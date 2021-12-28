Nobu restaurant comes to Jeddah corniche 

JEDDAH: Tarfeeh Fakieh, the Kingdom’s leading provider of leisure, entertainment and edutainment continues to expand its growing portfolio in Jeddah with the opening of Nobu branch, the world’s most recognized Japanese restaurant, known for its innovative new-style cuisine.

The new Nobu Jeddah is part of an expansion of the Nobu brand in Saudi Arabia, founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, in partnership with Fakieh Leisure and Entertainment Group, Tarfeeh Fakieh.

Located on the popular Jeddah Corniche where many restaurants, cafes, as well as entertainment and artistic centers at the heart of Al Nawras Resort, the most iconic resort in Jeddah overlooking the Jeddah Corniche, the newest member of the beautiful island will not only bring the fabulous menu to the beachfront, but will also offer an elevated casual dining experience with stunning sea views.

Nobu, which is named after its head-chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa (Nobu-san), owes its worldwide success to the high-quality, fresh ingredients and the unique concept of the fusion of Japanese and South-American cuisine.

Jamil Attar, CEO of Tarfeeh Fakieh, said: “We are so proud to unveil the signature Nobu Restaurant here in Jeddah and provide a renowned dining experience for locals and visitors on the seaside.”

Attar added: Jeddah is home to world-class dining, and we are pleased to offer a spirited take on the signature Nobu experience within a warm and sophisticated atmosphere.”

He also stated that the Nobu restaurant is decorated with a modern design in its prime location on the Jeddah Corniche, providing an unprecedented wonderful view of the Red Sea.