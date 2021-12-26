You are here

  JHAH gets Mowaamah gold for inclusive work environment

JHAH gets Mowaamah gold for inclusive work environment

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare has been re-accredited and maintained 'Mowaamah' gold status standing with a high score of 99 percent.
Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare has been re-accredited and maintained ‘Mowaamah’ gold status standing with a high score of 99 percent.
Updated 26 December 2021
Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare has been re-accredited and maintained ‘Mowaamah’ gold status standing with a high score of 99 percent.
Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare has been re-accredited and maintained “Mowaamah” gold status standing with a high score of 99 percent. “Mowaamah” is an accreditation by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development designed for organizations who wish to enhance their work environments to be comprehensive and more supportive of persons with disabilities.
Organizations awarded Gold certifications have a 70-100 percent compliance level, and the Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare  is 99 percent compliant.
Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare COO Salem Al-Shehry announced the organization’s continuous commitment to providing an inclusive and adaptive environment for everyone, including patients, family members, visitors and employees.
“In harmony with Saudi Vision 2030, the Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare  endeavors to enable everyone, including persons with disabilities, to be integrated, independent and to feel respected. We are determined to provide an accessible, inclusive environment at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, where education, job opportunities, and staff retention are conducted without discrimination,” he said.
“The Persons with Disabilities subcommittee continued its commitment to facilitate person-centeredness at our organization and make it sustainable.
“For us, the certification is a mean to an end, our focus is the patient journey, creating the right changes in our environment for better support and accessibility,” said Tatiana Mezerhane, chairperson, Persons with Disabilities Subcommittee.
At the Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, the sub-committee for Person with Disabilities provides oversight to the Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare Disability Supportive Improvement Plan to ensure that Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare’s governance, recruitment policies, premises, products, services, equipment and training programs are inclusive for persons with disabilities.
Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare is among the few healthcare organizations kingdom-wide that chose to pursue the ministry’s initiative and to reflect its standard in its policies, processes and day-to-day procedures to create a sustainable culture.

Topics: JHAH

Saudi medical student receives LG Electronics’ Righteous Person Award

Saudi medical student receives LG Electronics’ Righteous Person Award
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi medical student receives LG Electronics’ Righteous Person Award

Saudi medical student receives LG Electronics’ Righteous Person Award
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

A medical student has been praised for his heroism after saving another man’s life, following a near fatal incident. Saudi national Faisal Abdullah Mohammed Al-Ghamdi is being recognized for his quick thinking and using his medical background to properly assist a distressed individual.

Faisal was returning from a vaccination center where he was volunteering, when he discovered people trying to help a man who had sustained a serious injury following a hit and run. 

Faisal used his medical experience to correctly administer medical attention to the injured individual until the proper emergency services arrived. His efforts are attributed with saving the man’s life.

“I felt very proud and accomplished because I was able to help save someone’s life by God’s will. The man was in a dangerous condition, he was bleeding and people were trying to move him the wrong way.

Unfortunately, they did not have the medical and first aid knowledge to help with such a serious injury,” he said. Al-Ghamdi, who is currently studying medicine at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah, has also volunteered at King Adulaziz Hospital where he spent the last month working in the ER.

He attributes that the ER experience helped him gain valuable skills that aided him in his heroic treatment. “I would like to thank my parents as they are the ones who have always supported me.

I hope everyone learns first aid because it is not limited to doctors and paramedics, but everyone should learn it because we do not know when we face a dangerous case may need urgent intervention,” Al-Ghamdi said at the ceremony where he received his award at LG headquarters in Jeddah.

He will be gifted with an LG Smart electric cooker. He is the second citizen of the Kingdom to receive this award.

The first recipient of the award was Saudi national Mohammad Al Alit, who heroically protected his community from fire.

Al-Ghamdi was recognized for his efforts by an initiative known as the LG Righteous Person Award as LG has long aimed to create values needed by society through constant interaction with the communities.

LG will continue to encourage and support those valuable members of the society, who spread positivity and are dedicated toward doing social justice.

