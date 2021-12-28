You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Politics and Expertise by Zeynep Pamuk

What We Are Reading Today: Politics and Expertise by Zeynep Pamuk

What We Are Reading Today: Politics and Expertise by Zeynep Pamuk
Short Url

https://arab.news/berrg

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Politics and Expertise by Zeynep Pamuk

What We Are Reading Today: Politics and Expertise by Zeynep Pamuk
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Our ability to act on some of the most pressing issues of our time, from pandemics and climate change to artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons, depends on knowledge provided by scientists and other experts.

Meanwhile, contemporary political life is increasingly characterized by problematic responses to expertise, with denials of science on the one hand and complaints about the ignorance of the citizenry on the other.

Politics and Expertise offers a new model for the relationship between science and democracy, rooted in the ways in which scientific knowledge and the political context of its use are imperfect.

Zeynep Pamuk starts from the fact that science is uncertain, incomplete, and contested, and shows how scientists’ judgments about what is significant and useful shape the agenda and framing of political decisions.

The challenge, Pamuk argues, is to ensure that democracies can expose and contest the assumptions and omissions of scientists, instead of choosing between wholesale acceptance or rejection of expertise.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson
books
What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson
What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine

What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson

What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson

What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

In 1942, the US Army unleashed one of its greatest secret weapons in the battle to defeat Adolf Hitler: Training nearly 2,000 German-born Jews in special interrogation techniques.

Known as the Ritchie Boys, they were sent in small, elite teams to join every major combat unit in Europe, where they interrogated German POWs and gathered crucial intelligence that saved American lives and helped win the war.

Though they knew what the Nazis would do to them if they were captured, the Ritchie Boys eagerly joined the fight to defeat Hitler. As they did, many of them did not know the fates of their own families left behind in occupied Europe.

Bruce Henderson draws on personal interviews with many surviving veterans and extensive archival research to bring this never-before-told chapter of the Second World War to light, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine
What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default

What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine

What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine

What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

Author: Daniel Ellsberg

The Doomsday Machine is Daniel Ellsberg’s insider’s account of the most dangerous arms buildup in the history of civilization, whose legacy — and proposed renewal under the Trump administration — threatens the very survival of humanity.
It is scarcely possible to estimate the true dangers of our present nuclear policies without penetrating the secret realities of the nuclear strategy of the late Eisenhower and early Kennedy years, when Ellsberg had high-level access to them.
No other insider has written so candidly of that long-classified history, though the policies remain fundamentally, and frighteningly, unchanged, according to a review on goodreads.com
Ellsberg, in the end, offers steps we can take under the current administration to avoid nuclear catastrophe.

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
What We Are Reading Today: Inessential Colors by Basile Baudez
books
What We Are Reading Today: Inessential Colors by Basile Baudez

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News

Authors: Mark Aguiar and Manuel Amador

Fiscal crises and sovereign default repeatedly threaten the stability and growth of economies around the world. Mark Aguiar and Manuel Amador provide a unified and tractable theoretical framework that elucidates the key economics behind sovereign debt markets, shedding light on the frictions and inefficiencies that prevent the smooth functioning of these markets, and proposing sensible approaches to sovereign debt management.
The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default looks at the core friction unique to sovereign debt—the lack of strong legal enforcement—and goes on to examine additional frictions such as deadweight costs of default, vulnerability to runs, the incentive to “dilute” existing creditors, and sovereign debt’s distortion of investment and growth.

Topics: Book

What We Are Reading Today: Inessential Colors by Basile Baudez

What We Are Reading Today: Inessential Colors by Basile Baudez
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Inessential Colors by Basile Baudez

What We Are Reading Today: Inessential Colors by Basile Baudez
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

Architectural drawings of the Italian Renaissance were largely devoid of color, but from the 17th century through the nineteenth, polychromy in architectural representation grew and flourished.

Basile Baudez argues that colors appeared on paper when architects adapted the pictorial tools of imitation, cartographers’ natural signs, military engineers’ conventions, and, finally, painters’ affective goals in an attempt to communicate with a broad public.

Inessential Colors traces the use of color in European architectural drawings and prints, revealing how this phenomenon reflected the professional anxieties of an emerging professional practice that was simultaneously art and science.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
books
What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
books
What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

The compelling story of how Vincent van Gogh developed his audacious, iconic style by immersing himself in the work of others, featuring hundreds of paintings by Van Gogh as well as the artists who inspired him — from the New York Times bestselling co-author of Van Gogh: The Life.

Vincent van Gogh’s paintings look utterly unique — his vivid palette and boldly interpretive portraits are unmistakably his. Yet however revolutionary his style may have been, it was actually built on a strong foundation of paintings by other artists, both his contemporaries and those who came before him.

Now, drawing on Van Gogh’s own thoughtful and often profound comments about the painters he venerated, Steven Naifeh gives a gripping account of the artist’s deep engagement with their work.

Thanks to the vast correspondence from Van Gogh to his beloved brother, Theo, Naifeh, a Pulitzer Prize winner, is able to reconstruct Van Gogh’s artistic world from within.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
books
What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Latest updates

Campers in Saudi Arabia enjoy cool weather, host friends and families in nature
The National Center for Vegetation and Combating Desertification is working on long-term vegetation restoration, protection and rehabilitation of its sites, and the expansion of green spaces throughout the Kingdom. (Photos/Supplied)
What We Are Reading Today: Politics and Expertise by Zeynep Pamuk
What We Are Reading Today: Politics and Expertise by Zeynep Pamuk
Bali’s highland village keeps the deceased above ground
Bali’s highland village keeps the deceased above ground
Saudi Arabia to host its first rally event for women drivers
Saudi Arabia to host its first rally event for women drivers
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 389 as disease outbreak looms
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 389 as disease outbreak looms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.