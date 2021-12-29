You are here

The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia

The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia
Arabian Nights, established in 2017, provides domestic tourism trips for locals, residents and visitors alike. (Supplied)
The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia
People visit the Tabah volcano, east of Hail. (Supplied)
The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia
Sandboarding has become a popular activity and sport in Riyadh. (Supplied)
The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia
Arabian Nights offers tours to the Edge of the World (Jebel Fihrayn) in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia

The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia
  • People in the Kingdom light fires in the desert and take part in all sorts of winter activities during the season
Updated 16 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Cooler days during the winter season bring a different selection of activities and excursions to Saudi Arabia. 

While people in colder parts of the world may choose to stay in and turn on their radiators to keep warm, the people of the Kingdom light fires in the desert and take part in all sorts of winter activities.

One local company in Hail is offering plenty of festive activities this winter season. Arabian Nights, established in 2017, provides domestic tourism trips for locals, residents and visitors alike.

“Winter is the most important season here because it’s a time where people love to go out and explore Saudi,” said Omar Alshammeri, chief executive officer of Arabian Nights. “It’s also a beautiful opportunity to meet new people and first-time visitors to the Kingdom.

“One of the most important elements here during the winter season is desert activities,” he said. “Dune bashing, hiking, camping, visiting historical sites are some of the best ways to experience the Saudi culture and have a great time this winter.”

The company offers many services and activities for its customers, such as planned itineraries in Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, Jazan, Al-Ahsa, Tabuk, and Jeddah, as well as safaris, desert motorbike riding, and accommodating clients with hospitality services such as flights, stays and providing local traditional food.

Al-Thumamah Desert is a Riyadh favorite, according to Alshammeri.

Located one hour north of the capital, locals have been frequenting this desert for generations, making it a time-old tradition in the Kingdom, especially during the winter season.

“When the wintertime enters, we set up a camp site in Al-Thumamah with the hopes of creating a beautiful atmosphere filled with fun activities for families and friends to enjoy.”

Sandboarding has become a popular activity and sport in Riyadh as well.

“People love sandboarding during the winter, and with Arabian Nights, you can definitely come out and join us for an exciting experience.”

Alshammeri also recommended that visitors go on historical tours in the Riyadh region, including visits to the National Museum, Masmak Fortress, and the Aviation Museum.

“Our core values lie at the happiness of our clients and exposing them to more of Saudi culture — that’s what drives us,” he added.

Alshammeri says the drive to run these events and activities is also fueled by the need to keep up with the pace of Vision 2030 for the tourism sector. 

“The tourism sector here is a new sector and needs companies working to provide more of its recreational services,” Alshammeri said. “To keep pace with the Kingdom’s vision for the sector, there must be high capabilities and competencies to lead the tourism scene.” 

Tickets to Arabian Nights’ winter activities can be found through their official website https://www.an-ksa.com/ or Instagram account @arabian.sa

All this comes in addition to Riyadh and Jeddah Season and Winter at Tantora taking place in AlUla. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia winter AlUla Winter at Tantora Riyadh season

Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques

Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques

Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques
  • Social distancing will be imposed between the worshippers to ensure the safety of visitors   
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Holy Mosques has decided to reimpose social distancing measures in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque from 7 a.m. on Thursday.

An official source at the presidency said that social distancing will be imposed between the worshippers to ensure the safety of visitors.                                                 

The source said that all visitors and workers in the Two Holy Mosques should abide by the preventive measures by wearing masks, complying with the entrance hours according to the permits issued by the adopted applications, maintaining social distancing and abiding by the directives of the authorities working in the mosques. 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Two Holy Mosques Grand Mosque Prophet's Mosque

Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training

Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training
Updated 25 min 4 sec ago
Mai Almarzoogi

Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training

Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training
  • The association uses cybersecurity experts to help raise awareness on information security
  • Services range from consultations, training, campaigns, and building partnerships in public and private sectors
Updated 25 min 4 sec ago
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: Hemaya, a Saudi information security association, aims to be a leader in the community by raising awareness of the safe use of technology.

The association, which is the first nonprofit of its kind in Saudi Arabia, uses cybersecurity experts to help raise awareness on information security.

Its services range from consultations, training, workshops, campaigns, and most importantly, building partnerships in the public and private sectors.

Cybersecurity is a challenge for companies and governments around the world, and similar to many countries, the Kingdom regularly deals with the threat of cybercrime.

In 2017, the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority was established to outline the regulatory and operational framework of cybersecurity to better safeguard the Kingdom’s national security.

“Unfortunately, cybersecurity faces numerous challenges, and they are increasing growing. People’s lack of awareness might be one of the main challenges that requires authorities and cybersecurity experts to work on solving, along with minimizing opportunities for attackers,” Mohammed Al-Jebreen, director of communities and partnerships at Hemaya, told Arab News.

“Building partnerships between different entities and sectors greatly helps in solving and confronting these challenges, as each party provides the capabilities to contribute to the resolution of such matters,” he added.

Hemaya also shares knowledge through their initiatives using specialists and expert volunteers. These projects provide the community with various skills to protect themselves from data breaches.

“There is a very high demand from the community to learn about the field of information security, especially if the knowledge is provided by recognized entities and experts in the field. When we at Hemaya announced the Der’a Initiative for training in the field of cybersecurity for the community, more than 44,000 trainees registered. This gives a great indication of the increased desire among people to learn about cybersecurity,” Al-Jebreen said.

Hemaya initiatives are built on three different principles: Sustainability, volunteerism and partnerships. All are part of the association’s mission vision to be a leader and authority in the cybersecurity sector.

Abrar Al-Refaei, deputy CEO of Hemaya, told Arab News that “most of the time experts indicate their willingness to volunteer to provide Hemaya’s services to the community.”

She said: “When we have approached certain people about providing our services, we have received a great welcome. It is worth noting that our members believe in making efforts and dedicating time to serving the community to raise awareness and help educate people, and they encourage others to do so.”

Hemaya’s cybersecurity experts are all members of six society groups related to the association.

“We have six societies at Hemaya, as follows: The Main, Hemaya Operation, Hemaya GRC, Hemaya Academics, Hameyat and HAT. The roles of the societies are complementary, and each society has an important role,” Al-Jebreen said.

The association also works towards strengthening and empowering national capabilities in the field to achieve The Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“We at Hemaya have always believed in the importance of developing national capabilities. We periodically deliver lectures and workshops and stream them publicly to everyone. They have different levels of difficulty, from beginner to advanced. The Der’a Initiative is an example of what Hemaya has done to empower and strengthen national capabilities in the field of information security,” said Al-Refaei.

Topics: Cybersecurity Saudi Arabia Hemaya Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia says masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor, outdoor areas

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia says masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor, outdoor areas
Updated 4 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia says masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor, outdoor areas

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia says masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor, outdoor areas
  • New guidelines effective from Thursday morning, December 30
Updated 4 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines will be mandatory in all indoor and outdoor events and activities from 07:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. 
According to the Saudi Press Agency, an official source from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said the decision was made by the country’s health authorities due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and the occurrence of new mutations for the virus. 
The source indicated that all procedures and safety measures are subject to continuous evaluation based on the local and global situation.
People living in Saudi Arabia are being urged to follow the new protocols in order to avoid facing legal penalties for failing to adhere to the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom announced one death from COVID-19 and 744 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 187 were recorded in Riyadh, 155 in Makkah, 149 in Jeddah, 32 in Hofuf, 22 in Madinah, 22 in Al-Mubarraz, 18 in Al-Khobar, 16 in Arar, and 14 in Dammam.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 541,388 after 231 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,874 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 50.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 masks safety measures Coronavirus

Doctors rescue Saudi child by extracting bracelet from his stomach: report

Doctors rescue Saudi child by extracting bracelet from his stomach: report
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Doctors rescue Saudi child by extracting bracelet from his stomach: report

Doctors rescue Saudi child by extracting bracelet from his stomach: report
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A team of doctors managed to extract a potentially dangerous bracelet from the stomach of a Saudi six-year-old child.
A team of medical specialists at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Jeddah conducted a two-and-a-half hour operation to save the child, who was admitted to hospital a few days earlier after suffering severe pain in his stomach.
X-ray scans of the child’s body showed a bracelet in his intestines, according to a report by Al Arabiya. 
The child’s condition is stable and improving, the report added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi development fund inaugurates $88 million transport, education projects in Sri Lanka

Saudi development fund inaugurates $88 million transport, education projects in Sri Lanka
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi development fund inaugurates $88 million transport, education projects in Sri Lanka

Saudi development fund inaugurates $88 million transport, education projects in Sri Lanka
  • Road and university schemes to boost economic, social capacity for sustainable growth
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development on Tuesday inaugurated a road improvement project valued at $60 million in Sri Lanka, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The road project, which runs from Peradeniya, Badulla to Chenkaladi, aims to develop the infrastructure of the transport sector, reduce the death rates and injuries caused by traffic accidents, improve road safety and reduce traffic jams, and benefit more than 3 million people.

The road is a major link between the eastern and southern provinces and other regions in Sri Lanka, and is essential to the movement of a wide range of agricultural products.

During the opening ceremony, Johnston Fernando, Sri Lankan minister of highways, praised the Kingdom’s contributions through the SFD in supporting and developing infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka, adding these projects contribute to improving social and economic conditions.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the fund’s CEO, Sultan Al-Murshed, laid the foundation stone for the Wayamba University development project, which the SFD funded with $28 million.

The second project aims to support teaching and learning opportunities for more than 5,000 students annually, and raise the quality of education to enhance the economic and social capacity for sustainable growth.

Al-Murshed said the fund works to achieve quality education and community well-being, and supports social activities.

The fund is looking forward to developing education through this project and enabling the university to provide support to the community in the Kuliyapitiya and Makandura regions, he added.

Rajapaksa held talks with Al-Murshed and his delegation on the sidelines of their visit to the South Asian island nation, to discuss the development projects financed by the fund and follow up on the progress of their implementation.

The prime minister also praised the Kingdom’s contributions to achieve sustainable development goals.

The delegation toured an epilepsy hospital project, which opened in 2017, and is one of the fund’s projects in Sri Lanka’s health sector valued at $32 million.

The SFD has provided 15 development loans to help finance and implement 13 projects in the water, energy, health, roads and education sectors, with a total of $425 million.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development Sri Lanka

