The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Cooler days during the winter season bring a different selection of activities and excursions to Saudi Arabia.

While people in colder parts of the world may choose to stay in and turn on their radiators to keep warm, the people of the Kingdom light fires in the desert and take part in all sorts of winter activities.

One local company in Hail is offering plenty of festive activities this winter season. Arabian Nights, established in 2017, provides domestic tourism trips for locals, residents and visitors alike.

“Winter is the most important season here because it’s a time where people love to go out and explore Saudi,” said Omar Alshammeri, chief executive officer of Arabian Nights. “It’s also a beautiful opportunity to meet new people and first-time visitors to the Kingdom.

“One of the most important elements here during the winter season is desert activities,” he said. “Dune bashing, hiking, camping, visiting historical sites are some of the best ways to experience the Saudi culture and have a great time this winter.”

The company offers many services and activities for its customers, such as planned itineraries in Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, Jazan, Al-Ahsa, Tabuk, and Jeddah, as well as safaris, desert motorbike riding, and accommodating clients with hospitality services such as flights, stays and providing local traditional food.

Al-Thumamah Desert is a Riyadh favorite, according to Alshammeri.

Located one hour north of the capital, locals have been frequenting this desert for generations, making it a time-old tradition in the Kingdom, especially during the winter season.

“When the wintertime enters, we set up a camp site in Al-Thumamah with the hopes of creating a beautiful atmosphere filled with fun activities for families and friends to enjoy.”

Sandboarding has become a popular activity and sport in Riyadh as well.

“People love sandboarding during the winter, and with Arabian Nights, you can definitely come out and join us for an exciting experience.”

Alshammeri also recommended that visitors go on historical tours in the Riyadh region, including visits to the National Museum, Masmak Fortress, and the Aviation Museum.

“Our core values lie at the happiness of our clients and exposing them to more of Saudi culture — that’s what drives us,” he added.

Alshammeri says the drive to run these events and activities is also fueled by the need to keep up with the pace of Vision 2030 for the tourism sector.

“The tourism sector here is a new sector and needs companies working to provide more of its recreational services,” Alshammeri said. “To keep pace with the Kingdom’s vision for the sector, there must be high capabilities and competencies to lead the tourism scene.”

Tickets to Arabian Nights’ winter activities can be found through their official website https://www.an-ksa.com/ or Instagram account @arabian.sa

All this comes in addition to Riyadh and Jeddah Season and Winter at Tantora taking place in AlUla.