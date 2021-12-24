Who’s Who: Majid Roshdi, marketing adviser at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City

Majid Roshdi has been the marketing adviser for projects at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City since July.
Prior to this role, he served as the chief of marketing and corporate communications at the Real Estate Development Fund from February 2019.
Before that, he was the director of business development for small and medium-sized enterprises at Tawuniya Insurance.
While being a member of the franchise and marketing committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry since September 2020, he also heads the chamber’s Marketing Creativity Awards committee, which launched its first Ramadan and National Day campaigns awards in 2021.
He has also served as a Marketing Pioneers Award committee Judge in 2019 and has been a Wa’i Awards judge with the Ministry of Health since 2020.
Roshdi believes that marketing is too important to be left to marketers. He holds that all company members should promote company values and brand essence for the client to get the whole experience they would expect from the brand.
As a marketing enthusiast, he is committed to sharing his views on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn, writing about global and local companies’ stories, focusing on marketing tactics that led to their successes or failures.
He also gives business lectures at many of Saudi Arabia’s top schools to share his views on marketing from a professional standpoint with future generations of business leaders.
With his diverse expertise from food and beverages to insurance and mortgages, he has given many marketing consultations to companies, launching the Saudi Azom Tech cellphone back in January 2021.
Roshdi received a master’s degree in business administration and marketing from Cleveland State University in the US and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.
With an eye on future food challenges, KSA invests millions in vertical farming
It requires less space than traditional farming, increases crop yields relative to amount of land involved and uses less water
Updated 24 December 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Agriculture is the world’s oldest, most adaptable industry and some of the earliest cultivation techniques are still in widespread use. But as nations address future challenges, authorities are looking to more modern concepts and ideas to ensure their citizens are fed.
Saudi Arabia, for example, is exploring the use of vertical farming as one of the innovative solutions to ensure enough crops are grown to keep pace with increasing demand. The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has allocated SR100 million ($27 million) to develop and localize vertical-farming technologies.
As the name suggests, vertical farming is an agricultural process in which crops are grown in vertically stacked layers rather than spread out horizontally in tradi-tional rows in fields. This approach requires much less space and results in higher crop yields per square foot of land used.
Vertical farms are mainly situated indoors, in structures such as warehouses, where the environmental conditions needed for plants to grow to their full poten-tial can be carefully controlled.
In Saudi Arabia, the National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture (Estidamah) plans to form global partnerships with pioneers in this field and introduce vertical farming facilities to localize this modern agricultural technique.
“In addition to being a source of fresh crops for urban residents in particular, vertical farming is believed to be a promising means of providing crops to keep pace with the steady increase in the population of the Earth, which is expected to exceed 9 billion people by 2050,” Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Soqeer, a faculty member at Qasim University and a member of the board of directors of Estidamah, told Arab News.
“The importance of vertical farming lies in the small space it requires, especially in large cities that are witnessing large waves of migration; two out of every three people are expected to be living in urban areas during the coming decades.
“A key advantage of vertical farming is the provision of a variety of agricultural products, particularly leafy vegetables and strawberries, in small areas and with less water and in an environmentally friendly manner. Some crops can be produced in locations close to consumers, reducing the need to transport products through traditional means that increase pollutants in cities.
In addition to being a source of fresh crops for urban residents in particular, vertical farming is believed to be a promising means of providing crops to keep pace with the steady increase in the population of the Earth, which is expected to exceed nine billion people by 2050
Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Soqeer, Faculty member at Qasim University and a member of the board of directors of Estidamah
“The global market for vertical farming is rapidly growing, especially in some developed countries with high population densities.”
Faleh Al-Juhani, an expert in vertical farming, told Arab News: “The goal of vertical farming is to obtain as much food as possible and expand the variety of crops by creating exceptional climatic conditions through which we can raise production rates per square meter, so long as the appropriate conditions are available in terms of lighting, sustainability and growth and design.”
He explained that vertical farming takes place in a tall building. A combination of artificial and natural light is used to obtain the necessary levels of photosynthesis, he added, and aerobic or hydroponic methods and organic matter from some plants are used to grow the crops.
FASTFACT
This modern agricultural technique, in which crops grow indoors in vertically stacked layers, could prove vital in efforts to feed growing urban populations.
Vertical farming helps achieve sustainability, Al-Juhani said, by reducing some of the costs involved in traditional agriculture, and saving more than 90 percent of the water used.
He echoed Al-Soqeer’s observations about the expected growth in urban populations. With about 80 percent of the world’s population expected live in urban areas by 2050, Al-Juhani said demand for food in these locations will rise and the effective use of vertical farming will be an important tool for addressing this challenge.
It allows the production of abundant crops all year long, which is particularly significant, he added, because in Saudi Arabia, in common with other countries, many traditionally grown crops are adversely affected by cold weather, causing supply shortages that can lead to price increases that can be difficult to control.
Al-Juhani said that in addition to specialist facilities, vertical farming could be adopted in homes, on rooftops and on balconies.
“It is an easy and enjoyable method, despite our deep belief that nothing can match the efficiency and quality of the soil,” he said. “This is why many countries of the world have resorted to radical and pivotal solutions and succeeded in this regard.”
The initiative is in line with the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet the targets of the Saudi Green Initiative, including developing the environment and improving sustainability
Updated 24 December 2021
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The National Center for Wildlife, in cooperation with Soudah Development, has released 15 endangered mountain ibexes in Soudah as part of a program to enrich the area’s biodiversity.
The initiative is in line with the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet the targets of the Saudi Green Initiative, including developing the environment and improving sustainability, as well as being part of the center’s endeavors to increase numbers of endangered species and relocalize them in their natural habitats, Mohammed Ali Qarban, the center’s CEO, explained.
Qurban told Arab News that “the center conducts research on the living conditions of the released animals and their movements to provide information on the best timing and composition of the groups that will be launched in the reserves on a regular basis."
He pointed out that the center “monitors biodiversity in protected areas by tracking vital groups and documenting information related to each protected area using modern technologies. The center trains wildlife protec-tion specialists and workers in charge of reserves, developing their research capabilities to help localize breeding techniques and reintroduction of endangered species.”
HIGHLIGHT
The release of the ibexes reflects the center’s efforts to develop and implement national plans to address wildlife threats by multiplying and reintroducing endangered local species.
He explained that the release of the ibexes reflects the center’s efforts to develop and implement national plans to address wildlife threats by multiplying and reintroducing endangered local species.
This will help restore the ecological balance of natural ecosystems to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to build a positive and attractive environment and improve the quality of life, in line with global efforts.
He emphasized that the center runs specialized, pioneering facilities to increase the number of endangered animals and their reintroduction to their natural environments.
The center also maintains the genealogical record of these species by keeping private information about them in a database.Soudah Development CEO Husameddin Al-Madani said that protecting natural resources and helping the Kingdom’s native species are among the company’s top priorities.He noted that the release of 15 mountain ibexes is the first step in a series of initiatives to reintroduce and protect wildlife in Al-Soudah.
Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Public Library showcases Islamic currencies, rare coins
More than 8,000 minted Arab and Islamic coins are being showcased with exhibits dating back to the Umayyad, Abbasid, Andalusian, Fatimid, Ayyubid, Atabeg, Seljuk, Mamluk, and Ottoman periods
Updated 24 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: A comprehensive collection of rare Islamic coins and currencies has gone on display in Riyadh.
The exhibition was launched at the King Abdulaziz Public Library under the patronage of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and in the presence of his deputy, Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, and experts in the field.
More than 8,000 minted Arab and Islamic coins are being showcased with exhibits dating back to the Umayyad, Abbasid, Andalusian, Fatimid, Ayyubid, Atabeg, Seljuk, Mamluk, and Ottoman periods.
The library’ general supervisor, Faisal bin Muammar, told Arab News: “The collection we have in the exhibition displays Islamic culture through the ages, and it is our responsibility as an Islamic country to preserve this treasure and show the world our civilization.”
He noted that Islamic currencies and coins were important items in helping researchers trace and document Islamic history and said the collection currently on show had been gathered over 35 years.
“We have a safe place in the library where we keep the coins. The library has rules, regulations, and procedures for acquiring any piece. Indeed, sometimes we get fake coins, but our team of experts can differentiate the real ones,” he added.
Bin Muammar pointed out that all the exhibition contents had been digitally documented.
Several related events were held on the sidelines of the exhibition, including the launch of the book “Arabic Calligraphy on Islamic Coins” by Dr. Nayef Al-Sharaan, which was commissioned by the library.
The author told Arab News: “In the light of Islamic coins preserved in the King Abdulaziz Public Library, I was honored to write a book that explained the Arabic calligraphy that we see on the coins and its development over the ages.”
The lounge is considered to be the largest of its kind in the SkyTeam airline alliance, covering more than 3,500 square meters
Updated 24 December 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: A Saudia airline travel lounge has landed a top global industry award.
The Saudi flag carrier’s Al-Fursan Lounge at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has been named the world’s best for its health and safety standards by the Airline Passenger Experience Association.
The accolade was celebrated at a ceremony attended by airline officials and invited guests, including a number of social media influencers.
Essam Akhonbay, Saudia’s vice president for marketing and product management, said the company had worked with APEX and airline marketing strategy firm SimpliFlying for three months on implementing the required safety measures.
“We made sure that sanitization stations and robots were available in the lounge. We were also keen to have periodical cleaning to make the lounge as spotless as possible. We, in fact, were keen to stick to the highest international standards, even before the lounge was opened for guests,” he added.
He noted that the Jeddah facility was the first Saudia lounge to receive recognition from the association.
“Winning this award is just the beginning. This lounge is the first lounge in the world to win the APEX award for the safest lounge,” he said.
Akhonbay pointed out that the airport lounge was just one of many products and projects aimed at improving passenger experiences before, during, and after flights.
Speaking during the ceremony, he described the award as a new milestone for Saudia in providing travelers with an immersive experience and helping King Abdulaziz International Airport become a key global travel hub for the Kingdom.
The lounge is considered to be the largest of its kind in the SkyTeam airline alliance, covering more than 3,500 square meters and handling more than 10,000 guests a day (up to 450 at a time).
With Jeddah airport as its main center, Saudia currently operates flights to more than 90 destinations around the world.
Jingle all the way: How Christmas is becoming more accepted in Saudi Arabia
Expats and locals in the Kingdom celebrate the holidays more openly as reforms usher in greater tolerance
Christmas decorations and gifts now widely sold across Kingdom amid a growing culture of openness
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: With the growing number of foreign tourists and expatriates arriving in Saudi Arabia, a trend towards greater openness and tolerance for the festive season has become an essential part of the Kingdom’s reform agenda.
Sydney Turnbull, a US citizen who has lived in Saudi Arabia for seven years, told Arab News that when she first arrived, Christmas was a holiday that was strictly celebrated behind closed doors.
“You heard stories of people smuggling in Christmas trees and celebrating privately, but you never saw decorations or colorful festive lights outside like you did back home in the United States,” she said
However, all of that has changed in the past few years, with holiday displays springing up in shop windows and gift products lining the shelves.
“This year, in particular, is perhaps the most public display of Christmas,” Turnbull said. “From seeing cafes and restaurants transformed into winter wonderlands, bejeweled snowmen, decorations, and ornaments for sale, and Starbucks offering holiday beverages in their holiday-themed cups, which is the same my friends and family have back home.
“My jaw dropped when I saw that Bateel (a local cafe and restaurant) now offers an advent calendar. Yesterday, I received an email from a top restaurant here in Riyadh offering a New Year’s Eve celebration. This would have been unheard of just a few years ago.”
Enrico Catania, a 35-year-old Italian resident of Jeddah, told Arab News this year’s celebrations will be slightly different due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions. He will be spending it with friends as usual, but will not be seeing family.
Nevertheless, the growing openness to Christmas celebrations in Saudi Arabia means he will feel more at home.
“We always enjoyed it with nearest and dearest, but there’s been a perceptible easing since 2015 in celebrating a culture that was almost disallowed in the periods leading to 2015,” Catania said.
“I would say though in general, and in recent times, awareness and acceptance of such cultural customs are increasing despite the cultural differences,” he added.
Turnbull has also noticed many more expats openly celebrating the holiday in Saudi Arabia this time around.
“My Saudi colleagues even gifted me Christmas presents, an incredibly kind and thoughtful gesture, and just another example of how warm and welcoming the people are here.”
She will even sit down to a traditional Christmas lunch with Saudi friends and expats who she considers a second family.
“After that, I’ll likely spend the night watching classic Christmas movies with a mug of hot chocolate and FaceTiming family and friends to wish them a merry Christmas.”
Meanwhile, Ashwag Bamhafooz, a Saudi housewife from Jeddah, said she has been invited to spend Christmas with her husband’s friends from the Philippines.
“My mother’s family, even though they are Sunni Lebanese, celebrate Christmas and give each other gifts,” Bamahfooz said.
“I feel like it’s ok to celebrate Christmas and New Year like we celebrate the Hijri year,” she said, adding that she is excited about the Kingdom’s move towards greater tolerance and acceptance of others.
Indeed, the Kingdom is eager to encourage a culture of tolerance for different ideas and ways of doing things, not merely to create a welcoming atmosphere but to celebrate the value of difference and diversity.
Muneerah Al-Nujaiman, an English teacher at Princess Nourah University, told Arab News that many Saudi people seem to have misunderstood the idea of tolerance.
“I strongly believe in cultural tolerance, which means to allow Christian people to celebrate their own religious beliefs in Saudi Arabia. However, I don’t celebrate them myself as they do not reflect my religious or cultural identity,” Al-Nujaiman said.
“Acceptance of religions means we do not fight them or prevent them from celebrating their holidays, because when I was in their country, they used to give us the freedom to pray and worship, but acceptance does not mean celebration.
“Unfortunately, now those who do not celebrate Halloween and Christmas are not accepted, and this concept is wrong. Western people have not accepted nor included our festivals in their culture, and they see freedom as a strong symbol. It is nice for one to separate their cultural identity and religion from the rest of the people because this reflects the strength of a particular society,” Al-Nujaiman added.
With the religious police out of the picture, the Kingdom has paid great attention to encouraging coexistence, acceptance, and assimilation of foreign cultures in society, so that visitors and expats are not excluded or forced to take on customs which are not their own.
Mawia Al-Hazim, a Saudi dentist, used to study in New York and says she has missed the Christmas atmosphere since returning to the Kingdom.
“I don’t celebrate it religiously because I am Muslim, but being part of other people’s happiness and joy is always a nice thing. I’ve been invited here to many Christmas events.”
Al-Hazim says she is tempted to host a holiday event herself and even put up a Christmas tree, but has struggled to find decorations in local stores.
Turnbull had to go online to find her decorations. “Thanks to online retailers, it’s incredibly easy to find decorations here in Saudi,” she said. “The once rare Christmas tree, ornaments, lights, and stockings are just a click away. I think I purchased just about every holiday candle I could find. My apartment currently smells like a Christmas tree farm of freshly cut balsam firs.”
Rodolfo Negro, 26, an Italian resident of Jeddah, said he is planning a small family gathering this year.
“Christmas celebrations haven’t changed as we celebrate it at home as we always do,” Negro said.
“However, I must say that there are many more Christmas decorations around the city, and they are selling the decorations more openly than before. Unfortunately, the stock ran out, meaning many people purchased the decorations. So, I believe more non-Christians started celebrating.”
Seeing the transformation taking place in the Kingdom has encouraged Turnbull to invite her parents to visit for the first time.
“Now feels like the perfect time to show them the country I’ve called home for so long and all the treasures it has to offer,” Turnbull said.
“My dad is most looking forward to golfing at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, and my mom can’t wait to explore the souks.”