Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic omicron detection

Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic omicron detection
The Philippines has so far detected four omicron cases, all of which were in quarantine, although the country’s genome sequencing capacity is limited. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters




  • ‘We cannot sugarcoat this. This is not how we want to start the year 2022’
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will impose tighter coronavirus curbs on Jan. 3 to 15 after the confirmation of three domestic cases of the omicron variant, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

“In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases,” Karlo Nograles said.

Philippine officials earlier warned against a rise in COVID-19 cases over the New Year period as infections in the Southeast Asian country hit a two-month high, amid concerns that the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus could spread.

The health ministry recorded 2,961 new coronavirus infections on Friday and reported a positivity rate of 10.3 percent, double the 5 percent recommended by the World Health Organization.

“We cannot sugarcoat this. This is not how we want to start the year 2022,” presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles told a regular news conference.

With roughly 2.84 million total confirmed cases and 51,504 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

The Philippines has so far detected four omicron cases, all of which were in quarantine, although the country’s genome sequencing capacity is limited.

“It is prudent to assume that omicron is already in circulation, or is already in the community,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a separate news conference.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus omicron variant

Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions


  • Hong Kong has not recorded any coronavirus cases spread by community transmission since October
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities have discovered cases of infection of the omicron coronavirus variant in the community, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Friday, marking the first local cases in about three months.
Chan told reporters one of four air crew members testing positive after their return to Hong Kong had breached home quarantine rules by going to a restaurant, where he passed the virus to his father and a client sitting at another table.
Hong Kong has not recorded any coronavirus cases spread by community transmission since October.

Topics: Hong Kong omicron variant

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400


  • Rai was the 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year
  • Typhoon affected nearly 4.5 million people, including about 500,000 sheltering in evacuation centers
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai has crossed the 400 mark, the disaster agency said on Friday, as officials in some hard-hit provinces appealed for more supplies of food, water and shelter materials about two weeks after the storm struck.
Rai was the 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year.
Reported deaths had reached 405, mostly due to drowning, fallen trees and landslides, Ricardo Jalad, chief of the national disaster agency, told a news conference. He said 82 were missing and 1,147 injured.
More than 530,000 houses were damaged, a third of which were totally wrecked, while damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at 23.4 billion pesos ($459 million), Jalad said.
The typhoon affected nearly 4.5 million people, including about 500,000 sheltering in evacuation centers, government data showed. It made landfall as a category 5 typhoon on Dec. 16, and left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Surigao del Norte, including the holiday island of Siargao, and the Dinagat Islands.
In central Philippine provinces, disaster and government officials have been grappling with inadequate relief supplies for thousands of residents still without power and water.
“It caused massive destruction and it was like a bomb was dropped in northern Bohol,” Anthony Damalerio, chief of Bohol province’s disaster agency, told Reuters.
A popular dive spot, Bohol reported 109 deaths and is seeking shelter kits, food and water, Damalerio said.
“Our problem is shelter, those who lost roofs, especially now that this is rainy season in the province,” Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas told ANC news channel.
Rai’s swath of destruction revived memories of typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.

Topics: Philippines

Bowing to international pressure, Indonesia allows stricken boat with over 100 Rohingya refugees to dock

Bowing to international pressure, Indonesia allows stricken boat with over 100 Rohingya refugees to dock
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

Bowing to international pressure, Indonesia allows stricken boat with over 100 Rohingya refugees to dock


  • The group of Rohingya, which included children and pregnant women, had been spotted by a fisherman on their wooden skiff off the coast of Aceh province on Sunday
  • Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar have for years sailed to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between November and April when the seas are calm
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

KRUENG GEUKUH, Indonesia: More than 100 Rohingya refugees who had been adrift on a sinking boat off the western coast of Indonesia were allowed to disembark early on Friday, after authorities relented following international pressure to allow the group to seek refuge.
In a video seen by Reuters, the refugees left the boat in heavy rain and boarded a bus, while authorities sprayed them with disinfectant.
Oktina Hafanti, an official at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told reporters that the 105 refugees would be kept in quarantine for 10 to 14 days and undergo health checks.
The group of Rohingya, which included children and pregnant women, had been spotted by fisherman on their wooden skiff off the coast of Aceh province on Sunday.
Authorities had initially agreed to provide humanitarian aid before planning to turn the vessel away, but changed that decision after warnings about the condition of the vessel and calls from UNHCR and groups such as Amnesty International to let the boat land.

Rohingya refugees arrive by boat at a port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, Indonesia, on Dec. 31, 2021. (REUTERS/Hidayatullah Tahjuddin)

A fisherman who had approached the boat when it was at sea said the vessel had sustained engine damages and was leaking, and was at risk of sinking. He also said some refugees had indicated that they needed food.
Usman Hamid, executive director for Amnesty International’s Indonesia chapter, said the government had reacted late but appreciated that authorities had listened to Acehnese fishermen and accepted the refugees.
The vessel was towed by an Indonesian navy ship on Thursday to shore.
Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention on Refugees and is predominately seen as a transit country for those seeking asylum to a third country.
Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar have for years sailed to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between November and April when the seas are calm. Hundreds of them came to Aceh in intervals in recent years.
Many have been turned away, at times after spending months at sea. 

Topics: Rohingya exodus Myanmar Banda Aceh

Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands

Fire continues to burn near a home at Middle Fork Road and Foothills Highway, north of Boulder, Colorado, on Dec. 30, 2021. (Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera via AP)
Fire continues to burn near a home at Middle Fork Road and Foothills Highway, north of Boulder, Colorado, on Dec. 30, 2021. (Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera via AP)
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands


  • Grass fire believed to have been ignited by sparks from power lines toppled by high winds 
  • Flames were consuming football fields of landscape in a matter of seconds, says governor
Updated 31 December 2021
Reuters

DENVER, US: A fierce, wind-driven wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes, injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver, authorities said on Thursday.
The swiftly spreading prairie grass fire was believed to have been ignited by sparks from power lines and transformers toppled by high winds on Colorado's drought-parched Front Range, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.
Evacuation orders were first issued for all residents in the town of Superior, Colorado, with a population of about 13,000, and a short time later for the adjacent municipality of Louisville, home to more than 18,000 residents, the Boulder County emergency management office said on Twitter.
Separately, the National Weather Service office in Boulder tweeted: "All Superior under an Evacuation ORDER. LEAVE NOW!"
Within hours, the blaze had swept an estimated 1,600 acres (647.5 hectares) and destroyed more than 500 homes, Pelle told reporters at a news briefing.
He said an entire subdivision of 370 homes went up in flames west of Superior, and that 210 dwellings were lost in the Old Town area of Superior, along with additional residences in the area. Property losses also included a shopping center and hotel in Superior, officials said.
Governor Jared Polis said flames were consuming football fields of landscape in a matter of seconds, calling the conflagration "a force of nature."
The sheriff said gale-force winds made it impossible to halt the fire's rapid advance, adding that fire and emergency personnel were "essentially running ahead of this just trying to get people out of the way. That's all you can do."
Pelle said tens of thousands of area residents were under evacuation orders.
Among the evacuees were a number of patients from Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville who were deemed especially vulnerable to smoke-inhalation, Kevin Massey, a spokesperson for healthcare network Centura Health, told Reuters.
"We are transferring some ICU and neonatal patients as it's safe to do so," he said.
The sheriff said he had no reports of people missing and no deaths reported.
Six people were treated for injuries from the wildfires at the UCHealth hospital in the neighboring city of Broomfield, spokesperson Kelli Christensen said. But she declined to specify the nature of the injuries or the patients' conditions.
The extent of property losses was not immediately known, but KMGH-TV, the local ABC News affiliate, aired footage of multiple homes engulfed in flames.
A towering plume of smoke from the wildfire was visible in Denver, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the south.
Wind gusts of up to 110 miles (177 km) per hour were reported in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service, which said fast-moving fires were creating a "life-threatening situation" in the Superior and Louisville areas.
Authorities said forecasts called for diminishing winds late on Thursday or early on Friday, which would enable firefighters to get ahead of the flames and for water-dropping helicopters and airplane tankers to be deployed against the blaze.
Governor Polis declared a state of emergency allowing use of disaster funding to support emergency response efforts in Boulder County and to allow mobilization of the Colorado National Guard and other state resources as needed.
The fire on the outskirts of the Denver metropolitan area, left bone dry from an extreme drought gripping eastern Colorado, follows several days of heavy snow in the Rocky Mountains to the west. However, forecasts call for snow to hit Denver and eastern Colorado starting on Friday. 

Topics: Colorado wildfire

Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war

Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters
AP

Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war


  • The ongoing conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters AP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia wants to pass a supplementary budget worth 122 billion birr ($2.5 billion) to help finance programs to rebuild areas destroyed by war and provide humanitarian aid, the Finance Ministry said.

The budget is much larger than previously reported in the country.

The government-affiliated media outlet Fana said on Monday that the government was seeking a $102 million supplementary budget “to be used for rehabilitation of people affected by war and conflict.”

“The additional budget will be spent on security of the country, humanitarian aid ... and other necessary government works,” the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page. The request will have to be approved by parliament which is expected to give its approval, but the ministry did not say how the money would be raised.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the federal government and its allies have been at war for more than a year.

The ongoing conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Among those who have borne the brunt of the conflict are humanitarian workers.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement on Thursday that one of its staff members had been killed in northern Ethiopia.

Filippo Grandi, the head of UNHCR, tweeted that the staff member had been killed on Dec. 28.

Ethiopian MPs have approved a bill to establish a commission for national dialogue, amid international pressure for negotiations to end the conflict.

The Federal Parliamentary Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor with 287 votes for, 13 votes against and one abstention.

“The commission’s establishment will pave the way for national consensus and keep the integrity of the country,” the bill states.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has promised to create such a commission to establish a common ground on contentious issues.

The commission, however, will not at this stage engage with the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front or the Oromo Liberation Army, both of which have been declared terrorist organizations by the government.

Some government officials have said specifically that the new commission will not be engaging in talks with the Tigray organization.

But the commission’s creation may be an effort to respond to the international community’s persistent calls for a cease-fire and inclusive dialogue to resolve the conflict, said Tsedale Lemma, CEO of Jakenn Publishing, publisher of the prominent Addis Standard media outlet.

“When the international community requested holding inclusive dialogue to address Ethiopia’s deepening crisis, there is no ambiguity on the need for such dialogue to be truly inclusive by having various stakeholders, including armed groups, be a part of the process,” said Tsedale.

The government so far has a strict policy of no negotiations with the armed groups, she said.

“With this as a background, it’s safe to say that the National Dialogue Commission is just an extension of the government’s inadequate attempt at scratching the thick surface in Ethiopia’s otherwise multi-layered and complex political crisis,” she said.

The US Embassy in Ethiopia continues to urge its citizens wishing to leave the country to do so by taking commercial flights.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on the situation in Ethiopia, spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, said.

“They agreed on the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, an end to human rights abuses and violations, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict,” Price said.

But Ethiopian officials have continued to protest that the US and other Western countries are interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

“These (Western) countries, especially the US, are supporting the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front in addition to putting various pressures on Ethiopia,” said Zadig Abrha, an official within the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s office.

Ethiopia’s federal army and its allied forces recaptured swathes of areas in the Amhara and Afar region in recent weeks that were in the hands of Tigray forces since July.

Topics: Ethiopia war

