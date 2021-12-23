US designates Al-Qaeda network in Brazil as global terrorists

LONDON: US Department of the Treasury designated members of a Brazil-based network of Al-Qaeda-affiliated individuals and their companies for providing support to the terrorist group.
“Al-Qaeda and its regional affiliates continue to pose a threat to countries around the world (and) the United States is taking action today to stem the funding of this terrorist group by designating members of a Brazil-based network of Al-Qaeda-affiliated individuals and their companies as Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” the State Department said in a statement.
The US designated Haytham Ahmad Shukri Ahmad Al-Maghrabi, who was one of the initial members of an Al-Qaeda support network in Brazil, Mohamed Sherif Mohamed Awadd, who had received bank transfers from other Al-Qaeda associates in Brazil, and Ahmad Al-Khatib, who is based in Brazil; as well as Awadd and Al-Khatib’s companies.
“The continued activities of this Brazil-based network demonstrate that Al-Qaeda remains a global terrorist threat (and) the United States is committed to working with our partners, including Brazil, to disrupt Al-Qaeda’s financial support networks,” the statement added.
Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos
Bohol reports incidents of looting amid food shortages
Updated 23 December 2021
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The governor of a Philippine province devastated by Typhoon Rai pleaded with the central government on Wednesday to deploy more security personnel to the region, where the situation has worsened due to food shortages.
At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured, according to Philippine police estimates, when Typhoon Rai slammed the southern and central regions of the country last week, destroying infrastructure, uprooting trees and knocking out communications and electricity in hard-hit areas in the Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon islands.
In the holiday island province of Bohol, one of the worst-affected areas in Central Visayas, Gov. Arthur Yap has warned that food is running out and that the province’s 1.4 million people are increasingly desperate, with many still without access to power, phone services and drinking water.
“It’s really very chaotic on the ground — it’s very difficult. So I really asked for the PNP (Philippine National Police) and the army to send us more troops and police to ensure that we can maintain peace and stability in the area,” Yap said in a television interview.
He added that incidents of looting have already been reported in two towns in the northern part of the province.
Similar reports have come from other regions, prompting the government to declare on Tuesday a state of calamity in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga due to the impact of the typhoon. In a Tuesday night television address, Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said that more than 14,200 police have already been deployed as part of the Typhoon Rai response.
“But we are sending additional personnel from different police regional offices to augment the existing security forces,” he said.
BACKGROUND
At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured after Typhoon Rai slammed several regions.
As most of the government’s emergency funds have been allocated to the COVID-19 response, international donors have pledged assistance to aid in the typhoon recovery efforts. China on Wednesday announced that it was donating $1 million to relief efforts, while the EU allocated an initial amount of €1.7 million ($1.9 million).
The US, France, Canada, Australia, Japan and other countries have also sent and pledged assistance, presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles told reporters.
“We’re doing everything in terms of budget, the necessary moves and the necessary actions,” he said. “We are likewise grateful to our friends in the international community, partners and allies for their offers of assistance.”
The Philippines is regularly hit by typhoons, but climate change is said to be increasing their frequency. Typhoon Rai, locally named “Odette,” is the most powerful storm to hit the country this year.
The death toll is expected to increase as emergency crews enter affected areas to restore communications and power.
EU making efforts to amend Bosnian genocide denial law implemented by Austrian diplomat
Former High Representative Valentin Inzko criminalized genocide denial in response to Serbian refusals to withdraw honors awarded to war criminals
The law and response to it threaten to shatter the fragile peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina; Serb politicians have threatened to withdraw from state-level institutions
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Senior EU officials are working behind the scenes to “correct” a recently introduced law in Bosnia-Herzegovina that criminalizes denial of the 1995 massacre of more than 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica.
An official from the EU privately conceded that the row over the law risks igniting a fresh conflict in the region.
The country, which was formerly part of Yugoslavia, is embroiled in one of its worst diplomatic crises in decades. Serbian politicians, including their leader Milorad Dodik, have in recent months been accused of attempting to break up the country by withdrawing Serbian involvement from state-level institutions, including the army.
The row centers around a decision in July by Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko, at the time the high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, to outlaw genocide denial. The high representative oversees the agreement that brought peace to the country after the Bosnian War.
Dodik argues that there is an imbalance of power in the three-member presidency that serves as the country’s head of state, and that Inzko’s actions are part of the problem and were undemocratic.
While Dodik’s moves to shift power into Serbian hands and away from multiethnic institutions have been condemned by the international community, leaked documents reveal that a senior EU official concluded that Inzko’s genocide denial law had contributed to the crisis.
Just before leaving office, Inzko made genocide denial an offense punishable by up to five years in prison. He cited the refusal by the Bosnian Serb assembly to withdraw honors awarded to three convicted war criminals as part of his reasoning.
Oliver Varhelyi, the European commissioner for neighborhood enlargement, gave a “frank assessment” that Inzko “was to blame for the current political crisis” in the country and the “delegitimization” of the Office of the High Representative. One of Varhelyi’s responsibilities is strengthening the EU’s relationship with aspiring member Bosnia and Herzegovina.
He said on Nov. 25: “While the Inzko amendments could not be disputed from the point of view of the law’s substance, the fact that it was imposed on the last day of (high representative) Inzko’s mandate had been problematic.
“Especially because it was an important decision, it should have been based on thorough debate having everyone on board. The question was now how to correct this.”
The Srebrenica massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims during the Bosnian War in 1995 is considered the most recent genocide on European soil. But while the word genocide is widely used internationally to describe the events, it remains a contentious issue within the state.
The complicated peacemaking process that followed the war resulted in a significant amount of power being vested in the Office of the High Representative in charge of implementing the peace deal — including the right to impose laws and dismiss officials if they threaten to undermine the postwar ethnic balance and reconciliation efforts.
In the leaked documents, Varhelyi was clear that he sees a way out of the diplomatic crisis. He urged Serbian parliamentarians to pause their plans to take back state powers in the fields of tax administration, the judiciary, intelligence and the national army for six months to allow for negotiations to take place.
Resolving the row over the genocide law is vital, he added, to get Dodik to recognize Inzko’s successor.
A European Commission spokesperson said: “The reconciliation process requires acknowledging what happened, honoring the victims and genuinely promoting reconciliation by confronting the roots of hatred that led to the genocide. Local ownership over the process is also key.”
Exclusive: Armenian president hails ‘new page’ in ties with Saudi Arabia, thanks Arab world for providing refuge after genocide
Embassies, ambassadors, only a matter of time, says President Sarkissian
Saudi crown prince “taking Saudi Arabia in right direction”
Iran has no security or military role in Armenia
Conflict with Azerbaijan was “never a religious war”
Updated 22 December 2021
Faisal J. Abbas | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
YEREVAN: A phrase Armen Sarkissian likes to repeat when describing his vision for Armenia is “small nation, global state.” As president of the republic, he doesn’t mince his words when it comes to his country’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Occupying only 29,743 square kilometers of territory, Armenia is comparable in size to Belgium or the US state of Maryland. However, while there are fewer than three million Armenians citizens living in his country, the Armenian diaspora worldwide is estimated to be between five and seven million — with the US alone accounting for up to 1.5 million.
Renowned for their contributions globally, including in the Arab world, Armenians have left their mark in science, politics, sports, culture and entertainment. This is probably why Sarkissian not only considers his country’s diaspora a major point of strength, but goes as far as to say that Armenians abroad are as important a national resource as oil is to Gulf countries. In fact, he believes in this idea so much that he wants his country’s constitution to change, to enable more Armenians living abroad to participate in government.
“By constitution, an Armenian from abroad cannot become a minister unless he lives four years, the last four years, in Armenia, and carries only an Armenian passport, which I consider complete nonsense in this new world,” he tells Arab News in his first interview with a Saudi media outlet. “It should be the other way around. You have to bring people that are so successful worldwide. There are hundreds of thousands of experienced people and we’re not using them. I mean, imagine a Gulf state that decided not to use oil.”
To complement this, Sarkissian also believes in investing heavily in human capital at home and is proud of what Armenia has achieved in the fields of technology and science, something he says all smart nations — such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE — are already doing.
But despite this promising vision, the vibe is not all that positive in Yerevan, as people are acutely aware of their nation’s weaknesses and the threats it faces. The geopolitical shadows of the past seem to haunt the present — much like the eternal flame at the heart of Tsitsernakaberd, the genocide memorial dedicated to the lives of the 1.5 million Armenians who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1916.
Modern day Turkey — one of Armenia’s four neighbors, along with Iran, Georgia and Azerbaijan — still does not recognize the genocide and remains at odds with Yerevan. Last year, a second war erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yet again, the conflict was over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azeri. Turkey publicly supported Baku, while Iran is said to have silently supported Armenia — though this is disputed by some academics and analysts in Yerevan.
The war ended with an Azeri victory and a cease-fire brokered by Russia, leaving a Armenia in a struggle to prevent the harsh geopolitical realities of the present from interfering with its ambitious vision of the future.
This was a challenge for Sarkissian, but also meant discovering new — and much needed — horizons and opportunities for Armenia. One obvious opportunity was Saudi Arabia, which since last year has been advocating for a peaceful solution between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
A historic visit
Sarkissian made history in October when he became the first Armenian president to visit Saudi Arabia since the independence of his country in 1991. Although the two countries have never been mutually hostile, neither have they had diplomatic relations since Riyadh supported Azerbaijan’s position in the first Karabakh war in 1988-1994.
Sarkissian says that is “unfortunate,” and that one of his “first goals” upon becoming president in 2018 was to establish diplomatic ties with the Kingdom, which he describes as a “very important, very influential and very prominent state, the guardian of the faith of Islam.”
During his visit, Sarkissian sat next to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative conference, often referred to as “Davos in the Desert.” He revealed to Arab News the substance of his discussions with the crown prince, which he says were not lengthy but “very specific.”
“First of all, it was a discussion about the respect of the two sides for each other as a nation, as a state, and as individuals. The second thing was that we spoke about our diplomatic relations, and we agreed that in reality our diplomatic relations started with that visit, and I’ve made invitations for the minister of state and foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, and of course His Royal Highness, to visit Armenia.
“The third most important part of our discussion was focused on the future, and I was very happy to find in my discussions with His Royal Highness that he is very focused on the future of his country, on the future of the region, on the future of the Gulf and the future of the world.”
Sarkissian says a timeline for exchanging ambassadors and opening embassies is a matter for the relevant departments in his government and the Saudi Foreign Ministry. “To be honest, for me this is secondary, because what we agreed to is to consider that we have opened a new page in our relations,” he says.
Sarkissian regrets that his visit was limited to one day, but he met many people — and the major influencing factor for him was his conversation with the crown prince. “I do believe in his honesty as a leader and where he is leading his nation, and that’s very much in the right direction,” he says.
However, Armenia also enjoys friendly relations with Iran, a regime infamous for interfering in the affairs of its neighbors and influencing decisions to serve its interests. Would this deter any prospect of normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia and moderate Arab states? “No, not at all,” says Sarkissian. Armenia is not a religious state and already enjoys “excellent relations” with Arab countries as well as Iran, which “didn’t take the path of destroying Armenian heritage or churches —in fact the government financed the restoration of Armenian churches in Iran.”
He explain that it is in his country’s interest to maintain good relations with Tehran. “We are a landlocked state,” and Yerevan already has troubled relations with two neighbors (Turkey and Azerbaijan), so it cannot afford to upset the relationship it enjoys with the remaining two, Iran and Georgia, which he describes as his country’s gateway to Russia and the Black Sea.
Nevertheless, Sarkissian does understand what he describes as the “concerns” of Saudi Arabia. “I do understand and I see the tensions, I do understand and see Iran and the Gulf, Iran and Lebanon, OK, and I see what Saudi Arabia is doing in the region and the Gulf.”
But what exactly are the depths of the Armenian-Iranian relationship? Does Tehran play any role militarily, or interfere in security or policy affairs, as it does with almost all its neighbors?
I do understand the concerns of Saudi Arabia. I do understand and I see the tensions, I do understand and see Iran and the Gulf, Iran and Lebanon
“They don’t interfere in military or security,” Sarkissian insists. “They have their interests in what is happening now in the south of Armenia, which of course concerns Iran.” Yerevan and Tehran enjoy a relationship that is historic and cultural, and have mutual interests such as energy and trade, he says.
But what about perceptions of Tehran’s secret support for Armenia during the recent Karabakh war? And how does President Sarkissian interpret Iranian military drills near the Azeri border?
“That’s their own policy, they don’t interfere in Armenia,” he replies. “I think … if they feel a danger happening on their borders it is their internal issue.”
Sarkissian also strongly rejects suggestions that the Karabakh conflict was not just a land dispute, but also a religious war between Christian-majority Armenia and Muslim-majority Azerbaijan. “It was never a religious war,” he says. “Armenia has wonderful relations with a lot of states where Islam is a major religion, states where Islam is the only religion, or states that have Islam as their state religion”.
“The other side (referring to Azerbaijan and Turkey) sometimes like to use that (the “religious war” description) in order in order to accumulate support from Islamic world, but Armenia never tried to get support from Christian states.”
Meanwhile, several Armenian analysts have criticized what they describe as Pakistan’s open and ideological support for the Azerbaijani-Turkish axis, and say that joint military drills with the Azeri side further complicate the situation. Sarkissian says Yerevan has no diplomatic relations with Pakistan — “I’m trying to build them, because I don’t come from the concept that if somebody supports my competitor or the enemy I shouldn’t talk to him.
“Pakistan is not a country we can ignore. We are not in a position of going to war with Pakistan, that’s complete nonsense. We should try to have a dialogue and see where it takes us, and again I don’t see any again contradiction between having a dialogue with Pakistan and our deep and good relations with India.”
Peace in the South Caucasus?
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said last week that Ankara was working on advancing the dialogue with Armenia, in coordination with Azerbaijan. “Turkey stands not only for the normalization of relations with Armenia, but also for peace and stability in the entire Caucasus,” he said. Turkey has engaged in an array of regional conflicts in recent years, and its economy has now deteriorated to unprecedented levels. Although this is not the first attempt to bridge the rift between the two neighbors, many observers believe Ankara’s political and economic difficulties present a genuine opportunity for Armenia.
So, does Yerevan welcome these developments? Does this Armenian goodwill expressed by its president extend to arch-rival Turkey?
“Armenia is politically divided, especially after the war, as you can imagine,” Sarkissian says. “Every state, when you have a war and you lose the war and there are so many tensions, then it’s not homogeneous in its behavior. I would never say that I speak on behalf of all Armenians.
“I’m the president of a parliamentary republic, I’m the head of state, but I’m not the executive who runs current affairs in the government. It’s the government that has to answer to the Turkish side, and the offer.” It would be wrong for him to comment or judge at this stage, he says.
“Any agreement … should go through a formal process of being brought to the parliament,” he explains. “The moment it reaches my table you will hear my voice, and as the president of the republic I can either sign whatever is agreed — if I consider that it is in harmony with the national interest of the state and the people of Armenia — or I have a chance not sign it, and then send it, for example, to the constitutional court so the top lawyers can discuss this issue and give me advice.”
As for Azerbaijan, since the international community has recognized Karabakh as Azeri and attempts to resolve the issue continue, does Sarkissian see any role for influential regional or religious bodies such as the Gulf Cooperation Council or the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in supporting peace efforts in the Caucasus?
“My advice would be, let's try to find a logical solution that will be acceptable on both sides. Any solution that is forced will not last,” he says.
Sarkissian argues that it is the Azeris who should be offering compromises to ensure a lasting peace. “There is not much the Armenian side can compromise on today,” he says. “We could have compromised starting from 1994, when we were victorious … that was the time for compromise and to come to a diplomatic solution rather than a war solution that’s a big regret, because thousands of young lives were lost for something that could have been achieved through diplomatic channels.”
Let’s try to find a logical solution that will be acceptable on both sides. Any solution that is forced will not last
Nevertheless, the war was not a complete loss for Armenia. Sarkissian draws an interesting analogy with Turkey, and explains why there are still plenty of opportunities for his country.
“During the war, we lost. But the Armenian monetary unit — the dram — was stable. It lost a little bit, but after the war it became stronger than before. Against the US dollar, the Turkish lira went down dramatically.”
The key difference, Sarkissian says, is that Armenia has safeguarded the independence of its central bank, while Turkey has not. “There’s something we did right around the early 1990s, we rebuilt our banking sector. We had more than 150 banks, and as in every Soviet republic most of them were pyramid schemes, but we managed to bring in international banks.
“The first was HSBC, I’m proud to say I brought them here, and they helped us to build our laws into the banking sector. And in Armenia we have a central bank that is really independent from the government.”
Banking is not the only sector Sarkissian is proud of. He speaks highly of Armenia’s technology and agricultural sectors, and even his country’s natural water. Sipping from a bottle of locally sourced still water, he elaborates on how rich his country is in natural water, and insists he can distinguish between the different tastes —like a wine connoisseur.
Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union in 2015, but also has strong economic relations with the EU. Sarkissian says the consequent tax and customs alignments present an opportunity for Gulf companies and others to register in Armenia and run businesses from there. “Several countries, including Singapore, want to have deeper relations with the Eurasian Economic Union, and Armenia can be a gateway,” he says.
A message to the Arab world
Sarkissian recalls the key role played by the Gulf states and the Arab world in providing refuge for Armenians who escaped the 1915-1916 genocide.
“They found homes in Syria, in Lebanon, in Egypt, in the Gulf states including Saudi Arabia,” he says. “I take this opportunity to thank those nations, and the heads of state of all these Middle Eastern states, especially Arab states, that were so brotherly to us.
“These are states where the main religion is Islam, or the only religion is Islam, and they took in homeless Armenians who were Christians as their brothers and sisters. So this is an opportunity to thank them.”
Significantly, more than 100 years later, that migration is happening in reverse as Armenians flee their desperate plight in countries such as Syria and Lebanon. Sarkissian believes that, certainly in the case of Lebanon, it would be preferable to support the Armenian community in remaining in their adopted country.
“Five or ten years ago that was a country that was living in harmony,” he says. “Of course there was interference there, but what they got wrong was on the financial side, because of the structure of the constitution and the way they were running their affairs.
“But I would love to help our Armenian community there so they will stay, because there is too much culture, too much presence, and they are important — as are our Armenian communities in many other places.”
US, Scottish doubts over key witness led to fears Lockerbie trial would collapse
American and Scottish prosecutors had doubts about reliability of testimony
1988 Lockerbie bombing killed 270 people and was blamed on a Libyan intelligence officer
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Prosecutors in Scotland and the US feared their case against the Libyan man convicted of the Lockerbie bombing would collapse if their concerns over the integrity of a star witness were made public, declassified documents have revealed.
Papers released on Tuesday showed that American and Scottish officials had privately raised doubts over the reliability of a man whose testimony was central to securing the prosecution of Abdelbaset Ali Al-Megrahi, a Libyan intelligence officer, for the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.
Al-Megrahi was sentenced to 27 years behind bars by a Scottish court after being found guilty of masterminding the 1988 bombing of an aircraft over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 270 people.
The testimony of Tony Gauci — a Maltese shopkeeper who claimed he sold clothing believed to have been used to wrap the bomb to a man resembling Al-Megrahi — was pivotal in securing his conviction in 2001.
But the new information, disclosed on the 33rd anniversary of the attack, has renewed calls for an appeal against the Libyan’s conviction.
Hans Koechler, who served as the UN’s independent observer at his trial, said: “I am even more convinced that a miscarriage of justice occurred.”
A report of a meeting between Alan Rodger, then Scotland’s lord advocate, and Robert Mueller, then the US assistant attorney-general, in Washington in 1992, reads: “If it became known we or the US were sending people to check on the soundness of Gauci’s identification, that would signal that we did not have a case on which we could confidently go to trial. The US Department of Justice maintained that they could not go to trial on the present identification.”
Gauci was the sole witness who linked Al-Megrahi directly to the bombing. In 2000, he told judges that Al-Megrahi “resembled a lot” a man who bought clothes from his shop.
But a 1992 letter from the Crown Office to Mueller raised doubts about that claim. “Further inquiries concerning the identification made by the shopkeeper Gauci could be seized upon by those in Malta, Libya and elsewhere hostile to the conclusions of the investigation.”
In 2007, it emerged that the US had paid $2 million to Gauci.
Al-Megrahi was released from prison in 2009 and died of cancer in 2012.
Robert Black, professor emeritus of Scots law at Edinburgh University, who masterminded the trial, told The Times: “It is now more obvious than ever that the Megrahi conviction is built on sand. An independent inquiry should be instituted into the case by the Scottish government, the UK government or both.”
US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy
Rashad Hussain has memorized the entirety of the Qur’an
His appointment was welcomed by civil society groups and former postholders
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News
LONDON: The US Senate has confirmed a Muslim as the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom for the first time.
Rashad Hussain, 42, was confirmed by the US Senate last Thursday by an overwhelming majority of 85 to five.
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom hailed Hussain’s appointment, and highlighted his previous role as director for partnerships and global engagement at the National Security Council.
He also previously served as the Obama administration’s special envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
USCIRF Chair Nadine Maenza said in a statement: “With his years of knowledge and experience, Ambassador Hussain is well placed to advance the US government’s promotion of international religious freedom.”
Hussain is a devout Muslim and hafiz, meaning he has memorized the entirety of the Qur’an.
An Arabic and Urdu speaker, Hussain’s previous work has included fighting antisemitism in the US, and defending religious minorities in countries with Muslim majorities.
“As a Muslim American, I have seen the impact of bigotry and guilt-by-association tactics used against minority communities, including the message it sends and dangers it poses to young people,” Hussain said in prepared remarks during the October confirmation hearing.
His appointment was welcomed by the US Muslim Public Affairs Council.
MPAC President Salam Al-Marayati said: “Rashad has served our community and country at the highest level of integrity and intelligence. Above all, he has served as a mentor and role model to Americans of all backgrounds, sharing with them the importance of public service and serving our country.”
Former religious freedom ambassador Rabbi David Saperstein joined Princeton University professor Robert P. George in supporting Hussain at the time of his confirmation hearing.
They wrote: “Hussain has enormous credibility across a broad range of faith groups, built on years of leadership in efforts for religious freedom.
“His nomination has brought enthusiastic praise from groups ranging from the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and the Baptist World Alliance to the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League and the Union for Reform Judaism, as well as widespread commendations from the Muslim community.”