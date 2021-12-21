You are here

Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club

Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club
Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal, who won gold in the Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup, has joined a London-based club. (Twitter Photo)
  Mashael Al-Khayal won the gold medal in the Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup, following in the footsteps of her sister Modawi
  Al-Khayal aspires to represent the Kingdom at the Olympics
RIYADH: Saudi fencing champion Mashael Al-Khayal, 15, has joined a British club in London in a bid to improve her skills and snatch more wins for the Kingdom.

She won the gold medal in the Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup last year, following in the footsteps of her sister Modawi, who previously bagged a gold in the same competition.

The seven-day Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup was organized by the Panamerican Fencing Confederation, in which 150 players from various parts of the world participated.

Al-Khayal now hopes that she can represent the Kingdom at the Olympics.

Al-Khayal said that she is keen on abiding by the club’s discipline and training. She added that she loves the sport and hopes she can become a professional player one day and represent Saudi Arabia in more international competitions when she is older.

“I started fencing in the summer of 2018 when I was 12-years-old, and I participated in many competitions, both at home and abroad, the last of which was the Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup,” Al-Khayal noted.

Her mother, Tahani, outlined her many successes: “Mashael has won the silver medal in the Kingdom’s Fencing Open Championship, the gold medal in the Virtual Fencing Intercontinental Epee Cup, the bronze medal for teams in the 6th GCC Women’s Games in Kuwait, and the silver medal for teams in the Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah, in addition to several others.”

Abderrazak Hamdallah could be final piece of jigsaw for championship-chasing Al-Ittihad

Abderrazak Hamdallah could be final piece of jigsaw for championship-chasing Al-Ittihad
Abderrazak Hamdallah could be final piece of jigsaw for championship-chasing Al-Ittihad

  Moroccan forward released by Al-Nassr in late November may fire Jeddah club to 1st SPL title in 13 years
  The signing of Hamdallah almost certainly guarantees goals – that spells bad news for the rest of the Saudi Professional League
RIYADH: It was not quite as shocking as Eric Cantona joining Manchester United from then champions and rivals Leeds United in 1992, or Luis Figo ditching Barcelona for Real Madrid in 2000, but the sight of former Al-Nassr star Abderrazak Hamdallah popping up on Al-Ittihad’s social media feed last week did make fans around the country sit up and take notice.

“I’m very happy to join Al-Ittihad, a great club, with great supporters. I aspire to pursue the glory of past Moroccan players with the club,” the striker said.

He arrived in Jeddah on Monday to formally complete the deal and, assuming all goes well, the 31-year-old will be eligible to play from the start of 2022.

Have Al-Ittihad just secured themselves the title? Many will think so.

As the halfway stage of the season approaches, the Tigers are top with a game in hand over Al-Shabab in second and Damac in third. The Jeddah giants will be keeping an eye on defending champions Al-Hilal who are four points back.

There is no doubt that there is still a lot of football to be played but it is also clear that the league leaders have just massively increased their firepower.

With Al-Nassr, the team that Hamdallah joined in 2018, he was quick to make his mark, finishing as the league’s top scorer in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, with a return of 34 and 29 goals, respectively. Hugely impressive figures such as those — he was also top scorer in the 2020 AFC Champions League — made the North African one of the most feared marksmen outside of the big European leagues. In total he scored 112 goals in 107 games for the Yellows and also contributed a not insignificant 24 assists. Those statistics are simply fabulous.

That is why there has been interest from all over the world since his recent release from Al-Nassr. The relationship between player and club has been strained for some time and there are various reasons and reports as to why this was. What is clear however is that Al-Nassr decided to cancel Hamdallah’s contract on Nov. 23 without giving an official reason.

His move to Al-Ittihad does seem to have come as a surprise to the Riyadh club but former Al-Nassr player Ibrahim Al-Issa believes that a clean break was needed.

“After the many problems that came from Hamdallah and the failure to reach an agreement with the administration, his exit was the best solution. The club is bigger than anything else and their interest is the most important thing and this decision works for both team and player,” Al-Issa said.

That remains to be seen. With interest from Boca Juniors, Raja Casablanca, and clubs in Turkey and Egypt, it is likely that Al-Nassr would have preferred the sharpshooter to go and play overseas. Not just Al-Nassr — as other teams in the title race will surely not want to see Hamdallah, one of the Arab world’s top strikers in recent years, go to the SPL leaders.

Al-Ittihad already have one of the league’s top forwards in Romarinho, though the Brazilian plays a little deeper than Hamdallah. The idea of the new Moroccan star linking up with Igor Coronado, one of the most skillful players in the league, indeed the whole region, is a scary one. Not only can Coronado score, but he is a creator supreme, and top of the assist charts this season with eight. It could be a deadly combination: South American creativity and North African accuracy.

For Al-Ittihad coach Cosmin Contra, Hamdallah’s arrival will be a boost as the team have scored plenty of goals this season but have been reliant on the two Brazilians — as well as the aerial threat from central defender Ahmed Hegazi — for goals. New French striker Youssouf Niakate has failed to find the target since joining on loan and his position is now uncertain. Another source of goals will be welcome.

For Al-Ittihad there has been a worry that there has not been a league title since 2009. For one of Asia’s biggest clubs, that is too long and there is a danger of a dry spell becoming a mental burden and it may already be so. The Tigers need to get their hands on the trophy sooner rather than later and with the club not being involved in next year’s AFC Champions League, unlike title rivals Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, who also have the FIFA Club World Cup in February, this is a great chance for Al-Ittihad to become champions for the first time in 13 years.

The signing of Hamdallah does not guarantee that but he almost certainly guarantees goals. That spells bad news for the rest of the Saudi Professional League.

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

  United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago
  "Manchester United's players have started a return to training at Carrington on a staggered basis," the club said
LONDON: Manchester United on Tuesday reopened their Carrington training ground following a coronavirus outbreak that forced the postponement of two Premier League matches.
United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago and their matches at Brentford and at home against Brighton were subsequently called off.
“Manchester United’s players have started a return to training at Carrington on a staggered basis,” the club said in a statement.
“The complex was closed for first-team operations last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club but opened again (on Tuesday) morning.
“Hence, this will now give interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his squad time to prepare for our next fixture — the Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Monday, December 27.”
The Premier League announced on Monday that it would continue with its schedule despite widespread coronavirus outbreaks, which forced the postponement of six of the weekend’s 10 fixtures.
The English top flight reported 90 new coronavirus cases among players and staff last week — a big leap from 42 in the previous week.
United are currently sixth in the Premier League table having played two games fewer than most of the teams above them.
They are due to travel to face struggling Newcastle next Monday, with a home game against Burnley three days later.

Al-Yamamah wrap up Central division in new women’s Regional Football League

Al-Yamamah wrap up Central division in new women’s Regional Football League
Al-Yamamah wrap up Central division in new women's Regional Football League

  The top three teams in the Central and Western regions, as well as the top two from the Eastern region, will progress to the national championships in Jeddah next year
Al-Yamamah club have won the “Central” division of Saudi Arabia’s new women’s Regional Football League after a comprehensive 8-0 win over Ittihad Al-Riyadh club in the ninth and penultimate round of the competition.

Noura Abdulmohsen and Al-Bandari Mubarak both scored hat-tricks for Al-Yamamah, while Lulwa Osama chipped in with two goals.

Al-Yamama will officially be crowned with the Central Region Shield after the 10th and final round of action next Friday.

The Regional Football League, organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, kicked off last month with 16 teams taking part in the first phase. Games have mostly been played in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

The league is split, as its name suggests, into three regions: A six-team Central region, a six-team Western region, and a four-team Eastern region.

Matches will be played in a round-robin, home-and-away format, with the winner of each group declared champion of their region.

The top three teams in the Central and Western regions, as well as the top two from the Eastern region, will progress to the national championships, which will be held in Jeddah at the start of next year.

Elsewhere, Sama club managed to achieve its third victory in a row, defeating Blue Arrows 7-1.

Sarah Muhammad scored a hat-trick for Sama, with the other goals coming from an Al-Anoud Ibrahim double, and one each by Al-Adha Fahd and Nour Al-Iman. Dina Howaidi scored a consolation goal for the Blue Arrows.

Al-Tahadi defeated Al-Himma 6-1 in the penultimate round, as teams jostled to get into leading positions and ensure qualification for the national championships.

Best, worst of 2021 in horse racing

Best, worst of 2021 in horse racing
Best, worst of 2021 in horse racing

  As ever, plenty of regional interest in highlights of horse-racing calendar
RIYADH: It is fair to say that 2021 was a better year than 2020 in most aspects, and certainly when it came to horse racing.

There is a plethora of official awards handed out to those who are at the top of the sport, but here are my unofficial ones, your winners and losers of the year.

Horse of the year

That has to go to the remarkable Japanese mare Loves Only You. Trained by Yoshito Yahagi, the five-year-old was third in the G1 Dubai Sheema Classic in March and then embarked on a highly successful round-the-world trip, winning the QEII in Hong Kong in April, the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf in November, followed by the Hong Kong Cup in December. She was retired after that, having achieved more in one year than most will in a career.

An honorable mention in this category must also go to Mishriff, whose unique treble of Saudi Cup, Dubai Sheema Classic, and Juddmonte International will not be repeated for some time, if ever.

Trainer of the year

This really must go to Godolphin’s Charlie Appleby, whose haul of Group 1 successes included the Derby and King George with Adayar, and Breeders’ Cup wins with Modern Games, Yibir, and Space Blues.

This was a year to savor for the down-to-earth Englishman, who was also crowned UK Champion Trainer for the first time.

Locally, plaudits must go to Dubai-based Doug Watson, who collected a record seventh UAE Championship despite missing three weeks of the season due to COVID-19 restraints.

Jockey of the year

Plenty of contenders for this one, but Mishriff’s jockey David Egan has had quite the year, riding 66 winners in the UK in addition to his big-race success in Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. Still just 22, the son of successful jockey John is talented, media-friendly, and has the right connections, being currently based with Fawzi Nass in Bahrain.

Race of the year

No contest for this one. It has to be the Group 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic, staged at Meydan Racecourse in January and won by Saudi Cup hero Mishriff in a pulsating finish, with second place going to G1 Arima Kinen winner Chrono Genesis. Third place went to Loves Only You, who has already nabbed an award.

Highly commended in this category is the Saudi Cup. One of the favorites for the world’s richest race, Knicks Go, did not win it, finishing fourth, but he did win all bar one starts this year, his haul including the Grade 1 Whitney and the Breeders’ Cup classic.

Emerging star award

This goes to UK-based Italian apprentice jockey Marco Ghiani, who may well be the smiliest person ever to sit on a horse. This year has been brilliant for the young father, who celebrated his first Royal Ascot winner and first Group success on Real World for Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor. Do not be surprised to see Ghiani at Meydan Racecourse in January.

Flop of the year

His three Dubai World Cup wins have made him something of a favorite with Dubai race fans, but you would still be hard-pressed to suggest that 2021 was not a year to forget for US Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

He won the Kentucky Derby for a record seventh time in May, only for the winner, the Saudi-owned Medina Spirit, to test positive. That one is still being played out in the courts; a patch to treat a skin condition seemingly the reason for the positive test. Sadly though, Medina Spirit recently died from a heart attack and Baffert is currently banned from running horses at Churchill Downs. However it plays out, he will be glad to see the back of 2021.

The ‘wow, you’re exciting’ award

Look no further than two-year-old filly Shahama, who cruised home by nine lengths on debut at Meydan in December. Owned by KHK Racing and trained by Fawzi Nass, the daughter of Munnings cost an eye-watering $425,000 at the sales but might just have the talent to repay a large chunk of that. We will see her next at the Dubai World Cup Carnival which starts in January.

Local golf star Othman Al-Mulla kicks off school tour of Saudi International trophy ahead of landmark tournament

Local golf star Othman Al-Mulla kicks off school tour of Saudi International trophy ahead of landmark tournament
Local golf star Othman Al-Mulla kicks off school tour of Saudi International trophy ahead of landmark tournament

  The 35-year-old will take part in the Saudi International in February, having recently played in the Asian Tour and Saudi Open
RIYADH: Saudi school children will get a close look at the prestigious Saudi International trophy as part of a tour headed by Othman Al-Mulla, the Kingdom’s first professional golfer, ahead of the flagship tournament in February.

To celebrate the return of the 2022 Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers, along with golf’s growing status in the Kingdom, the national tour will involve school visits from stars of the game and a Golf Saudi initiative to attract newcomers to the sport.

The Starting New At Golf certification program includes all the basics of golf needed to teach beginners and build up their skills. 

Al-Mulla launched the tour with a visit to Riyadh’s Tarbiyah Namouthajiyah School, showing off the trophy that was won earlier this year by American superstar and World No. 3 Dustin Johnson. 

The 35-year-old, who has just returned from playing in Thailand on the Asian Tour and the recent Saudi Open, shared his experiences of the game and joined the coaching team to showcase the sport to 12–17-year-olds.

Al-Mulla will once again be part of 2022 Saudi International, which will present the strongest Asian Tour field ever when it takes place at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from Feb. 3-6.

“I was very happy with Tarbiyah Namouthajiyah’s reception and welcome today, and I particularly enjoyed the students’ engagement,” said Al-Mulla.

“I hope to see a new generation of both male and female golfers representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across the globe,” he said. “We had a great opportunity today to share insights about golf, particularly the important role that the Saudi International plays in promoting the sport in the Kingdom. This is just the first of many big steps in teaching the community about the sport I love.

“I think golf is unique because it gives you a chance to test yourself every day. It teaches you patience, perseverance in tough conditions and resilience. While most sports do that as well, the tests that you see on the golf course are very similar to the ones these students have to pass in life,” he added.

Ali bin Rajih Al-Rajih, CEO of Tarbiyah Namouthajiyah School’s Al-Qirawan branch, said: “Golf is considered one of the best individual sports out there. We are very proud to work with the great team at Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation as part of our partnership to promote the sport at our schools.

“We’ve witnessed massive interest from our students and their parents when we issued the invitation to start practicing following the signing of our partnership,” he said. “The students’ engagement today is a clear testament to that.”

Golf Saudi is spearheading one of the world’s most progressive golf development strategies, with its Mass Participation program forming the cornerstone of this strategy. The program remains a top priority for the organization as it seeks to attract and inspire the next generation of Saudis to take up the game and develop future homegrown champions. Ahead of 2025, Golf Saudi hopes to meet its targets of creating 2,200 jobs and developing approximately 29,000 new golfers by 2025.

“Our goal is always to bring golf to as many Saudis as possible,” Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, said. “We want to give young people an opportunity to develop skills and highlight golf’s unique values that can aid their development — both in future careers and their everyday lives. Excitement is building toward our biggest-ever Saudi International, which will continue to impact the golfing landscape here and inspire more nationals than ever to engage in this amazing sport.”

