Lulu's amazing 'Countdown Offers' available exclusively for online shopping

Updated 29 December 2021
‘Countdown Offers’ are available on Lulu’s website and mobile app.
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News







In a move to prioritize the safety of its shoppers and maintain a hygienic retail environment, the region’s leading hypermarket chain, LuLu have launched its much-awaited “Countdown Offers” exclusively for its online customers on website www.luluhypermarket.com and LuLu mobile app from Dec. 29 at 11:00 p.m. to Dec. 31 until 12:00 a.m.

LuLu has flown in a wide variety of festive products from around the world at the most affordable prices. The promotion will be run for three days, coinciding with New Year festivities.

Commenting on the campaign, Shehim Mohammed, the director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, said: “The New Year happens to be falling during the weekend and we are fully prepared to be a part of our shoppers’ celebrations with amazing offers on festive essentials like cakes, baked goods, gifting items and more. Thanks to the successful vaccination drive and other COVID-19 regulations in place, the market sentiments are very upbeat, and we expect the response to be good from our shoppers.”

In time for last-minute New Year shopping, the “Countdown Offers” will feature amazing discounts on a great range of categories like bakery, gifting, apparel and packaged food.

Apart from being well-known for having the most competitive prices in the market, LuLu has played a key role in food security and maintaining a healthy and safety shopping destination amidst the challenges of the pandemic.

Mohammed said: “We have decided to keep this as an online campaign to support the government initiatives on safety precautions amongst the residents.”

Topics: LuLu

Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

GFH opens new K-12 international school in Riyadh

Updated 29 December 2021



Britus Education also known as “Britus,” the education investment arm of GFH Financial Group, announced the further expansion of its education portfolio and investments in Saudi Arabia with the launch of a new K-12 international school in Riyadh, located in Al-Olaya.

Britus International School – Al Olaya,  is the fifth owned and managed school for Britus in Saudi Arabia. It is a K-12 school following American curriculum, and has capacity to serve more than 400 students, which will increase to more than 2,000 students after the completion of the expansion phase, providing a dedicated section for girls.

The school is open for admission to boys only from grades 4-12 for this academic year, and it is accepting enrollment applications for the next academic year.

Razi Al Murbati, CEO of GFH Capital Saudi Arabia, said: “We’re delighted to announce the further expansion of the group’s presence in the Saudi education sector, where we continue to see strong opportunities for growth, and for Britus to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring students across the Kingdom have access to the highest quality international standard learning. Investment in education is also a key pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030 and we’re pleased to strengthen our presence in the sector and our position as a strategic partner in the meeting the Kingdom’s goals and aspirations for development and learning.”

Fatema Ahmed Kamal, acting CEO of Britus Education, said: “We’re proud to announce the opening of our fifth international K-12 school in Saudi Arabia. Like our other schools, Britus International Schools — Al Olaya will offer a unique learning proposition delivered in line with best global practices and standards.

“We look forward to welcoming the students to our latest school and to continue investing in the Saudi market where we see strong and increasing demand for high quality education.”

Investment in education is also a key pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030 and we’re pleased to strengthen our presence in the sector and our position as a strategic partner in the meeting the Kingdom’s goals and aspirations for development and learning.

Razi Al Murbati, CEO of GFH Capital Saudi Arabia

Britus Education has a portfolio of K-12 schools assets located across the MENA region and South Africa. Britus educational strategy focuses on investing in students’ abilities and skills to enable them to succeed in a world that requires them to become innovative and confident leaders.

Britus operates with a global perspective to create an educational environment that elevates the values and gains of the local community, and Britus’ aspiration is to make its schools a key player in the education industry in all the countries where it has its presence.

 

 

Topics: GFH Riyadh

BIA certified with 5-star COVID-19 safety rating

Updated 29 December 2021









Bahrain International Airport, which is operated and managed by Bahrain Airport Company, has been certified with the highest 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating in recognition of the airport achieving the highest standard of hygiene and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It places Bahrain International Airport in the top 5 percent of airports worldwide for cleanliness and hygiene.

This 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating is awarded to Bahrain International Airport following a detailed audit of COVID-19 safety standards conducted by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization, in Dec. 2021.

This safety accreditation is regarded as a global benchmark for defining safe travel assurance for customers and a top recognition of the effectiveness of the safety measures introduced by the airport to protect their customers and staff against the spread of coronavirus.

The audit assessed 175 different safety protocols related specifically to the COVID-19 pandemic that serve to reduce risk and enhance customer and staff well-being.

The inspections examined the implementation of health, hygiene, and safety measures in accordance with the recommendations of the ICAO Council’s Aviation Recovery Task Force, in addition to requirements from the Kingdom of Bahrain’s government.

The 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating recognizes very high standards of airport cleanliness and maintenance procedures, with these protocols adhered to consistently.

Bahrain Airport Company CEO Mohamed Yousif Al-Binfalah said: “We are proud to obtain this 5-star rating which recognizes the immense efforts made by our team on a daily basis to ensure our customers travel with complete peace of mind. We dedicate this award to the government of Bahrain, which has taken proactive measures since the start of the pandemic to protect public health and safety, as well as to the frontline healthcare workers, who have worked tirelessly to keep the people of Bahrain safe.”

He added: “Since January, the airport has received several awards and recognition from international bodies for its exceptional standards and efforts to protect passengers’ health and safety. We remain committed to ensuring that travel through the airport is safe, pleasant, and hassle free.”

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “The standard, efficiency and consistency of COVID-19 Safety protocols that are provided here at the airport are excellent, and we congratulate Bahrain Airport Company on receiving this highest COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. This safety rating provides a great assurance to customers traveling through the airport and highlights the effectiveness of the hygiene and safety protocols they have put place. COVID-19 safety has to provide the safest environment for customers and staff, and BIA has shown itself to be a leader in this area.”

Bahrain International Airport introduced an extensive program of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the terminal, there are a lot of hand sanitizers, including in high-contact areas such as check-in, boarding gates, and self-service facilities.

Frequently touched surfaces have been treated with anti-microbial coatings, social distancing is provided throughout the terminal with a range of floor markers and seat markers.

We are proud to obtain this 5-star rating which recognizes the immense efforts made by our team on a daily basis to ensure our customers travel with complete peace of mind.

Mohamed Yousif Al-Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company

Front line service counters have been fitted with rigid screens, and self-service points such as ATM’s, vending machines etc — with hand sanitizers adjacent to it. All airport users are required to wear face masks.

Terminal cleanliness standards are rated as excellent, and this is verified throughout the COVID-19 Audit using ATP testing to analyze and evaluate.

The COVID-19 Safety Rating evaluates how effectively and consistently COVID-19 procedures are being provided, including terminal cleanliness, cleaning and disinfection systems, standard and usage conformity of staff personal protective equipment, branding, standard and application of social distancing signage, floor markers and seat distancing, hand sanitizer facilities, airport PA guidance, organization and control of passenger flows around the airport, security screening hygiene systems, general passenger facilities (e.g. baggage trolleys) and control of socialdistancing and face mask usage.

Topics: Bahrain COVID-19

Amaar Real Estate and McKinsey & Company sign agreement to develop strategy, business plans

Updated 29 December 2021









RIYADH: Amaar Real Estate Company and McKinsey & Company for management consultancy have signed an agreement.

As per the agreement, the globally leading consulting firm McKinsey will develop the strategy and a business plan for the establishment of Amaar capital.

The chairman of the board of Amaar Real Estate, Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani, said Amaar Capital aims to exploit significant developments in the real estate industry of Saudi Arabia.

He also said that the new entity is also in line with the Kingdom’s economic Vision 2030, emphasizing the necessity of creating a sustainable and prosperous economy.

Al-Qahtani revealed that the agreement would be the beginning of a fruitful cooperation with McKinsey, given the consulting firm’s prestigious professional history, and a proven record of crafting strategies and successful methodologies.

Amaar capital’s shariah-compliant operations will focus on the real estate industry with the aim of integrating and aligning the strategy of Amaar Real Estate. The new entity will operate under the regulations of the relevant authorities.

Ammar capital will have leadership with unique competencies and a strategic competitive advantage through the deployment of modern Fintech tools to facilitate its operations and serve its investors and partners.

The Saudi economy has witnessed rapid development since the launch of the promising Vision 2030, which paved the way for structural changes in government procedures, regulations and laws. 

This has resulted in the comprehensive modernization of the services provided by both the public and the private sector.

The largest non-oil industry of Saudi Arabia, real estate, is an integral part and a significant driver of the overall economy of the Kingdom, enjoying great financial strength and a pioneering organizational structure formed in the past few years.

The Saudi real estate market is expected to witness remarkable improvement in the coming years, supplemented by a large infusion of quality government and private projects. 

Oman Air participates in ICAO webinar to explore effective security culture

Updated 29 December 2021






  The webinar provided an opportunity for key aviation stakeholders to explore the principles, importance and benefits of a strong and effective security culture in aviation



Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, recently participated in ICAO’s Regional Security Culture Webinar under the theme “Year of Security Culture.” The webinar provided an opportunity for key aviation stakeholders to explore the principles, importance and benefits of a strong and effective security culture in aviation, with a focus on some of the challenges and subsequent solutions adopted by stakeholders in the Middle East region. 

Speaking on behalf of Oman Air, Alauddin Al Ali, senior manager of airline security, explained how a strong security culture is embedded into Oman Air’s operations and forms the foundation of a pro-active safety-first mindset across the airline.

“In aviation, a well-entrenched security culture must never be adopted as an afterthought, but rather as a priority that guides all facets of the business. At Oman Air, our security culture comes before any other operational culture to ensure optimal safety for our passengers and employees at all times,” he said.

 In his keynote address during the AVSEC Global Symposium 2021 held in October, the secretary general of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Juan Carlos Salazar, said: “The pandemic has posed many challenges, and taught us new lessons, driving us to adapt and evolve to maintain secure operations under very demanding circumstances. As operators continue to recover from its impact, we have been presented with another opportunity to rethink our approach and update our strategies, and above all to stay flexible and responsive as international air transport recovers to redefine itself as threats continue to evolve.

ICAO is proud to serve as a nexus of strategic global partnerships and effective government and industry cooperation in support of these important efforts.”

The fifth edition of AVSEC Global Symposium highlighted ICAO’s “Year of Security Culture,” which seeks to holistically promote security across all aspects of aviation operations as the industry recovers.

Topics: Oman Air ICAO

MITEF Startup competition announces semifinalists

Updated 29 December 2021






  More than 2,600 submitted projects coming from 20 Arab countries were evaluated as per the competition criteria gauging creativity, scalability and the positive impact on society



Semifinalists of the MITEF Startup competition in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world have been announced by the MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab Region and the MIT Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia. The competition, which covers three tracks — startups, ideas, and social entrepreneurship — is to organize the Start Smart Conference along with the closing ceremony on Feb. 23, 2022 at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah.

Semifinalists were selected by a panel of 150 judges, who are business and academic experts from all around the universe. More than 2,600 submitted projects coming from 20 Arab countries were evaluated as per the competition criteria gauging creativity, scalability and the positive impact on society. At the top of the list came the ideas track with 1,466 candidates, followed by startups with 853 entries, and social entrepreneurship with 288 entries.

 The Semifinalists are to be hosted by the Taibah University training camp which will be held in the university campus in Madinah on Feb. 17-18, 2022 and will be supervised by specialized trainers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. The second judging round is to be launched on Feb. 20, 2022 to announce the finalists; while the third, which will select the winners, will be on Feb. 22.  The Startups Investment Forum will be held in Saudi Arabia over Feb. 21, - 23, 2022.

 “The entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem has reached an inflection point as 450-plus alumni are leading their way through the domains of renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and environmental infrastructure,” said Hala Fadel, founder and chair of MITEF Pan Arab. “Today and more than any time before, we must innovate and invest in sustainable businesses that ensure a better future for our communities. The Startup Competition depends on its regional reach to attract Arab innovators of all backgrounds. The aim is to bring their startups and their expertise and grant them the opportunity to find new ways to progress with our partners in Community Jameel Saudi and the MIT Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia.”

 

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of community Jameel, said: “On behalf of Community Jameel Saudi, it’s extremely encouraging to see such a diverse range of submissions at this year’s MITEF Startup competition, marking an exciting milestone in the growing entrepreneurial environment in Saudi Arabia and the Arab region. This is the first time Al Madina Al Munawara has welcomed a competition of this scale, especially in partnership with an internationally renowned body like MIT, which firmly places the city at the forefront of the evolving incubator scene for entrepreneurship and startups in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Topics: MITEF

