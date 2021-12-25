You are here

Philippines plans for 'workation' to revive tourism in 2022

The Department of Tourism has been preparing for the reopening and over 86 percent of the country’s tourism industry workers have been fully vaccinated as of mid-December. (Shutterstock)
The Department of Tourism has been preparing for the reopening and over 86 percent of the country’s tourism industry workers have been fully vaccinated as of mid-December. (Shutterstock)
Ellie Aben

Philippines plans for ‘workation’ to revive tourism in 2022

The Department of Tourism has been preparing for the reopening and over 86 percent of the country’s tourism industry workers have been fully vaccinated as of mid-December. (Shutterstock)
  • “For 2022, we look forward to sustaining the momentum of recovery for many of our destinations, primarily driven by the domestic market”
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is hopeful for the revival of its tourism sector in 2022, officials and key stakeholders have said, as they seek to encourage more domestic travelers and tap into the growing “workation” market two years after nearly all recreational activity was halted by COVID-19 curbs.
Home to white sand beaches, famous diving spots, lively entertainment, diverse cultural heritage and unique wildlife, the Philippine economy is dependent on tourism, which in 2019 generated 2.51 trillion pesos ($50 billion), contributing nearly 13 percent of the country’s GDP, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
As the pandemic hit in 2020, most tourism destinations in the Philippines were forced to shut down, dealing a major blow to the sector as its revenues plummeted to 973 billion pesos, with foreign tourist arrivals slumping 82 percent and local travel almost 78 percent.
Nearly two years into the pandemic, the Southeast Asian nation has been largely successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 with lockdowns and vaccination drives. The number of infections in the population of 110 million has been steadily falling since mid-September, reaching on average less than 300 new cases a day, with over 40 percent of Filipinos having been fully vaccinated.

FASTFACT

• Manila seeks to tap into growing demand for business combined with leisure, an emerging trend resulting from remote working.

• As COVID-19 hit, revenue from tourism dropped by from 2.51 trillion pesos ($50 billion) in 2019 to 973 billion pesos in 2020.

The decreasing infection rate has allowed authorities to gradually reopen the tourism sector, especially for domestic travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers from countries classified by Philippine authorities as “low-risk” can already enter the country.
“The current tourism scenario is looking generally optimistic as we near the end of 2021,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat told Arab News earlier this week.
“For 2022, we look forward to sustaining the momentum of recovery for many of our destinations, primarily driven by the domestic market.”
For international travelers, the Philippines is going to focus on what she termed as “sustainable tourism development models,” while also tapping into the growing market for business combined with leisure, or “workation” — an emerging trend resulting from office activities shifting to remote working during the pandemic.
“Our focus is on providing guests with high-quality experiences rather than mass tourism and short-term gains,” Puyat said.
“The trend was something that came along as a need by employees who worked from home during the pandemic, yet also needed the time to take a break and recover from cabin fever. We are confident that with the increasing prominence of remote work, this trend will be highly relevant even after the pandemic.”
The Department of Tourism, she said, has been preparing for the reopening and over 86 percent of the country’s tourism industry workers have been fully vaccinated as of mid-December.
“Fortunately, the development of anti-COVID-19 vaccines have given us a renewed hope for the industry to finally continue on a steady path towards full recovery,” Puyat said, adding that the country’s tourism industry also expects a boost from hosting the upcoming World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit.
The WTTC Global Summit, considered the most influential event for travel and tourism professionals, is scheduled to take place in Manila in late March.
The government’s optimism is shared by the country’s main hospitality sector stakeholders.
“Considering the reports on the number of COVID-19 cases which has been kept to three digits, we feel that 2022 onwards will see and upward trajectory not only for hotels and other accommodation facilities, but for the tourism industry in general,” said, Benito Bengzon, executive director of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association.
“We’re quite confident that the hotel industry in particular will start to recover.”
PHOA President Arthur Lopez added, however, that it may take a few years before the full rebound can take place as international flights also need to pick up.
“There will be a boom in travel because everybody wants to travel and those who want to travel have a lot of money they can spend, but I think we have to be realistic,” he said.
“The International Air Transport Association already said 2024 is only the start, the beginning. So, in other words, it has to peak two or three years after it starts.”

Topics: Philippines

Egypt sends suspect to US to face charges of defrauding Kuwaiti Embassy

Egypt sends suspect to US to face charges of defrauding Kuwaiti Embassy
Updated 24 December 2021
RAY HANANIA

Egypt sends suspect to US to face charges of defrauding Kuwaiti Embassy

Egypt sends suspect to US to face charges of defrauding Kuwaiti Embassy
  • El-Khebki fled the US in 2014, officials said
  • Justice Department officials said El-Khebki was returned to the US by Egyptian authorities
Updated 24 December 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The US District Court for the District of Columbia unsealed the indictment of a suspect who was returned from Egypt to the US on Dec. 14 to face fraud and money laundering charges involving the Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Special Agent in Charge Ray Villanueva of Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. said Ahmed El-Khebki, 62, is a naturalized US citizen originally from Egypt and Sudan and has been taken into US custody.

El-Khebki fled the US in 2014, officials said.

In 2016, two former employees of the Kuwaiti Embassy Health Office pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the District of Columbia for conspiring with El-Khebki and others to launder money embezzled from the Kuwaiti Embassy’s Health Office.

Justice Department officials said El-Khebki was returned to the US by Egyptian authorities.

According to court documents and statements made during his initial appearance, El-Khebki and his co-conspirators carried out a scheme to defraud the Kuwaiti Embassy Health Office in Washington, D.C., which arranged and paid for services provided by US medical providers to Kuwaiti citizens who traveled to the US for medical care, according to court filings.

El-Khebki and his co-conspirators submitted fraudulent invoices to the Kuwaiti Embassy Health Office, where other members of the conspiracy signed checks drawn off the Health Office’s US bank account made payable to shell companies created as part of the scheme.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security thanked Interpol and Egyptian authorities for their assistance in apprehending El-Khebki and returning him to the US. The Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service also provided significant assistance.

Homeland Security Investigations based in Washington, D.C. is leading the investigation. Senior Trial Attorney Jonathan T. Baum and Trial Attorney Shai D. Bronshtein of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section are prosecuting the case.

Topics: US Egypt Kuwaiti embassy in Washington

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy
Updated 24 December 2021
AP

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy
  • A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of the basilica as the Sistine Chapel choir sang “Noel”
  • No curfew is in place this year, but cases this week have surged even beyond 2020 levels
Updated 24 December 2021
AP

ROME: Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.
A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of the basilica as the Sistine Chapel choir sang “Noel,” kicking off the Vatican’s Christmas holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.
The “Midnight Mass” actually began at 7:30 p.m., a nod to the 85-year-old pope’s endurance and a hold-over from last year, when the service had to end before Italy’s nationwide COVID-19 curfew.
No curfew is in place this year, but cases this week have surged even beyond 2020 levels. For the second day in a row, Italy on Friday set a new pandemic daily record with 50,599 new cases. Another 141 people died, bringing Italy’s official death toll to 136,386.
The Vatican secretary of state on Thursday imposed a new vaccine mandate on all Vatican staff, extending it to all employees except those who have recovered from the coronavirus. Previously, only employees who dealt with the public directly had to be vaccinated, such as staff at the Vatican Museums and the Swiss Guards, while others could access their offices with regular testing. The mandate does not apply to the faithful attending Mass, but they were required to wear masks.
Francis has said vaccination is an “act of love” and he has called for wealthier countries to provide the shots to the developing world.

Topics: Vatican Pope Francis Christmas Eve Mass COVID-19

Britain to begin resettling Afghan refugees in January

Britain to begin resettling Afghan refugees in January
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

Britain to begin resettling Afghan refugees in January

Britain to begin resettling Afghan refugees in January
  • Ministers “concerningly tight-lipped” on details, says charity
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has announced its Afghan resettlement scheme will start in January, months after it secured the recovery of thousands of at-risk Afghans during the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

It is expected to provide support for up to 20,000 Afghans, with the program prioritizing women, children, and those considered at high risk from Taliban retribution.

Activists for women’s rights, freedom of speech and the rule of law are anticipated to be prioritized by the government’s support.

The government said the Afghans it had already evacuated would be the first to be resettled throughout Britain under the scheme. They will be granted indefinite leave to remain, an immigration status that affords them the right to work and study without risk of deportation.

Despite details provided in recent announcements, charities working with refugees have asked the government to clarify how the scheme will operate.

Louise Calvey, head of services and safeguarding at Refugee Action, told The Guardian: “It’s vital for the thousands of Afghans stuck in hotels in the UK and the thousands more in fear of their lives in and around Afghanistan that the resettlement program starts immediately and is properly funded. Yet ministers remain concerningly tight-lipped on crucial details, such as how many of the 20,000 people they’ve pledged to help are already in the UK, and how many additional refugees stuck overseas will be welcomed.

“The government must also provide urgent clarity on how it intends to back local councils and international organizations to make sure people fleeing the Taliban quickly receive the life-saving protection and support they desperately need.”

A British Red Cross spokesperson told The Guardian: “We welcome the news that the UK government is set to open the resettlement program that was promised to people within Afghanistan who need protection.

“We know that resettlement programs can be lifelines for people fleeing persecution and violence, especially when the right support is in place when they arrive in the UK. Our experience supporting a previous program — for people from Syria — is that for these schemes to work well it has to be a real partnership between national and local government, charities like our own, but also the communities themselves, who play a vital role in welcoming those who seek safety here.

“When that’s in place, the benefit (for) people affected by the crisis and the communities that welcome them is huge. We look forward to hearing more about the plan and how this will work in practice.”

Topics: Afghanistan UK Afghan resettlement program

UK national arrested by Taliban in Kabul

UK national arrested by Taliban in Kabul
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

UK national arrested by Taliban in Kabul

UK national arrested by Taliban in Kabul
  • Foreign Office investigating detention of NGO worker Grant Bailey
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British citizen has been reported missing in Afghanistan after being arrested by the Taliban in Kabul.

Grant Bailey, an NGO worker, was detained amid a security crackdown in the capital, the Daily Mirror reported.

The reasons for his arrest have not been made public.

The British Foreign Office said that an investigation into the incident has been opened.  

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the detention of a British national in Afghanistan and have been in touch with their family to support them.”

Bailey is believed to have returned to Afghanistan in September shortly after the Taliban takeover of the country.

A Foreign Office source said: “We were quite surprised he went back to Kabul after the Western withdrawal, as the security situation there is obviously much worse.

“Added to that, the Taliban government is making it very difficult for the few expats working there, making it very difficult to travel.

“A lot of people are trying to get to the bottom of what has happened to him, where is being held and under what charges.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban UK

One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models

One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models
Updated 24 December 2021
Reuters

One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models

One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models
  • Daily modelled estimates produced by the ONS showed around 9.5% of Londoners had COVID-19 as of Sunday
  • Report also showed a record 1 in 35 people in England had COVID-19 between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19
Updated 24 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Around 1 in 10 people in London were likely infected with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the omicron variant of coronavirus.
Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5 percent of Londoners had COVID-19 as of Sunday, within a 95 percent confidence interval of 8.43 percent to 10.69 percent.
The figures came a day after Britain recorded a record number of new coronavirus cases as the omicron variant swept across the country, with the daily tally reaching 119,789 from 106,122 a day earlier.
The ONS report also showed a record 1 in 35 people in England had COVID-19 between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19 — compared with a previous estimate published on Thursday of 1 in 45 in the week to Dec. 16.
Many industries and transport networks are struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate, while hospitals in Britain have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.
Omicron’s rapid advance has driven a surge in cases in Britain over the last seven days, with the total rising by 678,165, government data showed on Thursday.
As the Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles to limit the economic impact of the latest COVID-19 outbreak, it said on Wednesday it was reducing the legal self-isolation period in England to seven days from 10.

Topics: Coronavirus UK omicron

