UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles in war games

UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles in war games
A missile is launched during a joint exercise in the southwest of Iran. (File/Reuters)
Reuters
  • The short-range and medium-range missiles can reach US bases in the region as well as Israel
  • The annual exercise that began on Monday came days after the breakup of talks to revive the nuclear deal
LONDON: Britain said on Friday it condemned a launch of ballistic missiles by Iran in war games conducted this week.
“These actions are a threat to regional and international security and we call on Iran to immediately cease its activities,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired more than a dozen surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, the official IRNA news agency reported on Friday.
The report said the Guard fired 16 missiles during an ongoing major military exercise across the country’s south. It said the name of missiles were Emad, Ghadr, Sejjil, Zalzal, Dezful and Zolfaghar and that their range is from 350 to 2,000 kilometers (220 to 1250 miles). The short-range and medium-range missiles, Iran has said, can reach US bases in the region as well as Israel.
It said the missiles successfully hit one target at the same time as 10 drones simultaneously hit their targets. State TV showed missiles launching in the desert.
Iran had displayed and test fired the missiles in the past.
Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, said the planned drill was an answer to Israel’s recent “massive but pointless threats” to Iran.
Bagheri said, “This was a tiny part of hundreds of missiles that can hit any hostile target simultaneously.”
Israel has long seen Iran’s nuclear program as a threat and seeks a harder line by the US and international community. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.
During the second day of the drill on Tuesday, Iran launched cruise missiles, too.
The Guard in the past has said it has cruise missiles with ranges of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). It also has missiles that range up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles).
From time to time, Iran holds military exercises, saying they are aimed at improving the readiness of its forces and testing new weapons.
The five-day annual exercise that began on Monday came days after the breakup of talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Iran has accelerated its nuclear advances as negotiations to return to the accord struggle to make headway. The talks will resume on Monday.
Former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal and re-imposed crushing sanctions on Iran in 2018 . Tehran has since started enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from the 90 percent needed to make an atomic bomb.

Morocco extends flight ban because of virus

Morocco extends flight ban because of virus
  • The suspension of all passenger flights to and from Morocco will be extended until January 31
  • The government has also banned all New Year's Eve celebrations
RABAT: Morocco on Friday extended a halt on international passenger flights until the end of January as it tries to rein in surging cases of the omicron coronavirus variant.
The National Office of Airports (ONDA) announced that “the suspension of all passenger flights to and from Morocco will be extended until January 31, 2022.”
Rabat imposed the measure to run initially from late November until December 31, although a mechanism had been in place for Moroccan citizens stranded abroad to come home.
But on Thursday Rabat stopped that mechanism, meaning the de facto closure of the country’s borders.
Now the only passenger movements allowed are one-off repatriation flights for foreign citizens in the kingdom, authorized on a case-by-case basis by Rabat.
The government has also banned all New Year’s Eve celebrations and reimposed a nighttime curfew.
Festivals and cultural gatherings have been banned since the start of the month.
The restrictions have dealt a punishing blow to the North African country’s vital tourism sector, already on its knees after two lost seasons because of the pandemic.

Groups call for protests against Libya’s poll cancelation

Groups call for protests against Libya’s poll cancelation
  • While unclear to what extent Libyans would demonstrate publicly, call underlines risks to fragile stability
  • Libya’s election commission has proposed Jan. 24 as a new date for the presidential poll
CAIRO: Several Libyan parliamentary candidates called for nationwide protests over the cancelation of Friday’s long-awaited presidential election, a blow to hopes of ending a decade of chaos in the oil-rich North African country.
While it was unclear to what extent Libyans would demonstrate publicly, the call underlines risks to a fragile stability in the oil-rich nation that’s a haven for militias and still riven by an east-west divide.
Libya’s election commission has proposed Jan. 24 as a new date for the presidential poll, which was to be followed by parliamentary elections on Feb. 15. But no dates have been officially set or agreed upon by the country’s rival factions.
“Do not be passive. Take to the streets and express your opinion. Force them to respect your will,” AlSalhen AlNihoom, a parliamentary candidate from the eastern city of Benghazi, wrote on his Facebook page.
Many parliamentary hopefuls have circulated a poster calling for rallies on what they dubbed “Salvation Friday.” The poster listed the demands of protesters, namely to set Jan. 24 as a final deadline for the poll.
Earlier this week, some 50 parliamentary hopefuls denounced the cancelation of the vote, insisting in a joint statement that the commission should set another final date for holding it. The statement called on Libyans to take to the streets to defend their “right to a safe, stable and sovereign” country.
For nearly a year, the planned election was the lynchpin of international efforts to bring peace to Libya.
But with several well-known figures — including the son of ousted dictator Muammar Qaddafi — declaring candidacy despite officials bans, the election commission never published a list of accepted candidates.
Many observers had warned that either scenario — holding the vote on time or postponing it — would be a destabilizing setback.
On Thursday, UN Secretary General Antoni Guterres said that elections should be held “in the appropriate conditions,” according to a statement issued by his spokesperson. The UN top diplomat vowed that his organization will continue to support Libyan efforts to overcome challenges and hold both presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.
Libya plunged into turmoil after the 2011 uprising that culminated in the overthrow and killing of longtime strongman Qaddafi. Eventually, the country split between rival governments — one in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar, and another UN-supported administration in the capital of Tripoli, in the west. Each side is supported by a variety of militias and foreign powers.
In April 2019, Haftar and his forces launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the Tripoli government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.
Mediated by the United Nations, an October 2020 cease-fire led to the formation of a transitional government with elections scheduled for Dec. 24. But with the vote now canceled, the fate of that government is now unclear. The parliamentary committee said the government’s mandate ends on Friday.
Two days earlier, the east-based parliament’s presidency tasked a 10-lawmaker committee to propose within a week a new roadmap. It said lawmakers would discuss the proposal in the next general session, without giving a date.

Italy pledges support for Baghdad

Italy pledges support for Baghdad
  • Two parties discuss enhancing security ties ahead of Italy’s control of the NATO mission to Iraq in May 2022
ROME: The Italian government has pledged its support to Iraq to further its goals for stabilization and to continue the fight against terrorism.

Iraq’s president and prime minister held talks on Thursday in Baghdad with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

President Barham Saleh stressed the need to defuse the region’s crises and prevent escalation through dialogue.

“Iraq is an indispensable element for regional stability,” he said in a statement.

Saleh and the chief of Italian diplomacy discussed bilateral ties and efforts to “strengthen them in various fields, and joint bilateral cooperation in the face of various challenges, especially those related to combating terrorism and extremism, strengthening economic and cultural relations, confronting the dangerous repercussions of climate change and protecting the environment,” a spokesman for the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Arab News.

Saleh praised “Italy’s supportive role for the Iraqi security forces in combating terrorism within the international coalition and Nato, in addition to contributions in the humanitarian and social aspects.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of benefiting from Italy’s experience in fighting corruption and organised crime networks.

“Di Maio and Al-Kadhimi discussed ways to develop Iraqi-Italian relations in various political and economic areas and in the war on terrorism,” the same source told Arab News.

The two parties also discussed improving security relations, especially with regards to the training of Iraqi forces under the NATO framework, with the defense pact moving to a non-combat role in the country.

Di Maio reaffirmed Rome’s support for Iraq and its government.

“Italy is committed to stabilization and development of this country, and to continue help the government in a concrete way to fight against terrorism,” he said.

He also praised the Iraqi government’s efforts to “bring views closer and enhance local and regional stability,” and wished for a boost of bilateral commercial relations.

Italy is part of the international coalition of troops in Iraq, with some 1,000 Italian soldiers currently deployed. The country will head the NATO mission in Iraq from May 2022.

UAE bans flights arriving from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania due to COVID-19

UAE bans flights arriving from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania due to COVID-19
  • The decision bars travelers who were in the four countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE
  • Excluded from the travel ban are UAE nationals, members of diplomatic missions and golden residence holders
DUBAI: The UAE has suspended all inbound flights from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns, state news agency WAM reported.
The decision also bars travelers who were in the four countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE.
“Flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries,” the report said.
Excluded from the travel ban are UAE nationals, members of diplomatic missions and golden residence holders, although they are required to present a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of departure. 
They are likewise required to undergo a Rapid-PCR test at the airport six hours before departure and another PCR test at UAE airports. The must also isolate for 10 days and take a nasal test on their ninth day in the UAE.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that those arriving from the four countries through other nations must stay in latter countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE.
“UAE citizens are barred from travelling to the four African countries except for the country's emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships,” the report added.
The UAE also introduced new travel requirements for travelers arriving on direct flights from Uganda and Ghana. 
Passengers must present a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours and take a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.
Those transiting to the UAE must show a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport of their main point of departure within six hours of traveling.
They also required to take a Rapid PCR test at the transit airport before being allowed to enter the UAE.

Coalition forces destroy 9 Houthi weapons storage in Sanaa

Coalition forces destroy 9 Houthi weapons storage in Sanaa
  • The air strikes followed the seizure by the US Navy of a boat suspected of trying to smuggle weapons to Houthi terrorists
RIYADH: Arab coalition forces have started carrying out air strikes to destroy Houthi weapons at a camp in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, early on Friday, the alliance said.

Coalition sources said the Houthis were earlier warned to remove weapons being kept at a populated area. 

Houthi supporters managed to relocate the weapons to the  Al-Tashreefat camp as the deadline approached, but coalition forces spotted them and took necessary action, Al-Ekhbariyah tweeted.

The coalition destroyed 9 weapons storage at the camp where the weapons were transferred, the news channel said.

The air strikes followed the seizure of a huge cache of weapons by the US Navy from a fishing boat believed to be bound for Yemen on Monday.

The boat, believed to have sailed from Iran, was intercepted by US Navy patrols in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea off Oman and Pakistan.

Sailors boarded the vessel and found 1,400 Kalashnikov-style rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition, as well five Yemeni crew members, the US Navy said.

Iran is believed to be supporting the Houthi militia in Yemen in their bid to seize control of the poor nation south of Saudi Arabia.

Since 2015 after a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia came to the aid of the Yemeni government, Houthis have relentlessly launched missile, rocket and drone attacks on civilian centers in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

 

 

