Houthi strike leaves 11 dead in Shabwa

Armed tribesmen from the Awlaki tribe, the largest clan in Shabwa province, earlier in 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Armed tribesmen from the Awlaki tribe, the largest clan in Shabwa province, earlier in 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi strike leaves 11 dead in Shabwa

Armed tribesmen from the Awlaki tribe, the largest clan in Shabwa province, earlier in 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The newly appointed governor of Shabwa, Awadh Mohammed Al-Wazer, visited the wounded soldiers in Ataq hospital
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: At least 11 Yemeni government troops were killed and 17 others wounded on Thursday when an explosion caused by a Houthi missile or drone strike rocked their military base in the southern province of Shabwa, local officials and media reports said.

Soldiers from the Giants Brigades were regrouping inside a military base in the Markha Al-Soufla district when a large explosion ripped through the base, a local government official told Arab News. 

“The Giants Brigades were getting ready to advance toward other areas in Markha Al-Soufla to defend them against Houthi incursions,” the official, who asked to remain anonymous, said. 

Local media reports said the explosion was caused by a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis, but other sources said that an explosives-rigged, Houthi-controlled drone attacked the base. 

On Tuesday night, two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis landed inside Ataq airport in the provincial capital of Shabwa, shortly after the Giants Brigades took charge of the airport from local military units. 

The newly appointed governor of Shabwa, Awadh Mohammed Al-Wazer, visited the wounded soldiers in Ataq hospital. 

Yemeni military analyst Khaled Al-Nasi said that the military commanders were expecting Houthi attacks on the new troops in Shabwa and had taken precautionary measures. 

“This is the nature of war, but this (Houthi attack) will not affect the work of the Giants’ forces and their mission in Shabwa,” he said on Twitter. 

Hundreds of troops from the Joint Forces, an umbrella term for three major military units including the Giants Brigades, were relocated from government-controlled areas in Taiz and Hodeidah to the southern province of Shabwa to reinforce government troops battling the Houthis. 

Local military officials say the Giant Brigades forces in Shabwa will take part in an offensive to expel the Houthis from Bayhan, Ain and Ouselan districts. 

In Riyadh, the Arab coalition said it had carried out 22 air raids in support of government troops in the central province of Marib over the past 24 hours, killing 150 Houthis and destroying 15 military vehicles. 

Hundreds of Houthi fighters have been killed by coalition airstrikes in the provinces of Marib, Jouf, and Hodeidah in the past two months as the coalition intensified its attacks to prevent the Houthis from seizing control of new areas and to pave the way for government troops to advance.

Topics: Middle East Houthis Yemen

Economy, security meetings will not settle Palestine-Israel conflict: Analysts

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) visited Israel on Tuesday for a meeting with Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz (L). (AP)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) visited Israel on Tuesday for a meeting with Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz (L). (AP)
Updated 4 min 43 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Economy, security meetings will not settle Palestine-Israel conflict: Analysts

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) visited Israel on Tuesday for a meeting with Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz (L). (AP)
  • Gantz approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestine on Wednesday
Updated 4 min 43 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made a rare visit to Israel on Tuesday for a meeting with Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Gantz approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestine on Wednesday.

It was the second meeting between the two following their talks at the headquarters of the Palestinian presidency in Ramallah in August. That meeting focused on what the Israeli media described as “routine security issues.”

Some Palestinian factions denounced Tuesday’s talks, labeling them a “reinforcement of internal divisions.”

But the Abbas-led Fatah movement said that it was “a serious attempt to put an end to the escalatory practices against the Palestinian people, and to open a political path based on international legitimacy.”

Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh, who accompanied Abbas, said that the meeting focused on the importance of “finding a political horizon that leads to a political solution under international legitimacy resolutions.”

Al-Sheikh tweeted that the two sides also discussed “the tense field conditions, due to the settler practices and attacks, as well as many security, economic and humanitarian issues.”

A statement issued by Gantz’s office said that the two-hour meeting discussed “maintaining security and stability, and preventing terrorism and violence,” besides civil and economic issues.

Gantz told Abbas that he will work to strengthen security coordination.

After the meeting, the Israeli Kan TV channel quoted a senior Palestinian official as saying: “The gap is very large and there is currently no opportunity for a political breakthrough.

“First of all, there must be a political horizon, without which everything we do can explode in a minute.”

The meeting came after years of political deadlock under former US president Donald Trump, who reportedly had a bad relationship with President Abbas.

The Palestinian leadership views President Joe Biden differently and has demanded that he fulfill promises made during his election campaign, including opening a political path to achieve a two-state solution, pressuring Israel to halt settlements and reopening the US Consulate in East Jerusalem, which Trump closed in 2018.

Washington has resumed financial and economic support for the Palestinian Authority, and, after a joint economic meeting on Dec. 14, announced a new package of projects.

The Abbas-Gantz meeting was preceded by a meeting between the Palestinian president and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and an accompanying delegation, and another with Yael Lempert, US acting assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs.

Although Palestinian officials said that the meetings were aimed at creating paths to a political solution, some observers warned that they were only held to prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority.

Last November, Israeli newspaper Haaretz said that Israel had asked the Biden administration to pressure Arab and European countries to increase financial aid to the crisis-hit Palestinian Authority, in order to prevent the deterioration of security in the West Bank.

Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, stressed that the Palestinian leadership believes in finding a political solution based on “the two-state option and international legitimacy,” and that “the economic track cannot be a substitute for the political track.”

He added: “Trump tried to promote an economic solution, pump billions to end the Palestinian political cause, and held a conference in Bahrain for this goal, but he failed.

“Without a just political solution, all movements, including Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s attempts to manage the conflict, not resolve it, are a waste of time and will fail, and will not achieve stability in the region.”

Bilal Al-Shobaki, a professor of political science at Hebron University in the West Bank, said that the Abbas-Gantz meeting was based on the “economic and security track, without any political solutions.”

He said Washington and Tel Aviv are “keen to save the Palestinian Authority and support it financially and economically to prevent its collapse, but without any political solutions that could lead to a Palestinian state.”

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz Mahmoud Abbas

Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks

Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks

Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks
  • In February, Iran announced it had launched its most powerful solid fuel rocket to date, the Zoljanah
  • Iran insists its space program is for civilian and defense purposes only
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran announced Thursday it has carried out a new space launch, in a move likely to irk Western powers amid tough talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.
“The Simorgh satellite launcher carried three research cargos into space,” defense ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said, quoted by state television.
“The research goals foreseen for this launch have been achieved,” Hosseini added, without elaborating on the nature of the research.
“This was a preliminary launch. We will have operational launches in the near future.”
The television aired footage of a rocket rising from a desert launchpad.
It gave no details of its location although US media reported earlier this month that preparations for a launch were under way at Iran’s space center in Semnan, 300 kilometers east of Tehran.
In February, Iran announced it had launched its most powerful solid fuel rocket to date, the Zoljanah, boasting that it can put a 220-kilogram payload into orbit.
The United States voiced concern about that launch, saying the test could boost Iran’s ballistic missile technology at a time when the two nations are inching back to diplomacy.
Iran successfully put its first military satellite into orbit in April 2020, drawing a sharp rebuke from Washington.
But according to the Pentagon and satellite imagery of the Semnan center, an Iranian satellite launch failed in mid-June. Tehran denied it failed.
Western governments worry that satellite launch systems incorporate technologies interchangeable with those used in ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.
Iran insists its space program is for civilian and defense purposes only, and does not breach the nuclear deal or any other international agreement.
UN Security Council Resolution 2231 of 2015, endorsing the nuclear deal, imposed no blanket ban on Iranian rocket or missile launches.
“Iran is called upon not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology,” the text said.
The 2015 agreement has been hanging by a thread since then president Donald Trump abandoned it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to step up nuclear activities long curtailed by the deal.
A new round of negotiations began in Vienna on Monday in a fresh push to make headway on reviving the deal.
The aim is to bring back Washington and curtail Tehran’s nuclear activities.
Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are taking part in the negotiations with Iran, while the United States is participating indirectly.
“There may have been some modest progress,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.

Topics: Iran

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan. 9 – decree

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan. 9 – decree
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan. 9 – decree

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan. 9 – decree
  • Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s new parliament will convene on Jan. 9, according to a decree issued on Thursday by President Barham Salih, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.
Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They will later elect a new president who will task the leader of the largest bloc to form a government as prime minister.

Topics: Iraq Barham Salih

Sudanese security forces fire tear gas at protesters

People march to the presidential palace, protesting against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2021. (Reuters)
People march to the presidential palace, protesting against military rule following last month’s coup in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 38 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Sudanese security forces fire tear gas at protesters

People march to the presidential palace, protesting against military rule following last month’s coup in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Internet services appeared to be disrupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum
Updated 38 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Security forces fired tear gas at protesters trying to march toward the presidential palace in Sudan’s capital on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.
Thursday was the 11th day of major demonstrations since an Oct. 25 coup, which saw Abdallah Hamdok removed and then reinstated as prime minister. The demonstrators have demanded that the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.
Most bridges to Khartoum were closed, with at least two of them blocked by shipping containers. An army checkpoint with an armored vehicle was seen stationed at one of the bridges that remained open.
Protesters heading toward a blocked bridge connecting the city of Bahri to the capital chanted: “As much as we sacrifice and die, we won’t be ruled by the boot.”
The Reuters witness said tear gas was fired toward the protesters in Bahri, near the bridge.
On Saturday, protesters opposed to military rule reached near the presidential palace, despite heavy tear gas and a communications blackout.
Internet and mobile services appeared to be disrupted in Khartoum again on Thursday.
Reuters staff were unable to make or receive domestic and international calls and a source from a telecoms company said an order to shut down Internet services had come from the state-owned Sudan National Telecommunications Corporation.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said more than 200 people were injured during Saturday’s protest, with six wounded by live bullets.
The committee also reported 48 deaths in crackdowns against military rule since October.
“I come for the martyred. I’m not going to be tired becuase some people gave their lives for this. Being tired is nothing compared to that,” a nurse in Bahri who has attended all 11 protests and gave her name as Jihad.
Several young men wore gloves to allow them to throw back tear gas canisters and stun grenades.
“I wear this glove to keep my brothers and sisters and mothers safe. When the police fire tear gas, I can throw it back,” said one young man who asked not to be identified.
Sudan’s sovereign council this week reinstated powers of arrests, detentions and seizures to the country’s intelligence service.

Topics: Sudan

Two die of wounds from Israeli strike on Syria port

Two die of wounds from Israeli strike on Syria port
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

Two die of wounds from Israeli strike on Syria port

Two die of wounds from Israeli strike on Syria port
  • The strike before dawn on Tuesday marked the second time that Israel has hit the key cargo hub since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: At least two members of a pro-government militia were killed in an Israeli strike on the Syrian port of Latakia, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

The strike before dawn on Tuesday marked the second time that Israel has hit the key cargo hub since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011.

The Israeli attack — one of nearly 30 that have hit Syria this year — caused significant damage with stacks of containers catching fire.

“Two members of a pro-regime militia were killed in the Israeli strike,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“They had suffered serious wounds and succumbed to their injuries” in hospital in Latakia on Wednesday.

Three other militia fighters were also wounded.

Syrian state media said the containers hit in the strikes carried “engine oil and spare parts for cars and other vehicles.”

But the observatory said the cargo was “arms and munitions.”

Syrian government ally Iran condemned the airstrikes, describing them as “inhumane and immoral” and an example of Israel’s “provocation of crisis in the region.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh accused Israel of “making a mockery of all international laws, regulations and norms by carrying out repeated attacks on Syrian territory on false pretexts.”

Since the start of the conflict, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes on its strife-torn neighbor, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

So far this year, Israel has targeted Syria nearly 30 times, killing 130 people including five civilians and 125 loyalist fighters, according to Observatory figures.

Topics: Israel Syria

