JHAH gets Mowaamah gold for inclusive work environment

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare has been re-accredited and maintained “Mowaamah” gold status standing with a high score of 99 percent. “Mowaamah” is an accreditation by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development designed for organizations who wish to enhance their work environments to be comprehensive and more supportive of persons with disabilities.
Organizations awarded Gold certifications have a 70-100 percent compliance level, and the Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare is 99 percent compliant.
Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare COO Salem Al-Shehry announced the organization’s continuous commitment to providing an inclusive and adaptive environment for everyone, including patients, family members, visitors and employees.
“In harmony with Saudi Vision 2030, the Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare endeavors to enable everyone, including persons with disabilities, to be integrated, independent and to feel respected. We are determined to provide an accessible, inclusive environment at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, where education, job opportunities, and staff retention are conducted without discrimination,” he said.
“The Persons with Disabilities subcommittee continued its commitment to facilitate person-centeredness at our organization and make it sustainable.
“For us, the certification is a mean to an end, our focus is the patient journey, creating the right changes in our environment for better support and accessibility,” said Tatiana Mezerhane, chairperson, Persons with Disabilities Subcommittee.
At the Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, the sub-committee for Person with Disabilities provides oversight to the Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare Disability Supportive Improvement Plan to ensure that Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare’s governance, recruitment policies, premises, products, services, equipment and training programs are inclusive for persons with disabilities.
Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare is among the few healthcare organizations kingdom-wide that chose to pursue the ministry’s initiative and to reflect its standard in its policies, processes and day-to-day procedures to create a sustainable culture.
