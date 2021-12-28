You are here

  • Home
  • 2021 in Review: Why worldwide refugee flows surged again despite the pandemic

2021 in Review: Why worldwide refugee flows surged again despite the pandemic

2021 in Review: Why worldwide refugee flows surged again despite the pandemic
Short Url

https://arab.news/4tnvx

Updated 16 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall

2021 in Review: Why worldwide refugee flows surged again despite the pandemic

2021 in Review: Why worldwide refugee flows surged again despite the pandemic
  • In the first 11 months of 2021, some 14,000 migrants had already come to Europe — more than in the whole of 2020
  • The Mediterranean remains the focus of the great exodus of people from Africa and Asia in search of a better life
Updated 16 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall

LONDON: For two years, the global refugee crisis has been overshadowed by the battle against COVID-19. But in 2021 there was a worrying uptick in the number of people fleeing poverty and conflict, and there is every indication that the situation will get even worse in 2022.

Anyone who followed media coverage in November of the unseemly squabbling between Britain and the EU after the tragic deaths of 27 migrants in the English Channel could be forgiven for thinking the economic and social burden of the global refugee crisis in 2021 fell mainly on northern Europe.

Nothing could be further from the truth. As the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, frequently points out, 85 percent of the world’s 20 million or more refugees are hosted either in neighboring countries or elsewhere in developing regions.

Turkey, for example, has more refugees within its borders than any other country — more than 3.5 million (or 43 for every 1,000 of its own citizens). Jordan has almost 3 million, while tiny Lebanon hosts 1.5 million — more than 13 refugees for every 100 Lebanese.

Germany, home to a million former refugees, has been the most generous of the European states. In the UK, which receives far fewer applications than either Germany or France, but where politicians whip up animosity towards migrants by suggesting, falsely, that the country is being overrun, there is only one tenth of that number. 

Iranians made up the largest proportion of those claiming asylum in the UK in the year ending September 2021.

By the end of November, 23,500 migrants had successfully crossed the Channel over the course of 2021 — double the number that did so in 2020 — while France had prevented 18,000 more from attempting the crossing.

But it is clear that the treacherous Mediterranean Sea remains the focus of the great exodus of people from Africa and the Middle East in search of a better life. Figures from UNHCR show that between January and October 2021, a total of 81,647 people risked it all in a bid to set foot in Spain, Italy, Malta, Greece or Cyprus. 

It goes without saying that the deaths of the 27 people, including three children, when their flimsy rubber craft foundered off the coast of France on Nov. 25, is a tragedy that has touched the hearts of many.




Libyan health workers recover bodies of drowned migrants, who were hoping to travel to Europe by sea, after a shipwreck off the beach in Sabratha, some 120 kilometres west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on November 25, 2021. (AFP)

But what the coverage has largely overlooked is that during the year up to that date no fewer than 2,543 people had already drowned in the Mediterranean or the eastern Atlantic while seeking refuge in Europe.

The majority, some 1,422 individuals, perished on the infamous central Mediterranean route, bound for Italy or Malta. Overall, the Missing Migrants Project reports, deaths in the Mediterranean “drastically increased in the first nine months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020,” a phenomenon it attributed in part to the relaxation of mobility restrictions imposed in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 959 people lost their lives in 2021 attempting the increasingly popular, but deceptively hazardous, crossing from West Africa to the Spanish Canary Islands, 100 kilometers offshore at their closest point to Morocco or the Western Sahara. 

One of the most recent lives lost on this route was that of a baby, found dead in one of five inflatable dinghies, carrying nearly 300 people from sub-Saharan Africa, that were intercepted off the islands at the beginning of December.

Yet despite such tragedies, compassion fatigue appears to have set in.




A baby is rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Maydayterraneo on board the Aita Mari rescue boat during the rescue of about 90 migrants in the Mediterranean open sea off the Libyan coast on February 9, 2020. (AFP)

Such catastrophes would once have made front-page news around the world, as in 2015 when the body of three-year-old Syrian refugee Alan Kurdi washed ashore near Bodrum in Turkey.

For a while, the uproar created by the harrowing photographs of the child’s body face-down in the surf a few hundred meters from a popular tourist spot, seemed like it might tip attitudes in favor of the world’s refugees. 

Since then, however, the drownings have continued, and a world now preoccupied with the COVID-19 pandemic has largely lost interest.

In the five years that followed Kurdi’s death in 2015, no fewer than 17,000 people lost their lives attempting the sea crossing to Europe. Exactly how many of them were children is unclear. But given that one in five migrants are children, it is plausible that Kurdi has been followed to his untimely death by approximately 3,400 of his young peers.

In the flood of statistics that has been generated since the refugee crisis exploded in 2015, it is easy to lose sight of the reality of the myriad human tragedies that lie behind the numbers — the countless families and communities devastated by the loss of mothers, fathers and children. And it seems there is no end in sight.

With a total of 109,726 refugee arrivals in Europe as of the end of November, 2021 has not been a particularly bad year — certainly when compared to 2015 when over a million people sought sanctuary on the northern shores of the Mediterranean.




A European Union flag waves behind barbwires at the new closed center for migrants in the Greek island of Kos on November 27, 2021. (AFP)

Indeed, the numbers have declined year on year since 2015 — dramatically so in 2016, to 380,300, and again in 2017, when “only” 178,700 came to Europe. Over the next three years the numbers dropped steadily, from 141,400 in 2018 to 95,700 in 2020.

But in 2021, for the first time in five years, the downward trend began to reverse. In the 11 months to November, some 14,000 people had already come to Europe — more than in the whole of 2020.

Experts are divided on the cause of the recent flurry. Certainly, the movements of people serve as a barometer of global affairs. That the largest proportion of refugees in 2021 — some 25 percent of the total — came from Tunisia reflects that country’s ongoing socio-economic problems.

But second to Tunisia, and accounting for more than 11 percent of all refugees in 2021, was Bangladesh, which in the past year made a surprise appearance in a top 10 of source nations, a list previously dominated by countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Between January and the end of October this year, 6,455 refugees whose journey began in Bangladesh arrived in Europe. An unknown number died trying. In May 2021, 50 would-be migrants drowned when their boat sank off Tunisia. Rescuers were surprised to find that all 33 of the survivors, found clinging to an oil platform, were from Bangladesh.




Migrants rescued by Tunisia's national guard during an attempted crossing of the Mediterranean by boat, rest at the port of El-Ketef in Ben Guerdane in southern Tunisia near the border with Libya on June 27, 2021. (AFP)

It is, however, unclear whether they were in fact Bangladeshis. One ominous explanation for the sudden appearance of Bangladesh in the statistics may be the plight of the Rohingya, the persecuted Muslim minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar’s Rakhine State, about a million of whom have been driven to seek sanctuary across the border in Bangladesh. 

Life in the overcrowded, under-resourced Bangladeshi refugee camps is becoming intolerable, and there are fears for the wellbeing of large numbers of Rohingya who have recently been resettled on a remote island about 50 kilometers offshore in the Bay of Bengal. 

As UNHCR reported in August, between January 2020 and June 2021, some 3,046 Rohingya, two thirds of whom were women and children, attempted to cross the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal to seek refuge in Indonesia or Malaysia, departing either from Rakhine State or from Bangladesh. More than 200 perished in the attempt.

It remains to be seen exactly how the composition of the world’s refugee population will change in 2022. Events in Eritrea and Ethiopia will doubtless contribute to the mix in the coming year, while there is every indication that countries such as Egypt, Iran and Syria, whose citizens together accounted for more than 20 percent of Mediterranean crossings in 2021, will continue to contribute more than their fair share to the global refugee crisis.

“Despite the pandemic, wars and conflict continue to rage across the world, displacing millions and barring many from returning home,” said Gillian Triggs, UNHCR’s chief of international protection, at the launch of the Projected Global Resettlement Needs 2022 report.

“With rising humanitarian needs far outpacing solutions, we appeal to countries to make more resettlement places available for the refugees whose lives are in danger or who are otherwise at risk,” Triggs continued.

UNHCR is in the business of resettlement, persuading countries to take a share of the growing army of refugees. It is a task seemingly as hopeless as it is noble.

Last year, of the 20.7 million known refugees in the world, just 35,000 were resettled. The UN refugee agency predicts that an additional 1.47 million refugees will be in need of resettlement in 2022. 

Topics: refugees Editor’s Choice

Related

Britain to begin resettling Afghan refugees in January
World
Britain to begin resettling Afghan refugees in January
Italian project to host refugees to expand nationwide
World
Italian project to host refugees to expand nationwide

Bali’s highland village keeps the deceased above ground

Bali’s highland village keeps the deceased above ground
Updated 28 December 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Bali’s highland village keeps the deceased above ground

Bali’s highland village keeps the deceased above ground
  • In this northeastern side of Bali live the Bali Aga people, known for their unique and sacred funeral rite where the bodies of the deceased are left above ground under a banyan tree
Updated 28 December 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

BALI: In Bali’s highland village of Trunyan, corpses are laid out at the foot of a fragrant banyan tree and left to decompose in the open air. A villager who died almost two months ago is the latest member of the lakeside cemetery, where the centuries-old funeral tradition has remained alive despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can still see the face,” village resident and local guide Ketut Mawon told Arab News on a recent visit. He was pointing to a corpse that was dressed in traditional Balinese clothing and with a face that appeared to be intact.

To reach Trunyan, one must take a 15-minute boat ride from the main road to reach the other side of Batur crater lake.

In this northeastern side of Bali live the Bali Aga people, known for their unique and sacred funeral rite where the bodies of the deceased are left above ground under a banyan tree, which they believe absorbs the pungent smell of decaying bodies.

Even as the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced drastic changes to funeral rituals around the world, a solemn send-off as they’ve always known remains an option for Trunyan villagers.

The public health crisis meant corpses had to be wrapped in layers of plastic, before being placed inside a body bag, and then a casket. The transformed ritual often denied family members a chance to care for the bodies of their loved ones one last time, leaving instead a quick burial performed by undertakers clothed in full protective gear designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the people of Trunyan still ride their canoe to reach the nearby cemetery, which is only accessible by boat and only permits men to take part in the ceremony.

“The pandemic has not changed any of the rituals, but we do wear face masks and maintain our social distancing from one another,” Mawon said.

In the secluded cemetery, each corpse is partially shielded by a small woven bamboo cage. Despite the visibly decaying bodies and bones, there was no putrid smell. Coins, bank notes, snack packaging and other daily necessities, as well as photos of the deceased, are left scattered around the site, placed there by family members for the dead to take to the afterlife.

While their skeletons are scattered on the ground, the skulls are stacked on top of a nearby stone altar. When there is no room left, the oldest of the corpses are removed to a nearby ossuary to allow space for new corpses.

“This cemetery is assigned only for 11 corpses. If there are less than that, it is fine, but it cannot be more than that. It is what our ancestors have told us,” Mawon said.

FASTFACT

Village residents continue to maintain the centuries-old tradition, even as funeral rituals have drastically changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be granted a final resting place at the special cemetery, the deceased must fulfill certain conditions: They must either be village priests, or have died of a natural cause and be married. Of the 11 spots, four are assigned for the village priests, with the bamboo shacks marked by a white cloth cover.

A separate cemetery is located not too far away, and is especially assigned for babies and those who are unmarried. There is also another space for those who died of unnatural causes, or whose bodies are scarred.

“In the second cemetery, the corpses are left also in the open but there is no fragrant tree there so they smell, but in the third one, we bury them,” Mawon explained.

In October, two villagers died under a landslide following a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Bali. They were among those buried in the third cemetery, according to Mawon.

Every five years, the villagers perform the last part of Balinese funeral ritual known as Ngaben, a final send-off for the souls on to the next life. However, the version carried out by Trunyan residents is a little different.

“Unlike the rest of the Balinese, we don’t cremate the effigies in our Ngaben ceremony, but we float them along with their belongings that are left scattered here to the lake,” Mawon said.

The Bali Aga people are Bali’s indigenous people, whose ancestors are believed to predate the 16th-century Majapahit empire.

Their unique funeral rites were quite the tourist attraction, especially among foreign visitors. Up to 20 boats each carrying eight passengers made their way to the cemetery every day, before the pandemic.

In 2019, more than 6 million international travelers visited Bali.

“After the pandemic hit, we only had local visitors,” Mawon said.

Though Bali’s international airport has been officially open for foreign visitors since mid-October, the island has yet to welcome an international direct flight. The relatively few foreigners visiting Bali have instead arrived in Jakarta with a special business visa, before continuing the trip on a domestic flight to the province.

The popular holiday destination has instead seen a surge of domestic tourists holidaying for Christmas and New Year, but calls for a change in the requirements for international arrivals are mounting still.

Bali Deputy Governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati is among those urging the central government in Jakarta to reevaluate current requirements.

“We don’t mean to differentiate, but the market segment is different. Domestic tourists are concentrated in southern Bali,” Sukawati said during a panel discussion on Dec. 17, “while foreign tourists, their stay is more distributed (in other parts of Bali).”

Topics: Bali

Related

Special Holiday island of Bali reopens to foreign tourists after 18 months
World
Holiday island of Bali reopens to foreign tourists after 18 months
Special Indonesia frees cleric linked to 2002 Bali bombings
World
Indonesia frees cleric linked to 2002 Bali bombings

Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 389 as disease outbreak looms

Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 389 as disease outbreak looms
Updated 28 December 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 389 as disease outbreak looms

Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 389 as disease outbreak looms
  • More than 100 cases of acute gastroenteritis and diarrhea reported
Updated 28 December 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The death toll from a powerful typhoon that struck the Philippines earlier this month has risen to 389, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country scrambles to address the threat of disease outbreaks in affected areas.

Super Typhoon Rai, the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year, first made landfall on Dec. 16, bringing torrential rains, violent winds, floods and storm surges to the Visayas and Mindanao islands. By the time it exited the archipelago two days later, more than 506,000 houses were damaged or destroyed, according to latest data from the NDRRMC.

“To date, there are 314,676 individuals being aided in 1,179 evacuation centers,” Mark Timbal, NDRRMC spokesperson, told reporters, adding that about 256,000 other people are sheltering with relatives.

More than 1,100 people were injured during the storm, while 64 others are still missing as officials put the number of affected people at more than 4 million.

The NDRRMC said that most of the victims are located in central and southern Philippines, particularly in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol and Dinagat Islands, as well as Siargao island.

Though power has been restored in 154 affected towns and cities, some areas remain without water supplies, and communication lines are yet to be fully restored, officials said.

As the government rushes to deliver aid, the threat of disease outbreak now looms after more than 100 cases of acute gastroenteritis and diarrhea were reported in recent days.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that 80 people are being treated for acute gastroenteritis in the Dinagat Islands, while 54 cases of diarrhea were recorded at a hospital on the neighboring tourist island of Siargao, with 16 more reported in Cebu.

HIGHLIGHT

Most storm victims located in central, southern areas of country.

“Cases in Caraga were admitted to hospitals while the report from Cebu is currently being validated by our regional epidemiology and surveillance units,” Vergeire said. She added that the Philippines Department of Health is still investigating the cause of the outbreak, which is suspected to be contaminated water.

“There is a possibility of contamination because of damaged underground pipes. That’s what we are looking at. We have already deployed epidemiology teams to those areas to determine the source or cause of the gastroenteritis,” said Vergeire.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte previously instructed all concerned agencies and local officials to attend to the medical needs of the typhoon victims, especially those who remain in evacuation centers.

“Evacuation centers are risky because people there can contaminate each other. You only need one cough and it will spread,” Duterte said in a meeting with local and military officials over the weekend.

Topics: typhoon Philippines

Related

Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388
World
Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388
Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos
World
Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021
  • PM Boris Johnson continues to resist new measures, which would be unpopular within his own party
  • Hospitals in Britain have warned that staff absences due to COVID-19 could risk patient safety
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: England will not get any new COVID-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, as the government awaits more evidence on whether the health service can cope with high infection rates.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to resist new measures, which would be unpopular within his own party, despite Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all bringing in new rules.
Although partial figures reported by the government on Monday showed 98,515 new cases of COVID-19 in England, Javid said ministers would not be taking any new steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the coming days.
Once data for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is added to the English figures, it is likely to show cases for Britain as a whole only slightly below a Dec. 24 peak of 122,186.
"There will be no further measures before the new year," Javid told reporters, adding: "When we get into the new year, of course we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures."
He said that the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus now accounted for around 90% of cases across England and urged people to celebrate New Year cautiously.
The government's attention is focused on the number of patients being hospitalised with Omicron after early data last week suggested the variant carried a lower risk of admission.
The latest data showed the number of patients in hospital in England with COVID-19 was its highest since March, at 8,474, but a long way off peaks above 34,000 in January.
A combination of factors, including Britain's vaccination programme, the lag between infections and hospitalisations and the potentially less harmful effects of the Omicron variant have all been put forward by health experts as possible explanations for lower numbers.
Nevertheless, Britain has reported a total of 148,003 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, and 12.2 million positive tests during the pandemic so far.
Johnson met with his top scientific and medical advisers on Monday to discuss the latest data.
With Britain's state-funded healthcare system already stretched, any sign the number of admissions threatens to overwhelm hospitals could lead to the reintroduction of rules limiting people's freedom to socialise.
"We will watch carefully what is happening in the hospitals," Javid said. "Should, in the future, we need to act, of course we won't hesitate to do so."
Hospitals in Britain have warned that staff absences due to COVID-19 could risk patient safety. Many industries and transport networks are also struggling with worker shortages.
However, Johnson is under pressure from his own Conservative Party after a string of political scandals that have undermined his authority. Many Conservative lawmakers are sceptical that the benefits of new restrictions outweigh their economic costs.
Data released on Monday showed that numbers of shoppers and diners in London's West End on Dec. 26 - historically one of the busiest shopping days of the year - were down week on week, and only just above half their pre-pandemic levels. 

Topics: Coronavirus UK New year

Related

UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds
World
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds
Omicron cases at much lower risk of hospital admission, UK says
World
Omicron cases at much lower risk of hospital admission, UK says

Boat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded off Indonesia’s Aceh

Boat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded off Indonesia’s Aceh
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

Boat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded off Indonesia’s Aceh

Boat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded off Indonesia’s Aceh
  • More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar in August 2017 after a military crackdown
  • UNHCR said the boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted on Sunday in waters off Bireuen, Aceh
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: A boat carrying scores of Rohingya refugees including women and children broke down and was stranded in waters off the coast of Aceh province on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, local authorities and humanitarian groups said on Monday.
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have for years sailed to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between November and April when the seas are calm.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Monday the boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted on Sunday in waters off Bireuen, Aceh and it was working with local authorities to rescue the group.
There were about 70 refugees in the boat, Amnesty International’s Indonesia branch said, citing local authorities.
Badruddin Jusuf, a local fishing community leader, estimated the number aboard at 120 and said they had been given food.
Amnesty said fishermen had appealed to local authorities to rescue the stranded Rohingya.
“There needs to be joint responsibility between regional countries to conduct search and rescue so that (refugees) can avoid dangers at sea...,” said Amnesty Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid.
More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar in August 2017 after a military crackdown that refugees said included mass killings and rape. Rights groups documented killings of civilians and burning of villages.
Myanmar authorities say they were battling an insurgency and deny carrying out systematic atrocities.
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees have reached Aceh at intervals over the past few years, all of whom had been at sea for months.

Topics: Rohingya Boat Indonesia Aceh province refugees

Related

Rohingya Muslim children refugees, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait squashed against each other to receive food handouts at Thaingkhali refugee camp, Bangladesh on Oct. 21, 2017. (AP)
Media
Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar violence
Special Bangladesh to launch Myanmar curriculum for Rohingya refugee children
World
Bangladesh to launch Myanmar curriculum for Rohingya refugee children

Somali president suspends PM’s powers, accusing him of looting land

Somali president suspends PM’s powers, accusing him of looting land
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

Somali president suspends PM’s powers, accusing him of looting land

Somali president suspends PM’s powers, accusing him of looting land
  • PM’s powers suspended in probe over land
  • President also fires commander of marine forces
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended the powers of the prime minister amid a corruption probe in what the assistant information minister said amounted to an “indirect coup.”
Mohamed accused Roble of looting public land owned by the Somali National Army and of interfering with a defense ministry investigation. All other ministers would continue with their duties, he said.
Roble was not immediately available for comment. But the government spokesperson, Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, said on Facebook the president’s action was unconstitutional.
He said the prime minister would continue with his duties.
Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble on Sunday each accused the other of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections in a dispute analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgency Al-Shabab.
Mohamed also said he had removed the commander of marine forces, General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, from office while a similar investigation was being carried out.
Dirir and a spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.
Assistant Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar Adala said the deployment of security forces around Roble’s office would not prevent Roble from carrying out his duties.
“What is going on this morning is (an) indirect coup but it will not win,” Adala said on Facebook.
In September, Mohamed suspended Roble’s power to hire and fire officials in a dispute nominally over a murder investigation that generated months of tension in a country riven by militant attacks and clan rivalries.
Mohamed and Roble first clashed in April, when the president unilaterally extended his four-year term by two years, prompting army factions loyal to each man to seize rival positions in the capital, Mogadishu. The confrontation was resolved when the president put Roble in charge of security and organizing delayed legislative and presidential elections. 

Topics: Somalia elections corruption

Related

Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
World
Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
Iranian-supplied arms smuggled from Yemen into Somalia: Study
Middle-East
Iranian-supplied arms smuggled from Yemen into Somalia: Study

Latest updates

Campers in Saudi Arabia enjoy cool weather, host friends and families in nature
The National Center for Vegetation and Combating Desertification is working on long-term vegetation restoration, protection and rehabilitation of its sites, and the expansion of green spaces throughout the Kingdom. (Photos/Supplied)
2021 in Review: Why worldwide refugee flows surged again despite the pandemic
2021 in Review: Why worldwide refugee flows surged again despite the pandemic
Oil prices rise about 3% as omicron concern eases
Oil prices rise about 3% as omicron concern eases
Shoppers in Saudi Arabia required to scan COVID-19 app before entering malls
Consumers must scan a barcode through the ‘Tawakkalna’ app before entering commercial centers and complexes throughout Saudi Arabia. (File/SPA)
New documentary shares Saudi small business stories
Twitter: (@mbsckaec)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.