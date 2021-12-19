You are here

UK councilor calls for safe passage, more empathy for refugees arriving in Britain

A member of the UK Border Force (R) helps child migrants on a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on Nov. 24, 2021 after being rescued while crossing the English Channel. (AFP)
A member of the UK Border Force (R) helps child migrants on a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on Nov. 24, 2021 after being rescued while crossing the English Channel. (AFP)
SARAH GLUBB

A member of the UK Border Force (R) helps child migrants on a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on Nov. 24, 2021 after being rescued while crossing the English Channel. (AFP)
  • Rights groups say new British legislation will create significant obstacles and harms to people seeking asylum in Britain
  • Penny Appeal is working closely with a number of councils across the country to provide refugees with support once they arrive in the UK
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The British government has made a number of legislative changes to tackle illegal immigration that many rights organizations are significantly concerned about, said a UK politician.
“Sadly, there are real concerns around the process of seeking asylum, and that is why from a humanitarian perspective, we are really trying to call upon the government to do more to encourage safe passage so people don’t need to worry about whether they will be granted refugee status or not. If there’s a genuine need for why they have come here, they just need to be supported,” Ahmad Bostan, Labour councilor for Abbey, told Arab News.
“How they came here, why they came here, has less relevance than that the fact that they are here now. The question must be: What can we do to help and support them?”




A member of the UK Border Force (R) helps child migrants on a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on Nov. 24, 2021 after being rescued while crossing the English Channel. (AFP)

Ministers say the Nationality and Borders Bill, which was passed in the House of Commons last week and is set to be debated in the House of Lords next month, aims to alleviate the beleaguered asylum system and make it fairer and more effective to better protect refugees, deter illegal entry, break human smuggling gangs, and remove those who do not have the right to be in the UK.
It comes as refugee and migrant crossings have witnessed a dramatic rise in recent weeks, with more than 1,000 people arriving in small boats in a single day in November for the first time, and over 25,000 arriving via the Dover Strait so far this year, many escaping from war-torn areas such as Syria and Iraq. Last month also saw the deadliest crossing on record, with at least 27 people dying in a mass drowning as they attempted to cross the world’s busiest shipping lane.
“I think a key concern for all of us at the moment is people not understanding refugees, not understanding their plight, who they are, where they are from, why they have made these journeys, and really getting people to reflect on that. When I talk about people, I’m also talking about policymakers across the political spectrum, because there has to be a realization,” he said.




Demonstrators take part in a march calling for the British parliament to welcome refugees in the UK in central London. (File/AFP)

Bostan, who is also a cabinet member for the environment, admitted that seeking asylum in Britain is a very difficult process and everyone’s journey is different, but there is currently a grave concern around providing safe passages and whether migrants will be granted refugee status in the UK.
“No one chooses to be a refugee or to be in an environment where they are subjected to persecution and poverty in the first place. What we are really calling for is a greater level of empathy with refugees who are suffering, recognizing they are the victims of poverty and circumstance, and we shouldn’t be putting a stigma on them and almost criminalizing what they are doing,” he said. “If anything, we should do whatever we can, whether it’s governments or individuals at large, to help them.”
Human rights organization Amnesty International said the legislation “will create significant obstacles and harms to people seeking asylum in the UK’s asylum system,” and will allow smugglers to thrive, make the journey even more dangerous, penalize refugees, undermine their protection, and oppose the 1951 Geneva Refugee Convention.
In October, leading immigration lawyers released a report commissioned by the human rights group Freedom From Torture, saying Home Secretary Priti Patel’s controversial bill breaches international and domestic law in at least 10 different ways.




Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel makes a Statement on the ‘Small boats incident in the Channel’, in the House of Commons in London on Nov. 25, 2021. (UK Parliament/AFP)

“We’re seeing many children on their own coming here, on very flimsy boats, in very difficult conditions, and you think no mother or father would want to send their children in that way unless their lives were really desperate, unless it was literally a life and death situation,” Bostan said.
He added there have been a number of great initiatives across Europe, including in Britain, where companies and governments have made concerted efforts to look after and invest in refugees and put them in training and development programs, whereby they have then been able to give back to society and pay taxes. “We really want to promote that, as well as to say that refugees are not here to be a burden on society. They want to give back, they want to get involved, but it’s our role to give them that compassion and faith in them to start that process when they arrive in our country, in our city, in our town.”
UK-based charity Penny Appeal has launched its annual Winter Emergency campaign, with a hard-hitting social media video “to remind people of the harsh realities” of those “who are risking their lives crossing the English Channel to plead for asylum in the UK,” it said in a statement.


The video, which carries a graphic content warning and is difficult to watch, shows a mother in significant distress after discovering her daughter had fallen out of her baby sling as she arrived on the British shore.
Bostan, who is also communications director at the international Muslim charity, said “the video shows a heartbreaking reality for so many refugees fleeing persecution, fleeing very difficult conditions around the world.”
“What we’re really trying to show is that every single one of us has a responsibility to that child, every single one of us has a responsibility to that mother. They shouldn’t be subjected to such difficult conditions. Safe passage should be guaranteed for everyone,” he said.




A migrant child holds a teddy bear whilst leaving UK Border Force vessel BF Hurricane after being picked up at sea on arrival at the Marina in Dover, southeast England, on Dec. 16, 2021. (AFP)

Penny Appeal’s “Tis The Season but not for everyone!” campaign aims to reflect on the huge emphasis British Muslims and the Islamic faith has on giving back to society, helping those in need, and serving those less fortunate, Bostan said.
Bostan said that there will be thousands of families still making the treacherous journeys across rough seas, risking everything to find a better life for their families, and “that will be the sad reality on Christmas Day — it’s not a time of celebration for everyone.”
“What we are really calling for is for compassion and empathy to prevail here, and we’re really hopeful that our work and our campaign do raise awareness and encourage policymakers, people with power and influence, to do more for refugees, rather than marginalizing them in any way,” Bostan added.

OIC countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’

OIC countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’
Reuters

  • The trust fund will be set up under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank
  • “Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” Imran Khan told an OIC meeting
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Muslim countries pledged on Sunday to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as, with millions facing hunger and a harsh winter setting in, Pakistan’s prime minister warned of chaos if the worsening emergency was not urgently addressed.
The crisis is causing mounting alarm but the international response has been muted, given Western reluctance to help the Taliban government, which seized power in August.
“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.
The trust fund, announced by Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will be set up under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank.
Allowing Afghanistan access to reserves frozen outside the country would be key to preventing economic collapse, participants in the meeting — which included representatives from the United Nations, United States, European Union and Japan — said in a statement.
But it was unclear how much the fund would contain and the meeting did not provide official recognition to the Taliban government.

Qureshi said the OIC had decided to appoint a special envoy on Afghanistan.

Tarig Ali Bakheet, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Family Affairs at the OIC General Secretariat, will serve as the special envoy on Afghanistan to the OIC Secretary General.

Acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the government had restored peace and security and done much to address demands for more inclusiveness with respect for human rights, including the rights of women.
“All must acknowledge that political isolation of Afghanistan is not beneficial for anyone, therefore it is imperative that all support the prevailing stability and back it both politically and economically,” he said.
Taliban officials have previously asked for help to rebuild Afghanistan’s shattered economy and feed more than 20 million people threatened with hunger.
Some countries and aid organizations have begun delivering aid, but a near-collapse of the country’s banking system has complicated their work.
Qureshi said unlocking financial and banking channels was essential “because the economy can’t function and people can’t be helped without a banking system.”
The scale of the challenge has been underlined by crowds gathering outside the newly reopened passport office in Kabul, where hundreds have been lining up for passports that would enable them to leave the country.
Beyond immediate aid, Afghanistan needs help ensuring longer-term economic stability. Much will depend on whether Washington is willing to unfreeze billions of dollars in central bank reserves and lift sanctions that have caused many institutions and governments to shy away from direct dealings with the Taliban.
Muttaqi said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacks on other countries and he said no reprisals would be carried out against officials of the former government.
But the Taliban have faced heavy criticism for keeping women and girls out of employment and education and excluding broad sections of Afghan society from government. They have also been accused of trampling on human rights and, despite their promise of amnesty, targeting officials of the former administration.

UK health minister doesn’t rule out new COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas

UK health minister doesn’t rule out new COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas
Reuters

  • The number of omicron cases recorded across the country hit almost 25,000 on Friday, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s health minister Sajid Javid declined on Sunday to rule out the chance of further COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas, saying the spread of the omicron variant was a very fast moving situation.
Britain reported a surge in cases of the omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, which government advisers said could be just the tip of the iceberg. London’s mayor declared a “major incident” to help the city’s hospitals cope.
Asked whether he could rule out restrictions before Christmas, Javid told BBC Television: “We are assessing the situation, it is very fast moving.”
“There are no guarantees in this pandemic I don’t think. At this point, we just have to keep everything under review.”
Javid said the government was taking the “sobering” advice of its scientists seriously, was watching the data on an “almost hourly basis” and would balance that against the broader impact of restrictions on things such as businesses and education.
He said that there was a still a lot that is not known about omicron but waiting until data is clearer may leave it too late to react to it.
More than 100 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s own Conservative lawmakers voted against the government’s latest measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 earlier this week and Johnson is facing the biggest crisis of his premiership after a litany of scandals and missteps.
Asked if Johnson was too weak to bring in further restrictions, Javid said: “No, I don’t think that’s the case ... if the government felt that further action had to be taken of course we would present that to parliament and it would be for parliament to decide.”
The number of omicron cases recorded across the country hit almost 25,000 as of 1800 GMT on Friday, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said.
The number of all new COVID-19 cases reported in official data on Saturday was 90,418. Cases were up 44.4 percent over the seven days to Dec. 18 compared with the previous week.
Javid said the government believed around 60 percent of new COVID-19 cases in England were now omicron.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he thought new restrictions were inevitable otherwise the health service would be on the verge of collapse under the joint pressures of staff shortages and increased hospitalizations.

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghanistan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghanistan
AFP

  • In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down
AFP

KABUL: Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures in Afghanistan’s capital to queue outside the passport office early Sunday, a day after the Taliban government announced it would resume issuing travel documents.
Many began their wait the previous night and most stood patiently in single file — some desperate to leave the country for medical treatment, others to escape the Islamists’ renewed rule.
Tense Taliban personnel periodically charged crowds that formed at the front of the queue and at a nearby roadblock.
“We don’t want any suicide attack or explosion to happen,” said Taliban security operative Ajmal Toofan, 22, expressing concerns about the dangers of crowding.
The local branch of the Daesh group, the Taliban’s principal enemy, killed more than 150 people in late August when citizens massed at Kabul airport in a desperate bid to leave during the early days of the new regime.
“Our responsibility here is to protect people,” Toofan added calmly, his gun pointed professionally toward the ground. “But the people are not cooperating.”
He spoke to AFP as one of his colleagues pushed a man who then fell headlong just short of a coil of barbed wire.
Mohammed Osman Akbari, 60, said he was urgently trying to reach Pakistan, because dilapidated hospitals at home were unable to complete his heart surgery.
Medics “put springs in my heart,” he said, referring to a stent. “They need to be removed and it’s not possible here.”
Nearby, ambulances containing people too sick to queue were parked at the side of the road.
“The patient has a heart problem,” said ambulance driver Muslim Fakhri, 21, referring to a 43-year-old man lying on a stretcher inside his vehicle.
An applicant has to be present to ensure the passport is issued, he explained.
The Taliban initially stopped issuing passports shortly after their return to power, which came as the previous, Western-backed regime imploded in the final stages of a US military withdrawal.
In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down.
But the office said Saturday that the issue has been resolved and those whose applications were already in process can now get their documents.
Mursal Rasooli, 26, said she was happy to hear the news.
“The situation here is not peaceful,” she told AFP, hugging her two-year-old daughter Bibi Hawa close for dual relief against the biting cold.
“If the situation gets worse than this, then we have the passport” and can flee, she said.
Her husband is in Iran because he could not find work here, she added, before expressing concern about skyrocketing prices and a lack of jobs and education for women and girls.
Issuing passports — and allowing people to leave amid a humanitarian crisis the UN has called an “avalanche of hunger” — is seen as a test of the Taliban’s commitment to the international community.
The Taliban are meanwhile pressing donors to restore billions of dollars in aid that was suspended when they came to power.
Local musician Omid Naseer, sporting a leather jacket, short beard and unkempt hair, was desperate to leave.
For “months now, since the Taliban came (to power), we’ve had no work,” he said.
“The artists are most vulnerable, but no one cares.”

More than 80 reported dead in Philippines typhoon: officials

More than 80 reported dead in Philippines typhoon: officials
AFP

  • Charities and emergency services have appealed for donations
AFP

MANILA: More than 80 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up.
More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago.
The storm knocked out communications and electricity in many areas, ripped off roofs, toppled concrete power poles and flooded villages.
Arthur Yap, governor of the popular tourist destination Bohol, said on his official Facebook page that mayors on the devastated island had so far reported 63 deaths in their towns.
That took the overall number of reported deaths to 89, according to the latest official figures.
But the toll was likely to rise as disaster agencies assessed the full extent of the death and destruction from the storm across the vast archipelago.
Rai smashed into the country Thursday as a super typhoon packing wind speeds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour.
Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel are being deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected areas.
Coast guard and naval vessels carrying food, water and medical supplies are being dispatched, while heavy machinery — like backhoes and front-end loaders — are being sent to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees.
Charities and emergency services have appealed for donations.
An aerial survey of damage to parts of Bohol — known for its beaches, rolling “Chocolate Hills,” and tiny tarsier primates — showed “our people have suffered greatly,” Yap said.
There has also been widespread destruction on Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, which bore the brunt of Rai when it slammed into the Philippines.
Aerial photos shared by the military showed severe damage in the Siargao town of General Luna, where many surfers and holidaymakers had flocked ahead of Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.
Tourists were being evacuated from the island on Sunday.
Dinagat Governor Arlene Bag-ao said Saturday the damage to the island’s landscape was “reminiscent if not worse” than that caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was the deadliest cyclone on record in the country, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing.
“I saw how Typhoon Odette tore the provincial capitol apart, piece by piece,” Dinagat provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told radio station DZBB, using the local name for Rai.
“Big tables as heavy as a man went flying during the onslaught of the storm,” he said.
In Surigao City, on the northern tip of Mindanao, shattered glass from smashed windows, roofing, power lines and other debris were scattered in the streets.
Tricycle driver Rey Jamile, 57, braved flooded streets and “flying” sheets of corrugated iron roofing to get his family to safety at a school evacuation center.
“The wind was very strong,” he told AFP, adding now the storm was over he was struggling to find water and food.
Rai’s wind speeds eased to 150 kph as it barrelled across the country, dumping torrential rain, uprooting trees and destroying wooden structures.
It emerged over the South China Sea on Saturday and headed toward Vietnam.
Rai hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season — most cyclones typically develop between July and October.
Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.
The Philippines — ranked among the globe’s most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change — is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Japan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire

Japan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire
Reuters

  • The fire is among Japan’s deadliest in memory, following an arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto in 2019 that killed 36 people
Reuters

TOKYO: A Japanese cabinet official said on Sunday that victims of a fire in a clinic that claimed 24 lives last week were blocked from the only escape route, prompting an emergency inspection of similar buildings.
In an act of suspected arson, a man entered a fourth-floor clinic in the western city of Osaka carrying a bag of liquid that caught fire after he set it near a heater and kicked it, according to police.
“Based on the damage, it is thought that the fire broke out near the stairs, which was the only escape route,” Internal Affairs Minister Yasushi Kaneko told reporters, citing an ongoing investigation.
Fire departments across Japan have been directed to inspect some 30,000 multi-story commercial buildings that have only one staircase, he added.
The 61-year-old suspect was a patient of the clinic and is in a critical condition in hospital, public broadcaster NHK said. The man’s name has been released and published in Japanese media, an unusual step when there has not yet been an arrest.
The fire is among Japan’s deadliest in memory, following an arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto in 2019 that killed 36 people. A 2001 fire at a building in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people.

