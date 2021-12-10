US commander: Al-Qaeda numbers in Afghanistan up ‘slightly’

You are here

Afghan people sit inside a US military aircraft to leave Afghanistan, at the military airport in Kabul on August 19, 2021 after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
  • The US says it will rely on airstrikes from drones and other aircraft based beyond Afghanistan’s borders to respond to any extremist threats against the US homeland
WASHINGTON: The Al-Qaeda extremist group has grown slightly inside Afghanistan since US forces left in late August, and the country’s new Taliban leaders are divided over whether to fulfill their 2020 pledge to break ties with the group, the top US commander in the region said Thursday.
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the departure of US military and intelligence assets from Afghanistan has made it much harder to track Al-Qaeda and other extremist groups inside Afghanistan.
“We’re probably at about 1 or 2 percent of the capabilities we once had to look into Afghanistan,” he said, adding that this makes it “very hard, not impossible” to ensure that neither Al-Qaeda nor the Daesh group’s Afghanistan affiliate can pose a threat to the United States.
Speaking at the Pentagon, McKenzie said it’s clear that Al-Qaeda is attempting to rebuild its presence inside Afghanistan, which was the base from which it planned the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks against the United States. He said some militants are coming into the country through its porous borders, but it is hard for the US to track numbers.
The US invasion that followed the Sept. 11 attacks led to a 20-year war that succeeded initially by removing the Taliban from power but ultimately failed. After President Joe Biden announced in April that he was withdrawing completely from Afghanistan, the Taliban systematically overpowered Afghan government defenses and seized Kabul, the capital, in August.
McKenzie and other senior US military and national security officials had said before the US withdrawal that it would complicate efforts to keep a lid on the Al-Qaeda threat, in part because of the loss of on-the-ground intelligence information and the absence of a US-friendly government in Kabul. The US says it will rely on airstrikes from drones and other aircraft based beyond Afghanistan’s borders to respond to any extremist threats against the US homeland.
McKenzie said no such strikes have been conducted since the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 30. He added that America’s ability to conduct such strikes is based on the availability of intelligence, overhead imagery and other information and communications, “and that architecture is still being developed right now.”
Al-Qaeda is among numerous extremist groups inside Afghanistan. After 2001, it lost most of its numbers and its ability to directly threaten US territory, but McKenzie said it retains “an aspirational desire” to attack the United States. During their first period of rule in Kabul, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban gave haven to Al-Qaeda and refused Washington’s demand after 9/11 to expel the group and turn over its leader, Osama bin Laden. The Taliban and Al-Qaeda have maintained ties ever since.
“So we’re still trying to sort out exactly how the Taliban is going to proceed against them, and I think over the month or two it’ll become a little more apparent to us,” he said.
Similarly, McKenzie said it’s not yet clear how strongly Taliban will go after the Daesh group, also known as Daesh, which has violently attacked the Taliban across the country. The United States blamed Daesh for an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members in the final days of the US evacuation.
Daesh was “reinvigorated,” McKenzie said, by the release of numerous Daesh fighters from Afghan prisons in mid-August. He said both Daesh and Al-Qaeda are recruiting from inside and outside Afghanistan.
“So certainly we should expect a resurgent Daesh. It would be very surprising if that weren’t the case,” he said, adding, “It remains to be seen that the Taliban are going to be able to take effective action against them.”
He called Al-Qaeda a more difficult problem for the Taliban because of their longstanding ties.
“So I think there are internal arguments inside the Taliban about the way forward,” he said. “What we would like to see from the Taliban would be a strong position against Al-Qaeda,” which they promised as part of the February 2020 Doha agreement that committed the United States to fully withdrawing from Afghanistan. “But I don’t believe that’s yet been fully realized.”
McKenzie declined to provide an estimate of the number of Al-Qaeda operatives inside Afghanistan.
“I think it’s probably slightly increased,” he said. “There’s a presence. We thought it was down pretty small, you know, toward the end of the conflict. I think some people have probably come back in. But it’s one of the things we look at, but I wouldn’t be confident giving you a number right now.”

SOUTHFIELD, Michigan: The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck at Oxford High School during a mass shooting that left four students dead filed a pair of lawsuits seeking $100 million each against a Michigan school district, saying Thursday that the violence could have been prevented.
The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit and Oakland County Circuit Court by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters, Riley, a senior who was wounded Nov. 30, and her sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth grader who was next to her at the time she was shot, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said.
The parents attended a news conference Thursday with Fieger in his Southfield offices. Jeffrey Franz appeared stoic, staring ahead as the personal injury lawyer accused school officials and staff at Oxford High of not doing enough to prevent the shooting and protect students.
Brandi Franz sat, often with head bowed. The parents did not address reporters.
The lawsuits are the first known civil suits filed in connection with the shooting. Named in the suits are the Oxford school district, Superintendent Tim Throne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, two counselors, two teachers and a staff member.
Ten students and a teacher were shot at the school in Oxford Township, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.
Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, was arrested at the school and has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, later were charged with involuntary manslaughter and arrested.
Personal-injury lawyers have expressed doubt that the school district could be successfully sued for letting Crumbley stay in school. That’s because Michigan law sets a high bar to wring liability out of public schools and other arms of government.
“You have to show that the administration or faculty members were grossly negligent, meaning they had a reckless disregard for whether an injury was likely to take place,” said attorney A. Vince Colella.
Fieger acknowledged Thursday that state law makes it difficult to successfully sue public bodies like school districts. He said a federal lawsuit allows him to subpoena the school district for records and evidence connected to Crumbley and the shooting.
“I understand that this is not going to be easy,” Fieger said. “However, now is the time to do something about it.”
The gun used in the shooting was bought days before by James Crumbley and their son had full access to it, prosecutors said.
The morning before the shooting school officials met with Ethan Crumbley and his parents after a teacher found a drawing of a gun, a bullet and a person who appeared to have been shot, along with messages stating “My life is useless” and “The world is dead.”
The Crumbleys “flatly refused” to take their son home, Throne has said.
The Franz family lives in Leonard, just northwest of Oxford. One of the lawsuits criticized school officials for not expelling, disciplining or searching Crumbley prior to the shooting which allowed Crumbley to return to his classroom “and carry out his murderous rampage.”
The lawsuit alleges civil rights violations under the 14th Amendment and also said the school district “knew or should have known that the policies, procedures, training supervision and discipline” staff members named in the suit “were inadequate for the tasks that each defendant was required to perform.”
“There’s a responsibility that our society shares in protecting our children,” Fieger said. “There is a responsibility among teachers, counselors and school administrators who could easily have prevented and stopped this slaughter.”
Riley Franz was hospitalized following the shooting. She now is recovering at home, Fieger said.
A 17-year-old student — the remaining victim hospitalized from the shooting — was removed Thursday from an intensive care unit, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.
She was moved to a standard room and was expected to remain in a hospital for the next four to six weeks while undergoing rehabilitation.
On Wednesday, a statement posted on the district’s website by Throne said that after all the facts have been obtained and released through the course of the prosecution, he will recommend to the Oxford Board of Education that the district initiate a review of its entire system “as other communities have done when facing similar experiences.”
“Our goal with all of this is to bring together all of the facts of what happened before, during and after this horrific incident,” he wrote. “We are committed to doing this in a way that allows our community to move forward and does not re-traumatize our community members, who are reeling and suffering from this horrible event.”
The criminal cases against Ethan Crumbley and his parents are being overseen by the Oakland County prosecutor’s office, and Michigan’s attorney general said Tuesday her office will review events that occurred before the mass shooting, despite the district’s rejection of her offer to be its third-party investigator.
The district’s lawyer told the attorney general’s office Monday it was fully cooperating with local law enforcement.

  • The events in the Donbass, or the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, now "resemble genocide", TASS state news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying
  • "Negotiations on a peaceful settlement have practically hit a dead end," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said
MOSCOW: Russia kept up a barrage of hostile rhetoric toward Ukraine on Thursday and compared the crisis there to the most dangerous moment of the Cold War as it waited for US President Joe Biden to invite it to possible talks with NATO countries.
The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of moving heavy artillery toward the front line of fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the former Soviet republic and failing to engage in a peace process.
The events in the Donbass, or the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, now “resemble genocide,” TASS state news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on Thursday.
A Ukrainian warship headed toward the Kerch Strait, which separates Russia and its annexed peninsula of Crimea, and did not react to a Russian request to change its course, the Russian intelligence service (FSB) said of events that happened earlier on Thursday.
The Ukrainian vessel later headed back, Interfax reported, citing FSB.
The Ukrainian defense minister said it was a search-and-rescue ship with no weapons on board.
“Negotiations on a peaceful settlement have practically hit a dead end,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters, referring to the seven-year conflict between Ukrainian and separatist forces in the eastern Donbass region.
The ministry’s Twitter feed, quoting Zakharova, said: “With the support of NATO countries pumping the country with weapons, Kyiv is building up its contingent on the line of contact in Donbass.”
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov agreed with a reporter who suggested East-West tensions over Ukraine could turn into a rerun of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, when the United States and the Soviet Union stood on the brink of nuclear war.
“You know, it really could come to that,” Interfax news agency quoted him as saying. “If things continue as they are, it is entirely possible by the logic of events to suddenly wake up and see yourself in something similar.”
The comments came two days after a video call between Biden and Putin that was intended to help defuse the crisis over Ukraine.
They signalled that Moscow has an interest in keeping tensions high while waiting for the next move from Biden, who has said he plans to hold follow-up talks involving Russia and NATO countries.
Ukraine, which seeks to join NATO, says it fears an invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near its border. Moscow says its posture is purely defensive.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv expects to be supported by Western military allies even if the United States does not send troops there, an action that Biden has ruled out.
“We will be fighting this war by ourselves,” Kuleba told investors in London. “We know how to fight. We do not need foreign troops fighting for us. But we will appreciate anything that can strengthen our army in terms of military supplies.”
Ukraine’s military accused the Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country of six new violations of a broken-down 2020 cease-fire on Thursday, three of them involving weapons banned under earlier peace deals that Moscow and Kyiv say they are trying to revive.
Interfax quoted a Ukrainian official as saying Kyiv was proposing a humanitarian exchange of up to 60 prisoners by New Year.
In Tuesday’s video call, Biden voiced concern about Russia’s military buildup and told Putin that Moscow would face serious economic consequences if it invaded.
Putin has said talk of an invasion is “provocative” and accused Ukraine and NATO of fanning tensions.
Biden said on Wednesday he hoped for an announcement by Friday of high-level meetings with Russia and major NATO allies to discuss Moscow’s concerns and the possibility of “bringing down the temperature along the eastern front.”
Russia’s Ryabkov described that as a “unilateral” statement, implying the US side had not discussed it with Moscow.
Asked if Russia would object to the participation of other NATO members, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We cannot say, because there is no understanding of how all this will be arranged.”

  • Scholz sat down with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic
  • "We want to act quickly and decisively when it is necessary," Scholz said after the meeting
BERLIN: With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday.
After a ceremony-laden handover from Angela Merkel on Wednesday, Scholz sat down with regional leaders of Germany’s 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to act quickly and decisively when it is necessary,” Scholz said after the meeting, stressing that he wanted “ensure that as many citizens as possible are vaccinated,” including with third booster doses.
With intensive care beds filling up and new variant omicron adding to fears, Scholz’s coalition of his Social Democrats, the ecologist Greens and the liberal FDP was already dragged into fighting the pandemic before being sworn in.
Underlining the “deadly serious” situation, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had during Wednesday’s investiture ceremony pointedly urged Scholz to “ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year.”
Scholz, 63, has already called for Germany to follow Austria’s example and introduce mandatory jabs, pushed by Germany’s stagnating inoculation rate.
But he may have many more tough decisions to make.
Scholz “stands before a difficult chancellorship,” said the Tagesspiegel daily, noting that the pandemic was not just an epidemiological emergency but also leading to bitter divisions in society.
“Debates are being conducted in an adamant fashion, camps are being formed that are hardly building any bridges to others,” it said, noting that it “would come down to the chancellor” to resolve the bitter divides.
While fighting fires at home, Scholz also took his first step onto the world stage, taking part in a virtual Summit for Democracy organized by the United States.
Scholz is no stranger to the diplomatic circuit, having been mayor of Hamburg when the city played host to the G20 summit and also having served as finance minister in Merkel’s cabinet over the last four years.
While he has pledged continuity, international observers will be closely watching for any shifts in tone given the switch from a conservative-led government after 16 years to a center-left-led alliance.
Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France’s President Emmanuel Macron.
He will then travel on to Brussels for talks with EU leaders and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.
But ahead of him, his Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Greens already made her debut appearances in both key European capitals on Thursday.
“Europe is the lynchpin for our foreign policy,” Baerbock said in a statement ahead of the visit.
“We will not seek to pursue our ideas and interests... at the cost of” Germany’s neighbors, she added.
Baerbock, who is Germany’s first woman foreign minister, has pledged to take a tougher line with authoritarian states like Russia and China after the business-driven pragmatism of Merkel’s era.
And the first signs of friction within the freshly minted government could well arise from here, as Scholz has so far taken a cautious tone on issues such as the US’ diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Even as Baerbock was about to embark on her trips, Scholz appeared to assert his authority over her portfolio.
Asked at a TV interview on Wednesday if Baerbock or he will determine foreign policy, Scholz said that “we will act together as a government — and that starts with the head of government.”
That may appear obvious. But as Spiegel noted, “given the differing views within the coalition, the statement is significant.”

  • President Mohamed Bazoum made the appeal at a meeting of the council, where his country holds the presidency in December
  • Diplomats say that Russia has threatened to veto the draft
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Niger called Thursday for a UN resolution formally linking climate change and security issues around the world but Russia, China and India opposed the idea.
President Mohamed Bazoum made the appeal at a meeting of the council, where his country holds the presidency in December.
Niger hopes for a vote on a draft resolution that asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “to integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies.”
Diplomats say that Russia has threatened to veto the draft.
“For us, a direct link between terrorism and climate change is far from obvious,” Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council.
A resolution would cause confusion and overlap with other forums dealing with global warming, he said.
Bazoum said the Security Council needed “an integrated and coordinated approach” to boost its ability to understand the impact of climate change.
France backed the approach, saying there was a “clear link” between conflict and climate change, with food insecurity and scarce water allowing armed groups to recruit more easily.
The United States has also said climate change is a security issue.
Last year Germany dropped plans for a similar resolution because the United States under Donald Trump threatened to veto it, but President Joe Biden’s administration has backed the initiative.

MANILA: The Philippines’ Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that parts of the country’s controversial anti-terrorism law were unconstitutional, saying its section linked to protests and activism was too broad and violated freedom of expression.

The Anti-Terrorism Act, which came into force in July 2020, has been one of the most contested laws in the country due to its vague and broad definition of terrorism, which human rights defenders say creates an environment prone to abuses.

Civil society groups, lawyers, academics and individuals have filed 37 petitions challenging the law, which the Supreme Court deliberated on earlier this week.

One of the controversial parts of the law is Section 4, which says that a protest, advocacy or dissent could be considered terrorism if the activities are intended to cause death, endanger a person’s life, cause them physical harm or create a serious risk to public safety.

The court said in a notification issued on Thursday that the section “is declared as unconstitutional for being overboard and violative of freedom of expression.”

Supreme Court justices also declared as unconstitutional a part of Section 25, which allows the Anti-Terrorism Council to adopt requests by other entities, including international organizations, to designate individuals and groups as terrorists.

Other parts of the law — some also challenged by petitioners — were declared by the court as “not unconstitutional,” in what Senator Panfilo Lacson, the main author of the act, welcomed, saying that “peace won.”

“What the petitioners really wanted was for the law to be declared as unconstitutional,” Lacson, who is running in next year’s presidential election, told reporters. “There was a long debate but by and large, peace won.”

President Rodrigo Duterte’s national security adviser, Hermogenes Esperon, said at a press conference that he was happy about the decision.

“I’m happy that it is out,” he said. “The law was not declared unconstitutional, but some portions, two portions, which is OK.”

The petitioners welcomed the ruling as a partial victory.

Far Eastern University Institute of Law professors said that the court’s ruling “guarantees the protection to the people’s continued exercise of free speech, expression, and assembly, including academic freedom, especially in voicing dissent against government shortcomings and excesses.”

They added, however, that Section 29 of the law, which allows legal warrantless arrest and 24-day detention, should also be struck down.

“The threat of arrest without a judicial warrant and prolonged detention would be more than chilling enough to stifle, suppress, if not totally snuff out, any fire, flame, or even flicker, of indignation or protest against government corruption, oppression, and abuse,” the law professors said in a statement.

Renato Reyes, secretary-general of BAYAN, an alliance of left-wing Philippine organizations, said in a statement that the main win from the Supreme Court’s decision was that “activism is not terrorism.”

“This is a partial victory for petitioners as protests and advocacy are not acts of terror,” he said. “But the dangerous provisions of the law remain and can still be abused.”

