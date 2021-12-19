You are here

Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent

Crowds of people walk down a street on the last Saturday before Christmas in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP)
Crowds of people walk down a street on the last Saturday before Christmas in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP)
Children accompanied by their parents are welcomed at the admission desk by health workers at the vaccination centre of Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon on December 18, 2021. (AFP)
Children accompanied by their parents are welcomed at the admission desk by health workers at the vaccination centre of Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon on December 18, 2021. (AFP)
  Major questions about omicron remain unanswered, including how effective existing COVID-19 vaccines are against it and whether the variant produces severe illness in many infected individuals, WHO noted
LONDON: Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, triggering calls for protests from Paris to Barcelona.
As case numbers escalated, alarmed ministers in France, Cyprus and Austria tightened travel restrictions. Paris canceled its New Year’s Eve fireworks. Denmark closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. Ireland imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan underscored the official concern about the climbing cases and their potential to overwhelm the health care system by declaring a major incident Saturday, a move that allows local councils in Britain’s capital to coordinate work more closely with emergency services.
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin captured the sense of the continent in an address to the nation, saying the new restrictions were needed to protect lives and livelihoods from the resurgent virus.
“None of this is easy,” Martin said Friday night. “We are all exhausted with COVID and the restrictions it requires. The twists and turns, the disappointments and the frustrations take a heavy toll on everyone. But it is the reality that we are dealing with.”
The World Health Organization reported Saturday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.
Major questions about omicron remain unanswered, including how effective existing COVID-19 vaccines are against it and whether the variant produces severe illness in many infected individuals, WHO noted.
Yet omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the UN health agency said.
Government ministers in the Netherlands met Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts that recommended expanding an existing partial lockdown, which officials said had led to a recent decline in infections.
Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge didn’t say what measures the government might impose as he headed into the meeting. “There are very serious concerns,” he told reporters in The Hague. ”That’s why we’re meeting on Saturday to see what we need to do.”
Fearing it could be their last chance to shop before Christmas, shoppers flocked into the shopping areas of Dutch cities.
Rotterdam municipality tweeted that it was “too busy in the center” of the port city and told people: “Don’t come to the city.” Amsterdam also warned that the city’s main shopping street was busy and urged people to stick to coronavirus rules.
In the UK, where confirmed daily cases soared to record numbers this week, the government has reimposed a requirement for masks to be worn indoors and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test when going to nightclubs and large events.
But the moves are causing anger.
Critics of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus restrictions flooded Oxford Street, a popular London shopping area, on Saturday. The maskless protesters blew whistles, yelled “Freedom!” and told passersby to remove their face coverings.
Hundreds of people blocked traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” Other signs had the faces of Johnson or UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid and read, “Give them the boot.”
Scientists are warning the British government it needs to go further to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.
Leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies suggested a ban on indoor mixing and hospitality, the BBC reported.
Britain and other nations are also accelerating the pace of booster shots after early data showed that two doses of vaccine were less effective against the omicron variant. Shopping centers, cathedrals and soccer stadiums in Britain have been converted into mass vaccination centers.
During a visit to a mass vaccination pop-up clinic at London soccer team Chelsea’s stadium on Saturday, Khan said the running of public services could be impeded by the rapidly spreading variant.
“The big issue we have is the number of Londoners who have this virus and that’s leading to big issues in relation to staff absences and the ability of our public services to run at the optimum levels,” he told the BBC. “I’m incredibly worried about staff absences in the (National Health Service), in the fire brigade, in the police service, in our councils across London.”
omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in London and efforts were stepped up to reach people who haven’t yet been vaccinated or boosted.
“I want to make a direct appeal to the more than 1 million Londoners who are yet to come forward for any COVID-19 vaccinations — it’s never too late to get your first or second dose,” the mayor said. “It will help to protect you, your loved ones and our NHS.”
In France, the government announced that it will start giving the vaccine to children in the 5 to 11 age group beginning Wednesday. Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday that with the omicron variant spreading like “lightning,” the government proposed requiring proof of vaccination for those entering restaurants, cafes and other public establishments. The pending measure requires parliamentary approval.
Demonstrations were planned in Paris to oppose the vaccine pass proposal and ongoing government restrictions.
Thousands of opponents of vaccine requirements and mask mandates protested Saturday in Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf and other German cities. In Austria, local media reported the crowds swelled to tens of thousands.

UK Brexit minister quits as new COVID rules spark anger

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost looks on as he leaves after post-Brexit trade disputes negotiations at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost looks on as he leaves after post-Brexit trade disputes negotiations at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2021
AP

UK Brexit minister quits as new COVID rules spark anger

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost looks on as he leaves after post-Brexit trade disputes negotiations at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
  His resignation comes after the UK recently softened its stance in the talks with the EU over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland
  Johnson's government is also under fire over reports that officials held Christmas parties last year when pandemic rules barred such gatherings
Updated 19 December 2021
AP

LONDON: A senior member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet resigned Saturday night, adding to a sense of disarray within a government that has faced rebellion from his own lawmakers and voters this week.
Brexit Minister David Frost said in a letter to Johnson that he was stepping down immediately after a newspaper reported that he had planned to leave the post next month.
Frost said the process of leaving the EU would be a long-term job. “That is why we agreed earlier this month that I would move on in January and hand over the baton to others to manage our future relationship with the EU,” he said in his resignation letter.
However, the Mail on Sunday said earlier that he resigned because of growing disillusionment with Johnson’s policies. The newspaper said Frost’s decision was triggered by last week’s introduction of new pandemic restrictions, including a requirement that people show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues.
And in his resignation letter, Frost said the UK needed to “learn to live with Covid. ... You took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again. Sadly it did not prove to be irreversible, as I wished, and believe you did too. I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.”
The news follows a stunning defeat for Johnson’s Conservative Party in a by-election Thursday in North Shropshire, a long-time party stronghold. Earlier this week, 99 Conservative lawmakers voted against so-called vaccine passports in the House of Commons, the biggest rebellion in Johnson’s 2 1/2 years as prime minister.
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, said Johnson isn’t up to the job as the omicron variant drives a spike in coronavirus infections.
“A government in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks″ Rayner tweeted. “We deserve better than this buffoonery.″
Even some of Johnson’s own party members piled on.
“The prime minister is running out of time and out of friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government,″ tweeted Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen. “Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative lawmakers have made it clear, but most importantly, so did the people of North Shropshire.″
Frost led talks with the European Union as Johnson’s government sought to re-negotiate terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc.
His resignation comes after the UK recently softened its stance in the talks with the EU over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. The change of tone from Britain came as a surprise to many because it seemed at odds with the hard-line position of the Brexit minister, who was nicknamed “Frosty the No Man.”
Johnson’s government is also under fire over reports that officials held Christmas parties last year when pandemic rules barred such gatherings.
Adding to his problems with the so-called partygate scandal, Johnson’s choice to investigate the claims had to step aside after he also was tied to such parties.
Simon Case, the head of the civil service, stepped aside from from the investigation after the Guido Fawkes website reported Friday that his department held two parties in December 2020.
The scandal erupted when a video surfaced showing a mock news conference at which some of Johnson’s staff appeared to make light of a party that violated the pandemic rules. Until that time, the prime minister had steadfastly denied government officials had broken any lockdown rules.
The Times of London newspaper reported Saturday that one of the events held by Case’s department, the Cabinet Office, was listed in digital calendars as “Christmas party!” and was organized by a member of Case’s team.
The Cabinet Office said Friday that the event was a virtual quiz in which a small number of people who had been working together in the same office took part from their desks.
“The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office,’’ the office said in a statement. “No outside guests or other staff were invited or present. This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending. He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving.”

Too early to recognize Taliban, Pakistan says ahead of OIC session on Afghanistan

I do not think there is an international appetite for Taliban’s recognition at this stage, said Pakistan’s foreign minister. (Supplied)
I do not think there is an international appetite for Taliban’s recognition at this stage, said Pakistan’s foreign minister. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2021

Too early to recognize Taliban, Pakistan says ahead of OIC session on Afghanistan

I do not think there is an international appetite for Taliban’s recognition at this stage, said Pakistan’s foreign minister. (Supplied)
  Summit is an 'opportunity' for world community to listen to Taliban's concerns
Updated 19 December 2021
BAKER ATYANI

ISLAMABAD: The stage to recognize the Afghan Taliban government “has not come yet,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said ahead of a special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation being hosted by Islamabad as Afghanistan faces a looming economic meltdown and humanitarian catastrophe.

The statement from the Pakistani government, which will be hosting the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers on Sunday, will come as a blow to the Afghan Taliban, who have for months argued that a failure to recognize their government would prolong the financial and humanitarian crisis, which could eventually turn into a world-scale problem.
The new Taliban administration in Kabul has been sanctioned by the international community since the insurgents’ takeover in mid-August, which saw an abrupt end to financial aid from the US and other donors on which Afghanistan became dependent during 20 years of war. More than $9 billion of the country’s hard currency assets were also frozen after the Taliban seized control.
But the world is waiting before extending any formal recognition to the new rulers in Kabul, wary that the Taliban could impose a similarly harsh regime as when they were in power 20 years ago — despite their assurances to the contrary.

BACKGROUND

• The new Taliban administration in Kabul has been sanctioned by the international community since the insurgents’ takeover in mid-August.

• More than $9 billion of the country’s hard currency assets were also frozen after the Taliban seized control.

“This stage has not come yet. I do not think there is an international appetite for recognition at this stage,” Qureshi told Arab News in an exclusive interview on Friday. “The international community has several expectations.”
These include an inclusive government in Afghanistan and assurances surrounding human rights, especially for minorities, women and girls, whose role Taliban had strictly curtailed when they ruled the country from 1996 until they were ousted by a US-led invasion in 2001.
Qureshi said he had told Taliban leaders the international community expected them to deliver on four issues: “They want you to have an inclusive political landscape. They want you to respect human rights, particularly women’s rights. They want you do not allow space to international terrorist organizations, like Al-Qaeda and Daesh. And they want safe passage for people who want to leave.”
Speaking about Sunday’s OIC summit, Quereshi said he was “happy to facilitate” a meeting between Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and US special representative for Afghanistan Tom West, both of whom are attending the meet.
Other than foreign ministers from Islamic countries, delegations from the EU and the P5+1 group of the UN Security Council, including the US,
Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, are also invited.
“I think this (summit) can provide an opportunity to the international community, through the OIC conference of foreign ministers, to listen to what they (Afghan Taliban) have to say,” Qureshi said. “What I expect is to draw the attention of the international community through the OIC platform to the entire conditions in Afghanistan. There is a looming international crisis in the making.”
Afghanistan’s financial crunch, with the currency crashing and prices skyrocketing, has forced Afghans to sell their household goods to raise money for food and other essentials.
The UN is warning that nearly 23 million people — about 55 percent of the population — face extreme levels of hunger, with 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold in the impoverished, landlocked country.
Qureshi said economic stability and peace in Afghanistan was not just a domestic or regional issue but one that would also pose challenges for Western countries if left unaddressed. At the top of the list of concerns is a mass exodus of economic migrants.
“If things go wrong, I see a fresh influx of refugees. And most of these refugees will be economic migrants,” the foreign minister said. “Those economic migrants would not want to stay in Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, or Turkmenistan. They will travel all the way to Europe.”“Europe has to pay attention to that,” he added, “and the best you have is to ensure there is peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Typhoon leaves 75 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines

This photo taken on December 17, 2021 shows a resident salvaging belongings among debris caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province. (AFP)
This photo taken on December 17, 2021 shows a resident salvaging belongings among debris caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province. (AFP)
Updated 27 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Typhoon leaves 75 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines

This photo taken on December 17, 2021 shows a resident salvaging belongings among debris caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province. (AFP)
  Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country's southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive
Updated 27 min 52 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: At least 75 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up.
More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago.
The storm knocked out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles.
Arthur Yap, governor of the popular tourist destination Bohol, said on his official Facebook page that mayors on the devastated island had reported 49 deaths in their towns.
That took the overall number of reported deaths to 75, according to the latest official figures.
Yap said 10 people were still missing on the island and 13 were injured after the storm smashed into the country Thursday as a super typhoon packing wind speeds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour.
“Communications are still down. Only 21 mayors out of 48 have reached out to us,” Yap said, raising fears the death toll could rise in the flood-hit province.
Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel are being deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected areas.
A Philippine Navy ship carrying goods and other relief would depart for Bohol on Monday, Yap said, after he earlier declared a state of calamity on the island.
There has also been widespread destruction on Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, which bore the brunt of Rai when it slammed into the Philippines.
Aerial photos shared by the military showed severe damage in the Siargao town of General Luna, where many surfers and holidaymakers had flocked ahead of Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.
Dinagat Governor Arlene Bag-ao said Saturday the damage to the island’s landscape was “reminiscent if not worse” than that caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
Haiyan, which is called Yolanda in the Philippines, was the deadliest cyclone on record in the country, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing.
Rai’s wind speeds eased to 150 kph as it barrelled across the country, dumping torrential rain that inundated villages, uprooting trees and shattering wooden structures.
It emerged over the South China Sea on Saturday and headed toward Vietnam.
The Philippines — ranked one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change — is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Ethiopia claims retaking towns from Tigray rebels

Soldiers from the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) walk in the streets of Kombolcha, Ethiopia, on December 11, 2021. (AFP)
Soldiers from the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) walk in the streets of Kombolcha, Ethiopia, on December 11, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

Ethiopia claims retaking towns from Tigray rebels

Soldiers from the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) walk in the streets of Kombolcha, Ethiopia, on December 11, 2021. (AFP)
  On Sunday, the rebels recaptured the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela, 11 days after Ethiopian forces claimed to have retaken it from the TPLF
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: Ethiopian forces have recaptured several towns from Tigrayan rebels including Kobo and Woldiya in the north, the government announced on Saturday, as fierce fighting raged in the 13-month war that has left thousands dead.
The conflict between forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front rebel group has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis and prompted the UN’s top rights body to order an international probe into alleged abuses.
Abiy, a former lieutenant colonel in the military, announced last month that he would head to the front, following which the
government has claimed to have retaken several key towns. Communications have been cut in the conflict zone and access for journalists is restricted, making it difficult to verify battlefield claims.
But on Saturday, the government communication service said pro-Abiy forces “have managed to fully control Sanqa, Sirinqa, as well as the cities of Woldiya, Hara, Gobiye, Robit and Kobo.”
“The enemy force which escaped from destruction and was fleeing ... is being followed by our allied forces,” it said in a statement on its Facebook page.
Starting late October, the two sides have each claimed major territorial advances with several key cities apparently changing hands in the weeks since.
On Sunday, the rebels recaptured the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela, 11 days after Ethiopian forces claimed to have retaken it from the TPLF.
The war broke out in November 2020 when Abiy sent troops into Ethiopia’s northernmost region of Tigray to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking army camps.
He vowed a swift victory but the rebels mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June before advancing into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, where Kobo and Woldiya are located.
The fighting has displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates, with reports of massacres and mass rapes by both sides.
On Friday, the UN Human Rights Council voted to send international investigators to Africa’s second most populous nation amid warnings of looming generalized violence, in a move slammed by Addis Ababa.
Diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to try to reach a cease-fire have failed to achieve any visible breakthrough.
Fears of a rebel march on the capital prompted countries such as the US, France and Britain to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, although Abiy’s government has insisted the city was secure.

Netherlands to go into Christmas ‘lockdown’: PM

Netherlands to go into Christmas ‘lockdown’: PM
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Netherlands to go into Christmas ‘lockdown’: PM

Netherlands to go into Christmas ‘lockdown’: PM
  All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres must shut from Sunday
  Number of guests that people are allowed in their house is also being cut from 4 to 2, except for Christmas Day
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands will go into “lockdown” over the Christmas period to try to stop a surge of the omicron coronavirus variant, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday.
All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theaters must shut from Sunday until January 14, while schools must close until at least January 9, Rutte said.
The number of guests that people are allowed in their house is also being cut from four to two, except for Christmas Day on December 25.
“I stand here tonight in a somber mood,” Rutte told a televised press conference.
“To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will go back into lockdown from tomorrow.
“It is inevitable with the fifth wave and with omicron spreading even faster than we had feared. We must now intervene as a precaution.”
The head of the Dutch outbreak management team, Jaap van Dissel, told the news conference that the omicron variant would overtake the Delta strain to become dominant in the Netherlands by the end of the year.

