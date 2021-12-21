Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club

RIYADH: It is fair to say that 2021 was a better year than 2020 in most aspects, and certainly when it came to horse racing.
There is a plethora of official awards handed out to those who are at the top of the sport, but here are my unofficial ones, your winners and losers of the year.
Horse of the year
That has to go to the remarkable Japanese mare Loves Only You. Trained by Yoshito Yahagi, the five-year-old was third in the G1 Dubai Sheema Classic in March and then embarked on a highly successful round-the-world trip, winning the QEII in Hong Kong in April, the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf in November, followed by the Hong Kong Cup in December. She was retired after that, having achieved more in one year than most will in a career.
An honorable mention in this category must also go to Mishriff, whose unique treble of Saudi Cup, Dubai Sheema Classic, and Juddmonte International will not be repeated for some time, if ever.
Trainer of the year
This really must go to Godolphin’s Charlie Appleby, whose haul of Group 1 successes included the Derby and King George with Adayar, and Breeders’ Cup wins with Modern Games, Yibir, and Space Blues.
This was a year to savor for the down-to-earth Englishman, who was also crowned UK Champion Trainer for the first time.
Locally, plaudits must go to Dubai-based Doug Watson, who collected a record seventh UAE Championship despite missing three weeks of the season due to COVID-19 restraints.
Jockey of the year
Plenty of contenders for this one, but Mishriff’s jockey David Egan has had quite the year, riding 66 winners in the UK in addition to his big-race success in Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. Still just 22, the son of successful jockey John is talented, media-friendly, and has the right connections, being currently based with Fawzi Nass in Bahrain.
Race of the year
No contest for this one. It has to be the Group 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic, staged at Meydan Racecourse in January and won by Saudi Cup hero Mishriff in a pulsating finish, with second place going to G1 Arima Kinen winner Chrono Genesis. Third place went to Loves Only You, who has already nabbed an award.
Highly commended in this category is the Saudi Cup. One of the favorites for the world’s richest race, Knicks Go, did not win it, finishing fourth, but he did win all bar one starts this year, his haul including the Grade 1 Whitney and the Breeders’ Cup classic.
Emerging star award
This goes to UK-based Italian apprentice jockey Marco Ghiani, who may well be the smiliest person ever to sit on a horse. This year has been brilliant for the young father, who celebrated his first Royal Ascot winner and first Group success on Real World for Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor. Do not be surprised to see Ghiani at Meydan Racecourse in January.
Flop of the year
His three Dubai World Cup wins have made him something of a favorite with Dubai race fans, but you would still be hard-pressed to suggest that 2021 was not a year to forget for US Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.
He won the Kentucky Derby for a record seventh time in May, only for the winner, the Saudi-owned Medina Spirit, to test positive. That one is still being played out in the courts; a patch to treat a skin condition seemingly the reason for the positive test. Sadly though, Medina Spirit recently died from a heart attack and Baffert is currently banned from running horses at Churchill Downs. However it plays out, he will be glad to see the back of 2021.
The ‘wow, you’re exciting’ award
Look no further than two-year-old filly Shahama, who cruised home by nine lengths on debut at Meydan in December. Owned by KHK Racing and trained by Fawzi Nass, the daughter of Munnings cost an eye-watering $425,000 at the sales but might just have the talent to repay a large chunk of that. We will see her next at the Dubai World Cup Carnival which starts in January.