vision, intuition, passing, assists and goals, including some big ones. Against Napoli. Against Crotone, in what ultimately clinched the title. Then another delightful free-kick to celebrate the title at San Siro on the last day of the season,” the note said.
“That is our final, happy, wistful memory of Christian.”

Topics: Christian Eriksen Inter Milan Denmark Italian football

Related

Eriksen uses Danish training field as part of rehabilitation
Sport
Eriksen uses Danish training field as part of rehabilitation
Eriksen at Inter training ground, in ‘excellent shape’ after Euro collapse
Sport
Eriksen at Inter training ground, in ‘excellent shape’ after Euro collapse

Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief

Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief

Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief
  • Mohammed ben Sulayem replaces Jean Todt, who stands down after 12 years, at the helm of the International Automobile Federation (FIA)
  • Ben Sulayem, 14 times the Middle East rally champion, was supported by most of his region, which is becoming increasingly influential in motor sport
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: Mohammed ben Sulayem, who became the first non-European to be elected president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Friday, has committed “to develop motorsport” in China and India.

The 60-year-old Emirati gained 61.62 percent of the votes cast compared to 36.62 percent for his sole rival Britain’s Graham Stoker.

The former rally driver replaces Jean Todt, who stands down after 12 years at the helm.

“I wish to express my infinite gratitude in the name of the FIA and that of its members to Jean Todt for all that has been achieved over the past 12 years,” said Sulayem in a statement.

“I am committed to pursuing the important work and make motor sport and mobility take further steps forward.”

Ben Sulayem, from Dubai, has been campaigning for several months as the non-establishment candidate against Stoker who was Todt’s right hand man.

He has vowed to modernize the FIA and make it more transparent.

In his manifesto, he promised an outside audit of the governance, and an evaluation of finances plus budget reports and transparency over their finances.

“We can never say that our governance is sufficient, we must always improve, otherwise we are lost,” he said in a press conference after the vote.
“Our rules can always be improved.”

Sulayem also committed to expanding motorsports into countries where participation remains low.
“It is also important to develop motorsport. We must not only rely on the top sport but also on its base, members, clubs,” he said.
“I always take, as an example, the two largest countries in the world, China and India.

“We are talking about fewer than 8,000 competition licenses for 2.8 billion (inhabitants). And you have places like Finland that have over 11,000!
“There is something wrong. For me, that is one of the main topics. It is not easy but it is doable.
“Diversity is also very important. If we are to grow and gain trust, we need to make sure that we respect diversity and inclusion.”

Ben Sulayem, 14 times the Middle East rally champion, was supported by most of his region, which is becoming increasingly influential in motor sport.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar — who broke ranks to vote for Stoker — all hosted Formula One Grand Prix in 2021.
“No one can come to the Gulf and ignore motorsport,” said Sulayem.
“It is a good thing for sport, for Formula 1 and rally-raid. It will help the FIA to develop but it does not mean that we will forget the other regions.
“And we talk all the time about F1 but we cannot forget the other disciplines.

“We have to look at the World Rally Championship. Having two-and-a-half manufacturers in such an important championship is not enough.”
Todt has completed three four-year mandates with the 75-year-old Frenchman and former Ferrari boss proud of his legacy especially his belief that they have made the sport safer.

He is also pleased with the creation of several other motorsport championships.
“We created the Formula E championship, an endurance world championship with a new elite category, and a rally-raid world championship which begins next year in Dakar,” he told AFP.

Topics: International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem Jean Todt

Related

Hamilton, Verstappen can inspire young drivers in Middle East, Africa: Ben Sulayem
Sport
Hamilton, Verstappen can inspire young drivers in Middle East, Africa: Ben Sulayem
Al-Attiyah wins Oman Int’l Rally, ties Ben Sulayem MERC record
Sport
Al-Attiyah wins Oman Int’l Rally, ties Ben Sulayem MERC record

Saudi Arabia merges Olympic and Paralympic committees 

Saudi Arabia merges Olympic and Paralympic committees 
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia merges Olympic and Paralympic committees 

Saudi Arabia merges Olympic and Paralympic committees 
  • Mutual agreement between the two bodies to create a unified platform of services for both Olympic and Paralympic athletes and staff
  • The general assembly also welcomed three new entities as members of the SAOC: The Falcons Club, the Saudi Aviation Club, and the Saudi Royal Guards
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) will merge with its sister organization, the Saudi Arabian Paralympic Committee (SAPC), it was announced on Thursday at the 25th SAOC general assembly in Riyadh.

In a statement from SAOC president Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, read by Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, the merger was explained to be the result of a mutual agreement between the two bodies to create a unified platform of services for both Olympic and Paralympic athletes and staff.

“Today, we are writing a new chapter in Saudi Olympic and Paralympic history. We plan to fill this chapter with remarkable Saudi achievements,” Prince Abdulaziz said in his statement. “The goal of this merger is to develop the sporting sector through our collaboration.” 

He continued: “We want to create and unify strategies for both entities to obtain a high level of performance from all athletes, in addition to creating a link between athletes of different capabilities to communicate with, learn from, and motivate one another.”

The assembly also featured the presentation of several awards. The Olympic Excellence award was given to Dr Mohammed Saleh Al-Konbaz, president of the Saudi Anti-Doping Committee (SAADC), while the Sports Development Award went to the Quality of Life Program for co-creating three successful initiatives alongside the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee: Development of Elite Athletes, Saudi Olympic Training Center, and Sports Federations Support.

The general assembly also welcomed three new entities as members of the SAOC: The Falcons Club, the Saudi Aviation Club, and the Saudi Royal Guards, all of whom, according to a press release, “will significantly contribute to the Saudi sports sector.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) Saudi Arabian Paralympic Committee (SAPC) Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal

Related

SAOC hosts conference on developing athlete capabilities  
Sport
SAOC hosts conference on developing athlete capabilities  
Update Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, right, landed in Tokyo on Tuesday to support the Kingdom’s athletes at the Olympic Games. (SAOC)
Sport
Game on: Saudi Olympics chiefs arrive in Tokyo to support KSA athletes

British sports minister urges reluctant players to get COVID-19 vaccine

British sports minister urges reluctant players to get COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

British sports minister urges reluctant players to get COVID-19 vaccine

British sports minister urges reluctant players to get COVID-19 vaccine
  • English Football League said on Thursday that a quarter of players from its 72 clubs don’t intend to get vaccinated
  • Premier League's most recent data on vaccination levels in mid-October found that 81% of players had received one vaccination dose
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: British sports minister Nigel Huddleston has urged footballers who do not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine to “overcome their reluctance” because it is their social responsibility.
With games being postponed due to COVID outbreaks at several clubs, the English Football League (EFL), which governs the lower divisions of the sport, said on Thursday that a quarter of players from its 72 clubs do not intend to get vaccinated.
“I recognize that some people can’t get vaccinated, but we all need to encourage those who aren’t vaccinated to overcome their reluctance,” Huddleston was quoted as saying by the BBC.
“The overwhelming majority of those seriously ill from COVID in hospital are unvaccinated. The most important thing anyone — including footballers — can do to protect themselves, co-workers and loved ones is to get vaccinated and get a booster.”
The Premier League’s most recent data on vaccination levels in mid-October found that 81 percent of players had received at least one vaccination dose with 68 percent double vaccinated.
“Getting the jab is the socially responsible thing to do. Many footballers and sports stars have used their profile and social media to encourage people to get vaccinated. I am very grateful to them, they can reach people that ministers can’t,” Huddleston added.
EFL medical adviser Richard Higgins has urged players to get fully vaccinated and obtain the booster jab if eligible as the omicron variant takes hold.
European soccer’s governing body UEFA has also launched an information campaign nL1N2T11FP to encourage players to get their vaccinations.
“I know the football authorities are also working with players to understand why some are vaccine hesitant,” Huddleston said.
Member of Parliament Jeff Smith also urged footballers to get the vaccine, describing them as “important role models for millions of people.
“Vaccines are safe, effective and the best protection we have against COVID,” he said.
“COVID can affect everyone, including fit young people. Getting vaccinated is not only about protecting yourself — it’s about protecting everyone around you.”

Topics: UK Premier league EFL sports COVID-19 vaccinations

Related

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert
Sport
Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert
Man United game postponed as EPL coronavirus cases hit high
Sport
Man United game postponed as EPL coronavirus cases hit high

Latest updates

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges
UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges
Tunisian artist wins Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Art Prize underlining Pan-Arab emphasis of this year’s award
Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra with Ithra Prize winner artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke. (Supplied)
UN fears for Lebanon’s children amid poverty and violence
A pastry pedlar walks past closed jewellers' shops in the popular market of the Burj Hammoud neighbourhood of Lebanon's capital Beirut on December 14, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
Digitized war records of Indian troops killed in WWI Iraq highlight long forgotten siege
Troops in Mesopotamia, British and Indian troops in the desert at the Sakartutan-Baghaz Road on Jibel Hamarin pass (1914-1918). (Alamy)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.